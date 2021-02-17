Predictive analytics is one of the most intriguing industries to me and I see the field continuing to grow and grow. The extreme growth in computing capabilities over the last four or five decades has put more and more information at our fingertips. But that information is only useful if we know how to interpret it and how to make decisions going forward. This is where I see the field of predictive analytics headed-helping businesses make better decisions toward marketing, production, pretty much all aspects of business.

I recommended an analytics firm to my subscribers last week, but I also considered Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) when I made that recommendation. Both companies should grow well in to the future, but let's focus on Booz Allen Hamilton for now.

The company has seen strong earnings growth over the last few years with an annual growth rate of 23% per year. When the company reported fiscal third quarter results last month, it showed 30% growth over fiscal Q3 2020. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 20% for fiscal 2021 as a whole.

Revenue has grown at a slower rate, but it has grown never the less. The annual growth rate over the last three years is 10% and it increased by 3% in the third quarter. Analysts are looking for revenue growth of 5.6% in 2021 and 6.0% in 2022. Looking out beyond 2021, I would like to see greater revenue growth from BAH.

One particular statistic where Booz Allen Hamilton is well above average is its return on equity. The current ROE is 58.6%. The other management efficiency indicators aren't as high unfortunately. The profit margin is at 7.3% and the operating margin is at 9.3%. The current valuations are just a little below average with a trailing P/E of 21.1 and a forward P/E of 20.5.

The overall fundamental outlook for Booz Allen Hamilton is above average in my opinion. The earnings growth and the ROE are two areas where the company stands out above the rest. If the company can improve the revenue growth and the profit margin, it will make an even stronger bullish case for the long term.

A Dip After Earnings has the Stock Approaching Support

Booz Allen Hamilton saw its stock price run up nicely from the end of 2018 through September of 2019, but then the stock went through a consolidation phase. The stock was starting to rally again in late 2019, but then went through a steep decline in the first quarter of 2020. Of course most stocks and most asset classes took steep drops during that period. Since the first quarter of 2020, the stock has been trending higher and trend channel appears to have formed.

We see how the lower rail loosely connects the lows from May, July, and October of last year. That lower rail is currently in the $77-$78 range while the stock is trading at $82.59. The 52-week moving average sits between the current price and the lower rail of the channel and could add another layer of support. We see how the stock dropped below the 52-week in each of the months listed above, but it didn't close a week below the moving average.

The overbought/oversold indicators are worth mentioning as well. The weekly stochastic indicators are falling fast with the %K reaching its lowest level since December 2018. The 10-week RSI hit its lowest level since last March before turning slightly higher last week. Going back over the last two years, the RSI hasn't spent very much time below the 50 level.

Sentiment is Slightly Skewed to the Bearish Side

Turning to the sentiment analysis for Booz Allen Hamilton we see that there is a slightly pessimistic opinion of the stock compared to other stocks. But, as a contrarian, that is what I want to see. I like stocks that have good fundamentals and are trending higher, but also have a sense of bearish sentiment toward them.

For BAH, analysts aren't nearly as bullish on the stock as they are the average stock and option traders are a little more bearish on it than most stocks. Short sellers are slightly more bullish on the stock.

There are 14 analysts covering the stock at this time with seven "buy" ratings and seven "hold" ratings. This gives us a buy percentage of 50% and the average buy percentage tends to range between 65% and 75%.

The short interest ratio for Booz Allen Hamilton is at 2.4 currently. This is a little lower than the historical average for all stocks, but as I have noted in a few articles recently, the average short interest ratio seems to be down at this time. The market has rallied so sharply since last March it seems to be driving many short sellers to the sidelines.

The put/call ratio is at 1.19 and that is a little higher than the average stock. The average ratio historically falls in the 1.0 area. There are 8,757 puts open and 7,367 calls open at this time. Looking at the ratio over the last few months, it was down at 0.5 as recently as January 22. The big spike to the current level suggests that option traders are growing more bearish. Once again, from a contrarian perspective, seeing bearish sentiment grow is a good thing.

My Overall Take on Booz Allen Hamilton

As I stated at the beginning of this analysis, I am bullish on the predictive analytics industry. I think it is a growing field and that it will be growing well in to the future. I have even suggested to my youngest son that he should consider analytics as a major when he enters college in a few years. As for Booz Allen Hamilton, I am bullish on it for the long term as well.

The fundamentals for the company are good with earnings growth and the ROE being particularly strong areas. I like that the fact that the current valuations aren't terribly high after rallying so much since last March.

On the technical side, the recent dip after the earnings report has brought the OB/OS indicators down out of overbought territory with the stochastic indicators reaching oversold territory. The stock is also approaching key support levels that should help end the recent decline.

As for the sentiment, analysts and option traders are more skeptical toward the stock than they should be, at least in my opinion. This means there are analysts that can upgrade the stock and investors than can turn bullish which, in both cases, can help push the stock higher. I can see the stock rallying up to the upper rail of the channel again in the next few quarters with the stock moving above the $100 level in the process.