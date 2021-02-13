Ecopetrol's (NYSE:EC) proposed acquisition of Interconexión Eléctrica (ISA), which is mainly engaged in power transmission, road concessions, and telecommunications across LatAm, is a head-scratcher. In light of Ecopetrol's energy transition targets, the rationale for integrating energy transmission assets (as opposed to something in the "green" energy space, for instance) still seems unclear to me. Furthermore, shareholders stand to lose out from the deal as a substantial portion of the funding will be drawn from an equity offering, while heightened concerns regarding corporate governance could weigh on the valuation multiple. As such, I am cautious on shares at these levels.

Unclear Strategic Rationale for the ISA Deal

While Ecopetrol is currently in the midst of a longer-term energy transition, the recent ISA deal came as a surprise to shareholders. It seems unclear, for instance, how the acquisition of energy transmission assets fits into the broader decarbonization strategy. It also, worryingly, sets a precedent for more meaningful investments outside of the company's core competencies going forward. Finally, the deal also adds to governance concerns, as both companies are controlled by a common shareholder, the Colombian government, which currently has a higher stake at c. 88% in Ecopetrol than ISA where it holds c. 51% (c. 60% including state investments).

Source: ISA Corporate Presentation (2020)

Negative Financial Implications for Shareholders

As highlighted in the press release, Ecopetrol will partially finance the acquisition through an equity offering to its minority shareholders, in addition to internal resources, assets sales, and new debt. Assuming a 50/50 debt/equity funding mix, this would imply a c. $2 billion equity offering by the company, followed by a bond offering of the remainder of the c. $4 billion based on ISA's market cap at the time of announcement. The company expects the transaction to be completed in fiscal 2021.

At first glance, the acquisition multiple of c. 8.0x fiscal 2021 EV/EBITDA (based on consensus numbers) seems in line with other deals for comparable transmission companies in LatAm like CTEEP (OTCPK:CTPZY) and Taesa. However, I am concerned that the integration into an E&P business like Ecopetrol may prove dilutive considering ISA currently trades at a premium to Ecopetrol - relative to the elevated valuations that energy transmission companies currently command, the market is willing to pay relatively low multiples for E&P assets. As such, I view an outcome where the E&P business drags down ISA's valuation as likely.

A Neutral Credit Outcome

While I am concerned about the dilution for existing shareholders, I do not see the increase in leverage materially impacting the credit profile. Recall that Ecopetrol expects gross debt/EBITDA to remain at fiscal 2020 levels (based on FQ3 '20 guidance), which implies sub-3.5x leverage levels by the end of fiscal 2021. This seems elevated, but Ecopetrol should swiftly reduce its debt load with the pending divestment of non-core assets and the high EBITDA contribution from ISA post-deal (ISA operates with an EBITDA margin of over 60%). Besides, ISA's portfolio of assets also provides plenty of diversification and stability considering the contractual nature of its key businesses (electricity transmission and toll roads).

Source: ISA FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

Increased Corporate Governance Concerns

From a governance perspective, investors have reason for concern, especially with regard to whether the fiscal needs of the Colombian government are driving the ISA deal. From a Central Government accounting perspective, I would note that any ISA divestment proceeds would add capital revenue to the Central Government budget, and therefore, help reduce the fiscal deficit. In turn, this could help Colombia address any risks of losing its investment-grade status while also keeping ownership of ISA. However, the trade-off for Ecopetrol shareholders seems unfavorable longer term, as it does add to the market perception of corporate governance risk and could lead to a persistent "governance discount" for Ecopetrol shares.

Potential Near-Term Dividend Risk

With the company likely having to balance the dilutive acquisition and challenging economic in the core business, I am concerned about the sustainability of dividend payouts. Recall that the last time the company posted a net loss in fiscal 2015 due to a major non-cash impairment, its Board elected not to distribute dividends for the year. Similarly, fiscal 2020 earnings could come under pressure due to softer production and potential non-cash impairments as well. Furthermore, the company looks likely to be free-cash negative in fiscal 2020 following massive outflows in H1 '20 (the first year of negative FCF since fiscal 2015, when the dividend was cut). With the government also likely to gain from the proceeds of the ISA divestment, there could be less urgency for Ecopetrol to pay dividends near term.

Source: Ecopetrol FQ3 '20 Presentation Slides

Final Take

Overall, I view the surprising ISA acquisition announcement as a net negative. Not only does the deal represent a deviation from Ecopetrol's core oil business, but it also looks likely to be dilutive considering the limited synergies available. Furthermore, the deal likely adds to Ecopetrol's governance risk and could create a persistent "governance discount" overhang on the shares. At current levels, the valuation seems unattractive relative to peers at a fiscal 2021 EV/EBITDA multiple of c. 5-6x, a premium to Petrobras (PBR) and in line with other Colombian names such as GeoPark (GPRK). As such, I am neutral on the shares.