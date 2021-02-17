Unprecedented Amounts Of Money Floating Around The Financial Markets

We have a substantial disequilibrium in the bond markets.

“Investors’ near-insatiable demand for even the riskiest corporate debt is fueling a Wall Street lending boom,” writes Sam Goldfarb and Matt Wirz in the Wall Street Journal.

There is a “meaningful imbalance” between supply and demand, with demand far-exceeding supply at this particular time.

"As of Friday, the average yield for bonds in the ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index - a group that includes embattled retailers and fracking companies - was just 3.7 percent.” "By comparison, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which carries essentially no default risk, was as high as 3.23 percent less than three years ago.” "The 10-year Treasury yielded around 1.2 percent Friday.”

The Chase For Yield

Mainstream investors are buying into these securities in order to get yield. But, also we hear that some hedge funds and alternative asset managers have moved in to take advantage of the market situation.

In essence, a lot of money is flowing into the riskiest companies, those with triple C or less credit ratings.

Joe Rennison and Eric Platt write in the Financial Times,

“The riskiest borrowers in corporate America are making up their largest share of junk-bond sales since 2007 as yield starved investors hunt for returns and bet on an economic recovery."

But, the search for higher interest rates is not the only part of the story. There has been “the unprecedented stimulus” provided by the Federal Reserve System since the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recession.

And, now we have added on the top of this the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package of the Biden administration.

Don’t Err On The Down-Side

The mantra of the Federal Reserve, which has recently been shifted to the fiscal policy-makers of the U.S. government, is “don’t err on the side of too little stimulus."

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke was the first to incorporate this mantra in the Fed’s monetary operations. Bernanke was the Fed Chair from February 1, 2006 through to January 31, 2014.

The Great Recession began in December 2007 and ended in June 2009.

Mr. Bernanke, a student of the Great Depression, argued that during such a crisis it is much better to err on the side of too much monetary ease than to unexpectedly come up short, for whatever reason.

Mr. Bernanke led the Fed through three rounds of quantitative easing and continued support for the stock market. He turned the reins over to Janet Yellen, who continued this policy stance. Ms. Yellen turned over the position to Jerome Powell, who now is very willing to keep things on the loose side.

In fact, it was Mr. Powell that can be credited with the “unprecedented stimulus” provided by the Fed.

But, now the federal government is saying the same thing about the new stimulus program. The program has to be big enough to make a difference in the economy. The federal government is preaching that it can’t afford to err on the side of not providing enough stimulus.

So, there is money around, and money to be lent, and money to be made.

The Next Stage For Credit Inflation

As readers of my posts know, I am a firm believer of what I call credit inflation. And, it is my belief that the process of credit inflation began in the early 1960s, and has been with us ever since.

One of the consequences of this credit inflation is the support the government gives to financial markets and institutions that benefit the investment community. The continued influx of more and more debt into the economy results in the investment community gaining more and more returns and also steadier returns, from investing in the financial circuit than from investing in the manufacturing sector.

Although the impacts of credit inflation were felt before the 1980s, since that time the financial markets became the greatest beneficiaries of the government largess. Just to show where the government stimulus ended up, I quote the work of Ruchir Sharma, the chief global strategist of Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management, in the Financial Times.

Mr. Sharma cites the following results:

Over the past forty years the wealthiest one percent of the population saw their wealth increase by 300 percent, the next nine percent of the wealthiest saw their wealth increase by 200 percent, the next forty percent of the people saw their wealth increase by 100 percent, and the bottom fifty percent of the population saw no increase in their wealth at all

And, very frankly, this rise in inequality is continuing right into the present. Look at the stock market. The NASDAQ index hit 47 new historical highs since the beginning of June last year. The S&P 500 stock index only hit 30 new historical highs over the same period of time.

Just wait until we see the increase in income/wealth inequality coming out of this period of time.

The Debt Spiral

The big question outstanding is about whether or not all this corporate debt can be carried along with all the federal debt, which now equals 100 percent of nominal GDP? Market participants seem to believe that as long as the Federal Reserve and the federal government act to err on the side of too much monetary and fiscal ease that things can keep on, keeping on.

This is basically the same type of comment that Mr. Goldfarb and Mr. Wirz end their article with.

The way the market is viewing this right now is basically saying if all these triple-Cs can access funding, they’re not going to default.”

The problem, they conclude, is that investors are “hoping that this argument will work longer than it probably will.”

This is an “unprecedented time.”