Greetings again investors, today we will take a look at Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza delivery specialist Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). Having been added to the S&P 500, Domino's has floated around the $380-420 price area since its selection, but I believe it is positioned to restart its upward trajectory. By diving into the company's shareholder returns, studying its simple growth story, and checking in on its valuation metrics, we will see that Domino's Pizza makes a great buy-and-hold dividend growth investment.

Strong Profitability Fuels Shareholder Returns

In terms of returning cash to shareholders, Domino's is perhaps one of the best in the food industry. Having shown up on my radar by virtue of being added to the S&P 500, DPZ was an immediate addition to the Dividends 500 portfolio as it met the fund's two simple requirements: having an increasing dividend YoY and a payout ratio below 50%.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

As the chart above shows, Domino's has steadily increased its dividend over time, averaging an annual increase of 20% over the last 5 years. On top of this, the company's payout ratio has rapidly decreased down to its current level of 25%, showing that its 0.8% dividend is easily funded by its net income.

Furthermore, DPZ's dividend paying prowess has given it the distinction of a "Dividend Sprinter" according to DividendStocks.Cash. As the website explains, a Dividend Sprinter "distinguishes a stock which has strongly increased dividends in the last few years." Their two criteria for this ranking are: yearly dividend growth in excess of 10% over the last 5 years & earnings and dividend stability of 0.8 or higher. These stability ratings range from -1 to +1, with negative scores representing lessened earnings or dividends and vice versa for positive scores. Currently Domino's has a 0.92 dividend stability rating to go with a 0.86 earnings stability rating, showing just how consistent the company is financially.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

While the dividend's steady growth and security give us plenty to be happy with, Domino's returns even more cash to shareholders with its massive share repurchases. Over the last decade, DPZ has reduced its share count by roughly 1/3rd, leading to an annual decrease of roughly 5%. As shown above, this has had a tremendous impact on the company's bottom line, with the buybacks helping to balloon its EPS. For Domino's TTM, EPS grew by $2.11, with over 1/4th of this coming from its share repurchases alone.

Source: DividendStocks.Cash

Finally, I wanted to touch on Domino's increasing profitability over time, as it is ultimately the fuel for returning cash to shareholders. Since the company's rebranding many years ago now, DPZ has marched its net income margin up to 12% today, 3 times what it had been back in 2008. Looking forward, I believe that Domino's could approach the 15 or 16% net income margin, much like its fellow competitor Yum Brands (YUM).

The Top Dog In Delivery

By virtue of being the top dog in the pizza delivery space, Domino's is beautifully positioned to continue the run of success it has seen over the last decade. Looking at 5 specific opportunities, I believe the company will maintain and thrive in this leadership position.

Market Leader - Perhaps the simplest, yet most powerful opportunity for Domino's is to build on its current leadership position.

Source: DPZ October Investor Presentation Slides

As the undeniable leader in both pizza delivery and the QSR pizza market in general, Domino's will slowly continue to increase its operating efficiencies and its net income margin due to its massive supply chain and economies of scale. Furthermore, with the unfortunate impact that the pandemic has and will continue to have on smaller independent food chains, Domino's should continue to see incremental additions to what it calls its Domino's Delivery Dollar Share. Over the last 6 years this share has ticked upwards annually by about 2% and will be something to monitor on their February 25th earnings call.

Loyalty Program - Currently, Domino's states that it has about 85 million unique users on its network, and it has converted roughly 23 million of those users to its loyalty program. During the Q3 earnings call CEO Ritch Allison said,

As the pandemic hit, we saw a pickup in loyalty enrollments at the beginning of the pandemic. And that leveled off some during the third quarter. But interestingly also we saw fewer folks who were exiting or becoming inactive in the loyalty program over time. So the overall number of customers in our piece of the pie rewards program continued to increase.

While the benefit of added sales is always a plus, I believe the data the company receives from its loyalty programs will prove to be invaluable over time. Not only do these members generate stickier recurring sales, it offers expedited ordering via saved payment methods and/or repeated orders.

Technology - Across the investing community you will often see "All companies are technology companies now" and Domino's certainly proves this out. With 75% of its US sales coming from digital ordering, DPZ leads the charge in terms of streamlining its sales across almost any type of digital platform. Not only does this lead to a stickier loyalty program as rewards are automatically awarded, but it ultimately simplifies the ordering process, which is always essential for any type of digital sales. Similarly, Domino's now has GPS tracking at 90% of its US stores allowing franchisees to make their delivery processes even more efficient.

Store Count Expansion - With a store count of over 17,000 across the globe, Domino's original expansion plan was to have 25,000 by 2025. However, due to the pandemic, this will probably need to be slowed, which I believe is certainly understandable. Regardless, this would represent an additional 2,000 US stores, to go along with 6,000 new international stores compared to Q3's numbers. This would represent a 30% store count increase in the US and a 40% jump internationally, leaving a tremendous growth runway ahead.

Furthermore, as the company continues to create a fortress in many of its key US markets, this tactic could also begin to be used internationally by various franchisees. This brings us back to Domino's leadership position, which ultimately enables the company to systematically develop its network of stores across the globe, achieving economies of scale as it goes.

Same Store Sales - A final way for Domino's to prolong its tremendous run of growth is through its continued SSS growth. Whether it comes from using its leadership position, its loyalty program, or its digital prowess, Domino's has, and is set to continue to dominate the market in terms of SSS.

Source: DPZ October 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

As the chart above shows, DPZ has posted 38 and 107 consecutive quarters of positive SSS in the US and internationally. This alone borders on unbelievable, but highlights the long-term tailwinds associated with being the market leader in a stable, but growing market.

By virtue of utilizing its leadership position, its loyalty program, and continually innovating, Domino's is beautifully poised to continue this tremendous SSS growth, ultimately fueling its shareholder returns far into the future.

Valuation Concerns

Domino's Domino's 5-Year Avg Papa John's (PZZA) Yum Brands (YUM) Casey's General Stores (CASY) P/E 32 21 76 36 24 EV/EBITDA 26 22 28 23 12 Net Income Margin 12% 10% 2.4% 16% 4.5% Dividend Yield 0.8% 1.7% 0.9% 1.9% 0.6% Payout Ratio 25% 30% 62% 50% 17%

Source: Seeking Alpha Metrics

As is common with successful dividend growth companies, future sales growth does not come cheap to new investors. Domino's does not appear to be an exception to this rule as it trades well above its own 5-year averages by any metric. However, DPZ does trade slightly below Pizza Hut's parent company Yum Brands, who I believe is its most relatable peer in terms of operations and profitability. Since Domino's market cap is $15 billion versus Yum's $30 billion, I believe that they have a longer growth runway remaining, despite already being the market leader in their pizza niche.

Quick SWOT and Action Thought

Strength: Domino's leadership position in the QSR pizza market gives it huge economies of scale to continually expand its store count by using a time tested blueprint for success. Also, 95% of current franchisees were former employees at Domino's in some form or fashion, showing a true awareness of what is needed to succeed within the company.

Weakness: As of January 2020, share repurchases have been put on the shelf, primarily due to the ongoing pandemic. While I believe this is a shrewd move for the time being, it does show that these buybacks will not necessarily be something to plan on going forward. Since they accounted for such a large share of EPS growth in the last 5 years, this could lead to a slowdown in growth.

Opportunity: Simply put, the company's total store count of 17,000 is only about half of what it could be, at least when we look out over the very long-term time horizon. This paired with the company's loyal customers and technological innovations should keep new and older stores growing far into the future.

Threat: Delivery is the main driver for Domino's. However, its carryout segment is the more profitable portion of the business, simply by virtue of lower labor costs. Should potential minimum wage increases be mandated, it may become more essential than ever for Domino's to lean on its carryout business to offset labor costs.

All in all, despite trading at a slight premium, I believe that Domino's has bright enough growth prospects to fuel long-term success as it continues to build its fortress network of stores. Because of this, I am giving the company a bullish rating and will continue to hold it in Dividends 500 for as long as it meets the necessary qualifications.