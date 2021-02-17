The U.K. supermarket Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSAIY) is one of the main players in the market alongside Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDF). My investment thesis is that it is a decent retailer with good online exposure, but the shares are at the top end of a fair valuation range for now.

The Bull Case

The company's acquisition of Argos is an interesting move in terms of the evolving landscape of retail. The erstwhile catalogue company with a chain of stores looks like a smart model to get into general merchandise sales online at scale without relying exclusively on the Sainsbury's brand which is more limited and has more emphasis on food. Indeed in its third quarter, an increase of 81% in total digital sales meant that digital sales now account for 44% of total sales. Compare that to 19% at Tesco, or around 11% at U.S. chain Walmart (WMT). In this sense, Sainsbury can be characterized not as a laggard at risk of being damaged by the rise of online rivals but as an online retail leader building a competitive advantage.

Sainsbury's has decided to exit banking. I like the supermarket-banking model, as I think in an age of shrinking high streets, supermarkets already have the real estate and banking is a way they can get customer loyalty, in a higher margin business.

However, the downside is that banking is cyclical and when it gets tough, it gets expensive. Plus it's a distraction from the core retail business. So, while I think Tesco is right to stick with banking, I think Sainsbury's decision to focus on its core makes sense for it as a secondary player. The focus on its core business of retailing can be seen as part of the bull case for the shares.

The Bear Case

There are a number of factors which go against the name.

One is the brutal competitiveness of the U.K. supermarket market. Sainsbury's is a significant but not leading player in this market, which is dominated by Tesco. Tesco has been struggling for some years to compete against the onslaught of German discounters, as I explored in Tesco: Its Aldi Fight Is As Hard As Ever. That is a fight which Sainsbury's suffers from as much as Tesco. With Sainsbury's market share now around 15%, versus around 20% in the mid nineties. The period from 1997 to around 2005 saw a sharp fall, since then Sainsbury's has hovered around 15% - 16% much of the time. However, although share has held up more or less in recent years, I don't expect that this will continue long-term as Aldi and Lidl continue to grow the size of their estate in the U.K. This isn't just about market share, but also downward margin pressure. As with Tesco, detailed in that article, I expect this to continue to affect Sainsbury's. In its most recent full year figures, released last April, margin was down at 3%. General retail isn't high margin at the best of times, but the shrinking of margins in the U.K. supermarket sector looks like a real and sustained phenomenon which could get worse and in any case is unlikely to get better any time soon, if ever.

The competitiveness is especially problematic for Sainsbury's (and Asda) in my view, because of their relative lack of differentiation. Historically Sainsbury's has been the highest quality of the big four supermarkets. But as Tesco has pushed quality in some of its ranges upwards and higher end Waitrose has expanded its footprint nationally, the space in which Sainsbury's is differentiated has become smaller. I see the main driver for Sainsbury's shopping now as convenience in terms of physical proximity to stores. Not only is that limited, but it also doesn't offer anything in the increasingly important online part of the retail scene for the chain.

The Current Share Price Seems a Fair Valuation for Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's basic earnings per share have been falling every year over the past five years, to 5.8p last year. Underlying EPS look better, but then that's what they are designed for.

Underlying profit for the current year is forecast at a minimum of £330 million, roughly a 45% decline.

Looking forward, hopefully things will recover. Getting rid of the bank may help even out profits somewhat, but it did turn a small profit in the most recent year (£5 million, after a bigger loss the previous year). Meanwhile, pressure on the retail business will remain intense, although increased management focus on it could help. Nonetheless, in the coming several years, I'd expect basic earnings per share to be no more than 15p-20p. That is a performance last achieved in 2017. On a multiple of 10-12x, which I think is about right for a U.K. supermarket retailer, that would suggest a fair price of 150p-240p.

That compares to a current price of 231p. So for now I think the shares are fairly priced, although I see limited short- to medium-term upside.

The company scrapped its dividend during the pandemic, so the prospective yield is around 4.5%. That is quite attractive. Free cash flow coverage last year was 2.5x and 2x the year before that. So it's a fairly attractive yield. However, with limited upside in the share price for now, I don't find the yield on its own attractive enough to invest in Sainsbury's given the long-term headwinds in mainstream British retail, which seems to get ever more competitive.