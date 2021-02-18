Investment thesis

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is an intriguing investment opportunity, given the growing probability of the Russian Covid vaccine breakthrough, potentially opening up the global market for a wide range of other Russian value-added goods. The re-branding of "Made in Russia" stands to benefit the non-commodities-related holdings within the fund, which are generally neglected as being secondary in terms of the effect they can have on the overall trend and value of the RSX shares. The changing nature of Russia's economy can potentially lead to Russia becoming a high-income economy, which in turn is set to drive the value of domestic services companies like Yandex (YNDX) and Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) much higher, independent of what the commodities markets may do in the future.

About the RSX fund

Energy and materials dominate the RSX ETF as one might expect from a Russia-focused fund. There are however significant sectors that have nothing to do with commodities. It is within the non-commodity portion of the fund that I see a great deal of potential for gains, as the Russian Covid vaccine success may open up an opportunity for a fundamental transformation of Russia's economy to a more value-added one, which would, in turn, bolster domestic consumer spending.

The buying power and, therefore, the consumer spending of Russians generally tends to fluctuate a great deal when measured in US dollars, given that the ruble is currently heavily tied to oil & gas price fluctuations. A shift towards a more modernized economy, with value-added goods becoming a more significant source of Russian export-driven FX inflows would serve to stabilize the ruble somewhat, and it would also lead to higher wages. Both factors would help the non-commodities sectors of the domestic economy a great deal.

Source: VanEck

With Energy & Materials making up over 60% of the fund's holdings, it is still to a great extent a commodities play. But as we can see, there are other significant sectors as well, and that is where there is potential for growth, in addition to the energy and materials sectors which also have significant upside potential in my view, once the COVID crisis abates.

Source: Ycharts

Looking at the top holdings of the fund, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) should perform well, as I pointed out in a recent article. There are also many companies in the fund, such as Yandex for instance which is almost completely dependent on the Russian market for its revenues, which it derives from advertising.

Source: Macrotrends

As the chart shows, while Yandex has seen a healthy trend in terms of revenue growth in the past decade, it has seen disruptions that tend to coincide with oil price declines, such as the famous crash of 2014, when US shale production caused a period of excess global supplies. In other words, Yandex currently suffers from the same commodities-based volatility, even though it is not in any way connected to the production or sale of any commodities. All this stands to change this decade, if I am correct, and we will see a great deal of growth in Russia's value-added exports. The thesis on this is pretty simple. Value-added economies lead to much higher wages, which in turn will lead to far more consumer demand. Companies will be eager to capture that demand through advertising, which is where Yandex stands to benefit.

A similar scenario is also relevant for Sberbank. The prospect of rising consumer buying power in Russia means more consumer loans, for greatly appreciating assets, such as dwellings and perhaps more expensive cars. Business loans are also set to soar, given that growing consumer demand inevitably leads to growing business activities.

Source: Sberbank.

While loan growth in ruble terms continued to increase in 2020 as it did in previous years, within the context of an economy that was heavily impacted by the Covid crisis, Sberbank has been held back by the decline in Russian consumer buying power since the 2014 oil price collapse. In the absence of that event, it would have probably performed much better. If consumer spending will be supported by a growing trend towards a value-added economy, Sberbank will see a double benefit from a recovering commodities market, as well as growth in consumer spending due to a healthier, more diversified economy.

The currently predominant view on "Made in Russia"

President Obama famously branded Russia's economy as "a gas station" when the Ukraine crisis erupted. He was partly right in some ways. Russia's economy is heavily dependent on oil & gas exports. It is nowhere near as bad as many of the Middle East petrostates. It still dominates the world in nuclear plant building contracts through Rosatom; its defense industry exports a lot of hardware as well. Since the Ukraine crisis, the sanctions regime and counter-sanctions actually served to greatly boost Russia's agricultural sector. Even so, when most people think of Russia's economy, oil & gas comes to mind. When it comes to its economic future, thus the outlook for the RSX fund, increasingly investors are contemplating the growing consensus in regards to the green energy revolution that supposedly will kill demand for oil & gas within the next decade or two.

Given how Russia is seen, it is understandable why investors may feel negative about this ETF. Personally, I believe that there are plenty of reasons to doubt the green energy revolution story. The dominant story right now about Russia is mostly about its vaccine, which will take a while for people to understand what a dramatic difference this is set to make in regards to the "Made in Russia" brand globally. Russia's rebranding comes on top of what I see as prospects for growing energy exports, especially natural gas, contrary to current expectations. Between these two factors, I think the RSX fund is a good investment bet.

Russia's natural gas exports set to increase, while oil prices are likely headed much higher

Before I venture into explaining the impact that the Sputnik vaccine will have on the overall "Made in Russia" brand and how it might impact Russia's ability to penetrate the global market with value-added products, I want to briefly touch on Russia's energy export prospects going forward. The currently emerging consensus is that Russia's main export market, namely Europe is set to greatly reduce its oil & gas consumption, mostly due to the ambitious policy in place meant to reduce emissions by 55% compared with 1990 levels by 2030. The next goal after that will be net zero emissions by 2050. Taking a closer look at the facts involved, I am increasingly convinced that the EU will not come close to meeting those targets. It is a clear case of political cowardice in my opinion, where the political class, as well as other institutions, are unable to level with the relatively uninformed electorate in regards to what it would really take in terms of economic pain to meet those targets. There are also technical challenges that are not insignificant.

Just recently, it was revealed that the entire EU power grid almost collapsed. This was not the first time, and to provide a better perspective in regards to the nature of the problem, we have data from Switzerland which suggests that the number of interventions needed to stave off a grid collapse has been growing exponentially in the past decade.

Source: Stop These Things

The Swiss power transmission system seems strained already, despite the fact that only about 6% of its electricity comes from new renewables on average as of 2018. This level of reliance on intermittent renewables such as wind & solar power is in fact lower than it is in many countries such as in Germany for instance, and yet as we can see, it is already starting to put a serious strain on the power grid, due to weather-related power fluctuations.

Germany in particular is set to not only eliminate coal use in its power generation, but it is also looking at scrapping its remaining nuclear power generation capacity by the end of next year. For this reason, it is sticking by the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. While it also intends to continue building up its renewable power generation capacity, natural gas will be the main replacement for both coal and nuclear, with wind & solar power only playing a secondary role.

It is likely that Europe's appetite for oil will decrease in the coming decade, given the strong push for EV sales incentives, as well as the growing movement to reduce air travel within the continent. That however is not as big of a problem for Russia's oil industry. Oil can be diverted to other markets far more easily than natural gas. Because the shale boom is most likely largely done now, Russia should have no problem finding customers for any oil that Europe will no longer purchase in coming years and it will probably sell at a decent price. Countries like India, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and others mostly in Asia are still seeing growing demand, and they mostly depend on imports to meet their needs. As the shale boom will turn to a shale decline, America's oil import needs are likely to grow as well. We should also take into consideration the new government's oil industry-related policies that are also set to have a negative impact on US oil production. Even if US oil demand will decline slightly this decade, due to a number of reasons, it is likely that supply will decline at a faster rate than demand. It doesn't matter if Russia does not sell oil directly to the US, because indirectly Russia will be helped as long as America's economy will absorb more exported barrels from the global market.

While my bullish investment thesis does not center around the outlook for commodities, it is nevertheless important to keep in mind given that the RSX fund continues to be dominated by energy & materials. It would not make sense to invest in this fund if one believes that the outlook for those two sectors looks bleak going forward.

The new "Made in Russia" branding spearheaded by Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

The Sputnik V vaccine caused some controversy last year, given that it was approved for emergency use in Russia before phase 3 trials were even started. Soon after, Russia started pushing for production and procurement contracts around the world. Currently, there are about 20 countries that already authorized the Russian vaccine for use, while countless others are lining up, following a glowing review of the vaccine that appeared in the Lancet Journal. While the Russian vaccine will probably never be used in the US and it may only be used in a small number of EU countries, I think that its specific qualities make it a candidate to become the most popular vaccine outside the Western World.

The fact that it is over 90% effective and it is also apparently safe makes it an attractive vaccine compared with many other conventional vaccines, most of which did not achieve an effectiveness rate that is even close to the Russian one. The only two vaccines that are currently in use that also claim an effectiveness rate that is over 90% are the mRNA-based vaccines from Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE). The two mRNA vaccines do suffer a major handicap however when it comes to distributing it and administering it in places where the infrastructure meant to keep it at very low temperatures is lacking. Russia's vaccine can be kept in a household fridge if need be, while the Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at -70 Celsius. Given its overall advantages, I foresee this vaccine becoming the preferred available choice for literally billions of people around the world. What this will mean for Russia's overall reputation and the reputation of Russian value-added products cannot be overstated.

Many other Russian products waiting in the wings to take advantage of the global opening

Russian exports currently rely mostly on non-complex manufactured goods, with raw materials, intermediate materials being dominant exports. Nuclear technology, electronics, machinery, and other products that need complex engineering and manufacturing inputs, currently make up about 5% of all exported goods. We should keep in mind however that it is 5% of a significant volume of exports, which in 2019 amounted to $423 billion, therefore it is by no means an insignificant volume of value-added exports. It is nevertheless rather weak, given that it is a country that possesses the human capital as well as the capital infrastructure needed to compete on the global stage in high intellectual and manufacturing input goods and services.

Russia has been working on setting the stage for a reduction in its reliance on commodities for some years now by increasing its value-added presence on the global market. So far results have been less than impressive, but we should keep in mind that it is not easy to build up industries from an often dilapidated or non-existent base. For instance, the new MC-21 plane that is set to see its first deliveries within a year or so comes from a dilapidated industrial aerospace program that sits on many decades of poor reputation, which had to be modernized in order to produce something which it seems most analysts expect to be a viable alternative to the Boeing 737. While it goes without saying that the MC-21 will have to prove itself in terms of both quality and safety before most potential customers will decide to put in orders, the enhanced reputation that Russia is helping build with every delivery of its vaccine around the world will help to improve initial perceptions, making it easier to sell other products, such as passenger planes.

There are other industrial sectors where Russia could gain some global market share. Russia has been working on catching up technologically, with its own domestic IT sector. It has been achieving some limited technological success, but it is yet to achieve much commercial success. That too may change. The important thing is that it did build a potential for it, while the vaccine, perhaps together with a number of other commercial breakthroughs could help pave the way. I can also see a niche market for Russia, where some countries may be interested in cutting overreliance on Western or Chinese communications technology.

Finally, there is the obvious direct boost to Russia's prestige in the biotech sector, where a growing number of developing nations will consider Russia to be a trusted source of medicinal products. There is the obvious caveat to all of it, however, namely that this all opens up a door for Russia to increase its global foothold in non-commodities related global trade, but in order to prevent it from being shut again, it needs to deliver and do so on a constant basis. It has to prioritize product safety, reliability, quality, and technological sophistication, in other words, the particulars that Russian products have not been known for over the past few decades. It will have to prove the old "Made in Russia" label wrong every day, with most products it will manage to get on to the global market. It is unclear as of now whether Russia's industry can be up to the challenge in this regard. Many efforts have been made to ensure that it is, but at the same time, there are still some leftover traces of Soviet-style, top-down centralized thinking and bureaucracy that makes innovation, development, and distribution of goods harder than it should be perhaps. For instance, the Sputnik vaccine data is still shrouded in some secrecy, which makes it harder for prospective buyers to warm up to it.

There may be some hiccups along the way, but I do believe that this will be the decade when we will see a great deal of diversification of the Russian economy and of its exports. Some may see the vaccine as the turning point that made it happen, but in reality, the Russian government has been setting the stage for this for some years now. It increased R&D spending, money to universities, it has been trying to keep human talent in Russia, stemming the brain drain that occurred in the past few decades. Results have been uneven, but as we can see with the vaccine, as well as some other products set to hit the market, there seems to be some progress. I am sure that the path will continue to be bumpy going forward in this regard, but overall things will move in the right direction. At the same time, the energy export outlook is nowhere near as bad as some expect it to be due to the green energy trend.

The RSX fund will continue to reflect in large part the effect of commodities markets on Russia's economy and its currency due to its status as a major commodities exporter. In this respect, I expect things will be looking up this decade due to global underinvestment in commodities production in the last decade, as well as the massive printing of money we are witnessing all around the world. This is a well-known investment case when it comes to the RSX fund and it is what most people are focused on. The prospect of a fundamental transformation of Russia's economy, which has been in planning for the last decade and is likely to be spurred on by the success of the Russian Covid vaccine is hardly registering on the radars of investors. The positive effects on the RSX fund are likewise under-estimated. As I illustrated through the examples of Yandex and Sberbank, Russian companies that stand to benefit from a resulting improvement in Russian consumer spending growth are poised to see dramatic growth in their revenues and profits. Such companies will eventually challenge the dominance of energy and materials in this fund, despite the fact that those sectors are also set to do well. It is therefore an exciting investment prospect, which I recently decided to be a part of as well.