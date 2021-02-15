On Tuesday, February 9, 2021, Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) announced its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results. This is a company that was not affected too much by the events of 2020, which actually makes a great deal of sense. After all, Yara International's primary product is fertilizer and similar products that are used to produce food. People still need to eat even during a pandemic. We can see that reflected in Yara's results as the company only saw a slight decline in revenues and still managed to deliver a profit over the year. The company also has a reasonably attractive 4.83% dividend yield, so overall, it looks like something that should appeal to more conservative investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Yara International's fourth quarter 2020 earnings results:

Yara International brought in total revenues of $2.925 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents a 3.40% decline over the $3.028 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an EBITDA of $484 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 3.01% decline over the $499 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Yara International produced 5.271 million tonnes of fertilizer in the reporting period. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the 5.432 million tonnes that the company produced in the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $462 million in the current quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $688 million that the company reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Yara International reported a net income of $246 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents a fairly impressive 23.62% increase over the $199 million that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that Yara International saw its revenues decline compared to the prior year quarter. This mostly was driven by decreased performance from its operations in the Americas, which includes its sales of fertilizers and related products in both North and South America. In this quarter, the company brought in total revenues of $1.096 billion from the region, which represents a 10.89% year-over-year decline:

Source: Yara International ASA

The biggest reason why this revenue decline occurred was lower commodity prices. We can see that quite clearly in the fact that its revenue from the ordinary commodity fertilizers declined, but the revenues that it brought in from the sale of premium products did not. The company did not realize higher prices even for its premium products, though. Rather, it managed to deliver and sell more of these products during the period. It should be fairly obvious why this would exert a positive effect on the company's revenues since making more sales should mean more money coming in the door. This increased level of sales was not enough to offset the lower prices for commodity fertilizers, though. The lower revenue dragged down the company's profits from the region as well since it means that less money was available to cover the company's costs and thus make its way down to profits.

It was certainly not all bad news here, however. Yara International was able to deliver significantly stronger performance from its European operations than it did in the year-ago quarter. As we can see here, the company's revenues in the region went from $612 million to $690 million, which is a 12.75% increase:

Source: Yara International ASA

This revenue growth was primarily caused by Yara International having substantially higher deliveries and sales than it did in the equivalent quarter of last year. We can also see that the firm is not nearly as dependent on sales of ordinary commodity fertilizers in this region, but instead generates the overwhelming majority of its revenues from the sale of its own premium products. As such, it is not nearly as affected by fluctuations in global commodity prices. Unfortunately though, this statement applies more to revenues than to profits as the company's EBITDA from the region did not grow nearly as quickly as its revenues did. This is largely because of commodity prices as lower nitrogen prices suppressed the company's margins compared to the prior year quarter. Hopefully, this will improve going forward as nitrogen prices are now starting to climb, which should increase the company's margins and by extension grow its profits going forward. This should benefit the company and its investors over the next few quarters.

Yara International also saw reasonably impressive performance out of its operations in Africa and Asia. This is without a doubt the business unit that serves the most populated regions, although they would also be the poorest regions in aggregate. This business unit is thus Yara International's smallest in terms of revenue, delivering only $517 million in the most recent quarter. This is still a 15.14% increase over the $449 million that it brought in during the prior year quarter. The company saw its profits in the region increase by an even larger amount:

Source: Yara International ASA

The biggest reason for the increase in revenues was very similar to what caused revenue growth in the European business. That is higher deliveries, meaning that the company sold more products than it did a year ago. Interestingly, Yara International realized higher prices than it did during the prior year quarter. This is obviously a different story than what the company experienced in the other areas that it does business in. There are some aspects of the fertilizer market that are not set by a global market but are instead set by local markets, much like natural gas is. Thus, prices are rising in some areas even while they are declining in others. These higher prices also helped to improve the company's margins, which is the biggest reason for that enormous increase that we see in the company's EBITDA.

Fertilizer companies such as Yara International consume a considerable amount of natural gas in their operations. This is because natural gas is used as the source of hydrogen that is used in the chemical process through which it is combined with nitrogen in order to manufacture ammonia. Ammonia is one of the key ingredients in nitrogen fertilizer. The fact that Yara International consumes a large amount of natural gas exposes it to fluctuations in natural gas prices, the effects of which we can clearly see reflected in these results. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, energy prices dropped fairly precipitously once the pandemic hit, although crude oil prices were much more affected than natural gas prices were. As just mentioned though, natural gas prices tend to be regional and not global due to the difficulty of transporting natural gas over the ocean. Historically, North America has had lower natural gas prices than either Europe or Asia due to the high ratio of production versus consumption. This was the same during the fourth quarter as Yara International paid much more for its natural gas at its European and Asian production sites than it did at the ones in the Americas. The company did not broadly see natural gas prices lower than a year ago, though. In fact, natural gas prices were actually higher year-over-year in Europe, although they were indeed lower in the Americas:

Source: Yara International ASA

This happened despite the impact that the pandemic had on energy prices and the fact that Europe's lockdowns have generally been more strict than what was experienced in most areas of the United States. The price action in Europe is largely due to the difficulties that have been experienced in getting natural gas to the continent. For our purposes here though, the pricing differences across regions is one of the biggest reasons why Yara International has vastly different margins and profitability across the different regions in which it operates.

As I discussed in many previous articles, there is a growing focus around the world to expand the use of renewable power and other "green energy" technologies in order to reduce carbon emissions and address fears about climate change. One of the problems with many renewable generation technologies is that they are intermittent, with solar power not working when the sun is not shining and wind power not working when the air is still. While batteries have been offered as a solution to this problem and have been proving quite popular, hydrogen may be a better solution for energy storage. Yara International is moving to get involved in this emerging sector of the economy, which may perhaps be surprising. It does make a certain amount of sense though since the company already produces hydrogen in the process of ammonia production. The ammonia itself can also be used for energy storage and is both safer than pure hydrogen and easier to transport. Ammonia can also contain much more energy than hydrogen can:

Source: Yara International ASA

These solutions can make the substance ideal as an energy storage solution to supplement renewable plants and help prevent the downsides of intermittent production. This then could prove to be a growth area for Yara International as the ammonia that it produces begins to enjoy multiple uses in both fertilizers and in the energy industry. The company has already identified an initial project for this business unit. The company is intending to convert its conventional ammonia plant is Porsgrunn, Norway, to produce green ammonia (meaning that there will be no carbon emissions in its production). The company will accomplish this through the electrification of the 500,000 tonne per year ammonia production line as well as using 100% renewable power from the Norwegian grid to power the facility. The only real problem is that green ammonia has a much higher production cost than conventional ammonia. The company will be seeking out public funding to make up the difference. It will be interesting to see what the impact of this will be on the company's results in the near-term given these much higher costs, but long term, it could be a source of growth as the demand for renewables and energy storage grows.

The overall fundamentals for fertilizer are quite positive over the long term, although we will continue to see year-to-year fluctuations. This is being driven by the twin factors of a growing population and declining quantity of arable farmland. According to the United Nations, the global population will be nearly ten billion by 2050, up from 7.8 billion today:

Source: United Nations, Gladstone Land (LAND)

As everybody needs to eat in order to survive, we can expect that a growing population will mean that a larger amount of food will be needed to sustain it than is required today. However, we are not creating any new farmland on which to grow this food. In fact, the exact opposite is occurring. Every year, enormous amounts of farmland are converted to suburban uses such as housing developments and shopping malls. In 1960, there was approximately one acre of farmland available to feed each person on the planet. The figure is expected to be less than half of that by 2040. The future figure is also lower than today:

Source: United Nations, Gladstone Land

In order to solve this problem, we will need to keep increasing the amount of food that is grown on each acre of farmland. This is exactly what fertilizers are used for. Thus, we can assume that this will keep driving the overall demand for fertilizer upward. Yara International should be well-positioned to benefit off of this trend.

As is the case with many European companies, Yara International pays out a dividend that directly depends on the company's financial performance. This leads to it fluctuating quite a lot over time:

Source: Yara International ASA

The company's management has proposed a NOK 20 per share dividend for 2020, which would be paid in an annual payment around May 2021. This is admittedly quite a bit lower than the NOK 33 that it paid out last year, but it still gives the company a 4.83% yield at the current stock price. Yara International reported full-year earnings of $2.58 per share, which coverts to NOK 21.79 at the current exchange rate. Thus, it looks like the company is paying out pretty much all of its earnings here but it is not overpaying. Therefore, everything is probably okay, although some investors might be worried about the tight coverage.

In conclusion, Yara International's results were reasonably solid, particularly given all of the problems that the world as a whole went through during 2020. This was not really a surprise though as fertilizer is always necessary for the production of food, which we all must have in order to survive. The most interesting thing here is Yara moving into the clean energy game with its ammonia energy storage, but the company already has the facilities to produce the compound and the new market could provide it with further growth opportunities. Overall, there is a lot to like here.