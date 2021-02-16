Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is undervalued.

As noted here and here, I have a bullish thesis on Consol anchored on valuation. The long-term trend for coal in the US is clearly negative, a few recent bankruptcies, as well as ESG flows, have caused the stock to become unreasonably cheap.

I won’t repeat the whole thing. Prior articles remain valid. The highlights for Consol are the following:

Capacity to produce up to 27m tons of high quality (high Btu, low sulphur) coal.

Access to seaborne export markets from its wholly-owned Consol Marine Terminal, with capacity of up to 15m tons.

A relatively stable local customer base serving utilities with few announced closure plans involving its supplied power plants.

Before the pandemic, and since its spin-off, Consol was actually increasing sales volumes even in light of sharp competition from gas.

Strong cash flow generation even in relatively low coal price environment.

In short, the thesis on Consol is not centered on a bright forecast for the coal business. It is anchored on the possibility that cash flow in the next 3-4 years will be enough to basically pay back its enterprise value ($600m in net debt and $350m equity). The company continues to reduce debt aggressively, well aware of the potential difficulty to raise funds in the future and treating this as an existential risk.

Source: Consol

Fourth Quarter earnings:

The recent earnings release helped us confirm the view that cash flow is returning to the business and that the worst of 2020 is solidly in the rear view mirror now.

EBITDA on an adjusted basis of $96m in the quarter .

in the quarter Free cash flow, after capex of $20m, of $48m in the quarter.

Sales of almost 6m tons, a substantial recovery from through (still about 11% below Q4 2019, which was near record quarter).

Forward sales have resumed, with 80% of expected 2021 production sold, and 20% of 2022 volume. During Q1 2021, API2 index near $70/ton should continue to pull export tons out of the US, presenting opportunities to place spot cargoes to Consol. Natural gas prices remaining strong in the US and in LNG markets will also help volumes so far this year.

Operationally, management has decided to idle 1 or its 5 longwalls, stating they can meet current demand levels by running at 4/5 and lowering unit costs in the process, therefore, cash cost per ton should remain below $30 while this condition persists; adding a bit more resiliency to cash flows.

Debt

The crucial point around the $650m debt ($600m net) is that there are no material maturities until 2024. During earning call commentary, it is clear that management remains laser-focused on reducing debt, with $26m retired in Q4 alone. They have focused excess cash flow on the subordinated bonds, which made sense when they could be purchased at significant discount to par (the discount is much smaller now). Significantly less than $1 was used to reduce $1 in sub-debt during 2020, and due to high interest on these notes, the result is a very high IRR for shareholders.

There is plenty of time from now to 2024 to keep reducing debt perhaps to a negligible amount by the time maturity dates approach. The company has three years of cash flow (one year's worth of production already sold forward), to work with and allocate toward deleveraging.

Management provided guidance on volumes for 2021 (23m tons mid-point) and capex of $100-125m excluding Itmann project with is on stand-by. Margins are expected to remain between $11-$12/tons. All of these are essentially at the levels of last year´s fourth quarter, except for capex which was only $20m last quarter.

Stretching this level of activity through 2023, meaning volumes do not recover to 2019 levels and stay about 10% below maximum capacity, and margins stay flat, we get an EBITDA of about $400m (4x the amount in Q4) per year, or $1.2 Bln in the three year period. This is more than enterprise value, or about equal after capex of $300m.

What is clear from this, is that debt can potentially be repaid in full by the time it comes due, even allowing for lower margins. Excluding $50m already in cash at year´s end, consolidated debt is closer to $600m, or about two years’ worth of cash generation.

Source: Q4 earnings presentation, modified by author.

Approach to valuation

I have argued before that 2x to 3x upside is available, this is still the case even after prices have increased to around $10/share. The way I approach this is to consider the investment as follows:

In two to three years, the company will potentially be essentially debt-free EBITDA would be anywhere from $200m/year to $400m/year, all free cash flow accruing to shareholders.

How much would the market pay for a debt free EBITDA of around $300m? That is the key question. It does not have to pay much more than 3x EBITDA to more than double the share price. Is 3x reasonable? That depends on how the demand picture for coal looks three years from now. Coal retirements will continue, but the pace has been slower in Consol's region and client base. Utility plans for carbon reduction stretch out to the 2030s in most cases, given the amount of investment required from its customers to replace the coal fleet. Will the whole world be coal free by 2030? That is impossible.

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that in 2023-2024 Consol will still see demand for its coal going out at least a few years. It is protected from the front of the firing line due to its first-quartile cash production cost; it has a differentiated product quality and access to the overseas market from the CMT (which also produces its own cash flow stream).

In summary, the approach (once a company gets cheap enough) is to ask the question: will it survive? Because if it does, then it will not take much of a premium valuation on the other side to achieve a very positive outcome.

Things to watch out for

The things to watch out for derive neatly from the thesis. The following things would warrant concern and a review of the whole value proposition: