Digital Banking Continues To Grow In U.S., But Keep Your Eye On China

Digital banking is alive and well.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has just expanded its Marcus brand to include Marcus invest, “a low-cost digital platform that allocates and automatically rebalances individuals’ wealth across portfolios of stocks and bonds….”

Marcus Invest will become a part of the Marcus consumer-banking app and website. Soon there will also be a Marcus checking account. Also, included in the package is savings accounts, unsecured personal loans and budgeting software. Oh, and there is the credit card connected with the offering, only it contains the brand of Apple, Inc. (AAPL).

Goldman plans to expand on from here.

But Goldman has been slow to move into the digital future. Earlier efforts were not well thought out and were not staffed as well as it could have been. The Goldman management still had more of a focus on its legacy business.

But that has changed. Goldman Sachs has been changing its business model to focus on products and services that have de-emphasized some of the riskier activities the company was engaged in that resulted in greater volatility of results. The current business plan is to expand business into “more predictable” businesses that would reduce profit variability.

The important thing, however, is that Goldman Sachs is moving into digital banking and they appear to be devoting sufficient resources to the effort to succeed in the transformation. If Goldman fully commits to something, it does not want to take a back seat to anyone.

Growth Of Digital Finance

There is no question that the world of digital finance is near a tipping-point. U.S. banks are testing out more and more areas to expand into.

One of the latest moves was the establishment of a digital consumer bank by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) in the United Kingdom. The plan is to succeed there and then expand over to the European continent. Of course, success in the UK would also be brought back to the U.S.

The foundation of the whole banking world is, of course, the payments system. And, with PayPal, and ApplePay and others crowding into the field, substantial advances are continually being made in order to be able to compete.

But the world of information technology is not a closed world. In fact, it is a very open world with competition coming from many different areas of the world.

In terms of building payments system, perhaps the world leaders have come from China when the growth and expansion of Ant Group and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) have had effects all over the globe because people and their leaders are starting to realize the changes that are actually taking place.

One cannot talk about payments systems without talking about Alipay and WeChat Pay who dominate the Chinese financial system. Note too, that China is already mostly cashless and hence far ahead of the U.S.in this respect.

The Future Of Digital Currencies

A lot of attention is being paid to cryptocurrencies these days, especially given the spectacular movement in the price of Bitcoin, recently reaching an inter-day price of over $50,000 and with the attention given to the digital currency by Elon Musk of Tesla (TSLA) fame.

The thing about Bitcoin is that it is not a government issue, but is completely controlled by the private interests. There are questions about whether or not a privately created cryptocurrency can actually become a generally accepted means of payment.

Which raises an issue that has arisen with the use of the Bitcoin. To really become a currency, the Bitcoin must become both a “medium of exchange” and a “store of value.” Up to this point Bitcoin has primarily been just a store of value, as the medium of exchange aspect has not really developed. Other cryptocurrencies in the U.S. have progressed a little further along the medium of exchange path than Bitcoin, but they have not really advanced too far.

However, this brings me back to China.

The E-Yuan

The Chinese government wants to have an e-Yuan ready to go by the time of the Winter Olympics in late 2022.

It is now going through an exercise in which authorities “have given away tens of million of renminbi” in new year’s packets. By tying the e-Yuan to these annual gifts allows China’s authorities to conduct “trials for a crucial new technology that could lead the world’s adoption of digital currencies and set global technical standards.”

This digital currency, however, is issued by China’s central bank and is guaranteed by the state.

Chinese policymakers are by far the most advanced in their thinking about a digital currency. They are thinking about things that the rest of the world is nowhere near thinking about yet."

But leading the world in terms of its payment systems is not the only thing China is looking to achieve. This digital currency will provide lots and lots of data to the Chinese government so that they know more about who is doing what in the economy. It will have information on any transaction that takes place within the system.

This, of course, will not be something that the rest of the world will like and will keep many countries from operating within the Chinese system.

China is pushing forward. Last month China agreed to form a joint venture with Swift, the Belgium-based global system for cross-border payments. Many argue that this is aimed at promoting the digital renminbi.

The new entity is called Finance Gateway Information Services Co. and its objective is to integrate information systems to facilitate the rollout of the digital currency. Also included in this transaction is China’s Cross Border Interbank payment System. This latter organization handles trade settlement in renminbi.

Still China has a long way to go. One reason is that a great deal of China’s financial market is not open to foreigners and property rights in China remain fragile.

Things Are Happening

The basic point here is that there is a lot happening in the world of digital banking, and a large part of what is happening is not happening in the United States.

More and more of the biggest banks in the United States are stepping up their efforts in the area of digital banking, realizing that they are running behind others in the world. Every year more and more money is being allocated to this effort. Advancing payments systems is right at the top of the list.

So, this is very serious business.

Given this, however, it appears to me that bankers and regulators in the United States need to pick up their act much further. Cryptocurrencies are on the way, and digital banking is going to saturate the market, even though it might not become ubiquitous in the near future.

From one end of the spectrum, you have China pushing its e-Yuan and expecting to have a full-blown version of it around the time of the Winter Olympics in late 2022. From the other end you see laggards like Goldman Sachs stepping up efforts to catch up with competitors in the U.S. and around the world. You see Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies catching more and more of the public’s eye.

Seems full digital finance is not too far off.