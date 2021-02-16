It’s been 7 months since I last visited CoreSite Realty (COR), and it seems that my neutral thesis has played out, with CoreSite’s shares rising by just 2.5%, compared to the 22.6% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. I am, however, warming up to the stock and the data center sector, in general, as I see value in the durable income stream. In this article, I evaluate whether CoreSite is a buy at the current price, so let’s get started.

A Look Into CoreSite

CoreSite is a REIT that delivers high-performance data center, cloud access, and interconnection solutions to a growing customer base across 8 key U.S. markets. It has over 1,375 customers, comprised of leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers. As seen below, CoreSite is well-diversified geographically, with presence in top MSAs. This provides its clients with low-latency and reliable access to the top cloud providers, Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and IBM (IBM).

I see CoreSite as being a differentiated data center REIT. While its peers are busy expanding their geographical footprints, CoreSite is more focused on adding depth to its existing concentrated portfolio of network-dense data centers. This strategy of building highly-connected properties is difficult to replicate, and enables CoreSite to form sticky relationships with cloud service providers and their customers, as they will always require a presence there.

CoreSite recently reported Q4’20 FFO/share of $1.34, beating analyst expectations by $0.03, and representing 3.1% YoY growth. Revenue grew by 6% YoY. For the full year, 2020, CoreSite grew FFO/share by 4.1%. Other highlights in 2020 include operating revenue growth of 6% YoY and adjusted EBITDA grew by 5.3% YoY.

Plus, I’m encouraged by the robust leasing activity during the fourth quarter, with renewals and new/expansion leases comprising $15.8M and $20.4M of annual rent, respectively. GAAP rent spreads on renewals was 4.4%, and I see customer churn as being a manageable 5.4%.

The market, however, did not seem to take CoreSite’s result kindly, as the share price has dropped by 9.8% since the earnings release on February 4th. This was likely due to management’s soft 2021 guidance, with FFO/share growing by just 3.0% at the midpoint. Plus, I don’t see near-term catalysts on the horizon, as CoreSite doesn’t have any new ground up data centers planned to come online in this year.

In addition, while interconnection revenue is expected to grow robustly at 7% this year, it is still a relatively small part of the business, comprising just 14% of overall revenue. The rest is comprised of data center revenue, whose rent growth on renewal leases is expected to be just 0-2% this year. Lastly, I expect to see some headwinds for CoreSite this year, as management is projecting a churn rate of 6.5-8.5%, higher than the 5.4% seen in 2020, due to a specific customer in the second half of 2021.

From a technical standpoint, I see potential for near-term downside, as the recent trading patterns indicate continued bearishness since the date of the recent earnings release. As such, I see potential for the stock price to break below the $121 200-day moving average support line.

Meanwhile, I see CoreSite as having a strong balance sheet, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of just 5.2x (or 5.1x including revenue backlog), which is well-below the 6.0x level that I prefer to see for REITs. Plus, CoreSite maintains plenty of balance sheet capacity, with $301M in liquidity. This lends support to the 4.0% dividend yield. I see the payout ratio as being somewhat stretched, however, at 89%, and would like to see it trend down over time. I don’t see much potential for meaningful dividend raises in the near term.

Turning to valuation, I see CoreSite’s share price as being stretched at the current price of $123.07, with a forward P/FFO of 22.5. Analysts are projecting low- to high- single-digit FFO/share growth over the next few years. Given the lumpiness in forward growth estimates, I would target an entry point below a P/FFO of 21. As such, I see investors being at risk of overpaying for this name, and would recommend holding off on adding shares of COR at the moment.

Investor Takeaway

CoreSite has an impressive collection of data center assets in top U.S. markets, enabling it to deliver reliable access to the top cloud providers. While I’m long-term bullish on the company, I see the valuation as being stretched at the moment.

In addition, I see potential for continued downside in the share price, based on the technical indicators, thereby giving investors a better entry point. For these reasons, I view the shares as a Hold, and have a price target of $115. Meanwhile, existing investors are being paid a covered 4.0% dividend yield to wait.

