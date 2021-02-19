Tracking Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management Portfolio - Q4 2020 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Nelson Peltz’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Peltz’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/12/2021. Please visit our Tracking Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2020.

This quarter, Peltz’s 13F portfolio value increased ~12% from $6.05B to $6.76B. The number of holdings decreased from 9 to 8. The top three holdings are at ~58% of the 13F stock portfolio: Sysco Corporation (SYY), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Comcast (CMCSA). To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note 1: It was disclosed in June 2019 that they had acquired a ~6% ownership interest in Ferguson plc (FERGY). The position is not in the 13F report as they purchased the shares listed in London which is not in the realm of 13F reports. Their primary thesis was that Ferguson stock is mispriced due to it being listed in UK despite conducting all of its business in North America. Per Ferguson’s earnings call last September, they expect to have a US native listing in calendar H1 2021.

Note 2: It was announced in March 2019 that Nelson Peltz had joined Aurora Cannabis (ACB) as a strategic adviser. He resigned last September.

New Stakes

None.

Stake Disposals

nVent Electric plc (NVT): NVT was a 1.70% of the 13F portfolio stake established as a result of their separation from Pentair plc that closed on May 1,2018. Later in the same month, around 1.5M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. NVT started trading at ~$25 and it now goes for ~$24. Q2 2019 saw a ~23% selling at ~$25.50 per share. Last quarter saw another ~55% selling at ~$19 per share. The remaining position was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$17 and ~$24.

Stake Increases

Comcast Corporation: CMCSA is a large (top three) 15.40% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2020 at prices between $32.50 and $43. Last quarter saw the stake more than doubled at prices between ~$39 and ~$47. That was followed with a ~27% stake increase this quarter at prices between ~$41 and ~$52. The stock currently trades at $52.56.

Stake Decreases

Sysco Corporation: SYY is currently the largest position at ~23% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q2 2015 at prices between $36 and $39 and increased by ~300% the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $41.50. Recent activity follows. The position was reduced by ~25% in Q4 2018 at ~$66.30 and by another ~18% in Q2 2019 at around the same price. The stock currently trades at $74.93. This quarter also saw a ~15% trimming.

Note: On August 20, 2015 Sysco appointed Nelson Peltz and Josh Frank (a partner at Trian) to the company’s Board.

Procter & Gamble: The top-three ~23% PG stake was established in Q4 2016 at prices between $82 and $90. Q1 2017 saw a huge ~5x stake increase at prices between $83.50 and $92. There was a two-thirds selling in Q2 2020 at ~$115 per share. Last two quarters also saw minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$130.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning ~9.4M shares of P&G. This is compared to ~9.8M shares in the 13F report. The reduction happened at an average price of ~$129.

Note 2: In July 2017, Trian launched a proxy fight for a board seat at P&G and termed P&G’s business culture a “suffocating bureaucracy”. A whitepaper soon followed proposing a re-organization under a “lean holding company” structure: a) beauty, grooming and healthcare; b) fabric and home care; and c) baby, feminine and family care. Trian narrowly lost the proxy battle but P&G still appointed Peltz to the company’s board. In June 2019, Peltz indicated his reorganization plan is “under very serious consideration” by the company’s board. A reorganization plan followed in November.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): JHG is a 7.87% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2020 at prices between ~$14 and ~$26. Last quarter saw the stake doubled at ~$20 average cost-basis. The stock currently trades at $28.42. This quarter saw a ~7% trimming. They have a ~9% ownership stake in the business.

Kept Steady

Mondelez International (MDLZ): MDLZ is a top-five 10.59% of the 13F portfolio position. The original stake was from Q4 2012 when over 19M shares were purchased in the mid-20s price-range. The following quarter saw a stake-doubling in the low-30s price-range. There was a ~55% selling in Q1 2018 at prices between $40.50 and $46. Q1 2020 saw a ~15% trimming at ~$58 and that was followed with a ~23% selling last quarter at around the same price. The stock currently trades at $56.13.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning ~10.85M shares of P&G. This is compared to ~12.24M shares in the 13F report. The reduction happened at an average price of ~$56.

Note 2: Following their stake establishment in 2012, Trian pushed Mondelez for a merger with PepsiCo (PEP) but that did not pan out. In early 2014, Peltz acquired a board-seat in a compromise agreement with Mondelez. In March 2018, Nelson Peltz left the board and was replaced by Trian’s president Peter May.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): The 9.48% IVZ stake was purchased in Q2 2020 at prices between $6.70 and $11.55. Last quarter saw the beneficial stake increased by roughly two-thirds at ~$11. The stock is now at $21.86.

Note: Roughly half of the increase (~8.7M shares) last quarter was through call options expiring 10/25/2023. Overall, their ownership stake is 9.9%.

Wendy’s Company (WEN): The Wendy’s stake goes back to 2005 when Trian Fund Management was founded. The position has fluctuated over the years. Recent activity follows: there was a ~14% reduction in Q2 2017 at $15.97 and that was followed with a similar reduction in Q1 2018 at ~$16.50. There has been minor trimming since. The stock currently trades at $20.83. The position is now at 8.64% of the 13F portfolio.

Note 1: Family trusts connected to Trian also own shares of Wendy's. Including those, the total ownership is at ~42M shares (~18% of the business).

Note 2: In December 2015, Matthew Peltz was added to Wendy’s board. Nelson Peltz is the Chairman of the Board (non-executive chairman since June 2007).

General Electric (GE): The GE position is at ~5% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was established in Q2 2015 and increased by ~83% the following quarter at an overall cost-basis in the low-20s. Q4 2015 saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $25 and $31.50. The stock currently trades well below their purchase price ranges at $11.63. There was a ~45% selling last quarter at ~$6.20. Peltz realized losses.

Note: In October 2017, Trian won a board seat at General Electric. Soon after, long-time (16 years) CEO Jeff Immelt stepped down. John Flannery, the head of GE’s healthcare unit, was named as the new CEO. In October 2018, Larry Culp (formerly CEO at Danaher) was named the CEO.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Peltz’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2020: