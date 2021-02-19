Introduction

I am always looking for additional companies that suit my dividend growth portfolio. I am also looking at the 70 positions that I already have in my portfolio, and examine whether I should add more to any of them. The financial sector that suffered from a rough 2020 is interesting as 2021 is expected to be a year of recovery.

In this sector, I love asset management. I own two asset management companies: T. Rowe (TROW) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP). T. Rowe has just increased its dividend payment by 20% last week, and Ameriprise will increase its dividend payment in the coming two months. Therefore, I believe it's a good time to take another look at the latter.

I will analyze the company using the graph below which shows my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I will analyze the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will attempt to decide whether Ameriprise Financial is a decent addition to your dividend growth portfolio at the moment.

According to Seeking Alpha company overview, Ameriprise Financial provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Fundamentals

The company has been growing revenues slowly. Revenues declined in 2020 as the stock market tanked at the beginning of the year. However, the company expects a double-digits growth in revenues in 2021. The growth is mainly organically as the management stated in the conference call last week, and will be fueled by growth in assets under management and positive returns as the economy recovers.

While the company's revenues grew slowly the EPS skyrocketed in the last decade. The EPS more than tripled itself in ten years, and this is due to revenue growth but more importantly, due to improvement in the profitability as the return on equity has more than doubled in the last decade. Besides, the company is also aggressively buying its shares back, and it is also a major contribution to EPS growth.

The dividend is another success story for Ameriprise as the growth in EPS and FCF was translated into robust dividend growth. Since its spin-off, the company has consistently raised its dividend for 15 years, and the dividend growth rate in the last decade was 20% annually. The dividend is extremely safe as even after the earnings decline in 2020 the dividend is extremely safe with a payout ratio of 30%. The dividend yield at the moment is just shy of 1.9%, yet the robust growth is expected to continue in the medium term.

The company is allocating a significant portion of its FCF to buybacks and dividends. In the last quarter, 90% of FCF was used for both. The company enjoys zero net debt, and high profitability to allow itself to reward shareholders while investing in the business. In the last decade, the number of shares outstanding decreased by over 50%, and that alone more than doubled EPS.

Valuation

The company is attractively valued at 11 times forward earnings. The current outlook for 2021 is very promising and implies 40% EPS growth, as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the company is cheaper today than it was just a year ago, and after a challenging year, it is poised to grow again.

The graph from Fastgraphs.com shows a similar picture. The company's average P/E ratio is 12.71, and the current forward P/E is 11.23. In my opinion, the company is attractively valued and offers investors a decent margin of safety even if 2021 isn't as successful as the company and the analysts covering it predict.

Ameriprise Financial is a great asset management company. The company grows its revenues, income, and free cash flow, and it translates the growth into robust dividend growth and aggressive buybacks. These strong fundamentals come with what I believe is an attractive valuation, to create an impressive investment prospect.

Opportunities

The greatest growth opportunity for Ameriprise is its wealth management business. The company has delivered great results for its clients and enjoyed impressive inflows in 2020 that will be translated into future revenues. The wealth management business is competitive yet lucrative due to the high fees and margins. The company has managed to achieve its client goals even in the challenging environment, and that's a crucial advantage as the CEO stated in last month's conference call:

Advice & Wealth Management, where we delivered a very strong and good organic growth. Beginning with our clients with delivering a differentiated level of advice, keeping clients focused on their goals, which was key in a volatile, disruptive year.

(Source: Q4 earnings presentation)

The company's execution during challenging periods of time is also outstanding and serves as a growth opportunity as it attracts new clients. The ability to address the needs of your clients during challenging times will increase the likelihood that they will stay with you during market growth, and the company's AUM reached an all-time high as the recovery accelerated in Q4. This was organic growth due to the satisfaction of the clients as the CEO stated:

Reached $1.1 trillion of assets under management and administration with $15 billion of inflows from wrap and asset management driven by our ability to meet client needs efficiently and effectively, which is translating into excellent and sustainable organic growth

Another great growth opportunity is the company's capital management. The company has zero net debt with cash and equivalents surpassing long-term debt. This allows the company to maintain a flexible balance sheet that will support the company in price wars or any investment in the business. The balance sheet is the result of high profitability that allows the company to increase its cash position while being extremely generous to its shareholders and investing in the business. It also leaves room for opportunistic acquisition if the market conditions support it as the CFO stated in last month's conference call:

From there, we then evaluate the opportunities that may, from both - continuing to us to increase our dividend, buyback appropriately based on the free cash flow that we generate, which is very strong, but we also evaluate acquisition opportunity.

Risks

The first risk is passive investing as many investors, mainly younger ones, are embracing a more simple investing philosophy and buy low fees ETFs that mimic the market return. The challenge is to attract them towards active investing. In my opinion, as they build wealth, they will be more interested in an investment professional by their side. Ameriprise will have to keep performing well so it offers competitive returns for the fees, and emphasize the importance of aligning a portfolio with investors' goals and risk tolerance, and that copying the S&P 500 is not a sufficient strategy.

In the wealth management business, there is also the risk of competition. The business is very lucrative, but it's also open for new competitors. We hear about new investment companies that are beating the markets and offer different approaches. For example, ARK Invest is a very popular asset management company nowadays. Ameriprise will have to keep excelling or it will lose market share.

The third risk is the regulator. Ameriprise is an American company operating in the United States in a highly regulated business. We already saw in Europe and other countries limitations on fees that may hinge on growth in the medium term. The high profitability of the business might look "wrong" for regulators, especially in the case of active administration.

Conclusion

Ameriprise Financial is a high-quality asset management company. They provide their clients with added value and decent returns. The company offers its clients a wide range of financial services, which allow it to increase income from every client. Therefore, I believe the company is as high-quality as you can get.

Also, the company enjoys strong fundamentals on these foundations and an attractive valuation. I'm adding to the impressive growth opportunities, and risks that the company is dealing with well so far. When I take everything into account, I believe that Ameriprise Financial is not only a great company but a great investment for your dividend growth portfolio.