In my previous article, I talked about why the SPDR Energy Select Sector Fund (XLE) looks like a better option than the iShares US Energy ETF (IYE) for those who are bullish on oil prices and expect energy demand to recover in 2021. In this article, I’ll discuss about the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) which I believe is another high-quality ETF for energy investors to consider. The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF not only gives exposure to more energy companies than its rival funds but it also charges the lowest expense ratio among all energy sector-focused ETFs. The differences between Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and other energy sector ETFs might not mean much on paper but I believe they could be the key factors that might drive the fund’s outperformance.

About FENY

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF follows the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25/50 Index which tracks the performance of 82 large to small-cap US-based energy companies, ranging from the energy behemoths Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) to the small-cap oil and gas service company RPC Inc. (RES).

With $632 million of net assets under management, the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF is one of four leading energy sector funds that give investors exposure to the biggest US-based energy companies. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, or FENY, is smaller than the SPDR Energy Select Sector Fund and the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) which have $18.5 billion and $4.4 billion of assets respectively but slightly bigger than the iShares US Energy ETF that has around $613 million of net assets. FENY features sufficient liquidity, with a daily trading volume of nearly 860,000 shares, or $10 million (3-month average).

Oil Price Outlook

The energy sector was the worst-performing among all major sectors in the S&P-500 index in the first nine months of 2020. The spread of the novel coronavirus pushed the global crude oil and natural gas demand lower and virtually all energy ETFs tumbled, with FENY falling by 50% during the said period. But since Q4-2020, the oil stocks have rallied as the discovery and the subsequent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines have sparked hopes of containing the pandemic. The commodity has risen sharply in the past few months, with the US oil price rising from below $40 per barrel in early-November to $59.66 at the time of this writing.

The global oil demand will likely recover in the coming months as governments around the world vaccinate millions of people and business activity climbs back to pre-pandemic levels. The oil supply cuts from OPEC+ and other oil-producing nations have also lent support to prices. The US Energy Information Administration expects WTI to average slightly more than $50 a barrel in 2021, up substantially from $39.17 last year. However, if energy demand recovers quicker than expected, OPEC+ keeps a lid on supplies, and the US shale drillers exercise restraint instead of aggressively growing output, then I think oil prices may remain strong and the average might exceed EIA’s expectations.

Earnings Growth Ahead

The strength in oil prices will push the profits of oil producers higher, who are some of FENY’s largest holdings. FENY holds all energy companies, including oil producers like ConocoPhillips (COP), pipeline operators like Kinder Morgan (KMI), oil refiners like Valero Energy (VLO), and oilfield equipment and services providers like Schlumberger (SLB). But its portfolio is heavily tilted towards oil producers who get a majority of its net assets. FENY is a top-heavy fund that picks stocks and allocates assets on the basis of market-cap. Its top-two holdings, therefore, are Exxon Mobil and Chevron who together represent a little over 40% of the fund’s assets. ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, and Pioneer Natural Resources are three independent E&Ps who are among FENY’s top-10 holdings that account for 11.7% of the fund’s assets. Together, these five oil producers alone represent well over half of FENY’s assets.

All of these oil producers will grow earnings and cash flows in 2021, benefiting from the higher oil prices. ConocoPhillips, the fund’s third-largest holding, for instance, is the biggest exploration and production company in terms of output which pumped 1.12 million boe per day from North America and international markets (ex. Libya) in 2020. The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.97 per share for 2020, primarily due to a weak realized price of just $39.54 per barrel. The loss was driven largely by the poor performance of its US business (Lower48 region and Alaska) where it lost more than $580 million (adjusted). Its conventional oil operations in international markets – Europe, MENA, and Asia Pacific regions – remained profitable. But the company is a low-cost operator that has previously shown that its US operations can turn a profit in the low oil price range of high-$40s to low-$50s a barrel, as evident from its Q1-2020 results. Therefore, in the current oil price environment of almost $60 a barrel, I expect ConocoPhillips to generate solid returns and strong cash flows.

The strong earnings and cash flow growth will help push shares of energy companies like ConocoPhillips higher which will fuel FENY’s rally. Other energy sector ETFs should also perform well in this period. A brief look at FENY’s top-ten holdings table will reveal that the ETF’s portfolio isn’t drastically different as compared to other funds. The SPDR Energy Select Sector Fund, or XLE, and the iShares US Energy ETF, or IYE, are also top-heavy funds that feature similar companies in their top-10 rankings table. In fact, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips are the three biggest holdings in the three ETFs, with Exxon Mobil getting around 22% to 24% of the net assets, Chevron getting 19% to 21%, and ConocoPhillips being allotted 5% to 7%. Together, the three oil producers represent nearly half of the ETF’s assets, in each case.

FENY XLE IYE Exxon Mobil 21.82% 24.19% 23.26% Chevron 18.98% 20.99% 19.40% ConocoPhillips 5.35% 5.64% 6.96% Total Weight 46.15% 50.82% 49.62%

FENY, XLE, IYE Top-3 Holdings.

Why FENY?

However, I think there are two reasons why I think FENY can deliver superior returns for shareholders as compared to other ETFs. Firstly, FENY has a substantially larger portfolio than XLE and IYE. As indicated earlier, FENY holds 82 energy companies whereas XLE and IYE give investors access to 23 and 33 energy stocks respectively. Although FENY is heavily tilted towards the large-caps, it still holds several mid-to-small-cap energy stocks that aren’t featured in XLE or IYE. The large-cap operators like Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips, which are in great financial health, stood firm in the downturn but the mid-to-small-cap energy companies that didn’t have that kind of financial muscle were hit hard as oil prices crashed to below $30 per barrel in H1-2020.

More than 100 oil and gas producers and oilfield service providers, who were all mainly mid and small-cap companies, filed for bankruptcy in 2020, including companies like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and California Resources (CRC), as per Dallas law firm Haynes and Boone. Persistent weakness in oil prices in 2021 could have created a lot of problems for even companies like Murphy Oil (MUR) – a FENY constituent with a market-cap of $2.2 billion– who have a decent (although not great) balance sheet. But oil’s rise to the high-$50s a barrel range dramatically improves the outlook for many of these relatively smaller companies, giving operators like Murphy Oil an opportunity to generate excess cash which they can use for de-leveraging purposes. In my opinion, the oil price recovery will benefit all energy companies but the mid and small-cap companies stand to gain the most and their shares can potentially outperform the large-caps like Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips. Companies like Murphy Oil aren’t featured in XLE or IYE but FENY gives investors some exposure to such stocks. I believe this may help fuel FENY’s outperformance against its rival funds.

Secondly, FENY charges the lowest fee among all energy sector ETFs, making it easier for investors to generate superior returns. FENY has an expense ratio of just 0.08%. It charges $8 each year on every $10,000 of investment. By comparison, XLE and IYE have higher expense ratios of 0.12% and 0.42% respectively.

Data by YCharts

In short, I think all energy sector ETFs will likely perform well in 2021 on the back of improvement in oil prices but FENY can deliver superior returns than others, thanks to its exposure to the mid and small-cap stocks and low expense ratio. FENY has already done well in the last three months and I expect the trend to continue in the future. FENY is currently trading 1.23x book value, which makes it cheaper than XLE and IYE which are priced at 1.27x and 1.29x their book values respectively. FENY has gone up by almost 18% this month. From the technical perspective, however, FENY is slowly moving into the overbought territory, with daily RSI climbing from 46 at the start of this month to 68 at the time of this writing and the Stoch reading going in the 90s. I suggest investors wait for a dip before buying its shares.