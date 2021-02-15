Introduction

We review Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Q4 2020 results released on January 28, having maintained a Buy rating on the stock since initiation in March 2019.

In the 2 years since our initiation, MA shares have gained 46.9% (including dividends), 7 ppt ahead of the S&P 500 index. Since 2020, MA's share price has risen 13.5%, a solid return similar to Visa's (V) (Buy-rated) and ahead of American Express (AXP) (Neutral) but behind the S&P 500:

Mastercard Share Price vs. Other Card Companies & S&P 500 (Since 2020) Source: Yahoo Finance (12-Feb-21).

Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on MA has been based on a continuation of its 15%+ EPS CAGR and high valuation multiple, driven by:

Payment networks like MA enjoy structural growth in volumes, both from electronic payments growing faster than GDP and from new markets

Substantial potential remains in U.S. and European consumer spending; new verticals (like P2P and B2C) and new regions are still largely untapped

Value-add services utilize MA's natural advantages and add further growth

Networks like MA also have operational leverage which ensures that their earnings grow faster than revenues

While COVID-19 has had a short-term impact on earnings (through Travel volumes), it has also accelerated the growth in electronic payments.

As of our November update, we expected Net Income to be 21% lower year-on-year in 2020, but to recover to 3% above its 2019 level in 2021. We assumed a P/E of 42x, based on “lower for longer” interest rates, helped by MA's long-term growth potential and unbroken dividend record.

Key Themes in Q4 2020 Results

MA's Q4 results shared key themes with Visa’s results for the same quarter:

Total payment volume was already higher year-on-year, with particularly strong growth in the U.S.

High-margin cross-border volume was still significantly lower, due to travel restrictions, so overall revenues were still lower

Value-add services continued to grow strongly, especially in areas such as cyber-security

Expenses were reduced in some areas, but increased by acquisitions

EBIT to dip next quarter, due to revenues not yet improving further, but investments and client incentives rising ahead of recovery

These results point to a sharp post-COVID rebound and continuing strong long-term growth for MA, supporting our investment case.

Payment Volume Already Higher Year-on-Year

Excluding currency, MA's purchase volume grew 3.1% year-on-year globally in Q4 (improving from 2.3% in Q3), including 4.9% in the U.S. (4.0% in Q3):

MA Purchase Volume Local Growth (Since Q4 2018) Source: MA results supplement (Q4 2020).

MA purchase volume growth in Q4 was positive in every region except Canada, which had a small 0.6% decline. It was ahead of retail spend growth (excluding gas and auto) in both the U.S. (4.9% vs. 4%) and Europe (3.2% vs. -2%). However, MA's U.S. purchase volume growth was lower than Visa's (8.1%) due to both the mix of customers and a lower mix of debit (51% vs. 53%). (During the quarter, MA's purchase volume fell 5.0% in credit but rose 16.6% in debit; Visa's fell 3.4% in credit but rose 20.7% in debit.)

For full-year 2020, MA purchase volume was up 1.1% globally (excluding currency), including up 2.6% in the U.S., despite COVID-19. Gross Dollar Volume, which includes cash volumes, was flat globally (+0.1%) for the year:

MA Operational Performance (Q4 2020) Source: MA results supplement (Q4 2020).

MA's number of cards (excluding Maestro) finished the year up 7.4% (vs. up 8.6% in 2019) and its number of purchase transactions in Q4 was 5.2% higher year-on-year (vs. 19.3% higher in Q4 2019).

According to management, “switched volume growth rates, excluding Travel & Entertainment, were similar to what we saw in Q4 2019 pre-pandemic.”

By month, U.S. year-on-year volume growth was weaker in November-December (due to the expiry of unemployment benefits), then stronger in January (due to new stimulus payments); non-U.S. volume growth turned negative again in January, due to new COVID-related restrictions in Europe:

MA Volume & Transaction Growth Year-on-Year (Since Q4 2020) Source: MA results presentation (Q4 2020).

High-Margin Cross-Border Volume Still Lower

Due to continuing travel restrictions, total cross-border volume was still 29% lower year-on-year in Q4 2020. However, Cross-border Card Not Present (Non-Travel) volume has had a year-on-year growth rate of 20% or more since April, thanks to e-commerce; growth actually exceeded 40% in late November (U.S. Thanksgiving) and has remained at about 30% since December:

MA Cross-Border Volume Growth Year-on-Year (Since 2020) Source: MA results presentation (Q4 2020).

By month, cross-border volume was slightly better in November and December, driven by an improvement in Intra-Europe volumes. However, this improvement reversed in January after COVID-19 restrictions were re-imposed in several European countries:

MA Cross-Border Volume Growth Year-on-Year (Since Q4 2020) Source: MA results presentation (Q4 2020).

Revenues Still Down, Expenses Flat After Acquisitions

The lower cross-border volume in Q4 means Cross-Border Volume Fees were 41% lower. All other revenue lines were up year-on-year (excluding currency), including Other Revenues up 17%, with 1% from acquisitions and the rest from value-add services, “primarily driven by our data analytics, consulting and cyber & intelligence solutions.” Total revenue were down 7%:

Operating expenses were 3% lower organically in Q4 but, with 3 ppt of growth from acquisitions, they were flat year-on-year, and EBIT was down 12.3%.

For full-year 2020, revenues were down 8% excluding currency and down 9.4% reported, OpEx was down 1.0%, EBIT was down 15.6% and Net Income was down 18.6%. EPS was down 17.1% after buybacks, suspended briefly after the outbreak but resumed in late Q2, reduced the share count by 1.6%.

EBIT to Dip 10% in Q1, Before H2 Recovery

Management provided some forward-looking comments on Q1:

Q1 spending levels will likely not improve from January levels

MA will continue to experience lower cross-border-related volume

MA will "start lapping the effects of the pandemic primarily in March”

On the other hand, the prior-year Q1 had 1 extra day (due to the leap year)

Rebates and incentives as a percentage of gross revenues to be flat or up slightly sequentially

OpEx growth to be up mid-single-digits year-on-year excluding currency and acquisitions (after cost cuts and a 3 ppt hedging gain in the prior year)

Acquisitions to add 0.5% in revenues and 4-5% in expenses

Currency to be 2ppt tailwind to revenues and 2 ppt headwind to expenses

In our estimates, the above implies total net revenues will be down 2% and EBIT will be down 10% year-on-year in Q1 2021:

MA Estimated P&L (Q1 2021) Source: MA management comments, Librarian Capital estimates.

Management did not give revenue guidance for the full year, as there is not enough visibility on the easing of COVID restrictions and consumer confidence, but they do “expect to see progress” in H2.

We expect MA volume and revenues to rebound quickly after the end of COVID-19. MA purchase volume was growing at low-to-mid teens excluding currency during 2019; it was up 8.3% year-on-year even in Q1 2020.

Volume is already higher year-on-year thanks to the acceleration in the use of electronic payments - for example, more than 80 markets grew their contactless penetration by at least 10% in 2020. U.S. consumer spend will likely continue to be underpinned by stimulus programs. The eventual recovery in cross-border volumes will be helped by pent-up travel demand. As MA's CEO said on the call:

“We continue to believe travel will improve, starting with personal travel as border restrictions ease and as vaccination efforts expand. We believe corporate travel will follow. As we said in the past, progress may not be linear, but we believe there is significant pent-up demand for travel.” Michael Miebach, MA CEO (Q4 2020 earnings call)

MA volume in Travel is "vast majority” consumer-based, so will not be affected by any potential change in corporate travel habits due to COVID-19.

Other Developments

MA customer wins during Q4 included the NatWest (NWG) debit card portfolio (with 16m cards) and the Deutsche Bank (DB) international credit and debit cards portfolio (10m cards). MA also expanded its Sam’s Club co-brand partnership, as well as the relationship on Walmart's (WMT) co-branded consumer credit cards and payroll cards. MA also announced a new strategic partnership with Walgreens (WBA), including credit cards (issued by Synchrony (SYF)) and prepaid products on the Walgreens app.

Acquisitions continued to be on track, with the Finicity acquisition ($825m, announced in June 2020) completing in November; the Nets acquisition ($3.2bn, announced in August 2019) is still expected to close in Q1 2021.

Valuation

At $342.87, relative to 2020 financials, MA shares are trading on a 53.1x P/E and a 1.8% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; relative to pre-COVID 2019 financials, MA shares are at a 43.2x P/E and a 2.1% FCF Yield:

MA Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (2016-20) Source: MA company filings.

The Dividend Yield is 0.5% ($1.76 per share), after the quarterly dividend was raised by 10% in December.

MA bought back $1bn of shares in Q4 2020, taking the full-year total to $4.47bn (equivalent to 1.3% of the current market capitalization). Another $356m were purchased in January to date (up to January 26).

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We reduce our 2021 estimates slightly, and extend our forecasts to 2024:

2021 Net Income to be $7.92bn (was $8.14bn), with Q1 and Q2 flat at $1.6bn, and H2 to be 10% higher than 2019 (was 15%)

From 2022, Net Income to grow at 15% each year (no change)

Share count to fall by 1% each year after buybacks (no change)

Dividend to be $1.68 in 2021 (was $1.62), and to grow on a 20% payout ratio thereafter (no change)

2024 P/E of 42x (no change), implying a 0.4% Dividend Yield at exit

Our new 2023 EPS of $10.73 is 2% lower than our previous forecast ($10.96).

At $342.87, we expect an exit price of $524 and a total return of 55% (12.1% annualized) by 2024 year-end, in just under 4 years:

Illustrative MA Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Conclusion

MA Q4 volume was up 3.1% year-on-year globally and up 4.9% in the U.S., back to pre-COVID trends excluding Travel & Entertainment. While total volume was higher, travel restrictions meant high-margin cross-border volume was 29% down, pushing total revenue down 7%.

A volume recovery is likely in H2, including from pent-up Travel demand, but higher costs and rebates will likely mean a 10% decline in EBIT in Q2. We believe EPS will exceed their 2019 level in 2021, and will resume their pre-COVID mid-teens annual growth from 2022.

With shares at $342.87, we expect an exit price of $524 and a total return of 55% (12.1% annualized) in just under 4 years. We reiterate our Buy rating on Mastercard.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.