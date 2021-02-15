loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) has seen a spectacular public offering with shares having seen a decent opening day boost after a strong pricing process, after a few previous IPO attempts did not go through. The company is enjoying great operating momentum, trades at very low earnings multiples, and while this clearly is not sustainable, I am still not convinced this is a right bet after the first day move.

A Growing Mortgage Originator

loanDepot was founded during the big 2009-2010 recession by current CEO Anthony Hsieh. Despite harsh economic conditions at the time, the company focused heavily on quality offerings of mortgage origination, a strong brand and superior digital technologies. After being founded early in 2010 the company was already doing a 1,000 loans a month by the end of that year. Ever since, very strong organic growth and targeted acquisitions followed and results in rapid growth, with the team now totaling more than 10,000 members.

These members focus heavily on its brand, trustworthiness, doing stuff the right way and digital experience, as organic growth and market momentum made that the company originated nearly $80 billion in loans on a trailing basis, that is until the third quarter of 2020!

With its Mello technology, strong advertisements in the brand and a high NPS the company aims to keep outgrowing the entire industry and despite the huge origination volumes, the nationwide market share stands just around 2.5% at the moment, leaving plenty of room to grow.

With origination volumes seen at more than $4 trillion for the industry at large in 2020, the market nearly doubled compared to 2019, despite, or better said as a result of the pandemic. The pandemic and low interest rate conditions, make that this still fragmented industry has seen incredible growth and in fact some consolidation as well, with technology being more important than ever.

It should be said that 2020 has been good given the digital capabilities of the company, as in the period 2016-2019 the market share gains have been limited to just 0.1%, with a market share having grown to 2.0% by 2019.

IPO and Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell a total of 15 million shares in a range between $19 and $21 per share. Strong demand meant that pricing took place at $22 per share, yet as 9.41 million shares were sold by the company not all proceeds will benefit the corporation. In fact, loanDepot will generate $207 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

A share count of 325 million shares value the company at $7.15 billion at the offer price, or at just over $10.2 billion at $31 and change, levels at which the company's shares are trading after the first day of trading.

Given the nature of the business, the balance sheet is quite extensive, measuring more than $8.7 billion by the third quarter of 2020 as most assets relate to loans held for sale. This is complemented to a smaller extent by servicing rights, derivative assets and cash, supported by an equity base of just $1.6 billion.

The company has seen mixed results as both revenues and earnings are quite volatile. Revenues have been quite volatile between 2017 and 2019, with revenues reported at $1.27 billion, $1.11 billion and $1.34 billion for the three-year period, respectively. Most of the sales were derived from gains on origination of sale of loans as the company reported very modest profits in two of these years, more than offset by a $103 million loss in 2018.

Like the rest of the sector, the company has seen incredible momentum through 2020, with sales for the first nine months of the year coming in at $3.01 billion. This is far more than the entire revenue base in 2019! This resulted in a huge profit of $1.47 billion, as the $2 billion run rate in terms of profits is incredibly strong at just over $6 per share!

With shares having risen to $31 at this point in time the company trades at 5 times earnings. This is even on the high side, as the fourth quarter was very strong with $37 billion in loans originated, for a total number of $100 billion for the year! Quarterly sales are seen at a midpoint of $1.29 billion with adjusted earnings seen at $544 million, for a near $2.2 billion run rate, reducing multiples even more.

A Few Thoughts

loanDepot is not the first mortgage originator which has gone public in the second half of 2020 to take advantage of the great operational and financial markets momentum. The biggest IPO in this space was Rocket Mortgage (RKT) which carries a $39 billion equity valuation at $20 per share. This company is set to do originations at a rate of $360 billion based on the quarterly results, with loanDepot running at $150 billion based on the latest numbers. Rocket is a bit more profitable with current net margins equal to more than half of sales, making it more profitable than loanDepot, as that company too trades around 5 times earnings.

Guild Holdings (GHLD) trades at even far cheaper multiples yet that arguably has a less strong brand or at least is smaller, and its operating performance as its two larger competitors. On the flip side, it trades at even lower multiples which in itself is quite compelling. While these multiples look very low, it is very evident that the low multiples are not very telling, as this company hardly posted any profits in recent years, while these were not very harsh economic years, in fact the contrary.

Furthermore, it is evident that this is a very opportunistic listing, with the company already aiming to go public in 2015, 2017 and late in 2020, and in fact it aimed to public at just $14 per share just a few weeks ago. Having been cautiously optimistic on Rocket Mortgage at $20 per share, which I regard as a slightly better operator, I was very compelled to a 20% earnings yield, yet it is evident that the earnings are not sustainable. After all this is driven by incredible momentum in origination volumes and margins in the mortgage industry.

The concern is not just related to temporarily impaired earnings power, but these companies are quite heavy as well in terms of their balance sheet, as the company can take huge losses on inventory as well if things turn South. With at some point some more fiscal discipline being required, as interest rates in the form of treasury yields have recently seen quite a decent rebound, I am a bit cautious as I fully expect declines in earnings in 2021. The only question in my mind is how large such declines will be.

Having to weigh the fact that this is a very cyclical industry and a secular growth plan in a fragmented industry, I am constructive on the name and would consider a small allocation on dips as with equal relative valuations I prefer Rocket.