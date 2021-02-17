I've written about DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF) a few times on SA. It's my largest Norwegian financial holding and has been for some time since I loaded up at nearly 9.4% yield. This article is about the company's 2020 performance, as well as how the company handles its dividend and shareholder responsibilities.

So, let's look at what the company has brought us for 2020.

DNB - How has the company been doing?

In my last article on the company, I guided for an excellent 2020 - and also mentioned that the company communicated intentions to fully pay the 2019 dividend, and showed no inclinations to do any less for 2020. This has now been confirmed as of this quarter.

(Source: DNB 4Q20 Presentation)

Aside from this positive news, which maintains my 9.3% YoC on DNB, is the fact that DNB actually increases its dividends during a time when most banks are either freezing, reducing, or canceling dividends entirely. Aside from this, the company's income actually went up as well for 2020 - with the downside of the profit (because of impairment) being down for the year, affecting RoE and other performance metrics. A quick glance at the presentation gives us a succinct view of this.

(Source: DNB 4Q20 Presentation)

The company nonetheless guides for a continued >12% RoE, a CET1 ratio of above 17.1%, and a payout ratio of more than 50%, which the company has managed nicely. History shows us that the company seems to target around a 70-75% payout ratio, which I consider to be safe and excellent when compared to peers here.

Unlike my Swedish banks, the company's performance is based on Norwegian society. Norway has managed the pandemic differently than Sweden, and infection numbers have been ridiculously low, less than 20% of that of Sweden as of 4th of February 2020. Other metrics show us just how things work in Norway.

(Source: DNB 4Q20 Presentation)

Further, Norwegian macro gives us an excellent performance expectation, with a key policy rate of 0.93% being targeted going forward, and registered unemployment of less than 4.5%, expected to drop close to 3% in 2023. If I didn't live in Sweden, I'd probably be living in Norway - and I might still move there, depending on certain developments in my personal life.

DNB as a company is leveraging the digital world to grow, upgrading its infrastructure, and working on broadening its channels to essentially digitizing its entire service chain. Customer channels have been moved to the cloud for a faster time to market, and 2021 is set to increase efficiency and competitiveness even further. This may all sound like a lot of unspecific measures, but since 2015, the company's days with incidents and high-impact incidents have fallen to less than 25 of both in less than 5 years, with the days being around 100 for each back then. Investments here are paying off.

NII hasn't been impacted as much as some might expect for a bank like DNB. Despite COVID-19, results are nearly on par with 2019, and above 3Q20, with specific segments like money transfer and other traveling-related services showing drops, but things like asset management, investment banking, and real estate services showing some considerable growth.

DNB still has impairments for some of its loans, but this is expected as DNB "was" essentially an "oil bank". This part of its loans has dwindled for the past few years, but there's still plenty of loans related to energy, and the company took an impairment hit of 125M NOK from the oil, gas, and offshore segment during 4Q20. This was actually lower than 4Q19, and the company's fundamentals in terms of loans are ridiculously good, but there are some items that warrant at least a notice.

Safeties are at record high levels.

(Source: DNB 4Q20 Presentation)

The company's CET1 is almost 19%, and other metrics for measuring bank safety are not only good but beating every regulatory estimation for the bank.

In short, DNB remains the sort of conservative Scandinavian bank you might want to be looking for. If you took advantage of the undervaluation, you're now owning it a YoC approaching some of the Mortgage REITs, above 9-10%. Even if that's not the case, a 5-6% yield here is quite excellent for what you get from the bank.

(Source: DNB 4Q20 Presentation)

Oil is now less than 4% of the total, with more than 66% of exposure in low-risk categories and under very good capital structures. The income generation from these loans remains excellent, and with the increasing oil price, there are some potential tailwinds to be had here.

Fundamentals and appeal remain high across the board. DNB has more than 4X the next-largest deposit bank in Norway, and more than twice the loan portfolio size of the closest peer. DNB is, simply put, the biggest and the "best" bank on the entire Norwegian market, and its new services are receiving a record sort of interest and reviews from customers.

(Source: DNB 4Q20 Presentation)

Different risks than other Scandinavian banks don't really exist here. You could characterize DNB as an oil bank today, but you'd be stretching the truth quite a bit. DNB is actually perhaps in some of the best shape in the entire market here in the Nordics - and the bank's commitment to its dividend confirms this.

Let's look at the current valuation for this bank.

DNB - What is the valuation?

Unfortunately, the market hasn't exactly missed the positive news from the bank here. At this time, the valuation in terms of P/E is around 13.5-14X, which is at a near-record high, even on a 10-20 year average. Rarely has the bank traded at such share prices as we're currently seeing. The bank's fundamentals show exactly the type of development we're looking for...

(Source: Borsdata DNB, BV/share, NOK)

....with similar stair-stepping positive trends in earnings, dividends and other factors. This is a bank you really want in your portfolio, but the current pricing doesn't reflect what some would consider as risks.

(Source: Borsdata, DNB share price, NOK)

But even were these risks significant, this is still some of the most expensive prices we've seen for this bank - ever. That's also why the current share price of around 168-170 NOK/share, is actually above even of the usual-generous analyst targets.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

Oh, there are some analysts who go above, but most of the means and medians are showing us that even these analysts consider this price much too rich for the company offered. While I believe DNB is an excellent company, this is certainly too much.

My own target is closer to 140 NOK, which brings the overvaluation to a significant 15% at current levels. Still, after the absolute destruction of dividend safeties seen in Scandinavia over the past 12 months, it's a joy to see that at least one of the incumbent banks here keeps its 1st-class rating in my QO-system, with a safe dividend rating, and a 10-12 year tradition. Even at this level, from an international perspective, the yield is actually rather good, especially for the company you get.

However, you won't see me filling up more here. Current analyst forecasts expect the bank to increase its dividend in both 2021 and 2022, to around 5-6% per year, with GAAP EPS growth of 6% and 15%, respectively, for 2021 and 2022. Given that the bank managed this sort of results during one of the worst climates in living memory, it seems extremely doubtful as things recover.

That makes the bank a "BUY" once things turn back down - and a "HOLD" for now.

How to invest in DNB

This is going to be quite tricky, as I'm looking at the Scandinavian options chain. That means that for anyone in NA, this likely won't be available, lest you have a local EU account, or unless brokers like IBKR offer it.

Option 1 - Long Term Investment:

I wouldn't invest in the common share here. The valuation is about 15% too high, making DNB overvalued, and a firm "HOLD". Most every analyst agrees here, the market peers show a cheaper valuation, and it's just not all that appealing at this point.

A "HOLD" - let's look at other options.

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured puts:

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then.

As of writing this article, I'm able to write the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/NordnetYahoo Finance)

This put isn't all that bad - but the fact that it shows overvaluation and really is the best that can currently be done means that I'm not all that interested in making it. The capital exposure is fine, even the yield is acceptable - but I believe that I can make better annualized yield including potential capital appreciation in other investments when put on par with the fact that even at the strike price, it's still overvalued.

It's a possibility to write this option - I wouldn't call it a bad one necessarily, but there are better options out there to me, especially considering that the next 2-3 months might bring some change here.

Option 3 - Selling covered calls:

We can also sell covered calls to make money off stocks we already have. If you're in a position where you own 100 shares of DNB - I wouldn't do this if you don't already have 100 shares - I'm able to do the following covered call at this time.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/NordnetYahoo Finance)

Unfortunately, I view this as a poor choice. The strike price is already close from being assigned, I may not want to sell at this price now, the annualized yield is barely 6% for exposing a portion of your shares. While the bank would be overvalued at strike, you're also set to receive some impressive dividends.

I currently say "NO" to either put or call options on DNB.

Thesis

DNB is an excellent bank. If you gave any attention to my COVID-19 undervaluation articles, chances are you already opened your eyes to this bank and potentially made returns of nearly 40-50%, or 80-90% annualized. if you didn't, I hope you can appreciate the quality of the bank we're looking at, and might be interested once things go back down.

DNB's market position in Norway leaves very little to be desired. You're looking at the largest bank in perhaps the richest country (depending on how you view things) in the entire world. My position in DNB is currently around 1.8% - I'd fill this to around 2.5%, given the right entry point once more.

For now, however, I'm happy raking in nearly 9% YoC, with a dividend coming in February/March, and another one coming later this year for 2020.

If the company should drop below 140 NOK/share, this one becomes a "BUY" - until then, it's a "HOLD", and I don't see a good way of investing in the bank until that price drops.

Thank you for reading.