The Quiet Arbitrage At Ready Capital
- Ready Capital has agreed to acquire Anworth Mortgage for an implied price of $2.94 per share.
- On Feb. 12, RC shares closed at a ~16% discount to its Sept. 30, 2020 book value.
- Careful monitoring of market pricing creates a better way to play it.
On December 7, Ready Capital (NYSE:NYSE:RC) announced that it would merge with/acquire Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) for an implied offer price of $2.94/ANH share. It has been reported that prior to striking the deal with RC, Anworth entertained potential transactions with more than a dozen other parties. At a 25% premium to ANH’s December 4 closing price, and 96.7% of 09/30/20 book value, ANH shareholders made out pretty well.
On its face, this looks like the combination of two m-REITs, but the companies’ only resemblance to each other is that they are REITs.
ANH since 1987 has operated like an agency m-REIT in the vein of larger peers NLY or AGNC. Unlike NLY or AGNC however, ANH never raised sufficient capital to attain economies of scale.
RC, on the other hand, barely resembles an m-REIT and might be more aptly described as a non-bank lender with a REIT wrapper. Among other financing activities, Ready Capital works extensively with the Small Business Administration, underwrites short and intermediate duration bridge loans, and has been a major issuer and servicer of PPP loans in the COVID stimulus packages.
Ready Capital is not buying Anworth to gain entry into the world of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In announcing the merger RC stated that the access to incremental capital will enhance RC’s diversified investment strategy. In the same release, RC highlighted that the ANH portfolio would be redeployed by recycling capital into accretive investment opportunities with attractive risk adjusted returns. Effectively, ANH will be absorbed, carefully dismantled, and become just more of what RC already does.
While Ready Capital seems to be executing in all its various business lines, we are not really all that enthused about mortgage lending. What is interesting here is the potential opportunity to be found in the share price action of ANH and RC as we wait for the merger to close later this quarter.
Deal Terms
At consummation, ANH common shareholders will receive $0.61/share in cash and 0.1688 shares of RC common stock.
ANH consideration = (RC share price x 0.1688 RC shares) + $0.61
At the time of the announcement this translated to:
$2.94/ANH share = ($13.81 RC share price x 0.1688 RC shares) + $0.61
Since the deal was announced, however, the broader markets and shares of RC and ANH have all experienced bouts of significant volatility.
RC’s shares have traded for prices ranging from $11.41 to $13.48 on average daily volume of 439,770 shares. An 18% price variance from bottom to top.
ANH’s shares have traded for prices ranging from $2.36 to $2.78 on average daily volume of 1,408,391 shares. A 17.8% variance from bottom to top.
The Trade
When this type of M&A announcement is made, the two companies’ shares will begin trading at linked prices as determined by the exchange terms of the deal. During times of market volatility however, the pricing can become uncoupled. That is precisely what we have seen in the trading of RC and ANH over the last two months.
Spreads will widen, contract, and even invert. For illustrative purposes, consider these actual spreads in the first week of February:
|
RC SHARE PRICE
|
ANH EXCHANGE CONSIDERATION
|
ANH CURRENT PRICE
|
PREMIUM/ DISCOUNT
|
12.68
|
2.750384
|
2.61
|
5.38%
|
RC SHARE PRICE
|
ANH EXCHANGE CONSIDERATION
|
ANH CURRENT PRICE
|
PREMIUM/ DISCOUNT
|
12.01
|
2.637288
|
2.61
|
1.05%
|
RC SHARE PRICE
|
ANH EXCHANGE CONSIDERATION
|
ANH CURRENT PRICE
|
PREMIUM/ DISCOUNT
|
12.59
|
2.735192
|
2.74
|
-0.18%
When trying to determine if a situation is a workable speculation of arbitrage, you must first determine whether you like the terms of the deal, which sides to play, and whether you like what you will ultimately own when the deal is done.
In the case of Ready Capital, we see a capable, non-bank lender trading at a high teens discount to book value. If dislocation of ANH’s share price allows you to get shares of RC at a bigger discount, on a relative basis, you have got a small, potentially profitable arbitrage. If you sell the ANH when the discount closes to the upside, you’ve realized the small gain.
We have bought and sold both ANH and RC since the merger announcement. That is informed speculation. After the deal is complete, we will re-examine Ready Capital and gauge its prospects. That is investment.
Time is Short
There is new M&A announced every week. This merger is expected to close during the first quarter, so there may be limited time opportunity here. We felt it was illustrative of small windows of trading opportunity that can emerge in any deal. Study this and other cases and you will be better prepared to address the next deal.
At time of submission, the ANH discount stood at 1.46%. This number swings wildly, so if you are going to play, make sure you always verify the spread.
