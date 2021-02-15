Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) is a smaller dry bulk shipping company, with many decades of experience, especially moving grains, coal, sand, salt and metal ore between nations through the Arctic region. A big rebound in operations is projected for 2021 by Wall Street analysts, following a recovery from COVID-19 pandemic disruptions. The company’s financials are conservative vs. the shipping industry, its valuation is low, and buying momentum is appearing in January-February.

The Business

Pangaea is a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics and transportation solutions. The company is a full-service logistics expert, working with the individual needs of clients, by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities. The company runs a fleet of bulk carriers, while designing, building and operating port and inland projects. It operates approximately 45-60 Supramax, Panamax and Handymax vessels, of which 21 are owned or partially owned. The company is a leader in the high ice class sector, secured by its control of a majority of the world’s large dry bulk vessels with Ice-Class 1a designation. Pangaea’s 24/7/365 operation is managed by an experienced team out of four offices: Newport, Rhode Island (headquarters), Athens, Copenhagen, and Singapore.

Image Source: Company Website

2020 was a difficult year for the global economy and shipment of bulk goods, with all the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the quality of Pangaea’s assets and balance sheet has Wall Street projecting a solid operating income rebound to a 5-year high in 2021, pictured below. Given the consensus EPS forecast of $0.60, the stock is priced at an insanely cheap 6x income multiple, when the S&P 500 is priced over 25x current 2021 expectations!

Management is quite bullish on a recovery in the global economy and its prospects going forward. In December the company reinstated a dividend, and last week Pangaea spent significant capital on the acquisition of a 7-year-old ship.

Business Finances

Pangaea’s net profit margin the past five years has been a top-tier performer vs. peers and competitors actually losing money in total from operations the previous 60 months. The peer list of smaller dry bulk shipping entities outlined by Seeking Alpha includes Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), Capital Product Partners (CPLP), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) and Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI). For the most part, Pangaea has avoided major losses and write-downs in the ultra-competitive shipping industry.

The setting of total liabilities to assets is more conservative than the peer group, standing at 49%. A 5-year graph of this data point is drawn below.

In combination, cash flow to debt and assets has been in a leading position over the last two years. In terms of liquidity, asset quality, and cash flow generation, the company is a top choice to research and consider for investment.

Low Valuation

The stock valuation picture vs. underlying operating fundamentals is likewise quite positive around $3 per share. Below is a graph highlighting Pangaea’s price to trailing sales, cash flow and book value setup, each on the low end of past historical numbers.

Price gains for the peer group have been quite strong since summertime. Yet, a lagging advance by Pangaea has opened up an even smarter long-term valuation vs. alternatives for your investment dollar.

Today, the company is selling for the best price to sales valuation of the group. This idea is drawn below on a 1-year graph.

While the early 2020 price to cash flow reading was the highest of the group, because of its conservative balance sheet and sound management execution, the February 2021 valuation has slipped back to an average setting (likely better than average on forward results).

Lastly, price to book value is slightly higher than the peer average, but still well below the accounting value of its ships and other plant & equipment. The shipping industry has been struggling since the Great Recession ended in 2009, and Pangaea in particular today trades far below its IPO price of $9 in 2013.

Technical Chart

The stock has been under heavy accumulation the past three weeks. After the quote bottomed during the summer, price and momentum characteristics have been in a building pattern. Below is a 2-year chart of daily price and volume changes.

Relative price fluctuations against the S&P 500 have been improving since late summer, after underperforming the main U.S. market average by -45% between February 2019 and September 2020. The Accumulation/Distribution Line bottomed in June and On Balance Volume turned higher in August. I have marked with green underlines the reversal in buying/selling characteristics the last six months.

Since the end of January, both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages have turned up nicely, and the stock quote is just 7% away from an 18-month high. Abnormally strong buying volume has been measured by the OBV indicator, circled in green.

Final Thoughts

It could be investors are aggressively discounting the end of the coronavirus shut-in problem for businesses and consumers later in the year. The number of new cases seems to be imploding the last 3-4 weeks from herd immunity rates approaching 50% of the U.S. population. Using the CDC estimate of 30% of Americans experiencing infection during calendar 2020, extrapolating another 9% the last 6-7 weeks, and adding vaccination roll-outs since early December to over 11% of the population, optimists are today preparing for a quick return to normal.

In many ways Pangaea is a companion suggestion to my TORM plc (TRMD) shipping pick several weeks ago here. Both are smart economic recovery plays as the coronavirus fades from our lives (hopefully). For the average investor, owning them in a diversified portfolio gives you some exposure to the seaborne transportation sector, through commodity and gasoline trade movements on the planet.

The downside risks owning a position in Pangaea are basically a function of larger macroeconomic changes. If the global economy fails to rebound strongly or the stock market in the U.S. crashes from its record overvaluation setting in early 2021, the equity quote will have problems advancing beyond $3 per share. While either situation could materialize sooner or later, if you hold appropriate monetary printing hedges like gold/silver, short sales in other weaker stocks, out-of-the-money index put options, some cash, and a well-diversified portfolio design, you will be prepared for bearish developments.

In February, I have already made a roundtrip trade in Pangaea for a 10% gain. And, I am looking to purchase shares again, as soon as possible. The continued volume buying this past week only confirms that material upside in the stock price remains a real possibility in coming months. I don’t have an upside target, but $4-5 a share seems probable if the stock market is flat and commodity demand continues to improve throughout the year. Per usual, my goal for Pangaea is a simple outperformance span vs. the S&P 500, either to the upside or downside, if the U.S. stock market sinks in price.

