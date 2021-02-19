Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

My initiation article on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was published on December 4, 2020, and the company's share price rose marginally by +2% from $58.68 as of December 3, 2020 to $59.85 as of February 17, 2021, since my initiation. The stock currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 16.5 times and 32.3 times, respectively.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' 4Q 2020 results were uninspiring, with RevPAR for both its US and international hotels still down significantly on a YoY basis. On the other hand, the company's RevPAR performance for full-year FY 2020 was much better than the industry average.

Putting the company's 4Q 2020 results aside, brand conversions are expected to be Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' key growth driver in the short to medium term. The company expects that brand conversions as a percentage of total gross room additions could possibly increase from 60%-65% in 2020 to as high as 90% in 2021 which was the case after the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. Separately, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is doubling its quarterly dividend per share from $0.08 in 4Q 2020 to $0.16 in 1Q 2021, which is a positive surprise.

However, given that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' 4Q 2020 RevPAR for both its US and international hotels still decreased significantly on a YoY basis, I see a Neutral rating for the stock as justified.

Uninspiring 4Q 2020 Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts reported the company's 4Q 2020 results on February 10, 2021, and its financial performance was uninspiring, especially on a quarter-to-quarter comparison.

In the fourth quarter of FY 2020, comparable (adjusted for the impact of temporary hotel closures due to the coronavirus pandemic) RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' hotels in the US fell by -30% YoY. This is only marginally better than the company's comparable RevPAR decline of -32% YoY for its US hotels in 3Q 2020.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' international hotels performed slightly better on a QoQ basis as compared to its hotels in the US. The company's comparable RevPAR for international hotels was down -40% YoY in 4Q 2020, versus a -43% YoY drop in 3Q 2020.

The company's revenue also decreased by -12% QoQ from $337 million in 3Q 2020 to $296 million in 4Q 2020. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts turned from a net profit of +$27 million in 3Q 2020 to a net loss of -$7 million in 4Q 2020.

The uninspiring 4Q 2020 results suggest that the hospitality industry in both the US and overseas markets could possibly take a longer-than-expected time to recover to pre-COVID levels.

On the positive side of things, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' out-performed its peers and gained market share last year.

In the company's 4Q 2020 results presentation slides, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts highlighted that its US hotels' "RevPAR outperformed the total industry" by +13% in FY 2020. The company also noted in its FY 2020 results infographic that "all our brands in the U.S. gained RevPAR market share" last year. As mentioned in my initiation article on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts published in early-December 2020, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' focus on select-service hotels and domestic leisure travelers meant that the company was more resilient than its peers in the face of COVID-19 headwinds.

Brand Conversions Are The Key Growth Driver

The coronavirus pandemic has been a key driver of increased brand conversions in the US and international hospitality markets, as smaller sub-scale independent hotels seek to convert to hotels with prominent brands to have a better chance of weathering the current industry downturn.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts disclosed that its total openings relating to brand conversions grew by +63% HoH (Half-on-Half) from 7,800 rooms in 1H 2020 to 12,700 rooms in 2H 2020. Over the same period, the company's new contracts awarded with respect to brand conversions increased by +69% HoH from 104 hotels to 176 hotels.

The company emphasized at its 4Q 2020 earnings call on February 11, 2021 that "if we look back in '08 and '09 after the great financial crisis, that conversion percentage grew to 90% of openings and we could see that happening." As a comparison, brand conversion accounted for approximately 60%-65% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' gross room additions in FY 2020.

This is understandable, as owners of small and independent hotels will not have the motivation and incentives to operate under "a larger umbrella" so as to speak, in a 'normal' market environment. But in times of crises like the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis and COVID-19, independent hotel owners have a better appreciation of the value of a well-known hotel brand, as consumers tend to be more selective in times like these.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has guided for net room growth rates of +1-2% in 2021 and +3-5% in the medium term. Brand conversions will have a huge impact on whether the company is able to achieve its 2021 and medium-term guidance.

Increase In Quarterly Dividend Was A Positive Surprise

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced that it will increase its quarterly dividend per share from $0.08 in 4Q 2020 to $0.16 in 1Q 2021, and this is seen as a positive surprise. The company also stressed in the company's FY 2020 results infographic that it was the "only lodging C-Corp to maintain meaningful dividend payment throughout 2020." It paid out $0.48 in dividends for FY 2020, and the company did not omit any quarterly dividends last year.

The increase in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' quarterly dividend on a QoQ basis is the best validation of the company's out-performance relative to peers (highlighted earlier) and its confidence in the pace of recovery in 2021.

Dividends are not likely to increase significantly in the near-term, although there is room for further increases in the medium term. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts disclosed at its 4Q 2020 results briefing that "the $0.16 (dividend per share) is the maximum allowed under the credit agreement now, and that doesn't expire until the beginning of the second quarter", but it noted that "as EBITDA returns and free cash flow returns, we would expect to see the dividend be further restored."

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is valued by the market at 16.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and 13.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA, based on its share price of $59.85 as of February 17, 2021. The stock also trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 32.3 times and 22.3 times, respectively.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Multiple Consensus Forward Two-Year EV/EBITDA Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Multiple Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) 12.5 8.9 24.1 13.3 Marriott International (MAR) 24.8 16.7 65.8 30.8 InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) 25.7 17.6 56.3 29.8 Choice Hotels International (CHH) 20.5 16.8 33.5 26.2

Source: Author

Although Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' forward P/E and EV/EBITDA valuations are undemanding as compared to most of its peers, they are at the higher end of the stock's historical trading range. Since its spin-off as a separate listed entity in June 2018, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples were 13.1 times and 20.9 times, respectively. In contrast, the market currently values the stock at consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 16.5 times and 32.3 times, respectively.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' key risk factors include lower-than-expected RevPAR for its US & international hotels going forward, weaker-than-expected brand conversions growth momentum in 2021, and a longer-than-expected for the company to increase its dividends.