A Supercharged Recovery

We have gained more conviction that the economic recovery will be supercharged and more profitable than initially thought. We expect trillions of additional stimulus, businesses to reopen soon, pent-up demand filled, employment and wage increased, inventories rebuilt, global trade improvements, and capital spending increases. What's more, the Fed stays all in, letting the economy run hot for several years.

Don't forget that we already have multi trillions of excess liquidity in the system with a savings rate around 14%. Individuals and businesses have a tremendous capacity to spend, and it does not hurt matters that interest rates are so low. After listening to 75 or so fourth-quarter earnings calls, we have more conviction that operating margins/earnings/cash flow/returns on capital/equity will increase substantially over the next few years, which will support higher stock prices. We favor companies leveraged to the economy.

The key to the sustainability of the recovery is everyone getting vaccinated. The news on that front continues to get better as we expect several new vaccines, increased availability in the hundreds of million doses range, and better logistics such that all Americans could be vaccinated by the summer and all in the world by year-end. The number of cases/deaths has peaked, which should continue as the weather warms and millions get vaccinated, getting us closer to herd immunity. We will probably need annual booster shots to sustain our immunity, which may favor JNJ's one dose vaccine down the road.

The Democrats are focused on passing a large, additional stimulus plan one way or another by early March before some unemployment benefits expire. If reconciliation is used, we would expect the plan to be closer to $1.5 trillion, which is huge, on top of the nearly $1 trillion plan passed last month, which has not yet fully hit the economy. It did not help the Dems that the CBO came out with projections of the Federal deficit hitting $2.3 trillion for fiscal 2021, which is interestingly lower than their forecast six months ago due to a more robust economic forecast and lower interest rates. Fortunately, low-interest rates, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, make stimulus plans more affordable. We would expect Biden's administration to push for several trillion demand focused stimulus plans over the next 12 months, such as infrastructure, which will boost growth/employment/profits above current estimates. Hence, our supercharged recovery with significant earnings gains as volume/operating margins increase meaningfully.

Fed Chairman Powell spoke last Wednesday at the Economic Club of New York, reiterating that the Fed will continue to bolster the U.S economy through low-interest rates along with large bond purchases. The critical comment was the Fed is unlikely to "even think about withdrawing policy support" by raising rates or reducing bond purchases for the foreseeable future as long as unemployment, which he measures at 10%, is elevated. He repeated his call for more fiscal stimulus as "the essential tool for this situation." He then emphasized that doing too little is a greater risk than doing too much. The Fed really does have our backs.

The economy may already be accelerating as openings in key states have improved over the last few weeks. Even though the recent employment data was weak (rearview mirror), weekly unemployment claims have continued to improve sequentially, which along with the most recent increase in job openings, portends better days ahead. The most recent wholesale sales/inventory data showed a further decline in the I/S ratio to 1.29, a multi-year low. We would expect the economy to benefit incrementally from the recent stimulus checks, with more on the horizon, boosting consumer demand and production. It is clear from listening to managements' earnings presentations that the economy improved sequentially from the third quarter to the fourth quarter and again into the first quarter of 2021, even before the near $1 trillion stimuli impacted economic activity. Don't forget that trillions more are coming in 2021. Whoa. The Fed will let it rip.

We are focused on corporate operating margins, profitability, and cash flow. Herein lies the underlying story. Managements on virtually every earnings call draws attention to improving their competitive position, operating margins, cash flow, and capital/equity returns. If successful, these companies will be revalued in the marketplace and outperform the averages. Here is where hard research will pay off, which is our strength. We see most improvement off the bottom, favoring the economically sensitive companies as they will benefit from internal changes and higher operating rates/pricing power. Weak capital spending over the last few years has already led to shortages in some areas like the semis. We have entered multiyear industrial commodity and agricultural cycles, which will lead to much higher prices/profits in these areas. We are there!

We are on the cusp of a new economic cycle as we get our arms around the coronavirus. This recovery will be supercharged as we enter with trillions of excess liquidity and additional stimulus, record-low inventory levels, substantially pent-up demand, a synchronous recovery worldwide boosting trade, and a Fed, as well as all monetary bodies, staying all in permitting growth to run hot. We have an administration that wants to boost growth and improve relationships abroad. At her word, we take Janet Yellen that any tax changes would not hurt our global competitive position, which is meaningful. We need to encourage employment, capital spending, and research.

We expect profit growth to be surprisingly robust over the next two years, with S&P earnings increasing from $140/share in 2020 to over $200/share in 2022 as operating margins improve from around 10% to over 12%. Corporations also focus on their cash flow and returns on capital/equity, which we expect to improve meaningfully. All of this will be good for the market, which we still find undervalued with rates so low and liquidity so high. There remains over $6 trillion in cash and money market funds and over $40 trillion in bonds, which could reallocate to some stocks since most portfolios remain underweighted equities.

Areas of concentration include global industrials/capital goods/machinery, industrial/agricultural commodities, technology, financials, transportation, and several special situations. The common thread in our holdings is great management, winning strategies, rising margins, profits, cash flow, returns on capital/equity well over the market itself-all good for sustained outperformance. We own no bond expecting the yield curve to continue steepening.

Focus your investments to ride the wave of a supercharged recovery.

