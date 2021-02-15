Author's note: This commentary was part of our "High-High-Low" report released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 4, 2021, with certain numbers updated.

Principal Real Estate Fund (NYSE:PGZ), a closed-end fund focused on commercial mortgage-backed securities [CMBS], was a frequent top entrant in previous "High-High-Low" reports. However, it is no longer on this list in our January report and in this quick note, I'd like to explain why.

Declining earnings due to deleveraging

PGZ released its annual report for the period ending October 31, 2020 last month and the net investment income showed a serious decline. At first glance, a year-on-year drop in NII from $1.12 to $0.98 (-12%) doesn't seem that bad, but if you consider that $0.65 of that $0.98 was made in the first six months of the financial year (for the period ending 4/30), this meant that the latter six months generated only $0.33, which is about half of the income generated in the first 6 months. As a result, the distribution coverage on PGZ's 7.36% yield (as of February 12) has fallen to 70% based on trailing 6-month earnings numbers. This is less than the 90% coverage needed for the High-High-Low report, hence it is no longer part of these lists.

The reason for this sharp decline in earnings was the deleveraging that the fund had to undergo during the COVID crash. We can see this in the final line of the table above, which shows borrowings decreasing from $60 million to $40.5 million. Thus, we had expected this earnings decline as we discussed in previously:

However, the fund will find it difficult to regain its past NAV due to the deleveraging that it had to undertake during the crash. Between October 31, 2019 and April 30, 2020, the fund reduced its line of credit from $60 million to $40 million. This means that there is likely to be downward pressure on its earnings (which had actually been rising for 3 years since 2017) when the fund reports again in October 2020. As a result, the current coverage of 98% is likely to be overstated and I would not be too surprised to see a distribution cut at some point in the future to preserve NAV. PGZ's current NAV yield is 9.39%, which is boosted to a market yield of 12.10% thanks to its -22.32% discount.

Additionally, as discussed in the manager's commentary in the annual report, the CMBS holdings in the fund were hurt at a fundamental level by the COVID-induced shutdown decreasing the ability of lower-rated commercial borrowers to repay their loans.

The CMBS holdings within the Fund returned approximately ‐25.00% for the 12 months ended October 31, 2020. The main driver of returns for the period was the dramatic re‐pricing of credit risk after the initial response to COVID‐19 involved shutting down the U.S. economy through stay-at‐home orders and the closing of all non‐essential businesses. This immediately changed the risk of default and loss on all commercial real estate loans from an investor perspective but especially changed the risk profile for hotel and retail loans. On average, CMBS deals have 10‐15% exposure to hotels and 25‐30% exposure to retail. While equity, corporate bond and higher rated CMBS markets have fully recovered from the dislocation in March, prices on lower rated BBB and BB CMBS securities remain at steep discounts relative to pre‐COVID pricing mainly due to this exposure. The uncertainty around the impact and duration of the health crisis, and potential permanent changes in business and consumer behavior both during and after the pandemic on these property types continues to drive higher pool level loan loss expectations. These loss expectations remain at levels that put BBB and BB rated securities at a higher risk of default... CMBS delinquencies peaked in July at just over 9.3% and has since leveled off and improved, ending the period at 7.4% driven by the re‐opening of the economy and the stimulus programs. Even with this strong recovery across higher rated CMBS, BBB‐ spreads are still over 260bps wide of the tights in the 1st quarter of 2020 reflecting the fact that lower rated CMBS remain exposed to the fundamental credit risk in the CMBS market until the economy fully recovers post the COVID‐19 shut down.

Indeed, the fund did cut its distribution shortly after we posted that report, and in hindsight perhaps it didn't cut it early enough. Holding onto more of its assets, in order to partake more fully in the V-shaped recovery after the crash, would have been a better decision in hindsight.

Rebound in valuation, still moderately undervalued

Nevertheless, our High-High-Low ranking criteria did identify PGZ to be an attractive contrarian play at the time of our September report. While PGZ has provided a total return on NAV of +14.34% since then, its price return has been even higher at +26.67%. Currently, PGZ sits at a discount of -17.20% (as of February 12) which still makes it moderately undervalued relative to its longer-term historical averages, although it isn't the deep bargain that it was in late October (where the discount reached -30%!).

For reference, the 1, 3 and 5-year average discounts are -18.76%, -13.69% and -12.37% respectively.

Summary

PGZ continues to be an option for those interested in CMBS exposure (of the lower-rated variety). Its performance will still be linked to the health of the overall US economy, which is likely to improve with vaccine distribution. While PGZ isn't a deep bargain anymore, it is still moderately undervalued relative to its longer-term historical averages. However, the sub-100% coverage bears watching and it will be important to see whether it will show improved earnings numbers in the next reporting period due to improving CMBS fundamentals (i.e. fewer delinquencies) and/or releveraging of the fund.