I covered Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) on Christmas, and the stock gained around 30% by the end of January, but has recently fallen sharply on negative news from bluebird bio (BLUE). This is an extensive quote from the relevant press release:

bluebird bio, Inc. announced today that the company has placed its Phase 1/2 (HGB-206) and Phase 3 (HGB-210) studies of LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD) (bb1111) on a temporary suspension due to a reported Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In line with the clinical study protocols for HGB-206 and HGB-210, bluebird bio placed the studies on temporary suspension following a report received last week that a patient who was treated more than five years ago in Group A of HGB-206 was diagnosed with AML. The company is investigating the cause of this patient’s AML in order to determine if there is any relationship to the use of BB305 lentiviral vector in the manufacture of LentiGlobin gene therapy for SCD. In addition, a second SUSAR of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in a patient from Group C of HGB-206 was reported last week to the company and is currently being investigated. No cases of hematologic malignancy have been reported in any patient who has received treatment with betibeglogene autotemcel for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (licensed as ZYNTEGLOTM in the European Union and the United Kingdom), however because it is also manufactured using the same BB305 lentiviral vector used in LentiGlobin gene therapy for SCD, the company has decided to temporarily suspend marketing of ZYNTEGLO while the AML case is assessed.

Key points to note here are that, one, the AML patient took lentiglobin therapy five years ago, two, not much data has been provided for the MDS patient, three, the approved product, which also uses the same BB305 lentiviral vector, has not had any hematologic malignancies reported, despite having been launched last year and studied for years before that.

So, how does this relate to AVRO?

Avrobio is a gene therapy company with lead asset AVR-RD-01 targeting Fabry disease in a phase 2 trial. Here, a therapeutic gene, known as a transgene, is inserted into the collected stem cells of the patient, using a modified third generation lentiviral vector or LVV. The lentiviral vector is a modified virus stripped of its disease-causing ability, which can function as a delivery mechanism for genes into chromosomes. Like BLUE, AVR-RD-01 also uses a lentiviral vector to introduce engineered genetic material into chromosomes - and the market is now thinking that what happened with BLUE may also happen with AVRO.

That’s why the stock is down.

Is the concern real? That's the main question here.

For background, lentiviral vectors have been used in gene therapies for years based on their unique ability to penetrate non-dividing cells, and various other reasons too scientifically intricate to mention here, although interested readers can check this article.

What's the theory behind lentiviral vectors causing hematologic malignancies? Any viral vector can theoretically cause what is known as viral insertional mutagenesis or oncogenesis, which means the vector, even if non-replicating itself, can insert a mutational genetic element in the cell that can then become malignant, replicate, and cause cancer. Moreover, the myeloablation regimen using alkylating agents like busulfan associated with gene therapies can also cause AML or similar syndromes. Earlier generation viral vectors were sometimes associated with leukemogenesis, as this research in Cell recounts. This article says about the development of the secondary leukemias, that they were:

... directly related to the design of the vector, where strong viral promoter enhancer elements were able to affect the regulation of cancer-related genes such as LMO2, CCND2, and MECOM (MDS/EVI1 complex locus) leading to clonal expansion of transformed cells, a process termed insertional mutagenesis….

However, these early issues led scientists to develop better vectors, and

... the recognition of this mechanism led to the design of self-inactivating gRV and lentiviral vectors (SIN-gRV and SIN-LV), which did not contain harmful viral long terminal repeat (LTR) sequences and instead incorporated alternative mam- malian or endogenous promoters to drive transgene expression.

These LTRs were responsible for oncogenesis in earlier generation viral vectors. The article goes on to say that no clonal abnormalities were reported from these next generation vectors. AVR-RD-01 is a third generation lentiviral vector. Further from the reference above about Novartis’ tisagenlecleucel or Kymriah, another LVV gene therapy:

In contrast, tisagenlecleucel uses third generation self-inactivating lentiviral vector. Insertional mutagenesis was addressed in two lentivirus insertion site analysis (LISA) studies where 12 batches of manufactured patient product ready for infusion and two batches of product manufactured from healthy donor cells were analyzed. The results indicate that there was no preferential integration near genes of concern, no preferential sites of integration (hot spots), and no preferential outgrowth of cells harboring integration sites of concern.

Going back to BLUE and lentiglobin, MDS in a patient from the HGB-206 trial was reported in 2018. A then definitive study, released last year at ASH, showed that

... a patient in HGB-206, who did not have MDS prior to myeloablation, developed MDS post-LentiGlobin treatment. Multiple independent assays demonstrated the absence of vector integration in the CD34+ blasts and excluded LVV-mediated oncogenesis as the MDS cause. The data presented here show that the MDS in this patient was unrelated to LentiGlobin.

It's not inconceivable that a similar result will obtain with these new AML and MDS patients as well.

Also to be noted that lentiviral vectors have gone through multiple generations of modifications, and each LVV is different from the other. Currently, we are looking at so-called third generation lentiviral vectors, which have been theoretically made safe against insertional mutagenesis - for a discussion of the various generations, see here. So, what happened with lentiglobin may never happen with AVR-RD-01, or it could. Existing data is simply not enough for such an assessment, and this is true of all gene therapies.

Bottom line

A number of gene therapies have been approved by the FDA - some of these use lentiviral vectors. For example, Kymriah uses a lentiviral vector. I have shown above that many studies have found Kymriah to be safe in terms of viral insertional oncogenesis, so there’s no reason, right now, to doubt that AVR-RD-01 will go the BLUE way rather than the Novartis way. Given all that, I would hold on to my shares, knowing that this is a high risk-reward, cutting-edge science.