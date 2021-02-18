A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AWRRF) CEO Susan Senecal on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2021 4:00 PM ET

Susan Senecal - President & CEO

Susan Senecal

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thanks, everyone, for taking the time to attend our call today. I'm Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada; and CEO of the A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. Joining me on the call is Don Leslie, who has moved into the position of Executive Vice President of A&W Food Services; as he transitions duties to Kelly Blankstein, the Chief Financial Officer of A&W Food Services and the Fund. Kelly, who unfortunately won't be able to be with us on the call today, recently joined the organization and a CFO transition from Don Leslie, who will be retiring from A&W later this year as we previously announced.

Also on the call today is Lisa Marzocco, who's our Director of Finance. The results that we're presenting today are for A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Same-store sales growth was minus 9.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Annual same-store sales were minus 14.3%. While the COVID-19 pandemic continued to adversely impact A&W restaurant operations across Canada, including some temporary closures of a number of restaurants, the fourth quarter same-store sales growth saw improvement over Q2 and Q3.

I'm also very pleased to report that the Fund is increasing distributions. The new monthly distribution rate will be $0.135 per unit per month, starting with the February distribution, which will be paid at the end of March. The new rate of $0.135 per month translates to an annualized distribution rate per unit of $1.62 and is consistent with the amount of distributable cash generated by the fund in 2020 of $1.618.

I'll review the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our Restaurant operations and the measures we're taking to support our restaurants in more detail at the end of the call.

But now I'll turn things over to Don, who will review the Fund structure and go through the financial results for the quarter. Don?

Donald Leslie

Great. Well, thank you, Susan. So before we can tell you more about our results, I just need to read the following comment on forward-looking information. Certain statements in this presentation may be forward-looking in nature. These include the expectation that currently closed A&W Restaurants will reopen when committed by appropriate authorities. Food Services expectation that the Food Service industry and more particularly the QSR segment, will recover from the impact of COVID-19. Food Services belief that its mission and strategic initiatives will help it to rebound from the impact of COVID-19, growth of new locations, industry leading innovation, a safe and stable supply chain and continued efforts to consistently deliver great food and a better guest experience. Are all expected to contribute to building loyalty and enhancing performance over the long term, liquidity, earnings and anticipated earnings from growth in same-store sales and new restaurant openings.

Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are subject to a number of risk factors. Including risks related to COVID-19, the ability of A&W Food Services to implement its strategies regarding the marketing of A&W system and the opening of A&W Restaurants. General economic and business conditions, financial and political instability and other factors disclosed previously and from time to time in the fund's public filings. So any forward-looking statements in this presentation should be evaluated in light of these important factors.

So with that, I will just spend a few moments reviewing the Fund structure and then go through the financial results for the quarter. After that, as previously mentioned, Susan will discuss the impact of COVID-19 and the actions we are taking to mitigate this impact. We will certainly be happy to answer your questions at the end of our call.

For those of you who might not be familiar with the Fund structure, I'll just quickly review the highlights. The Fund currently owns 74% of A&W Trade Marks, Inc. which through its interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership, owns the A&W Trade Marks that are used in Canada. These Trade Marks include some of the best-known names in the Canadian food service industry including A&W Root Beer, The Burger Family and Chubby Chicken. The Fund earns income through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks, who through the partnership, licenses the A&W Trade Marks to A&W Food Services. In return for the use of these Trade Marks, Food Services pays A&W Trade Marks, a royalty equal to 3% of the gross sales reported by A&W Restaurants in the Royalty Pool. Royalties lost due to the permanent closure of restaurants are replaced with royalties from new restaurants at the time of the next expansion of the Royalty Pool. Until then, Food Services continues to pay the royalty as if the restaurant had not closed.

This is a top line fund, meaning the distributable cash available to make distributions to unitholders, is based on the sales of the restaurants in the Royalty Pool with only minimal operating expenses associated with operating the Fund. An important aspect of the Fund is that Food Services owns the equivalent of 26% of the units of the Fund through its ownership of common shares of A&W Trade Marks, Inc. as a result, interest of Food Services are closely aligned with those interests of unitholders.

Growth in the Fund is achieved in 2 ways: first and most importantly, by increasing the same-store sales of the restaurants in the Royalty Pool. And secondly, by adding new restaurants to the pool each year. On the second point, the Royalty Pool is expanded at the beginning of each year by adding new A&W Restaurants opened in the previous year. Less any restaurants which have permanently closed. On January 5, 2021, the Royalty Pool was increased from 971 restaurants to 994 restaurants.

And now we'll go through our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The news release issued earlier today outlines most of the financial results of the Fund. While the annual audited financial statements and MD&A will be released in the coming days. Gross sales reported by A&W Restaurants in the Royalty Pool for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $445 million. This is a 1.4% decrease against sales of $451.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Annual sales reported by A&W Restaurants in the Royalty Pool were $1.348 billion. That's a 9.1% decrease from sales of $1.482 billion for 2019.

Royalty income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.4 million compared to $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Annual royalty income for 2020 was $40.4 million compared to $44.5 million for 2019. The decrease in gross sales and royalty income for the quarter and year is due to the decline in same-store sales as a result of the impact of COVID-19. In the third quarter of 2020, Food Services resumed regular royalty payments to the fund, commencing with the royalty payment in respect of gross sales reported by restaurants in the Royalty Pool for the 4-week period beginning May 18, 2020, which was paid in full on July 10, 2020.

Food Services had previously deferred royalty payments totaling $7.4 million payable to the Fund for gross sales reported by restaurants in the Royalty Pool for the period February 24, 2020 to May 17, 2020. In the fourth quarter, Food Services paid the deferred royalty payments in full plus the accrued interest to the Fund. Of significant interest to unitholders is the amount of distributable cash being generated as well as the payout ratio. Distributable cash generated in the fourth quarter of 2020 to pay distributions to unitholders and dividends to Food Services was $9.4 million compared to $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Distributable cash generated in 2020 was $30 million, this compares to $33.1 million in 2019. The $3.1 million annual decrease in distributable cash was attributable to the $4 million decrease in royalty income and $200,000 increase in general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the $1 million decrease in the current income tax provision, now this is excluding some refundable income tax and a small decrease in net interest expense.

In addition, the payout ratio for 2020 was 93.8% whereas in 2019, it was 99.5%. A total of $1.518 of distributions were declared in 2020, this comprised of 9 monthly distributions totaling $1.018 per unit; and 2 special distributions, which totaled $0.50 per unit. This compares to distributions totaling $1.853 that were declared in 2019. The first 2 monthly distributions of 2020 through January and February were declared and paid prior to COVID arriving. Following which the trustees temporarily suspended monthly distributions on the units for the months of March, April and May of 2020.

The monthly distributions resumed after this 3-month pause commencing with the June distribution, which was set at $0.10 per unit once resumed and which was paid in July. As previously mentioned, 2 special distributions totaling $0.50 per unit were additionally declared and paid in the fourth quarter of 2020. The cumulative surplus of distributable cash on reserve at the end of 2020 was $8.9 million. This compares to a reserve of $7.4 million at the beginning of the year. This is an increase of $1.5 million.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trustees of the Fund have been in close and regular contact with the management of Food Services. The trustees, in consultation with their independent financial and legal advisers, will continue to closely monitor the sales results of and projections for the A&W Restaurants and the Royalty Pool going forward with a view of continuing the payment of regular monthly distributions at a sustainable level.

So with that, I'll turn things back over to Susan.

Susan Senecal

Thanks, Don. During 2020, actions that required in response to the COVID-19 pandemic did adversely affect the A&W Restaurant operations in Canada, including our temporary closure of a large number of restaurants. During the first wave of the pandemic, a total of 230 A&W Restaurants out of 971 in the Royalty Pool were temporarily closed. For most of the second quarter, A&W Restaurants, which were operating were restricted to drive-through operations, delivery and mobile ordering only. During the third quarter, a number of A&W Restaurants were permitted to reopen for limited dine-in and takeout sales however, due to increased restrictions in some provinces due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the last part of the year, as at December 31, 2020, 42 A&W Restaurants in the Royalty Pool remained temporarily closed.

As of yesterday, February 16, 2021, 30 restaurants are now temporarily closed, a decline since December 31, 2020, in the number of closures as a result of easing of COVID restrictions in many parts of Canada. These temporarily closed A&W Restaurants are expected to reopen when permitted to do so. However, there continues to be uncertainty related to COVID and the impact on our business. It is possible that there could be temporary further closures or that the number of restaurants closed may increase again as the situation evolves over the next year.

Our objective is to ensure that as many as possible of A&W's 1,006 restaurants are able to operate as permitted during the pandemic and emerge from this period of uncertainty in financial condition that enables them to compete effectively and grow their businesses. We believe that the Food Service industry and more particularly, the Quick Service Restaurant segment of the industry will recover from the impact of COVID-19. However, the timing and the strength of the recovery can't yet be predicted with any degree of certainty. Throughout the fiscal 2020 year, various levels of government announced a number of important programs, which have helped support individual restaurant businesses, including A&W franchisees.

However, the conditions and duration of these programs remains uncertain. We believe that our strong market position and the efforts of our franchisees will help A&W rebound from the impact of COVID-19. Strategic initiatives, including repositioning and differentiating the A&W brand through the use of great-tasting natural ingredients, menu innovation and continued new restaurant growth, have all contributed to A&W's strong appeal and the trust we have built with Canadian consumers over many years. These strengths will be key to delivering strong results and improved market share as the QSR industry and the QSR burger market resumed growth.

Speaking of great-tasting food, in September, we launched grass-fed beef. Since 2013, A&W has been serving beef raised without artificial hormones and steroids. And now we are serving only grass-fed beef from cattle that graze on grass and other forage, like, hay.

A&W is committed to working with farmers and animal welfare experts to ensure that animals in our supply chain are treated humanly through their lives. We're proud to maintain animal welfare standards that meet or exceed industry standards. And to update you on our progress in opening new restaurants, we opened 23 new A&W Restaurants in 2020, and a milestone was reached with the opening of our 1,000th restaurant.

The health and safety of A&W's customers and our restaurant team members remains a top priority. A&W's implemented stringent protocols in its dining rooms to limit contact and ensure physical distancing. A&W's brand positioning is strong. Growth of new locations, industry leading innovation, a safe and stable supply chain and continued efforts to consistently deliver great food and a better guest experience, are all expected to contribute to building loyalty and enhancing performance over the long term. Food Services remains committed to long-term health and success of its franchise network and the Fund.

Thank you for your attention. We would now be happy to answer your questions.

Tom Burke

Guys, congratulations on a rebound and it sounds like the brand message is resonating and the product innovation is doing amazing. I just wanted to get your views on the -- with the pandemic, the approach to vetting franchisees, obviously, during the pandemic for certain franchisees, it must have been a very stressful situation. And looking forward in building the business, is there a way to sort of think about how the corporation launches new stores or develop new stores, get some stabilized, hands them off to franchisees or any new type of philosophy around how you grow the business and engage new store owners at the franchisee level, if you could answer that.

Susan Senecal

Sure. And hello. Happy New Year. In terms of franchising our restaurants, we're very fortunate that we have a really good commitment from our existing franchisees and from new franchisees. And actually, one of the bright spots throughout the pandemic has been the continued commitment and interest of that group of people, whether it's franchisees who have not yet opened their first A&W or franchisees who have already 1 or more A&W Restaurants. And so we've certainly continued to have great communication in terms of any types of delays that might have happened for construction of new restaurants, for example, due to the impact of the pandemic and its impact on the construction industry. But we are lucky to have some very solid base and continued interest in both new franchisee interest as well as existing franchisee interest in growing their business with A&W.

Tom Burke

And how does it work in terms of bank support, et cetera, like just for those of us who haven't opened a franchise or how -- the real nuts and bolts of that experience because, obviously, from what you know, is it the same dynamic? Is there -- because of the fact that a franchisee that wants to open a new location is tied to such a reputable brand with obviously very secure financial firepower, et cetera. Does that support the whole financing setup for the franchisee? Or is that going to change during the pandemic? And once again, does that -- I'm trying to think about how -- going forward, if there's any tweaking of that kind of relationship that needs to be either fortified or altered to a certain degree, when you open these new stores around the country.

Donald Leslie

Tom, it's Don here. And again, thanks for the support. The short answer is the relationship with our banks are fantastic. We have franchise lending programs with all the major banks in Canada. They were very supportive early on. They all stepped up and gave principal holidays for a lot of -- for all our franchise system, which back in April of last year, everybody was freaked out as to where things were going to be. And as Susan mentioned, there's a couple of hundred restaurants close. The banks have been continue to be very supportive. They see no diminishment of their portfolio of A&W Restaurants. I talk with them regularly every quarter. If not more frequently. The one thing I say is they've got too much cash on deposit from our franchisees, and they're aggressive for more opportunities.

Tom Burke

That's the nice thing to hear, isn't it?

Donald Leslie

It is. It is. And early on is when the pandemic hit, I think we'd only open 4 or 5 restaurants. We weren't sure if we were going to open more than 10 last year. We opened 23, and we're continuing to open very successful restaurants, which the banks are very supportive of. And as Susan touched on, is we've got some great existing franchisees as you probably recall, the 2 previous years, sales were up 9.8%, up 4.1%. That puts a lot of money in the pockets of franchisees and provides a lot of support for them. So even with the decline last year, particularly drive-through restaurants have really weathered the storm and looking to continue to grow and build new restaurants.

Tom Burke

Right. Just on the development side, too, because obviously, things -- the -- with the landscape, in some ways, dramatically changing to a certain degree. Areas in more, how would I say, suburban locations, suburban opportunities is this what we're seeing reinvigorating again, obviously, the post 2012 new and improved A&W, which about really getting into the dense part of the cities, getting into the new demographics, et cetera, around universities and so on. Is that still -- I mean, surely, that has changed in terms of where some of the energy of new locations and, of course, opportunities because of vacant spaces. So I know it's kind of a long winded sort of question, but obviously, there's a lot to cover there in terms of how the development strategy would sort of play out here?

Susan Senecal

Sure. Well, we've seen lots of interest, obviously, in drive-through as people have chosen different ways to get their A&W food and that's playing out. So that certainly opens the door to, I think, different opportunities that we might not have considered before in suburban or other areas where we could easily put a drive-through, but we see opportunity in both, actually. And as we've continue to sort of understand what the drivers are of the business. Lots of new things are coming into play as well, whether that's in urban locations in -- as long as the -- there's lot of traffic in the area is active. That's -- we've had success in a lot of those locations. So we still see opportunities in both types and as well as on highways and other places. So I think our development scope is changed a little bit, but not significantly, and we continue to find ways to succeed in different types of locations.

Tom Burke

Right. And what would -- Is there are numbers that you throw around in terms of your food delivery service numbers and how that's trending. I mean, it's kind of an obvious question. But obviously, that's a bigger and bigger component of recent business activity. Are there some numbers that you could share with us in terms of percentage of sales? Or in what areas that's growing? Or any comments in that regard?

Susan Senecal

Yes. Well, as you say, it does vary by location, but it is one of the opportunities that we see, for example, in now the more densely populated areas. Is that increasingly, people are becoming used to delivery, and I think that, that's a form of convenience that will continue on into the future. As well as pick up with the mobile app, and we're just seeing growth in lots of different areas of our business that we're already starting to take off, but really accelerated through the pandemic.

Tom Burke

Right. Right. And just 1 last question. Obviously, with the great launch way back of hormone-free steroid-free beef supply chain, you have to take this thing -- this type of thing, obviously, very, very seriously when you're talking about a massive restaurant chain like A&W. Is this -- can we say this is full local war? Or is that kind of tough to -- do you need to like you have in the past to go to international sourcing supply chain initiatives to sort of secure that product?

Susan Senecal

Well, grass-fed beef, it's something we've been working on for at least 3 or 4 years, I've lost track of exactly how long it's been. But one of our first moves was to really engage with the Canadian producer community. And we've been really encouraged by their response and sort of by their interest, and in many cases, discovered that for many of the producers, they were already producing grass-fed beef, but they didn't have the kind of market that would really sustain it and help them grow over the long term. So I think we've been very helpful to a number of producers in terms of really being able to commit to grass-fed beef in Canada, and that's an exciting part of the movement. We're very committed to regenerative agriculture. And grass-fed beef is a part of that movement that we think we can support and help grow in Canada. We think it's important for Canada's future, and we're going to do our best to be part of the solution.

Tom Burke

Right, right. No doubt. That's obviously -- and good for you for fighting the good fight because sometimes, I mean we love our vegetable protein and stuff, but animal protein in the right -- raised in the right fashion is absolutely a key part of our diversified agriculture system, 100%. Anyway, guys, congrats.

Susan Senecal

Thanks, Jenny, and thanks to all of you for attending our call today. We do look forward to updating you on our results after the first quarter of 2021. And in the meantime, if anyone has questions that weren't answered on our call today, please feel free to call either Kelly Blankstein, our CFO; or myself at 604-988-2141. Thanks again.

