Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDF) CEO Florent Menegaux on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCPK:MGDDF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2021 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Florent Menegaux - CEO

Yves Chapot - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tom Narayan - RBC

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Gabriel Adler - Citigroup

Martino De Ambroggi - Equita

Victoria Greer - Morgan Stanley

José Asumendi - JP Morgan

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Edoardo Spina - HSBC

Florent Menegaux

Good morning, good afternoon, and good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us for our Annual Presentation of our Results. Yves and I are very pleased to welcome you and to tell you first that this meeting is carried under very strict compliance to our safety rules, especially in this moment where the sanitary measures are very strict. But once again, thank you for joining us. So of course, I'm sure all of you have noted, we have spent year 2020 in very, very exceptional conditions. So in this environment, let me tell you that our Group successfully protected its employees, maintained its business continuity throughout the year, while supporting vastly its host communities, starting from suppliers, customers, people and our communities surrounding us. We experienced a steep drop in markets over the year and our segment operating income came to almost EUR1.9 billion, which is 37% decline, reflecting the COVID-19 crisis impact on our operations.

In this segment operating income actually the drop in volume created specific condition, and Yves will come back on this. We've been able to generate EUR2 billion structural free cash flow, reflecting the very strict discipline on cash management during the crisis and necessarily low level of year end inventories, which was a little bit unexpected following the sustained recovery in demand in the second half of the year. The group is continuing to deploy its strategy despite the environment with the successful integration of its recent acquisitions and by expanding its business in new areas of growth. At the end, we generated EUR625 million in net income, and we recommend to the shareholding structure dividend of EUR2.3 per share.

During 2020 in this very exceptional period, we set very clearly and very soon, very earlier last year, two priorities. The first one was to protect employees and associates’ health and safety, while ensuring the business continuity of our operations. I think we did that very successfully. And while we were doing that, we have deployed our expertise and our capabilities to support associates, customers, suppliers and surrounding communities by donating more than 3 million masks, innovating and producing visitors mask, positioning cushions, air cushions and more for the medical community. At the same times, we continued to improve our competitiveness structurally, driving these competitivity measures with the strict respect of our people and our territories.

So we ramped up production with Multistrada in Indonesia and our León plant in Mexico. We restructured our European footprint with the closure of Dundee, La Roche-sur-Yon, unfortunately. But at the same times, we did this in a most responsible manner and we committed to revitalize and repurposing the closed site, and with a very strict and exhaustive individual support for all the people implied or concerned by these plant restructuring. At the same times, we launched for, let’s say, staff of people, the CP plan, which is to streamline processes and improve efficiency in our SG&A functions and continuing our improvement in industrial efficiency, which is a constant effort over the past decade, especially by speeding up our digital manufacturing efforts. We created in a social responsibility manner an innovative and co-construction and social dialog, extensive social dialog process, supported by a framework agreement. And we reaffirmed commitment to developing new high value segments and businesses in France, which can be a good example with the launch of the Par Quataro in France, and I'm sure we will have okay, Jean, to come back on this project later on.

Now, let me leave the floor to Yves, who is going to pursue our conversation.

Yves Chapot

Thank you, Florent. So before entering into the detail of our financial and business performance, we would like to share with you broader perspective of our 2020 results, which reflect our sustainable development model. Looking at our results through three perspectives, the first one being the people. We have progressed in terms of diversity. 28.2% of managers and supervisors are now women, which is an increment by 0.8 point versus 2019 and the engagement rate of Michelin Group employees has improved by 2 point at 83%. Looking for the, let’s say, shoulder perspective.

Our operating margin land at EUR1.9 billion, 9.2% of the sales, of course less than in 2019. But at the same time, the Group has been able to generate EUR2 billion of structural free cash flow. And last I would like to comment the environmental actions that we are taking, particularly in our factories but also be on the factories. Within the scope one and two, we have emitted 2.5 million tons of CO2 in 2020, which is decreased by 16% versus 2019, which is more than the decrease of our volume, which is 14%. So we have improved the overall efficiency of our systems. And the Michelin Environmental Footprint have been stabilized at 48.9 point, which reflect beyond CO2 emissions, the consumption of energies, water consumption, the quantity of waste. And despite all the disruptions lead to the closure of and the reopening of our factories, we have been able to stabilize this indicator.

Now going through the annual results, the financial results. I will start by the market. So in the Q4, in the second half, you will observe that passenger car and electric markets are back in line with 2019 level. The truck tire market are being growing on the second half and particularly during the last quarter when the specialty markets have been hit by the decline in mining, aircraft market have been already down since the end of the first quarter. And at the same times, we have observed the rebound of the two wheels in the agriculture market, particularly in replacement during the second half of the year. Replacement market regarding passenger car and electric replacement market has been down by 11% over the year when original equipment has decreased by 17%, which shows that there is a resilience of replacement for individual vehicles.

Regarding the truck business. While the replacement market was down by 10%, the track market has been slightly growing to worldwide level, but it was mainly pulled by the Chinese original equipment market, which grown by 30% during the year. In this context, our sales have been down by 15%. So main volume is obviously the volume effect, nearly EUR3.4 billion at minus 14%. The second most important effect is currency exchange rate effect, which mostly happened in the second half of the year, which weighed 2.6 points on our turnover. And then we have record positive price mix effect of plus 1.2% or EUR300 million over the year with mix effect, which was positive by 0.8 point. So in 2020, we have carefully managed the price mix material balance, enhancing the mix and reducing our cost in order to absorb as much as possible the impact of the volume decline. The impact of the volume decline has been huge EUR1.7 billion versus 2019, of course linked to the sharp drop of the market during the second quarter, mostly during the second quarter and the inability to absorb the fixed cost during that period.

We have a very positive price mix and raw material effect of close to EUR580 million, which has been already -- was already positive at the end of the first half of EUR260 million, and we have been able to have also a positive price mix effect of EUR380 million during the second half. And of course you see the impact, SG&A cost reduction that we have been able to implement during the year of EUR240 million. We have isolated in a separate line the COVID-19 measures that we took both in our factories and in different -- in our offices in order to protect our employees, the purchase of mask, or for the production of -- what I’ll call gel, but also all the measures to clean the areas particularly in the factories when at the moment of the shift change. So overall, the Group operating margin has been 9.2% with a strong performance on the second half where this ratio was at 14.1%.

Looking at the distribution of this results per segment, you will observe that although during the first half of the year, the specialities has been pretty resilient. In the second half, we have benefits from a robust upturn in the automotive and road transportation segment. Overall, if we look over the year, the SR1, the automotive segment has a slightly better resilience than B2B activities with the drop in operating margin of 2.8 points versus 3.7, 3.9 points for the B2B segments. As we mentioned, we have globally pretty well managed our free cash flow despite very sharp drop of the EBITDA by EUR1.1 billion. We have been able to more than compensate this negative -- these headwinds through very decisive measures regarding our working capital, which has a positive impact of more than EUR750 million, and of course the measures that we have taken in order to better manage our capital expenditures, which in term of cash has a cash impact of €400 million.

Coming back on the working capital. We have managed, let's say, a structural decline of our inventories in line with the plan that we have launched in 2019, in order to overall reduce our inventory by EUR500 million by 2025. But at the same time, we have exceptionally low inventory level at the end of the year for an amount that we assessed to be around EUR400 million, which is mostly due to a much faster than expected recovery in the demand. So despite the crisis, Michelin is continuously investing into its future. And I would like now to zoom on two dimension, the durable material and the mobility electrification -- I missed the chapter on the debt. Thanks to the strong free cash flow generation, we have been able to decrease our debt by €1.6 billion, and we have at the end of 2020 gearing ratio, which is low at 28%. And this strong financial position has been confirmed and reaffirmed by all the rating agencies at the end of the year, which have all confirm our rating with a stable outlook.

So coming back to the area we are investing in and including during the crisis, I would like to zoom on durable material. One of the main challenge our industry will encounter is to increase the share of sustainable material in our production. By sustainable material, we mean either reuse like retrading, renewable like natural rubber or recycle material. And we have invested particularly in 2020 in several startups, I mentioned Enviro and Pyrowave, where we invest during the first half. In order to leverage these technologies and one example is the factories that we are going to build in Chile in order to recycle, thanks to Enviro technology, which is based on [Pyrowave] in order to recycle earthmover tire, and this factory should be operating by 2023. At the same time, the Pyrowave technology will start to demonstrate in one factory in France by 2023 equally.

Electrification is for us no brainer, we consider that its main lever to make the mobility cleaner and -- over the years, and that's why we consider that from a tire perspective, the electric vehicles are tightening the technological challenge for tire makers. As these vehicles contributing with some performance like range, interior noises or the weight of the battery that operate EV. So in this framework, we believe that the share of EV in the total market will probably multiply by three by 2025 from 12% in 2020 to 30% in 2025. And we believe that Michelin that we are very well placed to sustain this increase in demand. We have an overall market share in electric vehicle and the original equipment, which is 1.5 times our average market share at original equipment and we believe that our technology will benefit to us, both on the original equipment and the replacement market. And an illustration of the strength of the Group is the IE Primacy tire that we launched in 2020. And this Primacy is answering the trend toward the mobility electrification, first, by reducing the rolling resistance by 27% compared to the category average, which translate either in fuel saving of 0.2 liters per 100 kilometer or in longer autonomy, longer range by 7% for an electric vehicle. And of course, it contribute in the case of internal combustion engine to decrease the CO2 emission by 174 kilogram on a lifetime of a tire.

Moving now to the future and particularly to 2021. I would like first to comment the hypothesis on which we have built our 2021 guidance. Since, let's say, the publication of half year results in July, we have comment that we believe that, of course, the market will recover but it will take times and believe that we should get back to our 2019 level during the second half of 2022. So 2020 has been a very deep crisis. But we are seeing that a lot of population perturbation is occurring beyond the sanitary impact, the short term impact of the crisis, particularly in different supply chain, for example, the chips in automotive industry. So we believe it will take two years to recover the precrisis level. That's why our assessment is that the passenger car and light truck market should grow by a range between 6% to 10%. It will be also very depending on the geographical mix of this market. We expect a strong recovery in original equipment, but it's threatened by the chip shortage.

On the replacement market, despite in some regions remaining measures that are taking to limit mobility, we believe the demand will overall rebound and we should come back to precrisis level in 2022. The truck market, you'll see also a recovery between 4% and 8%, driven mostly by North America and Europe on original equipment, while China is expecting to decline or to stabilize after a strong 2020. And we also believe that there will be a strong rebound on the replacement market driven by the freight activity in the different regions. Regarding the specialty, it's probably the segment where we expect the sharpest rebound, between 8% to 12%. Mining demand recovery being slightly penalized by a slowdown in coal extractions, but very sustained demand for iron ore. Beyond road, so agriculture construction should continue to grow and to accelerate with a strong demand recovery both at original equipment and replacement. And we believe that two wheels will also sustain growth when the aircraft businesses will be -- market will be, of course, impacted by the consequence of the grounding of the airlines.

So based on this hypothesis, our 2020-'21 scenario is based on volume that should grow in line with markets. Slight positive price, mix raw material effect after a very, very strong -- historically strong effect in 2020, which will have, of course, a negative impact of raw material prices and custom duties and currency effect, which will be negative in the continuity of the second half of the year. We are also expecting to pursue our synergy extraction following that we have achieved over the past two years, aiming to reach 60% of the synergies we assess during the acquisition of Fenner, Camso and Multistrada by the end of 2021 and according to our plan.

So based on this hypothesis and on that scenario, we believe that we should be able to generate at constant exchange rate segment operating income above EUR2.5 billion and a structural free cash flow of around EUR1 billion. And last, I would like to invite you to join us on April 8th for digitally organized event, which will be our next Capital Market Days, where we will uncover our new strategic plan for the 10 years to come, along with our growth and value creation objective and of course, the levels of continually improving our competitivity and the financial commitment and ESG goals for 2023 and beyond.

Thank you very much. And now I hand the floor to Florent for the Q&A session.

Florent Menegaux

Thank you, Yves. And just before we enter into the questions, I just wanted to, first of all, express to all our Michelin associates all my pride and all my thanks for what they did in 2020. In these exceptional circumstances, they did exceptional and they behaved exceptionally well. So thank you to all of you if you're listening and really, Michelin is what it is because of you.

And now we can we can open the question session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Tom Narayan from RBC.

TomNarayan

Question, both of mine relate to the 2021 guidance. The first on the SR3 market guidance for 2021. The 8% to 12% growth to me seems really robust, very impressive. Just wondering if you expect Michelin specific outperformance above that level and what that could be since that market guidance? And then my second one is on the operating income EBIT guidance of greater than EUR2.5 billion, if I use the margins you posted in H2 '20, that EUR2.5 billion will be pretty conservative. I know it says about EUR2.5 billion. But is this just conservatism or perhaps, are there costs that come back in 2021? I know, for example, selling and marketing expense was again down quite a bit in H2. Maybe this is because of the raw materials impacts that you called out. Thanks.

FlorentMenegaux

I will answer the first part of your questions. And the second part, I will let Yves answer. So for the SR3 growth, yes, we anticipate it will be robust. We have many signals about this, especially when we consider that the second semester in 2020 has been slightly down in this activity. So that's why in perspective, we have all the indication at this stage that, of course, without any new systemic effect of the COVID that the specialty business should come back to a strong and robust level. Now whether Michelin will outperform, it will be the decision of our customers, but we are very confident in our offerings and -- our product offerings and our service offerings in this segment. For the second part, I'll let Yves answer you.

YvesChapot

So regarding our segment operating guidance at above EUR2.5 billion, keep in mind that at the time we are issuing this guidance, there is several countries that are still in lockdown situation where mobility is highly constrained, first. Although, we have also some, let's say, promising message on the signal on the vaccination standpoint but we see also that some supply chains -- just to mention, the automotive original equipment, semiconductor supply have been really impacted by the crisis. And we believe that the markets are rebounding, that's what happened during the second half. But we are not totally out of the crisis, the crisis is still having some ripple effects. And we have built our guidance, taking into account also some opportunities and some risks and try to have a centered guidance.

FlorentMenegaux

Yes, and we like to overdeliver.

Operator

Next question from Thomas Besson from Kepler Cheuvreux.

ThomasBesson

I'll have three, please. Firstly, on the cash guidance. Can you just help us understand how conservative that may be eventually as well, knowing what you have achieved in 2020? And give us some indications around CapEx and working capital, that has been substantial boost to your free cash flow in 2020, the first question. The second question, you may tell me that you want to keep that for April, which I would understand. Basically, your balance sheet has improved faster than what we were expecting, thanks to this strong cash. Would you talk about capital allocation? I've noticed you've adjusted the dividend above consensus expectations. Would you say a few words about the need to invest in start ups, or bigger companies, or eventually the willingness to reward investors with a bigger dividend from here? And the last question is really very small. It's about the mention you make about coal exposure in the specialty business. I thought you -- coal was relatively small in the mining business. Can you remind us what it is as a proportion of the overall mining business please and whether we should expect that to handicap you in the years to come?

FlorentMenegaux

So I will answer first on the third question on coal. There are two types of coal. You have thermal coal where we are under indexed in thermal coal, and that's the one that is declining. And then you have other coal and that's where we have the majority of our business. And that's why on this one, we don't experience the same drop as what exists on thermal coal. And I will let Yves answer for the capital allocation and the balance sheet, maybe.

YvesChapot

So regarding the capital allocation, I think we'll have the opportunity on the 8th of April to further develop what will be our capital allocation strategy for the years to come. But you can observe as you have seen that the dividend that we are going to propose to the shareholders' meeting represent around 47% of our net results outside nonrecurring items and around 63% of the net consolidated results. So it's, let's say, a small sign. And we will give better, let's say, more information about our overall strategy on the 8th of April. Regarding the cash guidance. As we mentioned during the presentation. So we expect to come back to the, let's say, normative CapEx level in 2021. Although, we have a slight impact that we had in 2020 in the other way of the payables of suppliers for capital expenditure. So in term of cash, it will have an effect of around EUR1.6 billion, EUR1.7 billion versus EUR1.3 billion in 2020. But the main effect is really the need to rebuild our inventory to come back to a better service level for our customers.

As I mentioned, our inventories has been decreasing by EUR550 million in 2020 beside the ForEx effect. We consider that EUR100 million is real progress as we are updating our supply chain processes and improving the way we manage inventories and we serve our customers, but we also believe that we have not made EUR500 million of structural progress in 2020. So we absolutely need to rebuild our inventory to come back to a better service level. And of course, in parallel, we continue to improve our supply chain. So we are not going to -- our aim is at, let's say, IZO raw material prices probably to rebuild at least EUR300 million of inventory, knowing that we will continuously improve our supply chain processes.

FlorentMenegaux

And maybe on top of that as well, as we intend to grow in 2021, we will experience a customer credit -- much higher customer credit, and the net between customer credit and supplier will consume some cash that's why we have this. But if you average the two years, between '20 and 2021, you will obtain the cash generation and the structural progress that Yves was mentioning that has been offsetting drop in EBIT.

Operator

We have next question from Gabriel Adler from Citigroup.

GabrielAdler

I'd like to come back to the operating income guidance, if possible. Because if I apply a 40% drop through to volumes at the bottom end of your range and then include a slight positive net price mix format, as you've guided to, that quite easily come out to the EUR2.5 billion, and that's before any SG&A cost savings. So my question is, are there other aspects of the unit rate that I should really be thinking about here? And particularly, can you give us some sense on SG&A savings, how much your plan would be contributing to the 2021 net of any contributions?

YvesChapot

So we are expecting a drop through around EUR100 million in 2021 SG&A that hopefully, I say hopefully because we all expect that we are able to travel, to organize motorsport events and to participate to events. So that should increase versus 2020 but still be slightly below 2019. And that basically -- and relatively small price mix effect. Raw material have started to increase during the last part of 2020 are due to further increase, if I look at the brand or the natural rubber value as of today. And of course, you know that we have part of our business which is indexed with raw material clauses of course that we will leverage but with generally a slight lag, which is included in the way we have built our forecast for SOI at EUR2.5 billion.

GabrielAdler

So second question on US tariffs, please. Do you expect there’s going to be market share in the US as a result of the tariffs that are being introduced on Asian tire imports? And then generally, what expectations do you have for the impact from the market there?

FlorentMenegaux

Can you repeat? Because your question is -- the line is not very good. So we had difficulties to understand your question.

GabrielAdler

It's on US tariffs, so the impact of tariffs on Asian imports into the US market.

FlorentMenegaux

So in 2020, the US tariff led to a huge influx of Asian tires into the US, which explains why the market went -- the boom in the market and of course, which also explain our relative performance against that boom. We anticipate that as soon as the tariff are implemented, this influx will diminish drastically. Thank you.

Operator

Next question is from Martino De Ambroggi from Equita.

MartinoDeAmbroggi

The first question is a follow-up on one of the previous question concerning the profitability in the second half, particularly in current trucks. So apart from the EUR133 million in partial unemployment benefits that you mentioned for the full year, is there anything we should be aware to adjust the return on sales recorded in the second half? Just to have an idea what is the entry speed for next year in terms of profitability for all the divisions.

FlorentMenegaux

I will start answering, and then Yves will complement. I know it's difficult to understand, but under exceptional circumstances, we have the way of looking at our business has to be looked at exceptionally. So we have some exceptional low spending right now. And as the market recovers, our plants could be operating at full speed. But due to the sanitary conditions, we still have some bumps in the ramping up of our plants. And also as the market recovered, we had exceptionally low staff to produce in our plants very high levels. And now that we are putting additional shifts into our plants, of course, we will have additional input cost into industrial. That's why you have to be cautious in not extending the profitability in the second semester in a straight line for the first semester of 2021. Maybe Yves, if you want to complement.

YvesChapot

If I catch your question well, Martino, I believe that the partial unemployment benefit that you mentioned have mostly, let's say, impact the group during the first half of the year and we have a very small portion during the second half.

MartinoDeAmbroggi

Is there any other item we should be particularly aware of?

YvesChapot

Not more than what -- I mean Florent has told you, our factories were running at full speed, but with a lot of constraint due to the COVID-19 sanitary measures and also with some hiccups in the restart of the factories because from time to time, we have to iterate some people because there was one -- people was a contact person or who have been himself infected. So it has disturbed a lot of the -- our operation, particularly from the summer and until the end of the year.

FlorentMenegaux

We are seeing increasing logistic cost overall, especially in North America but also in the shipping of natural rubber. And so we are seeing some incremental costs and that's what we have factored into, first, in our price increases and then into our profitability for the first semester.

MartinoDeAmbroggi

On price hikes, if you could update the picture of what you already announced, and I suppose all competitors are reacting in the same way as it usually happens.

FlorentMenegaux

What the competitors do is the competitors field. And what we have announced is basically in passanger car, roughly on average, a 2% increase, which varies from country to country. But on average, 2% effective 1st of March and between 3% and 4% in the truck tire field effective 1st of April.

MartinoDeAmbroggi

And you do not comment your competitors, but I saw many other announcements. So I suppose the pricing discipline is always perfectly respected. Very last question. You didn't mention anymore in your presentation the car market for the 18 inches and above. And are you gaining market share in that field or you are in line with the market?

FlorentMenegaux

We are continuing our progression. And right now, in 2020, the content in our internal mix of 18 inch plus is now reaching 47%. So almost one out of two tires right now that we sell is in 18 inch and above, which is in constant progression.

Operator

Next question is from Victoria Greer from Morgan Stanley.

VictoriaGreer

Just a couple for me, please. Firstly, on the pricing environment. You talked about the price increases that you've announced. We're probably in the best pricing environment there has been for a long time. You've got the recovery in demand. You have very low inventory level still and the tariffs in the US and the transportation costs weaker, imports to Europe down a bit, too. Firstly, could you talk a bit about the replacement channels? Do you think they are fully restructured now or is there a bit more to go there? And then you've talked about being slightly positive on price mix versus raw materials. Obviously, that's coming off H2 where it was very positive. So that's already pretty good. But wondering, given the very unusual in pricing environment, do you think you could do a bit better than that?

FlorentMenegaux

We can always try to be better. Now they're especially in price mix. Now more seriously, on the level of inventory in our distribution there it's at low level across most of the geographies that the only place where, right now, the levels are high in the distribution channel is in China. But that's for very local reasons right now, because they've been anticipating the price increase and loading their inventory because of that. Apart from that, the inventories are at low level almost everywhere. And maybe Yves, if you want to complement --. Next question?

Operator

Next question from José Asumendi from JP Morgan.

JoseAsumendi

A couple of questions, Yves, Florent, just a few items, please. The first one -- or three items, please. Can you comment, please, on mix overall for your budget planning for 2021, are you expecting it to be neutral or negative in 2021? Second, can you come back again to the comments you did on working capital? I understood the moving pieces but the overall net effect that you have within working capital, are you expecting it to be an outflow or is it still an opportunity to create an inflow in 2021? The third element, I'm struggling to understand the EUR100 million drop through on volumes for the budget planning. You've taken total capacity out of the European business. You're going to benefit from rising volumes. Can you maybe elaborate a little bit around the cautiousness behind this, I think, conservative drop through?

And then final topic, Slide 13, the share of recycling or recycling activities you have there. When I compare your recycling activities versus peers, it looks to me like you are -- well, I think you're ahead of peers. I think you have differentiated assets. And I would love to understand a bit more strategically, how do you want to take this forward in terms of your share of recycling within the business, not just using it for additional applications, including [cement] manufacturing, et cetera, but just fuel recycling and obtaining raw materials out of your recycling activities, how far do you -- can you take this? How big of a differentiating asset is it versus your peers? How important is it for you from an ESG perspective? Thank you.

FlorentMenegaux

So I will answer two questions, and then Yves will answer the rest. So on working capital. So in 2020 what Yves explained is that we had exceptionally low level of inventory towards the end of the year. Normally, at the end of the year, we used the lower period of December to rebuild some inventory. We were not in position to do that because the market was stronger than expected. So those tires that were not in inventory towards the end of the year, we would like to rebuild the level of inventory because we think we are not at the normative level to have a good service to our customers. Right now, our service levels are poor to our distribution channels because we lack inventories. So basically for next year, we will have to rebuild some inventory. We will have also, as we have growth, we will see additional revenue in the EBIT, which would translate positively in the cash. But at the same times, we will consume some of that cash into customer credit, and the net customer credit and supplier payables will be high in term of cash consumption.

And so we will only retain at the end of 2021 in the cash flow the structural gains we made on our inventory management, which has been recurring over the years. So the best for you to look at it is to average the two years between 2020 and 2021. And you will see that, on average, we are continuously progressing on our cash generation. But of course, we have experienced a drop in our EBIT in 2020. So as far as whether it's cautious or not, I'll let you assess what it is. But in term of cash flow, we have been -- 2020 is more advancing some -- what should have happened in 2021. The second thing is about recycling, and I will let Yves on the mix and the drop through. Recycling is clearly some -- it's a clear differentiator for our offering. It has been the case for many, many years because Michelin has always advocated the fact that tires should be reloaded with a rubber and at the end of the life of a tire, so that's retrading. And at the end of the life, there should be a new use for all these so called scrap tires.

So we have been investing in many different areas. And there, what we have shown you is different type of proof of concept about how we could regenerate new good raw materials out of scrap tires basically. And we are investing in different type of technologies to see based on finished product at the end of their life, how can we regenerate new raw materials that we can then reinput into a tires. And our commitment is by 2050 is to have 100% rate of either biosourced or renewable, or recycled materials into all the products we manufacture. If we look at now the other two question, Yves?

YvesChapot

Yes, regarding the mix, of course, the mix, there is one part of the mix that we manage, which is the product mix and particularly for SR1 mix enrichment. And basically, if you look over the past few years, we have increased the share of 18 inch and above tires in our total SR1 sales in volume by 3 points incrementally every year. And there is a mix that we manage less, which is the market mix, which is linked to the original equipment and replacement mix but also the business line mix, which for example, in the second half '20 have been negative within the SR3. As we have seen our beyond road activities, particularly agriculture or in the two wheels businesses growing when the mining business was slightly decreasing and of course, aircraft business was decreasing. So we have built our our vision for 2021 based on the scenario where we continue to grow, to enrich our mix for SR1, but there will be also maybe some negative mix effect linked to business line mix.

And regarding the drop through. Of course, as I mentioned, we took a drop through of EUR100 million, which is by the way higher than the drop through that we used to have when the activity was, let's say, slightly increasing. Of course, in this drop through, you have the effect of the footprint measures that we have implemented in 2020 and all the continuous improvement measures that are made in all our factories across the world. Maybe your last comment to come back on the free cash flow and the working capital. If you look overall, we'll have been able -- assuming we will deliver this EUR 1 billion free cash flow in 2021, we'll have delivered EUR3 billion free cash flow over two years with an activity, which has been down by 15% in the first year versus 2019 and still be down by 5% or 6% the second year versus 2019. So this, let's say, in average, EUR1.5 billion per year is a pretty good performance given the overall market environment.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question from George Galliers from Goldman Sachs.

GeorgeGalliers

Just on the EV market share that you highlighted. Can I just ask, is that a function of the fact that it's just a much more consolidated marketplace at this point in time with far fewer players entering the tender process? And is that the case for how much longer do you expect it to remain like that? And also with respect to the EV tire space, in terms of profitability from a mix perspective, how does that compare to 18 inch and larger tires?

FlorentMenegaux

So first of all, electric vehicle is more demanding on tires. Why? Because you have more torque, you have torque decelerating to regenerate your battery and you have torque accelerating. And an electric vehicle has a continuous torque, higher than what you experienced in ICE vehicles. So tires for electric vehicles have to be more robust. They have to be very low rolling resistance because you want to have the least rolling resistance to generate new range for batteries. So therefore -- basically, I'm saying very often that the electric vehicle specification for a tire is Michelin tires basically. It has to be long lasting. It has to be low rolling existence. It has to have very good grip. It has to be able to sustain a lot of torque, and it has to also support all the weight of the batteries.

So that's why the electric vehicles are -- we see that as, first of all, an opportunity for the environment, but also for Michelin tires. And that's why our share as well -- and that's regardless of the vehicle manufacturer, our share in electric vehicles due to our technology is higher than what we have everywhere. Now the bigger a tire, the lower the rolling resistance. And therefore, what you see in electric vehicles, you see the seat diameter increasing like the trend you have been experiencing over the past few years in the market. And electric vehicles demand higher, bigger seat diameters. So the 18 inch and above would be accelerated with the introduction of electric vehicles.

GeorgeGalliers

And then just with respect to the pricing development that you're seeing, do you see scope for further price increases over the course of the coming months? And when we think about pricing in your bridge through the course of 2021, at the moment, would it be more first half weighted in terms of the benefit from pricing than second half or actually, is it fairly evenly distributed as we think about the cadence through the course of this year?

YvesChapot

Yes. Of course, for the replacement market, the price effect will be more heavily on the second half because we are implementing these measures during the course of the first half. So they will not have full effect over the first half. And we might have some lag effect for the indexed businesses. But overall, we are expecting probably -- it will, of course, depend on what is going to happen in the coming months on the raw material price markets. But overall, it will have a stronger effect on the second half than on the first half.

Operator

Last question from Edoardo Spina from HSBC.

EdoardoSpina

Three very quick questions. The first on the CapEx. If you could confirm, I hear the EUR1.6 billion to EUR1.7 billion formal guidance for 2021, was just curious whether that's the case. The second question is on the tax rate. If you can provide a rough guidance on that and can comment whether the changes, the restructuring will affect the tax rate going forward. And the very final question is on the under absorption of fixed costs. I apologize, I did not really understand from previous discussions. Given your guidance on volume growth and also inventory restocking, and I would expect a strong production levels in '21. So would it be reasonable to expect to have a reversal of this fixed cost under absorption, which was more than EUR500 million in 2020? Thank you.

FlorentMenegaux

I will start with the under absorption of fixed cost, and then Yves will answer for the rest. We have the market demand to be operating at full speed. But because of the sanitary situation, we are not really in a position to be as effective as we would be in normal times. So we constantly have here and there a production perturbation due to the sanitary crisis. So that's why even though the fixed absorption will be improving, it is not optimal compared to normal times because of the situation. Now as far as tax rate and the EUR1.7 billion CapEx, Yves?

YvesChapot

So the EUR1.6 billion, EUR1.7 billion of CapEx is a figure that we have used for our 2021 forecast for our free cash flow. And regarding the tax rate due to the overall decrease of the results in the different legal entity of the group, we have an apparent tax rate, which has increased from 22%, 24% to 36% in 2020. We believe that it should with, let's say, the overall performance improving across different geographies and legal entities, it should -- the effective tax rate should improve again. But it will not reach immediately the pre-crisis level as it will probably take time that for all the legal entities and all different business to reach their precrisis level profitability.

FlorentMenegaux

And maybe a last comment on CapEx. You have to consider that we had to, due to the uncertainty of the COVID situation that we experienced in 2020, we took some exceptional measures on reducing slightly the capital expenditure. But this was only postponing. And now that we know how to operate with the COVID, all the projects that we have postponed are now reframed for the next year. So the selling -- we've experienced in 2020 is just a postponing. Thank you. Next question, if any?

Operator

No more questions.

Florent Menegaux

No more questions. So thank you very much for joining us. We appreciate your interest in Michelin. And we wish all of us the nicest 2021 as possible, and if possible, without mask. So thank you very much, and we'll see you in April for the Capital Markets Day.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.