easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) is down around 5% to date since my December note. I think the shares still have further to fall and remain bearish for now. My investment thesis is that the passenger recovery led by vaccination will not fully or even largely occur until 2022 or later, until when the company’s cash needs will continue to mean it has negative cash flow.

The Vaccine Isn’t a Panacea for Airlines

Airlines including easyJet responded strongly to the news of a vaccine when it was first released in November. However, as I argued in easyJet: The Rally Is Overdone, that price surge looked overdone.

Imagine that, for simplicity, there are three different possible routes for the airline industry after a vaccine is certified and widespread vaccination of vulnerable groups occurs:

Lower impact: Air travel responds rapidly (say 0-3 months) to something close to a normal level e.g. 80% of pre-pandemic demand. Medium impact: Air travel responds slowly (say 3-12 months) to something close to a normal level, e.g. 80% of normal demand. Higher impact: air travel takes more than 12 months to respond, and even then may only reach a lower level of demand than before e.g. 50-80%.

That’s a simplified model for the purposes of thinking through the options, but it roughly summarises what I see as the likely pathways out of pandemic impact for the passenger airline industry overall. Note that individual airlines may differ: for now, for example, KLM seems to be running a pretty busy schedule compared to other airlines where I live in the U.K., so I can imagine they are picking up a disproportionate share of overall traffic.

I don’t see the low impact route panning out. The U.K. currently provides an example – with over 20% of the population vaccinated, prioritized by perceived vulnerability, leisure travel is indefinitely suspended domestically let alone internationally. It will be Summer at the earliest before it picks up in earnest.

That suggests that the middle or last scenario is more likely. Will 80% of people who normally do return to flying this year? Anecdotal evidence makes me think it is possible but unlikely – many are adopting a “wait and see” approach. Measures designed to counteract the virus such as quarantine rules are also likely to dampen demand, as there is a higher perceived risk of travelling overseas.

My current best guess is that the third scenario is more likely to play out than the second – air travel won’t respond in 2021, and even in 2022 I am not yet convinced demand will reach 80% of pre-pandemic levels. In terms of air travel not recovering to 80% in 2021, that is consistent with a poll easyJet itself conducted. Its research among 5,000 European consumers between 8-20 January found that 65% have or plan to make a travel booking in 2021. It also found that existing easyJet customers were reportedly more likely to travel, rising to almost three quarters planning a trip in 2021.

easyJet Isn’t Showing Signs of an Imminent Recovery

The company’s most recent trading update was last month. In the quarter in question (October-December), capacity fell 82% versus prior year and passenger numbers fell 87% versus the prior year. Passenger revenue fell 90%, and ancillary revenue fell 84%.

After a partial recovery over the Summer, easyJet’s passenger numbers again slumped in November and December, even when allowing for the seasonality of some travel.

Table: Number of passengers per month (M)

Chart prepared by author using data from company monthly traffic statistic reports

So far we do not have any indication of when the impact from vaccination is likely to show up in passenger bookings or travel. It certainly does not seem to have happened yet, judging by the available numbers.

Its own poll suggests that there will be only a partial recovery even by year end. Although no timings are attached to that, I don’t see short-term drivers for it. It looks like being the second quarter at the earliest before key European markets come out of lockdown. Meanwhile, there are clear reasons to expect that even coming out of lockdown and lifting travel restrictions won’t lead to an immediate uptick in demand to anything like normal levels.

None of this is specific to easyJet: the same concerns apply to competitor airlines such as Ryanair (RYAAY) and Wizz (OTCPK:WZZAF). Nonetheless, it is a significant factor in assessing the evolving investment case for easyJet.

The Company Will Likely Continue to Burn Cash

Last month the airline announced it would strengthen liquidity with a new five-year term loan facility of $1.87 billion (c.£1.4bn). It also announced that this quarter it planned to repay and cancel part of its shorter term debt, viz. its fully drawn Revolving Credit Facility of $500m and Term Loans of c.£400m. That, it said, would free up a number of aircraft assets, which could be read as suggesting that the possibility of more loans secured on aircraft down the road is under consideration.

I welcome this as a proactive move to shore up liquidity and continue to feel comfortable that the company’s liquidity will prove sufficient to see it through the ongoing challenges in aviation.

Nonetheless, cash continues to go out the door. The company has been aggressive in cost cutting like its peers. Nonetheless, in its trading statement it had this to say about liquidity:

fixed cost and capex cash burn in a fully grounded scenario has now fallen to around £40 million per week.

While the airline is not in a fully grounded scenario currently, nonetheless it is not far off with over four fifths of capacity cut in the most recent quarter. £40 million per week, or roughly £2bn annually, is not a trivial amount. That is a worst-case scenario and given that some revenue is coming in, cash burn should be less dramatic – but still likely high. Cash burn of £774 million in Q3 was roughly £60m per week, and £651 million in Q4 roughly £50m per week. Cash burn is going in the right direction, but still, the slower and weaker the demand recovery, the greater the short- to mid-term cash burn will be.

Valuing easyJet

easyJet shares are currently within 7% or so of their 2019 low, hit in May of that year. Meanwhile, demand has collapsed, positive cash flow has given way to sustained cash burn and the vaccine-led recovery does not look likely to start in earnest until this Summer at the earliest.

The shares are trading at approximately 9x pre-pandemic earnings but the landscape has radically changed. Even putting aside for a moment the changed balance sheet, when are earnings going to return? 2021 looks impossible. 2022 looks unlikely to me. The company will turn a profit on the best case scenario, but it is unlikely to match the previous level as passenger numbers going into the year will still be a quarter below prior levels – or worse. So the earliest year for such earnings will be 2023. But that is hardly a given. Meanwhile, even then there’s no guarantee the dividend will be restored, which was one of the former attractions of the name. But if it is, it’s also not going to happen before 2023 at the earliest, in my view.

I don’t think 9x possible earnings three years out, with so many unknowns on recovery, offers good value. I continue to see the current share price as overvalued.