RetirementRx's Progress Through A Bumpy 2020

Introduction

Welcome to the 2020 EOY review of RetirementRx, a plan and portfolio, started in 2013 with a target dividend income equal to my 2013 annual salary adjusted for 2% inflation. In order to achieve this dividend income in retirement, I have modeled a target dividend cash flow trajectory based on an average 8% organic dividend growth and 4% growth in the annual cash contributions. In this article, I review how the plan performed in 2020, review transactions within the portfolio, discuss lessons-learned, and reflect on future goals. My prior articles including the introduction to RetirementRx are linked here.

Topline Performance

RetirementRx breached the half-million dollar level and stood at $516K on Dec. 31, 2020. The breakdown between contributions, accumulated dividends, and capital appreciation is illustrated in the figured below. The sum of the capital appreciation and the dividends result in an 83% total return since the plan was started in 2013.

Dividend Cash Flow

The primary aim of RetirementRx is to build a sustainable dividend cash flow for retirement. RetirementRx generated $10,829 in dividend income in 2020. This dividend income is almost one year ahead of my target dividend income, a lead first established in 2019. The current weighted average DGR is 5.8% as of YE 2020, which is significantly below the target rate of 8% targeted by my plan. This lower dividend growth rate was anticipated through the course of 2020 and offset by adding $50K in new funds, an amount 10% greater than the plan’s commitment of $46.9K. Lower organic dividend growth can also be offset by increasing the portfolio yield. The average dividend yield in the portfolio actually dropped from 2.46% to 2.31% over the course of the year.

The total dividend income produced by RetirementRx will eventually be used for living expenses. Looking at the monthly payouts helps one appreciate how monthly dividend payments can support living expenses and how they evolve in time. While I am still far from earning $1K or more each month, I do expect an average of $1K/month to be achieved in 2021.

Comparative Performance in 2020

The overall annual performance of RetirementRx is shown below relative to select ETF benchmarks. RetirementRx outperformed the benchmarks in total return and performed similarly on dividend growth although direct comparison requires adjustments for dividend income from new positions in the After-tax and 401K. Of the comparators, $SCHD performed the best with respect to dividend yield and dividend growth, consistent with its performance in 2019. It also fared well in total return. $SPY led in capital appreciation though it cannot be considered a dividend growth fund.

Dividend growth in the Traditional and Roth IRAs was lower than that of DGRO and SCHD. The DGR underperformance of the Roth IRA is largely due to REIT exposure and the three holdings within the portfolio which have suspended dividends in 2020. While REITs drive the higher relative yield in the Roth account at 2.8%, REITs underperformed the market and impacted the dividend income through reduced payouts (VTR and SPG), eliminated dividends (CLDT), and minimal dividend growth (DLR and O). The advantage of holding REITs in a Roth is to avoid ordinary income taxes on their higher yields. However, the lower income growth and their economic sensitivity make REITs less attractive to someone 20+ years before retirement. The Roth account also holds Boeing (BA), Disney (DIS), and Ross Stores (ROST). All three of these companies stopped paying dividends in 2020.

To help increase the dividend growth rate in the Roth, positions in non-payers may be trimmed and the REIT allocation will not be increased. All three companies that stopped paying dividends have appreciated over 2020 despite the adversity to their businesses. All three businesses will thrive in the years to come, but their stock prices have become untethered from business performance. Some of this overvaluation will be redirected towards dividend growers. Further, the REIT allocation will not be substantially increased in the Roth. I would prefer to see higher capital appreciation and higher dividend growth in my Roth account for the next 10-20 years. I can then shift towards higher income production closer to retirement.

Account/Reference Total Return (%)i DGR (YOY%) Yield (%) $SPY 18.37 1.2 1.5 $DGRO 9.50 10.5 2.4 $SCHD 15.1 17.6 3.0 RetirementRx (overall) 21.1 17.0 ii 2.3 Traditional/Pre-tax 17.8 8.3 2.2 Roth 9.5 -2.5 2.8 After-tax 27.5 49.7 ii 2.4 401K 29.5 17.9 ii 1.9 i total returns determined using buyupside.com for ETFs ii unadjusted for income from 2020 contributions

Transactions

The table summarizes the transactions made over the course of 2020. When reviewing the sales made in 2020, many sales were done in haste based on arbitrary rules like not wishing to hold spin-out companies without established dividend policies, selling smaller positions to lower the number of total positions, and preventing single positions from being >10% of the portfolio value or dividend income. Reconsidering each of these rules is part of the process of simplifying and optimizing the plan. The >10% rule on dividend income and portfolio value will be retained as it prevents concentration risk. However, I will no longer try to quickly sell spin-offs nor sell smaller companies without taking the time to see how they fit in the portfolio.

Year Month Purchases Sales 2020 Jan 57 CMCSA @$45 Feb 55 CMCSA @ $39, 24 CMI @ $168 28 FDX @ $157 March 1 SPY Jun 30 '20 $260 Put (SPY) @ $8.86 66 CMCSA @ $36 14 AFL @ $32 (T) 28 MDT @ $87 60 of EBIX @ $11 1 VXX Jun 19 '20 $42 Put (VXX) @ $8.72 1 SPY Jun 30 '20 $260 Put (SPY) @ $32.50 April 20 TD @$39, 12 GD @133, 5 LMT @ $366, 59 AFL @ $ 37 1 VXX Jun 19 '20 $42 Put (VXX) @ $5.52, 10 OTIS @$48, 20 RTX @$55, 20 CARR@$16, 10 RTX @ $64, 5 OTIS @ $47 May 7 LMT @ $358, 13 BMY @ $60 110 EBIX @$22, 1 KR Jul 17 '20 $35 Call(KR) @ $0.80, 1 DIS Jul 17 '20 $135 Call(DIS) @ $1.76 June 32 CSCO @$45 2 BAC Jul 02 '20 $28.50 Call(BAC) @ $0.62 July 25 of ED @ $72, 11 of ANTM @ $260 17 of IBM @ $119 19 of VTR @ $35 4 of SPG @ $63 110 of CLDT @ $5.50 August 40 INTC @ $48, 10 GILD @ $66, 19 T @ $30, 20 ED @ $75 13 XOM @ $43 22 WFC @ $25 1 LOW Sep 18 ’20 $175 Call(LOW) @ $1.30 Sept 13 ED @$77, 66 AFL @$37, 10 ED @ $73.50, 10 GD @$136 20 AAPL @ $115, 32 XOM @ $36, 23 COP @ $33 Oct 5 LMT @$393, 3 SCHD @$58.50, 1 ANTM @ $294 (R) Nov 11 CVX @$79, 7 of SPG @ $89 Dec 5 CVX @$90, 3 ED @$76 1 BAC Jan22 ‘21 $30.50 Call(BAC) @$0.80

I also performed an in-kind Roth conversion from my Traditional IRA of 100 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), 259 shares of AT&T (T), and 7 shares of Simon Property Group (SPG). I did this conversion in December and the positions were chosen as they were all trading at prices lower than original purchase prices. The total value of the conversion was $12,810 and taxes were paid with outside funds in our January estimated tax payment. This was my first Roth Conversion and it was a goal for 2020. The conversion, albeit small, was intended to take advantage of the low income tax rates in what may be the last year of TCJA. The impact of this conversion on dividends in 2020 was negligible and the change will be reflected in 2021 numbers.

Portfolio Composition

As of Aug 31st, 2020, RetirementRx’s self-managed accounts hold 42 stocks of which 39 are dividend payers. The three non-payers are Boeing, Disney, and Ross Stores. The following list ranks the stocks by % of portfolio dividend cash flow inclusive of dividend raises as of Feb 12th, 2021. AT&T, with its 6.7% yield, has become the top dividend payer and Apple continues to be the largest holding by value at 11% of the portfolio even after trimming the position in September. Red fill identifies stocks that have not raised their dividend payments in the past year or whose last dividend raise was less than 5%. Blue fill identifies upcoming dates for expected dividend increase announcements. There were a lot of freezes and token increases in 2020 and the average dividend increase of 5.8% is below the target 8%.

The pie charts show the sector allocation for dividend income and portfolio value. I do not have a strict target allocation in mind for any one sector, but I am not likely to add to a sector whose weighting is over 20% for either % dividend income or portfolio value. The high allocation in the consumer discretionary space is due to the tear Apple (AAPL), Lowe's (LOW), and Disney ($DIS) have had in 2020.

2020 Yearly Goals Review

While I am satisfied with the performance of RetirementRx thus far, three out of five of my 2020 goals were not met.

Generate dividend income of at least $11,046. – Missed – RetirementRx generated $10,829 in dividend income. Had the target been reached, RetirementRx would be exactly 1 year ahead of the model dividend cash flow set by the plan. Improve organic dividend growth rate to >7.5% - Missed – At the end of 2020, the weighted average DGR was 5.8%. Avoid dividend cuts and incur no more than 1 dividend freeze – Missed - Both Disney and Ross Stores suspended their dividends in 2020. Contribute at least $46,000 into my investing accounts – Achieved – I contributed $50K to my investing accounts in 2020. Investigate and decide on the use of a Roth conversion – Achieved – I performed a small Roth conversion at the end of December. I also updated my 401K contributions to further maximize my Roth allocation. Starting in 2021, I am contributing 9% to Roth 401K and 2% to Pretax 401K (6% company match goes to Pretax).

2021 Goals

Generate dividend income of at least $12,957 which is in line with a 1 year lead over the plan’s projection and exceeds the $1K/month in average dividends. Making an extra $1K per month will feel good even if it is all designated for retirement! Improve organic dividend growth rate to at least 7% - since the plan calls for 8% organic DGR, this only represents a recovery from the 5.8% DGR achieved in 2020. Avoid dividend cuts and incur no more than 1 dividend freeze – This goal has been hard to achieve, but it worth keeping in for the foreseeable future. Contribute at least $48,782 into my investing accounts in line with plan projections – this amount is less than the $50K contributed in 2020, but in line with the 4% YoY increase set in the plan. Improve DGR in the Roth IRA from -2.5% to greater than 5% and shift the assets towards higher growth investments - I have to get the Roth funds growing faster and at least in line with the Traditional and pre-tax accounts as these investments are tax free! I will not try to do this quickly, but believe trimming my non-paying companies in favor of dividend growers will help.

Summary

This year may be one many would just assume to forget. COVID has presented challenges to me both professionally and as an investor planning for retirement. I made a few mistakes and missed on 3 out of 5 yearly goals. Yet, 2020 was not a lost year. RetirementRx maintains a lead of ~1 year relative to projections despite slowing organic dividend growth. I continue to focus on dividend growth and successfully find worthy long-term investments in 2021. While I would much rather be buying in a depressed market, I make selective purchases where I see value and use the high valuations within existing positions to sell covered calls. RetirementRx is well-positioned for continued success, ultimately leading to my financial independence.

Happy Investing!