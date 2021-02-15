The meteoric rise of the copper price since mid-2020 has been a powerful catalyst for miners. The fresh U.S. $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that might pass this month and decade-low inventories in China, the world's key importer of copper, combined with restrained supply, propelled the price to the level previously seen in 2012.

The appreciation of the red metal also attracted investor attention to key countries that mine and export it and thus are poised to benefit from higher demand, especially in China, going forward. The first example that comes to my mind is Chile, an Andean nation with the highest copper output in the world, 5.6 million tonnes in 2019.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that a country-focused exchange-traded fund like iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (BATS:ECH) is the most obvious way to gain exposure to this emerging market and play the medium-term copper price momentum, with one essential caveat: numerous risks surround investing in the country since the nation is due to create its new constitution and elect a new president this year. Thus I reckon investors should act carefully when considering going long Chilean equities, principally because of the political risk. Another intricacy is that the ETF has almost no exposure to the red metal and is overweight in utilities and financials.

Now let us discuss all these in greater depth below in the article.

A truck in the Andes. Source: Unsplash

The top line: the coronavirus aggravated long-lasting economic issues

The coronavirus crisis has been merciless even to developed nations, let alone emerging markets.

Partial lockdowns were imposed during the first weeks of the pandemic, but Chile avoided a nation-wide lockdown, opting for not following suit Argentina and Peru. It did impose a national curfew and the State of Emergency (at least until March 2021). But though the measures were less strict if compared to, for example, South Africa, the Chilean economy did not emerge unscathed.

The government announced a substantial stimulus package, including a $1.5 billion package to prop up the middle class, which helped to mitigate some effects of the recession. However, last year, real gross domestic product contracted by 6%, as of the IMF estimates. Nevertheless, the fund remains optimistic about the 2021 prospects. In October, it expected a 4.5% rebound, but this forecast has been upgraded recently to 5.8%.

But the coronavirus was not the key culprit of the economic crisis in the country and the underperformance of ECH.

Chile had already been coping with issues well before the pandemic, which had only aggravated the crisis. The civil unrest, namely country-wide protests initially catalyzed by a fare hike on the Santiago metro, was what precipitated an economic slowdown in 2019. While in 2018, real GDP rose by 4%, in 2019, growth remarkably decelerated to just 1.1%.

The civil unrest in the country took its toll on the national currency, which had already been under pressure due to the ramifications of the trade war and fears of the economic expansion losing steam in China, Chile's key export market. From October 14, a day when the protests began, to November 29, 2019, the peso had lost almost 17% vs. USD.

The Chilean central bank attempted to prop up the peso by purchasing it. CLP recovered most losses in end-2019, but then the coronavirus sent it plunging again. Stimulus measures, hopes of economic recovery, and finally the copper price rally bolstered the peso, but it has not reached its 2019 zenith yet. The weaker currency is anything but supportive of ECH's capital appreciation, as the fund is not currency-hedged.

Certainly, the protests had fundamental reasons, with poor quality of public services (namely schools), healthcare, and deep inequality overall being the central ones. In October 2020, the Chilean national plebiscite (rescheduled due to the pandemic) took place. The Chileans voted overwhelmingly to replace the constitution. In April, the nation will decide who will join the Constitutional Assembly, the body that must write a draft. The Chileans will approve or reject the draft in 2022. At the moment, it is anything but certain if the new charter will be as supportive of an investor-friendly climate and a pro-market as the current one.

The ECH holdings in greater detail

ECH tracks the Chile IMI 25/50 Index provided by MSCI. As of February 12, ECH had 30 equity holdings. Its ten most significant positions accounted for approximately 67% of the portfolio, which clearly points to the fact that poor diversification is the fund's Achilles' heel.

24.5% and 22.9% of the portfolio are allocated to utilities and financials, respectively. The biggest utility in the portfolio is Enel Américas (ENIA) that has a 10.2% weight. It is a subsidiary of Rome-based Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY), with corporate headquarters in Santiago. It is not to be overlooked that it operates as an electricity utility in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru but not in Chile. Thus it is not to be confused with Enel Chile (ENIC), another subsidiary of Enel SpA and also an ECH holding with almost 4% weight.

ECH has only marginal exposure to the IT sector via investment in Sonda SA. There are no healthcare names in the portfolio.

The ETF does overweight in materials (#3 with a 19.2% weight), but it has almost no exposure to the country's key export - copper. Codelco, Chile's key miner that was responsible for 8% of 2019 global copper production and 6% of the red-metal reserves, is not presented in the portfolio, as it is a state-owned company (page 17). Other heavyweight miners that operate in the country are incorporated in the UK (for example, Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF)), Switzerland (Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF)), and Japan (Mitsubishi Materials (OTC:MIMTF)), thus they are not eligible for inclusion in the Chile-focused indices provided by MSCI. Thus, it makes no sense for copper bulls to invest in ECH (except for the case they bet on the peso appreciation, of course).

ECH's essential investment from the materials sector are shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). Apart from specialty plant nutrients, iodine, and potassium chloride, one of its main products is lithium that helped it to ride the EV frenzy last year and gain over 80%.

Final thoughts

I would personally not consider gaining exposure to the Chilean equity market right now, as there are multiple risks surrounding the April Constitutional Convention elections, the drafting of the new charter, and the November general elections.

Next, an article published by The Economist in October presented a take of Bernardo Larraín, a president of SOFOFA, a Santiago-based business lobby, on the possibility of nationalization. Mr. Larraín did not anticipate the nationalization of industries but still, "a new constitution could weaken property rights." If this risk materializes, foreign investors will likely opt for trimming their exposure to the jurisdiction.

Also, the central bank's efforts to bolster foreign reserves by purchasing USD this year do not bode well for the peso.

Political risk is the key variable influencing CLP, and the value of the peso is the essential driver of ECH's capital appreciation. If the currency weakens, investors in the ETF will suffer losses, even if the fund's holdings will deliver sound financial results expressed in CLP.

So, I reckon investors who would like to benefit from future growth in demand for copper should take a closer look at pure red-metal plays like Antofagasta or almost-pure-play Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), instead of investing in a Chile-focused fund.