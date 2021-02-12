Noble Midstream Partners LP's (NBLX) CEO Robin Fielder on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 12, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Park Carrere - General Manager, Investor Relations

Robin Fielder - President & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Christensen - Chief Financial Officer

John Reuwer - Senior Vice President, Business & Corporate Development

Spiro Dounis - Credit Suisse

James Kirby - JPMorgan

Amar Sheth - Bellwood Partners

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Noble Midstream Partners fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. With me today to review our results is Robin Fielder, President and CEO; and Tom Christensen, CFO.

Following our prepared remarks, we will hold a question-and-answer session. Here to participate in the question-and-answer session we also have John Reuwer, Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development; and Aaron Carlson, General Counsel.

This morning we announced fourth quarter 2020 results as well as full year 2021 guidance. The press release and supplemental slides are on the Investors section of our website, nblmidstream.com. Upon filing later today, our 10-K will be made available on the same location.

As a reminder, today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our latest news releases for non-GAAP reconciliations as well as our latest filings with the SEC for a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Thank you, Park, and good morning, everyone. First, I would like to address the non-binding proposal that the Partnership received from Chevron to acquire the remaining public LP units of Noble Midstream. The NBLX Board has delegated authority to the Conflict Committee comprised of our three independent Board members to negotiate the terms of the proposed transaction on behalf of the unaffiliated Noble Midstream unitholders.

The proposal is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement as well as approval by the Board of Directors of the general partner. There is no guarantee that any transaction will result. And while this is ongoing, we are unable to comment about a potential transaction and we'll continue to run the business as usual.

Turning to what we reported this morning, 2020 was a dynamic year for our world industry and company. In unprecedented times, we quickly instituted new procedures to protect the health and safety of our workforce, while adjusting our 2020 program to accomplish both operational and financial goals. I am incredibly proud of these efforts of our teams to swiftly adapt all while successfully integrating our business into a new majority owner and affiliate Chevron Corporation.

In January, we were happy to report that we hit the ground running in the New Year, announcing our first new commercial development agreement with our affiliate in the DJ Basin. Over the last couple of years, we have made several key decisions to enhance our portfolio, improve our cost structure, strengthen the business, and minimize our environmental impact.

Since 2019, the Partnership has added or placed into service five pipelines. These additions to the portfolio diversify our business and are expected to provide long-term stable cash flows. We anticipate our equity investment to comprise nearly 20% of our earnings in 2021, roughly doubling their contribution year-over-year.

During 2020, we rapidly responded to the changing market landscape, eliminating roughly $150 million, or 70% of our capital expenditures from our original plan. In addition, we cut approximately 25% out of our operating costs, saving more than $20 million in annualized expense.

Along with our extensive gathering backbone, all these accomplishments and actions have transformed our business and enabled Noble Midstream to be one of the handful of midstream entities to generate free cash flow last year, which we first accomplished during the second quarter. We ended the year with nearly $50 million in free cash flow and expect to grow this again in 2021.

At Noble Midstream, we had a commitment to personal and process safety while efficiently constructing and operating our assets. Over the last couple of years, we have made significant health and safety improvements reducing the total number of recordable incidents 30% since 2018, while also decreasing severity.

And 2020 was a banner year for Noble Midstream's environmental performance with a greater than 50% reduction in flaring volumes across our Permian assets, as well as a 90% reduction in volume of unintentional releases and spills. In total, these accomplishments helped us reduce our greenhouse gas intensity and eliminate nearly 80,000 metric tonnes of methane and other carbon dioxide equivalent from the environment.

Also, in 2020, we enhanced our ESG disclosures, working with our parent to incorporate Noble Midstream's impact into Noble Energy sustainability report with plans to build upon that disclosure this year. Further, we are evaluating lower carbon initiatives or projects that can reduce our environmental impact and provide accretive business opportunities for the Partnership.

Looking back on fourth quarter customer activity. We saw completion crews return in both the DJ and Permian Basins and across our dedicated acreage. New well connection activity helped to arrest declines and provide operational momentum into 2021. The Partnership connected more than 50 wells during the quarter. And for full-year 2020, oil and gas gathering volumes were roughly flat, despite shorter-term customer production curtailments and a 40% reduction in well connection activity.

Looking to 2021. Noble Midstream has the infrastructure in place in both basins to accommodate feature gathering and transportation volumes, allowing us to deploy highly efficient well connect capital. We are anticipating moderated development activity with ongoing commodity price uncertainty yet have sufficient capacity on our systems for the next couple of years, and do not foresee any large-scale infrastructure needs to support higher growth.

Across our acreage dedications, our customers have a significant backlog of approved permit. When coupled with our minimal federal land exposure and long-term gathering agreements, we have good line of sight to well connect inventory for the next few years. This year, most of our affiliate activity will be focused in the DJ Basin within the Mustang development area.

In our third-party business, we anticipate flat growth in well connection activity on Black Diamond gathering as well as an increase in our Delaware Basin third-party activity. For the year, we anticipate 2021 activity and basin development to be heavily front half weighted. First quarter connection activity is expected to be nearly double the levels from fourth quarter 2020.

Finally, before I turn the call over to Tom, I want to express my appreciation and gratitude to the entire Noble Midstream workforce for their continued dedication to operational excellence and financial discipline during the volatile 2020, all while overcoming many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented. And over the last several years, our teams have worked tirelessly to diversify and strength in the portfolio, decrease our carbon footprint, and enable the Partnership to deliver leading, safe and reliable midstream solutions for which they should all be very proud.

Thanks, Robin. First, for our financial results. Adjusted net EBITDA was $95 million during the fourth quarter flat sequentially driven by new renewed activity on our acreage and a fourfold increase in freshwater delivery volumes. In the last three quarters of 2020, we were able to maintain relatively stable EBITDA, which is a testament to our continued excellent performance of our team.

During the fourth quarter, we spent $7 million on organic capital projects. This marks our third consecutive quarter spending less than $10 million in organic capital and illustrates our ability to flex capital spending to adapt to changes in producer activity. Additionally, we invested $23 million into equity method investments during the fourth quarter to fund the expansion of the EPIC Crude marine terminal as well as the raw NGL pipeline project related to EPIC's BANGL joint venture. 2020 saw the completion of these five major projects. And as a result, our investment-related EBITDA has strengthened in the back half of the year.

Now to dive a little further into our individual investments. EPIC Crude came online in April and has ramped steadily despite a volatile crude market. With minimum volume commitments underwriting base throughput and dedicated operators restarting completion activity in the second-half of 2020, we expect higher volumes in 2021.

EPIC Y-Grade came online in May and the investor group commissioned its first greenfield fractionator in July, bringing total fractionation capacity to 180,000 barrels a day. Its volumes have grown through the back half of the year and we expect this to continue into 2021.

As you may recall we completed our Saddlehorn acquisition through Black Diamond during the first quarter. This was our largest investment during 2020. It has recently completed its expansion from 190,000 to 290,000 barrels a day for which we had no incremental capital costs. The Saddlehorn Pipeline is backed by minimum volume commitments from high-quality producers which has made it a consistent source of distributions to the Partnership.

Next our Delaware Crossing Mainline was completed during the year. This asset further enhances our positioning in the Southern Delaware Basin by expanding our gathering footprint and providing us access to the Wink hub.

Lastly, we recently announced a new arrangement with a subsidiary of Chevron to transport oil from their Wells Ranch acreage to Plathville. This 10-year dedication went into effect on January one of this year. To provide this service we leased the Wattenberg Oil Trunkline which previously transported these barrels. This structure made this a cost-effective and operationally simple transaction for the Partnership.

These types of high-return projects not only enhance the quality of our cash flows, but also allow the Partnership to participate further down the midstream value chain. NBLX can now offer services from wellhead to water in the Permian as well as provide our DJ customers highly competitive transportation rates to Cushing. We are proud of the team for their recent accomplishments and are excited to have these investments in service.

Now turning to liquidity and leverage. For the fourth quarter we held our distribution flat at $0.1875 per unit. We ended the quarter with $1.6 billion in debt and $456 million in liquidity. The partnership has a $500 million term loan expiring on July 31 of this year. We expect to pursue a low-cost shorter duration solution such as a term loan extension. This approach will position us well should we pursue a more fulsome refinancing later this year.

During 2021 we expect to see our asset base and investment portfolio generate material free cash flow. In fact we plan to generate enough cash to fully fund the LP distributions and pay down a material amount of debt during the year.

Now moving on to 2021 guidance. 2021 adjusted net EBITDA is anticipated to be between $360 million and $395 million. This is slightly lower at the midpoint year-over-year due to the activity mix and higher operating costs due to discretionary project deferrals moving from 2020 into 2021.

We expect to see producers continue to take a more measured approach to developing their assets since many producers' capital budgeting was late in 2020 when the commodity price environment was much weaker. This slowdown should be largely offset by the full year contributions of our recently completed pipeline investments. To the extent that we see an acceleration of customer activity which we are currently not guiding to, our existing assets position us well to support our customers without major infrastructure investment.

As Robin mentioned, our total capital has trended down significantly over the last couple of years and we anticipate total capital spending of approximately $100 million for 2021. Due to Chevron's development focusing on the Mustang area our capital program includes roughly $30 million to build out another trunkline during the second half of this year ahead of the activity.

Even still we expect to generate the $185 million to $220 million in free cash flow next year. For 2021 we expect to average 3.6 to 4.0x net debt-to-trailing 12-month EBITDA. In the first quarter, we anticipate adjusted net EBITDA of $94 million to $100 million on higher gathering volume sequentially. This is due to the fourth quarter connections as well as a step-up in freshwater delivery volumes as customers hit the ground running in the New Year.

We expect EBITDA for the first half of 2021 to be relatively flat compared to the back half of 2020. And we anticipate that the lower producer investment on our acreage will cause the back half of 2021 to trend slightly weaker.

In summary, our business continues to perform well in this environment. We continue to operate our business prudently and remain focused on safety, environmental stewardship and cost discipline, while remaining focused on capturing additional opportunities to create value for our investors.

Now, before I turn the call over for questions, I would like to mention that during Q&A, we will not be able to discuss the offer recently made by Chevron.

Hey, good morning, everybody. First question is on the guidance. I was hoping you guys could provide a little bit more color on what it's going to take to achieve the high end and the low end of that range? And I ask in the context of it seems like producers have somewhat set volumes in stone this year kind of regardless of what the commodity price is. So just curious, where you see the largest pockets of variability in that guidance?

Robin Fielder

Hi. Good morning, Spiro. Thanks for the question. I'll start with this and see if anybody else wants to hop in. As we look back, most of our customers were putting together their budgets late last year. And as you pointed out, we've certainly seen some more supportive commodity price environment.

So what we've rolled in is basically what the activity set looks like in those development plans as we have them in hand and went into our Board for budget approval. The one thing I'll say is we're certainly well positioned with our existing infrastructure and facilities should we need to ramp up. And we certainly demonstrated last year, if we need to pull back anything we can do that as well.

So I think a lot of it will just be dependent on changes in activity. That's where our focus is this year. Most of our investment is just well connections. And as Tom just pointed out building out that next row in the DJ, as we continue to develop those large comprehensive development plan areas.

Spiro Dounis

Got it. And, Tom, I wanted to follow-up on something you had mentioned. I think you had talked about costs shifting out of 2020 and into 2021, and that was driving some of the, I guess, year-over-year downside movement. I'm just curious, if those costs had not shifted into 2021. If we sort of assume a normalized scenario where we're not shifting expenses, I guess, what would that have done to the EBITDA range? I'm not sure if you can give us a sense of how much that was?

Tom Christensen

It likely wouldn't have impacted the EBITDA range in a major way. I just wanted to highlight the uptick in costs just so that it was clear that it's not a structural shift, it's more so just activity due to our kind of belt and suspenders cost-cutting last year.

Spiro Dounis

Okay. Got it. Just last quick one if you don't mind. Just on the shape of volumes throughout the year. It looks like you're targeting about 250 to 300 well connections. And I think – I guess when you look at the activity, it looks like that is front half weighted. I think you all said that, if we look at the free cash flow guidance for first quarter, actually seems to be a larger proportion of the year than kind of evenly spread out.

And, Tom, I think you mentioned in that sort of closing remarks there that the back half of the year is going to be a little bit weaker. Just curious, if you could walk us through, where the biggest batches of spending are? And what the volume shape looks like as we go through the year?

Tom Christensen

Yes. I think I provided some color there. Certainly, the activity from our sponsor is focused in the Mustang area. And we'll see some significant volumes there. A big piece of what we are laying out in front of us, I referenced the trunkline related to Mustang. It will – we'll build that in advance of those volumes flowing. We expect those in 2022. So that's why you're going to see the first-half stronger than the second-half. But specific color around the exact shape of it, certainly can't provide too much beyond what I said in my script.

Spiro Dounis

Understood. Nice, Robin. Thanks, Tom. Have a good weekend.

Tom Christensen

You too.

Thanks, Spiro.

Thanks, Spiro.

James Kirby

Hey, good morning, guys. It's James on for Jeremy.

Robin Fielder

Hi, James.

James Kirby

Hey, how are you doing? Just, I guess off Spiro's question on the connection guide. It looks like maybe 50 well connections are budgeted for Chevron for 2021. Can you provide a split between the DJ and Delaware there? Or is that almost all DJ? And I guess some of the same thought, it looks like Chevron is running one rig in the basin right now. Do you -- is that pretty much consistent with what you expect them to do for 2021 here?

Park Carrere

Hey, James, this is Park. I think it should be intermittent through the year. If you look in our press release, we have some more detailed connection guidance, but -- and kind of lay out for you what the Mustang tail count is. I think the kind of broad remainder of that is going to be Delaware connections for the year.

James Kirby

Got it. Okay. And then it looks like January was a pretty strong month with 40 well connections there. Is -- was that part of the budget? Or is that kind of within your expeditions post your budgeting?

Park Carrere

Yes, we can't dive too much into what the quarter looks like so far. But I think what we laid out is inclusive of what first quarter will be, so.

James Kirby

Okay. Fair enough. And then last one for me. In previous slide decks, you guys had the pie chart of kind of the third-party activity. Looking ahead to 2021, do you expect that to be a larger portion of the pie going forward just given Chevron activity and verse third-party weighting?

Park Carrere

Yes, mostly at the point.

Robin Fielder

Yes, James, this is Robin. It is a slightly larger pie as we continue to bring more volumes on some of our new systems, including some of these joint venture pipes as well. So that wedge is growing slightly year-over-year.

James Kirby

Got it. I’ll stop there. I appreciate the questions.

Park Carrere

Thanks, James.

Robin Fielder

Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hey, thanks for taking my question today. So I'm really wondering -- this one's more towards for Tom. But your thoughts on free cash flow allocation and what that looks like into 2021? Is this primarily going to be for debt reduction similar to what we saw in Q4? And then what would the cadence look like that going forward? Thanks.

Tom Christensen

Thanks, Ben. Yes, certainly from capital allocation, protecting the distribution is important to us and providing a good cushion of safety behind that. We also -- kind of the first dollar certainly is going to go to hit our long-term three times debt targets or focus really on our balance sheet in the near-term.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thanks. That’s all on my end.

Amar Sheth

Hi. Hope you’re well. My question was about the EPIC pipeline projects. Can you guys talk to the progress there in getting those pipelines up to capacity? And then I had a follow-up as well.

John Reuwer

This is John Reuwer here. Yes. So both EPICs are largely complete now. As you could see from our guidance, the significant capital investments are now largely behind us and we're looking forward to full year of operations for both projects.

On the EPIC Crude side, specifically, we're probably seeing something a bit more flat going forward, given that we guided in a different commodity price environment. And on the EPIC Y-Grade side, as Tom alluded to, we do see some growth there. But we're excited to have these pipelines now at the full year of our projections and we're excited about what those pipelines have for us in the future.

Amar Sheth

Okay. And then, I guess, my follow-up question. I know you guys do not want to discuss the recent offer made by the majority shareholder. But we are a relatively small minority shareholder. And I was just wondering, are we going to be given an opportunity to vote on the transaction once -- if there is a transaction, or an offer made, a formal offer made?

Robin Fielder

Hey, Amar, I appreciate the question and your interest in this. Just a quick recap, as we mentioned before, we obviously received a take-private proposal from Chevron on February 5 and have delegated the evaluation to our Conflicts Committee. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, is our three independent directors.

And so, while that's ongoing, it's really difficult for us to comment on anything. And just as a reminder there's really no guarantee of transaction will complement and conclude as well. I don't know that we can guide you on anything else beyond that at this point.

Amar Sheth

Okay. Thank you. But you're not sure if minority shareholders will be given an opportunity to vote.

John Reuwer

I don't think we can comment beyond that.

Robin Fielder

Yes. We're just getting this process kicked off.

Robin Fielder

Yes. Thank you, Ely. I just wanted to say thank you all again for your continued support. And just, please, stay safe and help you out there. Have a great weekend.

