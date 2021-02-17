Things still aren’t great for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), but better days are definitely in sight, and management’s efforts to diversify and reposition the automation business are already starting to pay off. A change in the top, bringing in only Emerson’s fourth-ever CEO, may sound like a risk, but the new CEO is a company veteran with a good track record at the Automation Solutions business.

These shares have done pretty well since my last update, helped by a very healthy sentiment around the economic recovery and the impact that will have on Emerson’s longer-cycle automation markets. While the shares don’t look particularly cheap in what I believe is a relatively expensive industrial sector (relative to the S&P 500 at similar points in the cycle), they could still have some appeal if you feel you have to own something in the space and/or aren’t as worried about overall valuation levels.

Better Results And An Improving Outlook

Emerson had a good beat-and-raise quarter to start its 2021 fiscal year, and management’s guidance was arguably conservative relative to commentary from other players in the automation space, perhaps laying the groundwork for some more beat-and-raise performances.

Revenue was flat as reported and down 2% in organic terms to $4.16B, beating expectations by 5%. Both segments beat expectations, with Automation Solutions revenue declining 9% to $2.69B but beating by 4%, while Commercial & Residential Solutions (or CRS) rose 12% to $1.48B and beat by about 7%.

Gross margin declined a point, but strong operating leverage and prior cost mitigation efforts paid off with a better than 20% improvement in operating income to $673M. Segment profits improved 15% to $738M, beating by 15%, with outperformance at every business line item.

Automation Solutions profits rose 8% to $425M, beating by 26% as margins improved two points to 15.8%. Overall C&RS profits rose 27% to $313M, beating by 14% on 220bp margin improvement, with Climate Tech profits up 35% to $214M (beating by 19%) and Tools & Home Products up 12% to $100M, beating by 9%. Both of the C&RS units continue to generate margins solidly above 20%, with Climate Tech at 20.7% (up 260bp) and Tools & Home at 22.4%, up 170bp.

Not Out Of The Woods Yet, But Business Is Improving

In addition to Automation Solutions still contracting (ABB’s (ABB) process business was down 8%, Honeywell’s (HON) down 9%, and Rockwell’s (ROK) down 25%), orders are still declining – the pace of the decline slowed in December (down 13% versus down 14%) on a rolling basis, and just today (Feb 16), the company announced that trailing three-month Automation orders were down 12% through January.

Clearly, then, the long-cycle process automation end-markets Emerson serves are still hurting. Oil and gas companies have slammed the brakes on new projects, and there’s considerable uncertainty out there regarding the near-term outlook. Chemical companies, too, have hit “pause” on a lot of their expansion plans, though attractive prices seem to bringing activity back at a better pace.

As far as what’s going strong now, regular readers of my articles on the industrial space won’t be too surprised. Emerson is seeing strength in end-markets like life sciences (including pharma) and food/beverage, as well as early recoveries in areas like mining and autos. This is a pretty consistent story across the entire sector, though Emerson’s strength in power gen is a little more unusual.

Looking ahead, I think strength in life sciences and food/beverage is going to last throughout the year, and could well stay positive for several years as companies continue to increase the use of automation in those markets. I also expect mining and auto to strengthen on recovery spending, with chemicals improving more later on in the year.

Oil/gas remains a big unknown. Higher oil prices are certainly not going to hurt, but I do have concerns regarding the longer-term outlook for this market. While there are still strong arguments for exploiting U.S. onshore gas reserves, I do believe the expansion of alternative fuels and vehicle electrification may well have a negative impact on the large-scale greenfield oil/gas projects that have long made up a significant portion of Emerson’s process automation business. Management has been preparing for this, though, through a range of strategic moves (including the OSI acquisition) that lessen the company’s exposure to oil/gas, which is about 2x the level of its peers.

Strategic Options, But No Urgency

After 18 years as CEO, David Farr has retired from his position at Emerson, handing the reins to long-time Emerson vet (and former head of Automation Solutions) Lal Karsanbhai. While the precise timing of the move was a surprise, this succession is not all that surprising on balance.

Karsanbhai takes the job at a pretty good time in Emerson’s history. The company’s margins are quite competitive with others in the process automation space, M&A including Pentair (PNR), General Electric’s (GE) Intelligent Platform, Aventics, and OSI have built out a better automation portfolio, and the company still has the balance sheet flexibility to be more active in areas like hybrid controls and software.

Last and not least, the C&RS business is a collection of solid units that Emerson could sell at a later date if the right opportunity came up. While the businesses may be suffering from some under-allocation of capital, they’re nevertheless performing well and I believe Emerson has the luxury of keeping these businesses as is for the time being.

The Outlook

Fiscal 2020 ended up being a little better than I’d feared, and the recoveries in several of Emerson’s markets are looking stronger sooner than I expected. That has the positive effect of basically pulling forward some revenue into FY’21 and ’22 that I was expecting to be spaced out over a longer period, driving my revenue growth expectations toward the higher end of the mid-single-digits (around 6%).

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 2.5% to 3% (based on normalized pre-pandemic starting points), with higher revenue tied to Emerson’s ability to grow its business in areas like hybrid and discrete automation and offset pressures in areas like long-term oil/gas capex. While I expect FCF margins to remain in the mid-teens for a while, I do see upside potential into the high teens; a lot depends on the extent to which newer offerings like software really boost long-term margins.

The Bottom Line

Discounted cash flow suggests to me that Emerson is priced for a long-term return in the mid-single-digits today. That’s better than what appears to be available from Honeywell and on par with Rockwell, but I do remain concerned about the high level of valuation in the industrials sector both historically (relative to similar points in the cycle) and relative to the S&P 500.

With exposure to several end-markets that seem to be recovering at a faster-than-expected pace, M&A flexibility, and room to improve margins and end-market mix, I think you can make a “first among equals” argument for Emerson, but I’m still not really comfortable with the magnitude of potential returns at today’s price.