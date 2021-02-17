Fiscal Boost Is Not A Market Risk - Yet

Summary

  • We see central banks keeping a lid on yield rises for now, yet there is a risk that rising debt levels and inflation eventually threaten the low-rate regime.
  • Rising inflation expectations have driven up U.S. 10-year Treasury yields but to a lesser degree than in the past, in line with our new nominal theme.
  • Sentiment data in the U.S. and Europe could shed light on the status of the activity restart amid tightened virus restrictions.

Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.
