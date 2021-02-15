The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) has underperformed its emerging market peers over the past 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic has undermined Brazil's public finances and seen the Brazilian real dramatically underperform the rest of the world. However, with the country's terms of trade improving amid the ongoing rise in iron ore and soybean prices, the real looks set to join in the global FX rally against the dollar. EWZ returns are typically primarily driven by the real, which tends to be much more volatile than local stocks. A recovery could send EWZ considerably higher of the coming months.

Real Weakness Has Undermined EWZ

Source: Bloomberg

Fiscal Shortcomings Are Already Priced In

There is no doubt that the Brazilian economy has been hard hit by the pandemic and faces difficulty in bringing its fiscal accounts back to balance. Government debt reached 89.3% of GDP in 2020, its highest level on record, with the primary deficit coming in at 9.5% of GDP. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has vowed to resume efforts to reform the country's budget and tax system while maintaining a key spending cap rule in place and limiting all extraordinary expenditures related to the pandemic to last year's budget. However, the perceived need for further Covid-related financial aid is rising in congress, and financial markets appear to be pricing this in given the real's underperformance compared to the emerging market currency complex.

BRL Vs MSCI EM Currency Index, Total Return

Source: Bloomberg

Commodity Recovery To Offer Major Support To BRL

Notwithstanding the obstacles faced by the Brazilian economy, the risk-ward trade-off for the Brazilian real is highly positive in our view. Perhaps the most important factor supporting the currency is the dramatic improvement in the country's terms of trade. The surge in agricultural and industrial raw materials prices has seen Brazil's terms of trade index rise spectacularly to its highest level on record. Sharp rises in the price of Brazil's exports relative to its imports have tended to help drive gains in the real, as increased dollar inflows put direct upside pressure on the currency and help support economic growth by boosting savings and investment. The following chart shows that the currency is trading way out of line with its historical correlation with the country's terms of trade.

BRL Real Effective Exchange Rate Versus Terms of Trade Index

Source: Bloomberg, Citi

Furthermore, while the country's debt situation is far from ideal, it is far more sustainable than was the case back in 2002 when the currency was trading at similarly weak levels in real effective terms. Back then central bank reserves amounted to less than half of general government external debt but the surge reserve and efforts to reduce their reliance on dollar borrowing has seen reserves rise to roughly 4 times government external debt currently.

Additionally, interest rates are seeing some upside pressure thanks to expectations that the central bank will raise the Selic rate. Earlier this month lawmakers in Brazil voted to grant more autonomy to the BCB by removing the risk of political interference in monetary policy. Under the law, the bank's chief will still be nominated by the executive and subject to Senate confirmation, but they will be legally protected from being fired by the government over disagreements on monetary policy.

Local Stocks Remain Cheap Too

It is not just the weakness in the currency that has created opportunities in the EWZ. Local stocks also trade at a large discount to Emerging Market averages on every single forward-looking valuation metric, with the MSCI Brazil's forward EV/EBITDA ratio trading at just over half the EM Index at just 6.5x. The forward dividend yield of 3.8% is also relatively attractive in the current global environment of ultra-low yields on both bonds and stocks. At these levels we would expect continued currency weakness support stocks in local currency terms as the commodity price boom leads to windfall export receipts in BRL. However, if we are correct about an impending real rally, then we could be in for major gains in the EWZ.

MSCI Brazil Vs MSCI EM, Forward EV/EBITDA Ratio

Source: Bloomberg