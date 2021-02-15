You don't have to be a sci-fi fan to understand that robotics automation and artificial intelligence are penetrating almost all aspects of business and life. It's all around us, and the big question is, how can we profit from this trend? Well, investors wanting to get in on this action can check out the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ). The global robotics and AI markets are expected to grow significantly over the coming decades - with EVs and high-performance computing ("HPC") being primary drivers in this trend.

The sub-segments that make up the large theme include industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, autonomous vehicles, and specialized hardware, enabling AI algorithms to compute and analyze large data sets.

With over $2.71bn in AUM, BOTZ is the most popular ETF offering exposure to the robotics & AI industries, though it's not cheap to invest (expense ratio of 0.68%).

Let us examine this ETF in more detail to get a better sense of its future prospects.

Given the ever-increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics across various sectors, it's no surprise that funds such as BOTZ will outperform the broader market. As is evident from the chart above, over a 1-year time horizon, BOTZ delivered almost 60% returns compared with the S&P 500's return of less than 20%.

Constituent Holdings

Unsurprisingly, over 87% of BOTZ's portfolio is invested in industrials & technology stocks. Its top 10 holdings make up 61% of the fund, making it a relatively concentrated portfolio.

Fanuc Corp. (OTCPK:FANUY) is the largest holding of BOTZ, with 8.05% of its portfolio allocation. Fanuc is a Japanese firm that manufactures and distributes robots and robomachine tools.

The second-largest allocation goes to Nvidia (NVDA) at 7.61%. Its DGX systems are designed to give data scientists the most powerful tools for AI exploration. Its DRIVE PX2 platform is the open AI car computing platform that allows automakers and their tier 1 suppliers to accelerate autonomous vehicle production. The company's chips are used in medical imaging and robotic applications.

The third-largest allocation is ABB Ltd. (ABB) (7.58%), a Swiss-based company that manufactures and distributes industrial-scale robotic and automation equipment.

Besides these 3, BOTZ also has significant exposure to Keyence Corp. (OTCPK:KYCCF) (7.18%), which provides factory automation sensor products, and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) (7.08%), an American MNC that develops, manufactures, and markets robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery.

In terms of country exposure, Japan has the highest contribution at 43.1%. This is primarily because Japanese companies have been the first to deploy industrial automation on a large scale. Following Japan is the U.S., with 36.1% exposure, and then Switzerland, with 11.9%.

Comparison With Other Robotics & AI Focused ETFs

BOTZ ROBO IRBO ROBT AIQ SNSR Issuer Global X Exchange Traded Concepts iShares First Trust Global X Global X Inception 09/12/2016 10/22/2013 06/26/2018 02/21/2018 05/11/2018 09/12/2016 Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.95% 0.47% 0.65% 0.68% 0.68% AUM $2.71Bn $2.06Bn $386.96Mn $229.14Mn $208.39Mn $268.40Mn Holdings 37 94 127 112 90 54 Assets in Top 10 61.00% 19.30% 14.84% 24.27% 32.28% 48.86% 1 Year Price Performance 59.79% 64.21% 74.74% 61.27% 55.62% 44.28%

As is evident from the table above, BOTZ is the most popular robotics and AI-focused ETF with an AUM of $2.71bn. What differentiates BOTZ from its peers is its portfolio concentration. BOTZ has limited its exposure to just 37 stocks, while some peers have over 100 investments. Also, BOTZ's top 10 holdings make up 61% of the entire ETF, and so in this sense, it's not as diversified as some of its peers.

What are the risks to be considered?

Concentration Risk: BOTZ's top 10 holdings make up 61% of the entire fund. The holding is quite concentrated, and a downturn in a few of these holdings will result in a significant loss for the fund. Not only that, BOTZ has only invested in a total of 37 companies, so company-specific risks are higher for this ETF as well. However, one might argue that since this is a highly specialized sector, there isn't much scope to select more companies to represent the fund.

High Expense Ratio: Although it's not the most expensive compared with peers, the BOTZ expense ratio still stands at 0.68%, which means that for every $10,000 invested, $68 will go towards management fees. Though this might seem like a small amount initially, compound this over a long term horizon, and the fees will eat a large chunk of expected profits.

The Bottom Line

As per a research note published by MarketsandMarkets research, the industrial robotics market is expected to grow from $48.7bn in 2019 to $75.6bn in 2024, translating into a CAGR of 9.2%. The global AI market, which was estimated at $40bn in 2019, is expected to grow even faster, registering a CAGR of 42.2% from 2020 to 2027. This strong growth will be supported by demand from a range of manufacturing, healthcare, defense, oil & gas, and retail.

Technological advancements will continue to enable robotics and AI to play an increasingly impactful role in various industries in the future. In that regard, BOTZ is poised for strong growth over the next many years. Though it has a relatively concentrated and narrow portfolio, it holds some of the biggest names in the industry. We can expect these holdings' growth trajectory to remain strong as robotics and AI become an even more integral part of our lives in the future.

