FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has risen spectacularly from its COVID-driven lows of early 2020. The stock bottomed out around $95 in March of 2020 and most recently closed at $261.81. The stock price remains just slightly below the high of $271 back in January of 2018, however. Since that peak, the stock dropped fairly continuously until the more dramatic decline during early 2020.

The forward P/E for FDX is a reasonable 15.19 at the current price. With a dividend yield of 0.99%, the stock is not generous in terms of distributing earnings to shareholders. The company has beaten the consensus earnings target for the last four quarters and the payout ratio is a low 15%. FDX has a five-year dividend growth rate of 22%, but kept the dividend constant over the past year. The firm is not prioritizing dividend-seeking shareholders.

Five-year price chart and basic stats for FDX (Source: Seeking Alpha)

While the stock price has rocketed up in the past twelve months, with a total return of 67.6%, the annualized three-year return is far below the stocks longer-term performance and lags FDX's sector substantially. Over the 5- and 10- year periods, FDX has total returns in line with its sector. The market's consensus view FDX's growth potential relative to its sector has declined substantially over the past three years (in that the stock price is the discounted value of all future earnings).

Trailing total returns (Source: Morningstar)

Wall Street Analyst Outlook

The consensus outlook of the Wall Street analysts who follow FDX is very positive, with a twelve-month consensus price target of $332.71 according to eTrade's calculation. This equates to about a 26% increase in price relative to current level. The lowest outlook is only about 5% below the current price. The consensus rating is a buy.

Wall Street analyst consensus price outlook for FDX (Source: eTrade)

Seeking Alpha's calculation of the Wall Street consensus price target is $325.58, which corresponds to about a 24% price appreciation. The consensus rating is a buy and the distribution of analyst ratings is heavily weighted towards the very bullish end of the scale. Fourteen of the twenty nine analysts in Seeking Alpha's analyst group are very bullish and another six are bullish. Only one is bearish and none are very bearish.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Consensus Outlook From Options Market

Another way to generate an outlook for a stock is to analyze the prices at which options on the stock are trading. The market prices of options provide information about traders' consensus outlook on the probability of the price going above a certain level (call options) or below a certain level (put options) over some period of time (from today until the expiration date of the options). By aggregating market prices of call and put options with the same expiration date but different payouts (different strike prices), it is possible to employ a mathematical model to calculate the implied probability of all possible future returns. This strategy is well-established in institutional finance. For some background, see the Minneapolis Fed's web pages on their implementation. For a review of the literature on how options prices are useful in generating outlooks in general and with examples using my version of this approach, see this presentation.

The option-implied probabilities of expected price returns are charted as a probability distribution. When I chart the option-implied probability distribution for future return, I rotate the negative side of the distribution about the vertical axis so that the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns are easier to see.

The price outlooks derived from options prices are probabilistic rather than a specific forecast of the future price. The options prices may indicate increased or decreased likelihood of gains or losses and this provides insight into the prevailing beliefs of those buying and selling options.

I have analyzed options at three expiration dates (3/19/2021, 6/18/2021, and 1/21/2022) to provide a near-term outlook, a mid-year outlook, and an outlook to early next year.

Option-implied price outlook for FDX to 3/19/2021

The options expiring on March 19th, 2021 provide a one month outlook. The single most likely price return over the next month implied by the options prices is -3.4%. The overall outlook for this period is bearish in that the probability of negative returns is higher than that of positive returns of the same magnitude for the most likely outcomes (the red dashed line is consistently above the solid blue line for all but the most extreme / least probable returns). The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 46%.

Option-implied price outlook for FDX to 6/18/2021

The options expiring on June 18, 2021 provide a view to mid-year that is consistent with the one-month outlook. The single most probable price return -5.7%. The probability of negative returns is consistently higher than for positive returns of the same magnitude for returns ranging from -35% to + 35%. There is a slightly elevated probability of large positive returns relative to large negative returns (beyond +/- 35%). The annualized volatility derived from this distribution is 39%.

Option-implied price outlook for FDX to 1/21/2022

Looking out to January 21, 2022, the option-implied outlook is consistent with the two shorter-term views. The single most probable price return is -12.5% and the probability of negative returns is higher than for positive returns of the same magnitude for all but the most extreme outcomes. The annualized volatility of this distribution is 38%.

Looking out to January 21, 2022, the option-implied price outlook estimates a 20% chance (1-in-5) of a 28% price decline or worse, and a 33% chance (1-in-3) of a price decline of 16.5% or more.

The options expiring at the three time horizons provide a consistently bearish outlook on FDX, with elevated probability of negative returns, with the magnitude of the declines growing with time horizon.

The option implied volatility is quite high for FDX, so covered call strategies will provide substantial income for those who want to maintain a long position in the stock. A call option with a $280 strike price and January 21, 2022 can be sold for $28.65. At the current price, selling this call option against a long position in FDX provides 10.9% in income ($28.65 / $261.81) for a period less than a year. In addition, the covered call strategy with this strike price still provides for some modest price appreciation (as the stock rises from current price to $280).

Summary

The Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for FDX that is 25% above the current price. This is a remarkably bullish view for a stock with a mature and well-understood business model. The analyst view suggests that the current market value is substantially under-estimating the firm's earnings growth potential. The options market provides the consensus implied return outlook over different time horizons and this view is consistently bearish out to early 2022. It is also notable that the option implied volatility is quite high, especially for the options expiring over the next month. This suggests that options traders are anticipating high volatility out to early 2022 (at least). In light of the strongly positive view of the Wall Street analysts and the negative view implied by the consensus of the options market, my final rating is to split the difference with a neutral rating.