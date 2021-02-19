Tanger Outlets (NYSE:SKT) has recovered strongly from the pandemic crash, but is the rally justified? As of the latest quarter, SKT saw rent collection jump to 95%. It may be tempting to conclude that SKT is now finally out of the woods, and that shares are a generational buying opportunity, but I consider such judgment to be gravely mistaken. It is all too tempting to look at the low price to FFO multiple and get drawn in based on value, but one must look at the big picture to see the potential danger facing the company as it comes out of the pandemic. The rally of the stock to pre-pandemic levels is a gift for existing shareholders to exit gracefully - you do not want to be on the wrong side of this trade. I rate shares a strong sell, as the 5% dividend yield is no compensation for the risky forward outlook.

It's Not Your Money

SKT reported fourth quarter results which at first glance appear solid. Rent collection jumped to 95%, and second quarter rent collection improved from 43% to 63% while third quarter rent collection improved from 89% to 91%. However, due in large part to decline in occupancy, same store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) still declined by 9.6%.

For the full year, FFO came in at $1.57 per share. SKT guided for 2021 to see FFO of $1.52 per share at the midpoint. With the stock trading around $14 per share, shares appear cheap at less than 10 times FFO. Further, with FFO in 2021 appearing to show some sign of stabilization, should investors be optimistic? I argue to the contrary.

To start, SKT has a very high amount of leases expiring in the near future with 70% expiring in the next 5 years alone:

(2020 Q4 Supplemental)

Why do lease expirations matter? Consider that SKT saw leasing spreads of negative 11.5% in 2020, meaning that leases on new and renewing tenants saw rent declined by 11.5%. Compound this with the fact that SKT has seen occupancy dip to its lowest point over the last 3 decades:

(2020 Q4 Presentation)

With occupancy so low, it is clear that SKT will need to aggressively mark down rents on expiring leases in order to boost or even maintain occupancy. There is also no guarantee that these leases will even be renewed or re-tenanted at all.

Coming back to guidance calling for FFO to fall slightly in 2021, that should actually concern shareholders because one would think that FFO should be relatively easy to increase in 2021, in light of the low occupancy rates. Most retail REITs that I cover have guided for higher 2021 FFO than 2020. SKT's guidance suggests that management anticipates continued weakness in leasing spreads.

Prior to the pandemic, I viewed SKT as a firm facing secular headwinds and issued many sell alerts especially when the price was above $25. After the pandemic, the secular headwinds have only become even stronger. Prior to 2020, SKT’s properties were generating tenant sales per square foot just around $400 (the company no longer discloses this metric). More concerning, we can see below that 50% of the portfolio included properties with sales psf at or below $400:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

Even Class A mall REITs (average sales psf > $600) are seeing material pressure as we come out of the pandemic. The pandemic has cemented my view that the long term outlook for anything other than Class A mall real estate is very negative. As e-commerce continues to gain even more relevance, SKT's tenants may see even more pressure on profitability.

If SKT did not have any debt, then such an outlook might not be so problematic as shareholders would likely be rewarded even in a slow decay scenario. However, SKT has a sizable debt load to the tune of 7.1 times debt to EBITDA (up from 5.9 times in 2019). Not only that, but the average interest rate on the unsecured debt (which forms the bulk of total debt) is 3.5%. SKT had issued its debt back when its portfolio was still producing consistent growth and a conservatively leveraged balance sheet. Both are no longer true and SKT is now a company with 40% short interest. This means that SKT likely needs to aggressively pay down debt in order to drive down leverage and even then, it will likely have to refinance its unsecured debt at materially higher interest rates. Shareholders are unlikely to have claim on FFO in the long future, as FFO needs to be directed towards debt paydown.

I conservatively estimate that NOI will decline by 3% annually indefinitely, primarily due to weak leasing spreads and pressured occupancy. At that rate, SKT will need to pay down $48 million in debt every year just to maintain its 7 times debt to EBITDA multiple. Based on SKT’s guidance for 2021 to see recurring capital expenditures of $40 million, I estimate funds available for distribution to stand at $132 million next year. After subtracting $48 million for debt paydown, we arrive at $84 million in free cash flow. SKT trades at 16.5 times free cash flow which does not appear cheap in light of the secular headwinds. The current dividend rate will take up $69 million of cash flow - I expect SKT to direct all remaining free cash flow towards debt paydown as well, in an effort to bring leverage down lower. In other words, buying the stock right now seems like you’d get a 5% dividend yield and not much else. There isn’t much potential for upside surprise and cash flows may become more strained if and when debt is refinanced at a higher cost. Is 5% really worth the pain of holding through the death of low quality malls?

Conclusion

It’s tempting to optimistically hope for things to turn around. But why would that happen? I wrote previously highlighting how SKT has been unable to reinvest in its properties, due to not having any anchor boxes. There does not appear to be any catalyst to help SKT to stop the negative leasing spread and potential further decline in occupancy rates. It is becoming increasingly likely for everything to suddenly come crumbling apart. If SKT is unable to meaningfully boost or even maintain occupancy, there might come a point at which the rest of the property is simply no longer profitable for tenants to operate, at which point lease expirations would lead to further declines in occupancy. The current 5% dividend yield does not compensate shareholders for the high risk. SKT cannot simply boost its dividend without consequence because it needs every retained dollar to use towards reducing leverage. I reiterate my strong sell rating.