Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) as an investment option at its current market price. With equities sitting near all-time highs, I like the idea of getting more defensive here. With a growing dividend stream and a yield above 3%, VPU fits the bill as an income play while I wait for better opportunities elsewhere. Further, there is a potential for merger activity in the space, after years of limited activity, which could be a tailwind for equity prices.

However, there are risks as well, which is why I have only a modest outlook. Rising treasury yields are hurting bond proxies like Utilities, and that is reflected in VPU's weak performance since the start of the year. If the risk-on sentiment remains in favor, VPU will continue to underperform. This means investors need to evaluate the opportunity cost of this sector, especially if they expect 2021's economic conditions to improve going forward.

Background

First, a little about VPU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the utilities sector" and is managed by Vanguard. The fund trades at $136.36/share and yields 3.20% annually. I held a neutral rating on VPU during my last review, and that outlook was vindicated. While the fund saw some gains, the risk-on mode dominated the market over the past year, with VPU vastly underperforming the broader S&P 500:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we move deeper into 2021, I felt now was an opportune time to take another look at the Utilities sector as a whole. After review, I see some value in the sector right now, although I also see some headwinds that will cap upside potential in the near term. Therefore, I believe the neutral outlook is still appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Yields Have Been Rising, Hurting Utilities

To begin, I want to put the performance of the Utilities sector in perspective, to help illustrate why I added a bit to this fund recently. As my readers know, I am very cautious on the broader market for the time being, as I see little value out there today. While utility stocks are not really in value territory, they have not participated in much of the upside since 2021 began, which offers a potential relative value opportunity.

What I mean is, while the majority of sectors are in the green for 2021, VPU is actually flat so far this year. With the S&P 500 up almost 5%, bonds, as measured by the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) are down and bond proxies like Utilities are flat, as illustrated below:

Source: CNBC

What this helps to illustrate is that risk-on has been the winning play so far this year, helping to explain VPU's under-performance. Many see this sector as a stable income producer, which is why it is often referred to as a bond proxy. As economic conditions improve and growth expectations rise, VPU will tend to lag the broader market, as is happening now.

One of the key reasons behind this under-performance, aside from risk-on investor sentiment, is the tendency of Utilities to fall when interest rates rise. Unlike other income producing favorites like Financials and Energy, Utilities do not benefit as much from an inflationary backdrop. Banks can raise the interest rates they charge, and Energy firms see their profits margin rise if the commodities they sell, like oil and natural gas, increase in price on the open market. By contrast, utility companies cannot raise prices meaningfully without regulatory approval, which limits their ability to pass on higher costs to consumers. As a result, the dividend stream may not rise as rapidly as it will in the other sectors noted. This limits the attractiveness of the dividend for VPU when alternative yields (whether in bonds or in more cyclical sectors) rise.

This is an important point because yields are absolutely rising right now across the board. In fact, this is a global trend, with 10-year government securities rising in Europe and the U.S., as shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

I bring this up because it is an important headwind for VPU. If rates continue to rise, VPU is likely to face some pressure. This means if economic conditions and investor sentiment remain favorable, longer term yields will probably edge higher, capping total return potential for this fund. I want to emphasize this point to manage expectations on the fund's performance going forward. While I did add to it recently, and I see the potential for a path higher, this is a very serious headwind that counteracts any bullish thesis. This helps support my neutral view on VPU, rather than a bullish take.

With this in mind, then why would anyone want to buy VPU now? For one, it is about planning for a short term environment where things do not go as planned. What I mean is, if economic readings falter, or investors become unnerved, VPU may end up being a safe place to be. The sector has not delivered much this calendar year, which may help limit any downside if there is a broad sell-off. Further, a set-back in terms of government stimulus or the vaccine roll-out could cause the risk-on mode to falter. If so, that will cap the rise in yields. As the graphic above shows, we are nearing an important 1-year resistance level for the 10-year. This suggests the headwind for VPU may be coming to an end near term, especially if we see job numbers or Covid-19 cases come in worse than expectations. This will limit the future outlook, capping the rise in yields. While we do not know for sure if that will happen, the current level suggests to me that it is relatively safe to start getting back into Utilities at the moment.

Merger Activity A Potential Tailwind

My second point again looks at an area that could provide a boost to VPU over the current calendar year. While I noted in the following paragraph why VPU may hold up better in a downturn, I want to focus on an attribute that may help VPU appreciate, rather than just not decline. Specifically, this relates to potential merger activity, which can often boost equity values in a sector.

For perspective, we should note that merger activity has been subdued, on a historical basis, in the Utilities sector in the past few years. In fact, 2020 was one of the slowest years for deal-making in the last 5 years, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, this graphic can be viewed two ways. It could show the multi-year slowdown in merger activity is here to stay in the short-term. This would limit the effectiveness of this thesis. However, I believe the opposite is what will pan out - that merger activity is long overdue and will increase going forward. I see appetite in the space for potential deals, and that could improve valuations in the broader sector. Historically, in this sector and others, potential acquisition targets see their stocks rise ahead of merger activity, so that can be a tailwind for many of the players in the space. Of course, that can also mean the acquirer sees their valuation drop, but over time the newly established company usually provides more value to shareholders than the two individual companies did prior.

Importantly, there are regulatory hurdles in this arena. While recent corporate announcements show the appetite among corporate executives for deals, regulatory agencies may cool those developments. Further, some of the larger players in the space may be resistant to takeover attempts. For example, NextEra Energy (NEE) made a bid for Duke Energy (DUK) last year that the latter company rebuffed. I bring this up to say that even if we see chatter on merger activity, it may not result in actual mergers, repeating 2020 realities.

My takeaway here is this could provide VPU with gains, but it is not a foregone conclusion by any stretch. I view the potential positively, especially in relative terms since I see limited value in other sectors across the market. However, the realities of utility companies still being priced richly on a historical basis, coupled with the understanding that merger activity may not materialize, supports my continued neutral approach to this fund.

Distributions Increased In 2020

My next point looks at the income stream for VPU, which I noted is critically important for the fund as a possible bond proxy. As I noted earlier, this sector has less flexibility when it comes to hiking dividends in a rising rate environment than other cyclical sectors (i.e. Financials, Energy). However, this does not mean the underlying companies cannot raise their dividends at all. With stable revenue streams and services that are essentially necessities, the Utilities sector is a reliable source for growing dividends.

For support, let us look at how the dividend stream for VPU fared in 2020. Despite an extremely challenging year, the fund still managed to boost its distributions on a year-over-year basis. In fact, the end result was VPU's income stream grew by almost 8%, as shown below:

2019 Distributions 2020 Distributions YOY Change $4.04/share $4.35/share 7.7%

Source: Seeking Alpha

The takeaway here is quite positive. While this dividend growth is not wildly impressive, the fact that there was growth at all in 2020 is a big win. It shows the resiliency of the sector, and helps VPU maintain an attractive spread over treasuries. With treasury rates rising, this is especially important. Ultimately, I expect to see continued, modest dividend growth in 2021, which supports holding on to this fund as an income play this year.

Higher Corporate Taxes Are Less Of A Threat

My last point touches on the possibility of higher corporate taxes, which I view as a very real headwind for large U.S. companies over the next two years. With the Democrats now controlling the White House, the House, and the Senate through the Vice Presidential tie-breaker, the likelihood of higher corporate taxes has increased dramatically. When 2021 started, I anticipated Republicans holding on to their majority in the Senate and, therefore, saw a much lower probability for broad corporate tax increases. Fast forward to today, and Republicans do not control the Senate. Ultimately, I see very little standing in the way of higher corporate taxes, and expect a general rollback of many of the provisions in the 2018 tax reform, including corporate rates. President Biden himself has said on the campaign trail he wants to see a 28% corporate tax, and he is now in a position to help make that a reality.

With this in mind, what could be the impact on the Utilities sector? While I do not view this too positively, the reality is that every sector is impacted by rising tax rates differently. While a higher tax rate is never really a good thing, it has less of an impact on utility companies. The reason being, utility companies are often able to pass on higher costs, including higher taxation costs, to their end-user consumers. Similarly, when tax rates are cut, state regulators typically order them to defer excess revenues and return the funds to ratepayers. This makes lower tax rates less of a tailwind for utility companies, compared to other sectors. By contrast, it makes higher taxes less of a headwind.

The end result here is that, if taxes do rise, VPU should not be as negatively impacted as other sector ETFs. In fact, short term cash positions could actually improve, since utility companies can start collecting higher rates (if approved) well before the taxes are due the following calendar year. This provides additional fuel to the relative attractiveness story of VPU in the year ahead.

Bottom Line

VPU remains a core holding for me and is one of the few equity ETFs I have added to as 2021 gets underway. While it has been off to a slow start this year, I believe this improves the relative value of the fund, especially when I consider the benefits from potential deal-making and tax reform. With equities looking frothy, defensive sectors like Utilities may smooth out the ride if we see some near term volatility, which I expect. However, investors do need to be mindful of rising interest rates because, if they continue to rise, that will certainly pressure VPU, and limit total limit. As a result, I would approach new positions cautiously here, but suggest investors give this fund some thought at this time.