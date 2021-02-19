Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGGKF) CEO Vincent Chong on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (OTCPK:SGGKF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2021 10:00 PM ET

Cedric Foo

A very good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ST Engineering full year 2020 results briefing. Let me also extend a warm welcome to those who are dialing in through webcast. The agenda for this morning is the group highlights followed by outlook and we'll leave you to go through the appendices.

First, the group highlights. May I refer you to slide number 4. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the group because of demand reduction, supply chain challenges and workforce disruptions. The group's Aerospace sector is affected more than the other sectors. In line with our revenue guidance, the group provided in its third quarter 2020 market update, the group recorded revenue of $7.2 billion for full year 2020, which was 9% lower year-on-year. We have guided at 10% at that time.

The group's profit from operations of $560.9 million for full year 2020 was 17% lower year-on-year. Profits from operations you will find is a new term that we are using here. It replaces the term EBIT, which we have been using in past years. The figure shown in the top-right box, $560.9 million is operating profit before other income and share of associates. Hence profit from operations is a better description and we have adopted it now and going forward.

Our profit before tax stood at $534.4 million, which was 23% lower year-on-year. The second half of 2020 as you know was more impacted than the first as the pandemic took hold across the world. Lastly, we ended the year with net profit of $521.8 million, which was 10% lower year-on-year.

Slide number 5. This slide shows the revenue and net profit movement between 2019 and 2020. First, on the left-hand side. In full year 2020, the group recorded $7.2 billion of revenue or 9% lower compared to the $7.9 billion in full year 2020 -- 2019. The decrease was largely attributable to our Aerospace sector with its revenue decreasing by $737 million. Revenue for the rest of our sectors registered an increase of $27 million.

Net profit, which is on the right-hand side. In full year 2020, the group recorded a net profit of $522 million or 10% lower year-on-year. This was a result of one impairments and unfavorable fair value changes of associates in line with the poorer business outlook for some lines of business impacted by COVID-19. This impairment amounted to $54 million or 10 percentage points during the year.

Secondly, our shipbuilding business. The loss from the shipbuilding business widened by $15 million or three percentage points due to project losses in the U.S. for contracts secured in the trough of the marine industry to cover fixed costs; and thirdly, a positive $13 million due to a combination of government support, cost reduction initiatives and offset by the effects of COVID-19 and others.

This figure also include provisions for onerous contracts for various projects, some of which as a result of poorer outlook arising from COVID-19. If the outlook improves this year and we expect a partial recovery, you will not -- one would expect not to see so many onerous contracts for 2021. This brought our net profit for full year 2020 to $522 million or 10% lower than 2019.

Slide 6. Aerospace contributed 38% of group revenue; Electronics, 32%; Land System, 19%; Marine, 10%; and others 1%. In terms of breakdown between commercial and defense, defense revenue declined from $5.6 billion in 2019 to $4.6 billion in 2020, whilst defense revenue grew from $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion as defense is less affected by COVID-19. By customer locations, Asia constituted 53%; the U.S., 24%; Europe, 17%; and others, 6%.

Slide 7. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Aerospace and Electronic sectors collectively secured $1.3 billion worth of new contracts. For the full year 2020, these two sectors collectively secured $5.7 billion in new contracts. This $5.7 billion value excludes contracts secured by the Land Systems and Marine sectors.

Slide 8. The group ended the year with an order book balance of $15.4 billion, slightly higher than the $15.3 billion as of end of 2019. This is despite order cancellations of about $1 billion of which the bulk came from the Aerospace sector and certain contracts were deferred and only finalized in January 2021. Notwithstanding these reasons, our order book remains robust at $15.4 billion as of end 2020 with about $5.3 billion to be delivered this year.

Slide number 9. This slide shows the breakdown of revenue by sectors. For full year 2020, Aerospace revenue was $2.71 billion, down by 21%. This sector was most impacted by COVID-19 as a result of the weak aviation sector.

The revenue from Electronics and Land Systems dropped marginally by 1% to 2%. Marine sector recorded a revenue of $710 million, which was 10% higher than 2019. Others include our subsidiary Innosparks, which generated higher revenue in 2020 as a result of its sale of mask. All-in, the group recorded a total revenue of $7.2 billion, which was 9% lower than 2019 and in line with our guidance.

Slide 10, net profit. The group's Aerospace sector recorded a net profit of $192.9 million, which is 28% lower than 2019. The Aerospace sector experienced a more pronounced impact brought on by COVID-19 as its customers were in the aviation industry.

With a poorer business outlook resulting from COVID-19, some of its lines of business recorded impairment charges. The impact of COVID-19 was partially mitigated by cost-reduction measures and government support, which the sector received. However excluding government support, the Aerospace sector would still be in the black.

Our Electronics sector recorded a profit of $203.9 million, which was 11% higher than full year 2019 mainly helped by cost-reduction measures and government support. Land Systems sector recorded a profit of $101.4 million, which was 31% higher than 2019 due primarily to increased vehicle production in Singapore, cost-reduction measures and government support. This was partly offset by weaker performance from its associates and its US Specialty Vehicle businesses.

Our Marine sector recorded a profit of $28.3 million, which was 45% lower than that of the year before. As I said, the Shipbuilding business in the US registered losses in several projects which were priced and contracted at the trough of the Marine industry. In summary, the group recorded a net profit of $521.8 million, which was 10% lower than 2019.

Slide 11, net profit margin. The group's full year net profit margins on the right-hand side of this slide was 7% which is similar to 2019 and a large part of it was contributed by self-help cost-reduction measures as well as government support. Aerospace sector came in one percentage point lower than 2019, electronics came in one percentage point higher, while Land Systems came in two percentage point higher. The net profit margin for Marine sector was four percentage points lower due to project losses in the US.

Slide 12. The major changes in the balance sheet are current liabilities. Our current liabilities as of end of 2020 stood at $3.9 billion. This was down from the $5.45 billion as a result of the repayment of our short-term US commercial paper and some bank loans, which were used as a bridge for the acquisition of MRAS and Newtec, which is now named iDirect.

Non-current liabilities on the other hand increased to $3.09 billion as of end of 2020 from $1.58 billion as of end of 2019. This increase was largely due to the bond issue in April 2020 as well as higher non-current contract liability balances from [Technical Difficulty] Apologies for the technical hitch.

Next slide 13, statement of cash flow. Net cash from operating activities was very strong at $1.53 billion compared to $590 million in 2019. This difference was largely a result of higher advanced payments received from customers as well as favorable working capital movements.

The group's net cash used in investing activity stood at $295 million as at end 2020 compared to $1.27 billion in 2019. The group made major acquisitions in MRAS and iDirect Europe in 2019. In 2020, the group recorded a cash outflow from financing activities of $959 million, primarily, due to the dividend payment, repayment of commercial papers and bank loans and offset by the bond issue. In 2019, the group had a drawdown of short-term bank loans and issue US commercial papers to fund the acquisition of MRAS and iDirect Europe.

Slide 14. The Board has announced a final dividend of $0.10 per ordinary shares subject to shareholders' approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be payable on 7th of May this year. Full year 2020 interim dividend was $0.05 and with this $0.10 of final dividend it brings our total dividend for the year to $0.15.

The final dividend payable in 2021 can be adequately funded out of past year's retained earnings. The retained earnings was $1.4 billion or equivalent to $0.449 per share as at the end of 2020 at the group level.

Before I leave you with the CEO's comments and message, I'd like to discuss slide 16. The group expects a reduction in government support of about $250 million. So in 2020, we received about $350 million. This year we expect to receive about $100 million, so the reduction is $250 million.

We target to offset this $250 million amount through cost savings and partial business recovery which we expect; and lower impairments which we also expect as a result of this recovery that we are forecasting.

The $180 million targeted cost savings includes reduced manpower costs and productivity measures. This includes reduced contract labor, reduced outsourced contractors, retirements, natural attrition and reduced overtime especially in the earlier part of this year until demands pick up. These measures were taken across our global network not just in Singapore and will be manifested in both the cost of goods sales and OpEx for this year.

And many of these items, I would say most of these items were already acted upon in 2020 and will flow through into 2021 with full year effect. Hence, we are confident that the targeted savings of $180 million will be achieved.

Finally, the CEO's message which we will leave you to read for maybe half a minute. Now the next topic I have is, our external financial reporting framework and this is necessitated because we have reorganized the company. And in line with the FRS 18, we would like to acquaint you to how we will be reporting our results from first half of this year onwards.

So may I refer you to slide number 2. To recap the new organization structure that we have put in place from January this year is to align with our growth strategy, which we communicated to investors as early as March 2018. And these are: one, to strengthen our core business; two, to grow our Smart City business; and three, to also grow our international defense business.

Our new organization is structured through two clusters: first, commercial; and second, defense and public security cluster. This is so as to deepen customer focus, accelerate domain expertise and position the group for international growth.

Slide 3. Within each cluster there are business areas with specific domain expertise. Under the commercial cluster the business areas are; Commercial Aerospace which is one of our main core business; two, urban solutions; and three, satellite communications.

Under defense and public security the business areas are: one, digital systems and cyber; two, Land Systems; and three, marine; and four, defense aerospace. Both clusters will be supported by the group engineering center and the group technology center as well as the group HQ functions and shared services to derive synergies across the group.

Slide 4. The principles that we have abided to is firstly to reflect the management structure, how we steward and how we place accountability to the various segments; two, to enable analysts to make comparison to peer group companies of how we are performing; and three, to provide the performance of each of the three segments. This is consistent with the requirements of the accounting standard.

Slide 5. As such we'll be reporting three segments: one, commercial aerospace; two, we will be reporting urban solutions and satellite communications together, as a segment, and finally defense and public security as a third segment.

Commercial aerospace is one of our core businesses. And it's distinct from our Smart City business. Analysts, has often asked, "Who is the President of Smart City?" I mean, when we were presenting our Investor Day materials. I think now we have a Smart City segment which is really urban solutions and Satcom.

Defense and public security cluster, serves as our local defense -- serves as our local defense customers, but also other government agencies. So it's not just, local defense. It also has public safety and security. And many other agencies are served by this particular unit.

But in order to preserve synergies within the Marine and Land Systems sectors, they were largely placed under this cluster. So we are not very purist about it. And we are taking a practical approach to this reorganization. And as you know, both, Marine and Land, have substantial commercial businesses. And so does digital systems.

So in other words, the defense and public security cluster should not be seen as non-commercial cluster. Additionally, the defense and public security cluster, do not only, comprises businesses in Singapore, but also comprises a large footprint overseas, like, what we do for the US Army, US Coast Guard and so forth.

So let me repeat. Defense and public security is not just non-commercial, yeah. There are commercial elements in it. And it's not just defense, but also public safety and security serving other government agencies, other than our local defense customer. It also has footprint outside of Singapore, and not just Singapore.

Slide 6, Beneath these three segments, there will be nine Sub-segments. And under commercial aerospace we have Aero MRO, which you're very familiar with, aerostructures and systems which is really the OEM part of the Aerospace segme and aviation asset management, which is really your aircraft leasing, engines and asset management.

Under urban solutions and satellite communications, you have all your urban solutions and Satcom lines of businesses, falling beneath it and under Defense and Public Security, Digital Systems and Cyber, Land Systems, Marine and Defense Aerospace. So in all there are nine, sub-segments.

Slide 7 this slide shows the transition from the previous reporting framework to the new reporting framework. The sub-segments are color coded. So for example, defense, aerospace, digital systems and cyber, Land Systems and Marine, colored in green on the left, will move to defense and public security, on the right.

So the first two segments, based on 2020 numbers, would be roughly 50%, whilst, the DPS, Defense and Public Security segment will be the other 50%. Commercial aerospace and urban solutions and Satcom were in the trough of the business cycle, in 2020 due to COVID. And therefore, these percentages, the 50% and 50%, would move and change over time.

Slide 8, in terms of financial disclosures, the group financials will remain unchanged and will include the full suite of financial statements. Business segments will include, revenue, EBIT, the new EBIT that is purely, earnings before interest and tax, but after other income and associates. And segment assets and liabilities, the balance sheet side.

Sub-segments will include, just revenue. Now we have attached an appendix, in the deck that we have distributed. So as to enable you to find out what products and services falls under each of these, nine segments. So I'll leave you to, browse through them.

If you have any questions on the new framework, feel free to clarify with us. And we'll be happy to take those questions. Otherwise, thanks for your attention. Thank you.

Thank you, Cedric. May I now invite the panelists to join us at a head table for Q&A, please? I'd like to introduce the panelists for today. They are Mr. Vincent Chong, Group President and CEO, Mr. Cedric Foo the Group CFO, our Group Chief Operating Officers, Mr. Lim Serh Ghee and Mr. Ravinder Singh, Mr. Jeffrey Lam, President Head of Aerospace Sector, Dr. Lee Shiang Long, President Head of Land Systems and Mr. Ng Sing Chan, President, Head of Marine.

For best safe management practice within this meeting room, please proceed to the standing mic, lined up along the aisle, to ask your questions. Kindly state your name, before asking your question. [Operator Instructions] I now hand over to mic to Vincent, to deliver his remarks before we begin our Q&A. Vincent please.

Vincent Chong

Okay. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our Full Year 2020 Results Briefing those here, as well as those who join us in the webcast. We started 2020 positively, but the growth momentum was impacted when COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economic activities from the early months of 2020. Since the beginning, we acted decisively to mitigate the impact on our business, while maintaining a safe work environment for our employees and business continuity for our customers. We were impacted broadly in the areas of reduction in customer demand, supply chain, challenges, as well as workforce disruptions.

Against this backdrop, our revenue was down 9% year-on-year and in line with what we guided in our third quarter market update. Our Aerospace was most impacted due to the weak aviation industry as passenger air travel was curtailed. The group PBT was impacted negatively by impairment of intangible assets and fair value changes of associates in line with poorer business outlook for some of our business, due to COVID-19.

Further, our US Shipbuilding business registered project losses in the execution of several projects that were contracted and priced at the trough of the Marine industry. The PBT drop was also impacted by lower group revenue, mitigated by savings from productivity and cost-reduction initiatives and government support.

On government support, we recognized about $350 million at PBT level in 2020. This is in line with what we shared last August that the government support would be more than $300 million for full year 2020. The group net profit similarly saw a reduction, but alleviated by the non-taxability of the Singapore government job support scheme and came in at 10% lower year-on-year.

Let me now turn to our sector performance. At Aerospace, all its business groups were negatively impacted by the pandemic. Both revenue and net profit came in lower year-on-year, while profitability was propped up by cost-saving initiatives and government support. The sector would still have been slightly profitable in 2020 without government support.

Our Aerospace sector's relative resilience is driven by our global diverse portfolio, which includes PTF or passenger-to-freighter conversion; our ability to securitize our engine leasing portfolio as we shared with you last year. We also implemented cost-reduction and productivity measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

As we all know, this is against the backdrop of a very challenging aviation industry that all have seen. While there are signs of gradual pickup in MRO work, we will continue to focus on cost management while keeping close watch on market developments. The silver lining is in the air cargo segment, which shows resilience in part driven by the precipitous fall in passenger demand, which took out belly capacity for cargo.

To this end, we have achieved several milestones in our freighter conversion business in time to help airlines breathe new life into underutilized aircraft, while addressing market shortage in air freighter capacity at a time when the belly cargo load in passenger aircraft is greatly reduced.

In September, we redelivered the head of version A321 passenger-to-freighter converted aircraft to launch customer Vallair in September. In November, we set up a A321 passenger-to-freighter conversion line in Guangzhou, China. That's in addition to the one that we have in Singapore. We will soon set up a new line at Alpha facility in Mobile Alabama USA.

Also in November, we opened a second line for our Boeing 767-300 passenger-to-freighter conversion in Singapore to support Boeing in its conversion program. Apart from converting retired passenger aircraft to freighters, we also helped to temporarily turn passenger aircraft into cargo planes. We worked with Scoot to launch its first cargo plane in August by removing seats to introduce cargo-carrying capacity to the cabin interior.

As for our MRO business, we continue to expand our service offerings. We added CFM56-7B and V2500 engine nacelle MRO capability to MRAS aftermarket solutions to provide more integrated solutions in the cells to our customers. In doing so, we have built up an engine nacelle MRO presence in the US at the same time.

Let's move to Electronics. Revenue for the sector was 2% lower year-on-year largely because of COVID-19, impacting project milestones and delivery schedules due to travel and movement restrictions imposed in countries we serve as well as supply chain disruptions. Its net profit was up 11% largely helped by savings from cost-reduction initiatives and government support. The sector did better in the second half of 2020 consistent with past performance of having a stronger second half, but also because its businesses experienced partial recovery amid COVID-19 in the last few months.

Our Satcom businesses in Europe and the US are fully integrated. And as an enlarged Satcom group contributed positively to the sector revenue even though demand fell for ground infrastructure for some Satcom customers, especially those in the aviation and maritime segments. In 2020, we were about breakeven on either Europe or Newtec, as it was known when we closed the transaction in October 2019, at a net profit level.

Now on Land Systems, its revenue was comparable, partially due to lower Specialty Vehicle business, offset by stronger defense sales. Its net profit was up 31%, helped by savings from cost-reduction initiatives that also resulted in lower operating expenses and as well as government support. The sector continues to pursue opportunities in international defense business. Now, that we have reorganized our new structure to enable us to go-to-market more effectively. Having said that, defense programs have long gestation periods and we will continue to focus on segments, where our niche capabilities can give us advantage. Locally, we are focused on the production and supply of the Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle.

Turning to Marine. Its revenue was up 10% year-on-year, mainly due to higher contribution from US Shipbuilding, offset by lower revenue contribution from Singapore as yacht activities were disrupted by COVID-19, earlier part of towards the mid of last year especially during the circuit breaker period. Despite higher revenue, the sector's net profit was down 45% largely because our US operations incurred cost overruns in several vessel constructions. These projects were contracted and priced low at the trough of the Marine industry in 2018 to cover fixed overheads. In addition, operating costs increased due to COVID-19 disruption on yacht operations and workforce.

Meanwhile, we are working hard to better manage our resources and control of costs in the US operations. We are also focused on delivering existing contracts in the US and ensure that the shipyard and its workforce can successfully construct the Polar Security Cutter or PSC, which remains profitable.

Now, on new contracts and order book. Notwithstanding, a slowdown, our Aerospace and Electronics sectors secured new contracts of $821 million and $516 million respectively for the fourth quarter. Our contracts -- new contracts secured by Aerospace in the fourth quarter included a five-year airframe heavy maintenance contract to support an international air cargo, carrier signet of multiple fleet types and a four-year airframe heavy maintenance contract to support a North American Airlines Boeing 777 fleet. Our A330 passenger-to-freighter conversion program also gained traction, as we signed up several new customers and more orders in the last quarter.

As for the Electronics sector, apart from securing new contracts locally in the fourth quarter, the team picked up the pace of new contract wins outside of Singapore, as some customers resumed business activities. And these contracts included Smart City-related projects in various cities for solutions in smart mobility and Internet of Things such as smart lighting and smart water metering, as well as in Satcom ground systems.

Together with other contracts won, but not disclosed and after adjustments of revenue delivery and project cancellations of $1 billion as Cedric presented largely for Aerospace, we ended the year with a robust order book of $15.4 billion or slightly higher than 2019 year-end order book level. And that's despite the challenges we faced in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The expected delivery of $5.3 billion from the order book in 2021 continues to provide a healthy revenue pipeline this year.

And this would be the last set of results briefing that is sector centric for 2021 results. We will present our financials in the new reporting framework, which Cedric has earlier presented. It is important for me to reiterate that the reorganization doesn't change who we are, as only the customer-facing part of the group is reorganized. Our new structure is designed to enable better execution of our global growth strategy of strengthening our core businesses and pursuing growth in Smart City and international defense business. The new reporting framework is based on how we drive management stewardship and accountability for our leaders' respective areas.

Now going to 2021, we'll continue to focus on business recovery, even though we expect it to be uneven across the industries we participate in. The aviation industry remains subdued and is unlikely to recover to prepandemic levels this year. However, the bright spots are in areas like passenger-to-freighter conversions and cybersecurity, as governments and enterprises ramp up their focus on protecting their IT and OT infrastructure.

Our defense business continues to bring stability to the group. We target to offset the lower government grants in 2021 through our ongoing cost-reduction initiatives and partial business recovery and low impairments in the areas, which Cedric has already touched on earlier on.

With our new organization structure, we are well positioned to better serve our customers respond nimbly to macroeconomic changes and poised to achieve long-term sustainable growth. In keeping to our commitment to continue returning value to our shareholders despite near-term aspirations, our Board has proposed a final dividend of $0.10 per share. When approved by the shareholders the total dividend will be $0.15 per share for the full year 2020.

On that note, I finish my prepared remarks. I will open the floor for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Vincent Chong

Yes, Horng Han.

Horng Han

Hi. Hello everyone, and very happy Lunar New Year. I'm Horng Han from CLSA. I have three questions here. The first with regards to the guidance of $100 million job support scheme in 2021. Can I check if this number has reflected the recent job support scheme given by Singapore government? I ask this question, because I do recall in November 3Q briefing last year the guidance for 2021 support scheme will reach $100 million. However, these numbers appear similar even also the recent support scheme from Singapore site.

Second question in regards to the $350 million support scheme we received last year. Is management able to provide some clarity with regards to the different segments that received the incentives?

And my last question is the $1 billion order book cancellation and adjustments. Is management able to provide segmental breakdown? And how do you see this rate of cancellation or adjustments going into 2021? Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Yes. Well, let me take the first question. The government grant that we show on the slide is not all in Singapore. It's Singapore and overseas. There are some rounding. So we have taken the most recent tranche of JSS into consideration, but rounding errors or rather rounding up/down results in still about $100 million, or rather I think it's more important to focus on the difference between the two years 2020 and 2021, a difference of about $250 million. But that's net of government grants in locations that we operate. Of course, Singapore is one of the main locations.

We will not be able to -- I will not provide a breakdown in terms of segment, but suffice to say that Aerospace because of the industry that we are in did receive a high share of the JSS support as well as other government support around the world as we should be familiar with. The $1 billion cancellation of order book is primarily in the Aerospace sector. Yes Darrin [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, everyone. Thanks for having me. I have two questions. How much of the 4Q 2020 contracts that were deferred went to Jan 2021? And the second question is, have we assumed that the bulk of rightsizing that you will do this year will come from the Aerospace and Marine segment? And if so what's the split?

Vincent Chong

Yes. First of all, your first question, we don't really focus a lot on quarterly swings in order book and we have been articulating that for a very long time. I think ultimately what's important is that our order book is still at a very robust level at the end of 2020. So that gives us revenue visibility. But some of the contracts that we expected to secure in December did roll into January. I mean, in January you will see some of our announcements in Aerospace, but we will not go get into the details of how much. I think in a continuum of business I think it's more important to look at the overall picture of our order book that's still at a very robust level.

The rightsizing that we conducted is mainly in 2020. The benefits will flow through 2021. It's carefully thought through considering what is required for our business that operates in diverse industries our respective business demands and needs as well as business outlook according to how we're impacted by the pandemic. So I wouldn't be able to give you a breakdown, but we did most of the -- in fact all the rightsizing that we talked about in 2020.

What we look forward to is a recovery of the market conditions in 2021. And in a way we are hopeful that there will be a recovery. And we also hope that when there is a stronger-than-expected recovery we can rechannel some of the resource back to grow the business; reinvest so to speak our resources to pursue new growth as the market recovers. But we're well positioned right now, because of the productivity steps that we have taken in 2020. So we start off 2021 on a strong footing. Ajith? Yes.

K. Ajith

Hi. Ajith from UOB Kay Hian. Can you hear me?

Vincent Chong

Yes, Ajith.

K. Ajith

Yes, yes. Several questions from me. One, what order book -- you secured a five-year maintenance contract from a US carrier fleet. And I was wondering whether this is fully reflected in the current order book or do you recognize it partially say for one year. So that's my first question.

Second question is with regards to ForEx losses. Cedric, perhaps if you could help me understand in terms of the hedge the current hedging exposure and also if you could provide me with sensitivity in terms of US dollar changes.

Third question is regards to contract liabilities, which is a significant increase in the contract liabilities. Could you share whether or not it's related to M&A or whether it's because of organic growth?

Lastly on MRAS, could you share with us on -- to what extent it was impacted if it's possible, because COVID-19 at least some dips of revenue? And also, whether MRAS will be affected by the US government's position of 15% tariff for MRAS? So these are my questions. Thanks.

Vincent Chong

Cedric, perhaps on the order book five-year maintenance how we recognize, I can leave it to you, and then, as well as the ForEx losses contract liability. Basically there's advance agreement. Yes. And then MRAS question, I'll leave it to Jeff to address. Okay?

Cedric Foo

So, first of all, we have a very disciplined way of hedging ForEx exposure on the cash flow -- through cash flow hedges, basically pure plain vanilla forward contracts. So if, our first action is try to negotiate with the customers to have a natural matching and natural hedge. If we have a contract that requires US dollar supplies, we will try to have the payments in US dollars. So that's the first action.

But in some cases, you cannot achieve that, so there's a difference. Then we will forecast going forward what is that difference. And in our case, we are basically long US dollars for our business. And then we will buy forward contracts to sell US dollars. And we do so in a wedge basis, starting from this point in time to three years out in a declining wedge basis, because when you reach into the outer years, what you will see is that actually your forecasting error, become larger than your FX movement error. So I think that's a good policy to adopt.

After having adopted those policies and we do so for all major currencies, you will find that the unhedged portion and the impact on the bottom line is very small in the context of the group's net profit, so in single-digit millions at most. Now -- but in the financial results for this year, you will see there's a ForEx loss of about $19 million or so. Unfortunately this is where accounting conventions didn't catch up with economics.

What happened is that the treasury center, we have centralized our treasury operations. I think it's a good thing to do, because you do not want different segments to take care of the hedging requirements without netting them off centrally, because you really only want to hedge the net position and exposure to the group. So this treasury center actually lends money, US dollar money to several US functional currency businesses like our US entity Staner and some of our aviation asset management entity.

And because in 2020 the US dollar actually depreciated, so the loan asset on the treasury center would record a loss that goes straight to P&L. But because the two entities, mainly Staner and the aviation asset entities are US dollar functional currencies, the FX movement goes to OCI. So, it does -- actually there's no movement, because they're US dollar and US dollar movement.

But when they consolidate as a group those movement goes to OCI. So there's an equivalent offset in OCI versus the P&L impact on the treasury business. So that is why there's an accounting impact, but it doesn't negate our hedging policies, which we believe are still very effective. On the contract liabilities, the increase is largely due to advances. So as I have explained on our current assets advances has gone up. Yes. No, it's not related.

Vincent Chong

Recognition of COVID.

Jeffrey Lam

Okay. The MRAS impact by COVID-19, the OEMs have announced a reduction in aircraft deliveries of between 40% to 60% today versus pre-COVID. So you can expect that as a major supplier of components to OEMs, we would see an impact in that range, okay? And as the OEMs announce a gradual increase in aircraft deliveries then we should see a gradual recovery in MRAS deliveries and revenue. As for the US government tariffs on the sale of aircraft, those tariffs are really for the sale of the whole aircraft. So in terms of component spare parts material supply, there are no additional tariffs on these parts. So there is no impact on us. Yes.

Chee Foo

On order book recognition. So I think I gave an example of the five year contract with a major US carrier MRO that we have won. We call it type two contract, because the contract is basically over a five year period and it depends on how much arising, how much shop visits that the particular contract entails year-on-year. So in those cases we just take one year. We estimate how much is the one year's arising and we take the one year value into the order book. But when we have a contract that is the volume of the business is fixed then we'll take the full amount. Yes.

K. Ajith

Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Siew Khee?

Unidentified Company Representative

Siew Khee, please go ahead.

Siew Khee

Yeah. Okay. On Aerospace, can you actually elaborate on the impairment of assets? Is it only -- or rather why is EMS or is it because of impairment, or is there any other impairments in other categories? Do you want me to actually go to my other questions?

Vincent Chong

Yeah. Go ahead.

Siew Khee

Okay. So that's on Aerospace. And also Aerospace contract we won in the last quarter you mentioned that you have taken some strength in the PTF energy split or whether -- just educate us on how good is the outlook in PTF or how much contract that involve in 4Q with PTF for Aerospace. And also for Marine, I understand that you say that there are some project losses, but how should we look at it going head? And also provision for onerous contracts. How much is it in total that you have actually provided for this year for the group?

Vincent Chong

Can you repeat that question?

Chee Foo

Provisions for onerous contracts.

Siew Khee

Yeah. And also for dividend, I mean, we have been very generous this year. So looking forward, should we expect if you manage to control cost of the trough conditions what we should actually expect? And finally, the new financial reporting segment you will only do EBIT for two segments and then revenue for all subsegments? Is that right?

Vincent Chong

Okay. Maybe on impairment of assets and new financial reporting, we can let Cedric address those two questions. And then for Marine, Sing Chan can help us walk through. And then for the strength of the PTF business, I'll get Jeff to talk about it. I'll talk about dividend first, yes? The message has not changed. We have enough retained earnings to help us ride through any aberrations in the industry. We look at dividend over the long-term. We ask our investors and shareholders to look at our track record. But that's only one way for us to return value to shareholders. And obviously dividend is all subject to shareholders' approval. But we continue to see that as an important lever for us to return value to our investors and shareholders.

As our track record would show in the last eight years, we have maintained our dividend at $0.15 per share. And as our presentation material showed you, we have close to $0.45 -- $0.449 of retained earnings at a group level at the end of last year. So we are sufficient in terms of our ability to buffer any short-term aberrations in the industry. And I think that's a message that we have been sharing with our shareholders and the investment community over the last few years.

Chee Foo

Yeah. On the impairment of $54 million and revenue changes of associates, Siew Khee, the bulk of it will be in Aerospace, yes, because that's a sector that's most affected by COVID. And therefore, some of the intangibles and goodwill associated to different businesses in Aerospace have an impact according to the accounting I guess DCF model of the value in use versus the carrying value. In terms of provisions, this is not called out in the bar charts, but it's actually put together with the slide where we talk to how we're going to offset the $250 million difference. Again, I think the bulk of the provisions are also from Aerospace sector, yes and it's basically double-digit millions.

Your other question is segment reports. I think we will have three segments, not two segments and we will report for the segments revenue of course; and EBIT as newly defined which is profit from operations. It's the sum of the profit from operations, plus nonoperating income, plus income from associates and JVs, only for sub-segments, the nine sub-segments, where we will stop at the revenue line. Yes.

Vincent Chong

May I ask Jeff to talk about PTF? Yes.

Jeffrey Lam

Okay. Thank you for your continued interest in PTF. Maybe a good way to share with you the demand is that last year we inducted over 10 aircraft to convert across the A320 321, 330 and the Boeing 767 lines. This year we will be inducting more than 30 aircraft. So that's 10 to 30, okay? And then next year we will be inducting over 40 aircraft. So we're seeing a significant ramp-up in demand.

As a result, we are increasing capacity across our global network, where last year we had three lines and we added one line. And this year from four lines we're adding four additional lines. So we're going to have a total of eight production lines by the end of the year. So we continue to see increasing interest and we're fully booked through the end of 2022. So any new customer would have to book into 2023.

Vincent Chong

Yes. Thank you.

Jeffrey Lam

Thank you.

Vincent Chong

May I get Sing Chan to address the question on US operations for Marine?

Ng Sing Chan

Yes. I'd like to thank Siew Khee as well for the continued interest in Marine. As you are all aware, we appointed a new CEO in Ng Bee [ph] in June 2020. So in the last six to seven months the CEO has been very preoccupied with reviewing the projects, reviewing the operations, putting in place improvement measures, investing in CapEx to drive productivity savings in the current projects as well as projects in the pipeline, which explains why you see the numbers that you saw.

The project if you remember we had the Q-LNG articulated top budget. The delivery experienced a little problem. We took a bit longer to deliver that pair of LNG bunkering vessel. It was expected to be delivered in September. We really managed to deliver it at the end of 2020.

So the CEO is also with all the reviews with all the improvements in the processes, he is also very preoccupied. We're trying to renegotiate contracts with options which have expired. But at the same time with the benefit of all the lessons learned from the current projects, he's also negotiating new contracts for 2021 and beyond.

Caveat is really as you know this is large-scale engineering, so it can be quite binary. We have indirect costs. We're provisioned for some soft sales in 2021. So depending on when the soft sales come in the ability to allocate so-called indirect cost overheads to this project may differ depending on when the projects come in.

Vincent Chong

Yes. Maybe we'll – Siew Khee – okay Patrick [ph] go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. I've got a quick question there. This is the same topic. So the question actually revolves around the quality of the contract wins that was shared. Of course, the quality of the order book, ex PTF. Of course in the environment like this I want to understand right say competitive forces up there in terms of customers coming back to talk about pricing for contracts previously, signed as well as the pressure coming from what is actually a very underutilized sector many of the areas they're participating. So really around what we can see the margins or the order book kind of in terms of the revenue over the next 12-month performance. Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Yes. This question was asked at the last quarter same question. As a business we look at our pricing very carefully. We are not trying to just buy contracts by pricing artificially low. No. I think we need to be price competitive but at the same time we're going to make sure that our projects are profitable.

And PTF is not stand-alone because with PTF, oftentimes it comes with MRO business and it's a package deal. So that gives it some support. So we continue to be very diligent in the way that we manage our business and our contract proposals. So I won't really say that there's any significant difference this time. Of course, competition is keen, but at the same time, we also have other value proposition. It's not just price.

It's quality, great ability, commitment to customers turnaround time, things like that, which is why even our Singapore MRO operations even before COVID-19 hit has always been competitive even against some lower-cost locations so to speak. So I mean that's what we've been doing. We invest also in productivity tools to reduce our cost base. But at the same time, we also focus on our value proposition to customers in various other areas.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Let -- we will take one more question from the room before we move on to our webcast participants. Suvro, please.

Suvro Sarkar

What is the whole amount of the contract that you secure -- managed to secure last year including the Marine and also the Land Systems sectors? And the second question would be, what is the target of the order book, are you looking to secure in the financial year 2021? And third question would be, are you expecting to see any signs of rebounds in terms of the outlook of the revenue in financial year 2021?

Vincent Chong

Okay. We do not disclose other new contract wins apart from Aerospace and Electronics for customer confidentiality reasons. But those order book -- those new contract wins would have manifested in the overall order book. So obviously, we also won contracts in Land Systems and in Marine as well, but we generally do not disclose for confidentiality reasons. We do not also set a target for order book.

As I mentioned to the -- at the results briefing over the last few years, we continue to be competitive in the marketplace winning new contracts. Even in a year where we are besieged by COVID-19, we ended our year with a slightly higher order book than 2019.

We will continue to work on securing new contracts. We do not put a target order book in front of all of us. Of course, internally, we have our own financial metrics and targets, but we do not disclose that. But if you look at our order book record in the last few years, we continue to build relatively good momentum, okay?

Do we expect a rebound in 2021? I think there will be partial -- we think that there will be partial recovery in 2021, which is why in our waterfall chart that shows you how we bridge the lower government grant to be expected this year, there is a bar that shows the effects of partial recovery and the absence of impairment and of course, partial recovery contributed to that bar $70 million. And we hope -- we are going to watch the space very closely. And if there's higher recovery obviously, we'll benefit from it and we will invest or reinvest resources to pursue those growth.

We have a long-term strategy. While COVID-19 has given us some near-term impact, our long-term objectives have not changed. We still are positive about the Aerospace business. In the meantime, while we are in the difficult situation, we have to continue to focus on cost management, so that we are better prepared when the recovery becomes stronger. We do see some gradual recovery for now, but we'll continue to watch this space to make sure that we focus on the areas that we can control, especially in the area of cost management.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Vincent. We have Rahul waiting on the line. Rahul, thank you for your patience. Your line is unmute. Would you mind going ahead and ask the question please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Can you hear me?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes. Very well.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Hi. Happy New Year to everyone. I have a few questions. My first question is that related to Smart City business. So due to COVID-19 we are seeing structural change of people working from home and in many countries moving to Tier two cities. How do you see it impacting the demand of Smart City business?

My second question is if it's possible could you please share with us a rough split of contribution from government support in first half of 2020 versus second half 2020? My third question is for the Aerospace division. Could you share with us the contribution to overall profit from MRAS and EFW? Also if you can indicate the level of profit contribution from the P2F business?

My fourth question is related to the cost-savings measures. Could you please share more details about the split of $180 million? And how much of it? And how was the progress in 2020 related to it?

My final question is related to EV side. So in the budget the government laid emphasis on electric vehicles which involves setting up of charging stations. Is it something that you would intend to participate in or you're looking forward to? Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Yes. Okay. Thank you for your question. I will perhaps, let Ravi talk about the Smart City opportunities as a result of some of the structural changes work from home. We do not -- on your second question, we do not get into the details of split between first half and second half government support. Suffice to say that we have showed you the full year government support. I will let Jeff talk about the contributions on MRAS -- from MRAS and passenger-to-freighter conversion. The details of the $180 million of cost reduction and productivity measures, we do not want to get into the details, but we are confident that we are -- that we will be able to achieve which is why we presented the slides -- the slide earlier on to you. And many of the productivity gains or measures and cost reduction steps have already been taken in 2021, so the benefits would flow through for the full of '20 -- I'm sorry many of the steps have been taken in 2020 so we expect the full benefits for many of the initiatives to flow through for the full year of 2021.

And of course, if there's a stronger-than-expected recovery then these cost-reduction measures will also have to be adjusted along the year, so that we can reinvest our resources or invest more resources to capture profitable growth. So that's how we look at this.

For EV charging and obviously it's a new frontier for us. And under the -- our urban solutions group we do have a Smart Mobility division that is looking at how we can capitalize on this trend. More to come, but we certainly -- we're looking and evaluating how we can participate in this nascent, but soon-to-be-growing sector okay be it electric vehicle or charging infrastructure. As you know we delivered the first 20 electric vehicle bus EV bus. So we are already participating in the sector but we want to see how much more we can do in the years ahead. Jeff would you like to talk about the...

Jeffrey Lam

We -- Middle River and EFW are both very significant contributors to Aerospace both in the OEM business and EFW in particular in the MRO business. So I would say that they are very important components. However in 2020, it was a very challenging year for both areas OEM and MRO.

Okay. So certainly, we look forward to better contribution in 2021. I think we really should focus on opportunities. And I would say that for – and Middle River we have very good opportunities in delivering for the Airbus 320 aircraft nacelle. We are also working actively with the Chinese COMAC on the delivery of the C919, the ARJ nacelles.

In addition we are seeing start-up PTF lines in EFW. We're seeing EFW looking at new areas to use the composite panels that today, we only use on aircraft. I mean we are looking at other areas of applications for composite panels. So we're looking forward to a better contribution from both very important subsidiaries.

Vincent Chong

Thank you Jeff. Ravi?

Ravinder Singh

Thank you for the question on Smart City. So first let me say that the trend -- the technology trend of looking from home digitization cloud 5G IoT is very, very strong including robotics and automation. So this trend is very strong and we are seeing this across the world and we continue to see this momentum.

What we are seeing is that, a lot of this is not just being done the first-tier cities but also being done in the second-tier smaller cities, as well as in the state. So a good example is our IoT solution. If you recall, we talked about telematics winning contracts in the U.S. in some of the big states actually to provide smart street lighting solutions. So this will continue.

In our train business as well there are still many, many cities that have only just begun to embark on the MRT equivalent of train systems and we see the momentum. In fact if you recall some of the wins we announced last year we continue to see a lot of momentum both in the road business as well in the rail business.

And as long as I think the global economy continues and both the government budgets and the commercial budgets are there I think this trend of digitization automation will continue. And therefore the opportunities for the Smart City business will remain strong as we move forward.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you Ravi. We have three more participants waiting online.

Vincent Chong

3? Go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Take this from Business Times. Your line is been unmated. Please go ahead and read the question. Are you with us?

Unidentified Analyst

Happy New Year. Can you hear? Happy New Year.

Unidentified Company Representative

Happy New Year to you. We hear you very well. Please go ahead.

Vincent Chong

Happy New Year….

Unidentified Analyst

Happy New Year, Vincent. I have two questions. The first question relates to the results presentation deck. Maybe you would like to refer to Slide 32 for under Electronics, right? So there's this mention of unfavorable sales mix. And then if you were to refer to Slide 38 under Land System, there's also a mention of unfavorable product mix. So would you please elaborate? And also on what ST Engineering is going to do about the lease? That's my first question.

Okay. Then a second question right? Just as Jeff mentioned that ST Engineering will be inducting 30 aircraft this year and another 40 aircraft next year. So I was wondering, if these customers will be able to walk away from these orders when air travel demand picks up and the belly hold capacity comes back because -- and also because some forwarders they're actually looking at alternatives to air freight. So the demand for passenger-to-freighter conversion might be impacted as a result. So these are the two questions from me? Thanks.

Vincent Chong

Yes. Maybe we can let Jeff talk about the first question -- the second question on the --yes.

Jeffrey Lam

Very simple. So a quick one. When customers place an order with us they actually need to put down payment, okay? So it's a commitment of their intent. And therefore if they walk away they will have to forgo their down payment.

Based on the current trend of interest we really don't believe that customers will walk away. In fact, we hear a lot more complaints from customers that they want an earlier induction slot and they cannot get it. So I mean, if any customer really does walk away then we will be very confident we can resell the induction slots. Thank you.

Cedric Foo

I guess, I would just add that the demand for all freighters is very high and this is also driven by e-commerce. And in fact if anything work-from-home COVID and some part of it will continue post-COVID and e-commerce is a trend that I think is not reversible even if it is after COVID, yes.

Ravinder Singh

The question on the unfavorable sales mix. So on the chart it shows that our revenue was down 2%, but PBT was up 6%. And what we mean by unfavorable sales mix is that because we provide products and solutions, we do system integration and also have services the margins for each one of these businesses is different.

And when you look at half yearly comparison or yearly comparison, occasionally, right the margins of our business may fluctuate over time and this is because of the mixture of the businesses that are sort of delivering -- are coming to completion at that point of time. But if you look at the chart that we've given you in terms of the margins generally for most of our business we have maintained the margins or their site dropped because to COVID. But generally for the electronics sector we've been able to maintain the margins.

Vincent Chong

Yes. Shiang Long would you talk -- yes Land Systems.

Lee Shiang Long

I'll just add on the Land Systems. You know, that the Land Systems we have a range of products and services. So it ranges from the vehicle. And even for the vehicle, we have many types of vehicle and we also support the local and also overseas customer.

Same thing for the services. We also do a range of maintenance for all sort of vehicle and we have weapon and as well as ammunition for the MM and also large caliber. So it depends on the project delivery during that time. And also we have a different profit margin for the different product mix and also services. So that is why it is a simpler way of encompassing and provide an overview of exactly what is the mix for the profit margin that we are talking about.

Vincent Chong

Yes. Well, I get to answer your question what are we doing about it at the ST Engineering level. I think because we have a diverse portfolio of businesses there'll always be I guess, ebbs and flows in terms of the relative contribution by different business lines, different product types and therefore the margin mix. We don't believe that anything of concern at this time.

But obviously, we continue to watch our margins, but we believe that this is just our normal run of the business that would ebb and flow, which is the strength that we have because we are not overly reliant on one particular sector or segment because of our diverse portfolio. So we'll continue to watch this space, but it's not something that we are concerned at this time.

Unidentified Speaker

Thank you, Vincent.

Vincent Chong

Thank you. Thank you for your question.

Unidentified Speaker

We have Caroline from Channel NewsAsia that is waiting on the line. Caroline, your line is [Technical Difficulty] Please go ahead and ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Happy New Year, everyone. I have three questions. Firstly is on the PTF conversion. So is it right to say that the aim of the PTF conversion program is to initiate the process of an aircraft modification center? Would you be able to clarify that? And to what extent are you using the spec capacity left by passenger sector for this pivot in terms of manpower and resources for it? And the third point is how has this PTF helped to make up the shortfall left by the passenger sector? So that's on PTF.

And the second question is on the new orders contracts. Is it right to say that new others contracts mostly come from the Aerospace and Electronics sector? The statement -- the financial statement also stated defense and public safety and security as well. I wanted to get the sense on the proportion of which sectors are the new orders mostly coming from the demand.

And the third question is on the recovery outlook for the group's different business sectors, Aerospace, Electronics, Marine and Land Systems. What is the group's strategy to position itself in response to this recovery outlook? Thank you.

Vincent Chong

I'll invite Jeff to talk about the PTF and then we'll cover the other two shortly.

Jeffrey Lam

Okay. Currently, we have a global network of airfreight maintenance facilities and we're seeing at the moment capacity utilization of between 40% to 90%. Okay? So you can see it's a very big range across different geographies. Therefore in our consideration of where we put PTF capacity, we also look at where we might have additional capacity going forward.

And the point about passenger aircraft not being inducted and therefore leaving additional capacity is very correct. So we are very thankful that we have very loyal freight customers who have continued to provide us additional MRO work on freight aircraft.

In addition, we have the PTF conversions kicking in, absorbing some of the capacity. So we will be looking at filling up capacity across the world. And if one day we should run out of capacity, then we might be working with partners where we might have arrangements to license the PTF conversion work. Right? So we are, obviously, looking at the demand and then adjusting the supply of capacity to meet the expectations of customers.

Yes. In terms of recovery outlook, I think, it's -- obviously, a number of uncertainties at the moment, despite the introduction of vaccines. Very importantly, we are looking towards international passenger traffic growing. And that would mean that national authorities have to adopt a travel framework for people who are already vaccinated and we are not seeing that yet.

So we are hopeful that in the coming months, as more people get vaccinated, we will see travel protocols being established across the world to enable people who are designated to travel safely and easily. So, certainly, by the end of 2021, we are extremely hopeful that the situation will be much better than where we are today.

Vincent Chong

We do provide new orders for Aerospace and Electronics, but we also secured new orders in the Land Systems sector as well as Marine sector, except that we do not disclose for customer confidentiality reasons.

A net effect of these new order wins was that we ended -- maybe just repeating a point that I made earlier on, we ended up with the year with a higher -- a slightly higher order book than 2019. And that's despite about $1 billion of order cancellation. So I think our contract win pipeline continues to be robust.

In terms of recovery, we mentioned, it's going to be uneven, aerospace. We are seeing gradual recovery. It won't go back to the pre-COVID level by this year, we don't think so. But we are seeing signs of recovery. And, hopefully, with vaccines that are widely deployed.

Hopefully, pace can speed up and there will be travel protocols established between countries that will help the aviation industry. But we're watching the space closely, but the recovery is not expected to go back to the pre-COVID level, at least, not in this year.

As we mentioned, Smart City, we are seeing signs of good momentum, good growth, as Ravi mentioned. So that is a bright spot for us. Urban Solutions, Smart City, Internet of Things continue to give us good traction.

Defense business is very rock steady and it gives us the stability to weather the market aberrations. As we have demonstrated in 2020, defense will continue to be a very important piece of our business going forward.

And for us, for Marine, of course, we had some challenges in terms of the U.S. operations, but we're putting a lot of effort to strengthen the operations. So Sing Chan and his team have been working very hard on this. So we hope to continue to focus and we will continue to focus on delivering the outstanding projects, including the Polar Security Cutter, which is still at this time -- which is profitable at this time.

Now how are we positioning ourselves for recovery? Well, we have done quite a few things in 2020 in reducing our cost base, implementing productivity measures, so that when the market recovers, we're in a very strong position to benefit from the upside.

I also mentioned in the third quarter update that despite the near-term challenges posed by COVID-19, we continued our reorganization work and we are now under the new organization that better positions us to achieve our long-term strategy of strengthening our base business, while pursuing growth in Smart City and the international defense business.

So throughout the 2020, we were busy, not only taking cost-reduction and productivity measures, while keeping our employees safe, but we also took a lot of effort and time to reorganize ourselves, so that we are better prepared and better set up to benefit from any upturn that will come from now on.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Vincent. We have Mr. Go [ph], a member of the public that is waiting on the line. Mr. Go [ph], thank you for your patience. The line is now open. Please go ahead and ask the question. Okay. Mr. Go, your line is now on unmute. Please unmute the lineto ask your question. Mr. Go [ph], try to unmute his line perhaps we can move on to Mr. Ng Jun Jie. I believe he is also a member of the public. Ng Jun Jie, your line is now unmated. Please go ahead and ask your question.

Jun Jie Ng

Hi, Vincent. This is Shawn from JPMorgan. Thank you so much for the presentation. Yes. So I've got three questions. One is about cybersecurity. You mentioned, earlier there is an increasing growth here. Do you mind I could share a little bit on this potentially on a revenue [Audio Gap] projects are they looking? Is it Singapore, or is it overseas?

The second is on the impairment loss. Do we expect any further impairment loss for this financial year 2021 on the back of the slower-than-expected recovery trajectory? The last question is on the competitive landscape for both Aerospace and Electronics. Do you mind you could share a little bit more about the P2F as well as the MRO outlook, specifically how STE right now is better positioned compared to its peers? And specifically in the Electronics business, you acquired Newtec as well as Glowlink. How is it -- how are we thinking about the growth trajectory for the next two years? Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Yes. For the cybersecurity question, I'll invite Ravi to address and impairment possibilities in 2021 for Cedric to address that question and then for Jeff and Ravi to talk about the competitive landscape for PTF MRO as well as our atcom business Newtec Glowlink and the growth projection. Maybe we'll start with Ravi.

Ravinder Singh

Yes. So let me address the question on cybersecurity. So, we continue to actually have significantly new opportunities in cybersecurity. So just to share that, in terms of the wins this year compared -- or the wins in 2020 compared to 2019, the team actually won more than twice the test number, but also the value of the order. So there's many good opportunities. Firstly, in terms of the areas that we are delivering in cyber first is the cybersecurity operations center. So this is one of our key businesses. We have been very fortunate to be able to win projects to deliver cybersecurity op centers for many of the critical infrastructure verticals in Singapore.

The other area is in providing secure systems for communications, as well as for messaging. Again, this is another one of the areas where there's been significant demand because of the work-from-home requirements. We have had a few of these projects. We were able to win and to deliver to various customers.

And the third area is in terms of cybersecurity products. So, in Singapore, we are the few companies that actually deliver products both for commercial use, as well as for government use cybersecurity products to be used for purpose of encrypting communication. So, that's the third area of business. This is also the business that we are looking to grow overseas because a lot more easier to take it internationally. So overall, the cybersecurity business did well in 2020, and we are looking forward to even more opportunities in 2021 and we hope that the demand continues in the cybersecurity business for growth.

Vincent Chong

Yes. Maybe we address the -- Ravi on the third question on competitive landscape for Newtec acquisition, Glowlink acquisition, what's the growth trajectory -- outlook?

Ravinder Singh

Yes. So let me address that question. So first of all, after the acquisition of Newtec, which is now called iDirect Europe; and Glowlink, we have fully integrated both companies into our iDirect business, global business. So that is done. And I think we have -- the team has done a good job in doing the integration. The second industry was quite significantly hit by COVID, I think in three areas. One, in the aerospace area, naturally, there was -- there's a slowdown of in fact production of aircraft and sale of aircraft. So that has affected us the second time -- second area is the maritime crews business, also affected Satcom business.

And the third area is actually in terms of live sporting event, which is one of the areas where we brought a lot of solution to many of the major events around the world. So overall, although from a revenue point of view, we have done -- compared to the previous year, I would say, we have grown, but we had expected as much -- a more significant growth. But because of the COVID-19 impact, the -- our expectations were not met simply because of the slowdown.

But moving forward, we do feel that as global travel recovers, as the businesses around the world begin to recover the demand for the satellite communications will improve and will increase naturally. And I think the industry itself is growing dynamically. There are a lot of new constellation either being launched or planned to be launched. So we see this as a growth area and we believe that although this has slowed down our plans, we know that in the next couple of years the momentum will grow and we are in a good position having acquired and integrated both Newtec and Glowlink. We're in a good position to ride on this growth and to deliver value to the company.

Vincent Chong

Thank you, Ravi. When we made the acquisition we -- of Newtec, now iDirect Europe, we mentioned that we expect it to be accretive on year two -- in year two. But because of COVID-19, we came in just about breakeven versus it being accretive. We didn't meet what we originally set up to do. But long-term prospect is good and is in line with our strategy to further invest in Smart City and for in this case satcom is in the connectivity space. So over the long-term, we are still very positive about this space. In the short-term, it is certainly impacted by COVID-19 especially in the Aviation and Marine maritime sector.

On PTF side?

Jeffrey Lam

Okay. A very broad question. Thank you. In terms of competitiveness, the commercial work we win is all won from third-party customers. So we do not have a parent airline to work with. And, therefore, it is very imperative that we always benchmark ourselves against the market, against competition to see how we can position ourselves to win. And, therefore, the key approaches for us is really firstly capacity; secondly, capability; and thirdly, in terms of partnership.

So -- and we've announced in the past that we continue to build capacity. As we speak our life -- hanger-building project in Pensacola, Florida continues to be developed. And we are looking to break ground in the second quarter of this year despite the crisis because we are building for the long-term and we are building to support our customers in these great loyal relationships. In Asia, we continue to look at additional capacity as well in partnership with various parties.

Secondly, I talked about capability and today we talk a whole lot about PTF capability. In addition, Vincent talked about our nacelle MRO capability. We are also looking to build up our aviation leasing portfolio, which -- where we see an opportunity not just in passenger aircraft but also in freighter aircraft especially at this time where we have a -- asset values going down due to COVID temporarily. So we see a great opportunity here.

Thirdly, I talked about a partnership. And here we continue to work in partnership with OEMs and with airlines and with other parties to build the, kinds of, businesses, the kinds of programs that will make us successful, whether it's in an aircraft program, a system component program or an MRO program. So in every way, we are looking to position ourselves to be even more competitive coming out of COVID. And today, we are known as an integrator that has very full value stream capabilities across design, engineering, assembly, MRO, financing and end-of-life solutions. So we are known to be an integrator third-party independent integrator. And I think that positions us well to offer solutions and options to customers. Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Thank you. I'll let Cedric address the impairment.

Cedric Foo

Yeah, hi. Thanks for the question. Impairment testing is an activity that we do regularly. Basically it's to discount the future cash flow of particular lines of business and compare that to the value in use of the cash generating unit. So, for example, discount rate or terminal growth rate or factor that is unique to a particular CGU may affect impairments. But ceteris paribus, the fact that we're expecting a partial recovery in the environment would mean that we will be facing much less impairment this year than 2020.

Vincent Chong

Okay. Thank you. Is Mr. Go [ph] on the line?

Operator

Mr. Go, your line is open. Would you like to raise your questions? Mr. Go-eun Soon [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. No. I don't have any question. I did not ask to speak on this.

Vincent Chong

Thank you, Mr. Go.

Operator

Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Yes, Rachael [ph]?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Hi, everyone. Good afternoon. Happy New Year. Yes. So thank you for elaborating on how you plan to make up for the lost government savings. That was a very helpful slide. And on that note, why do you not want to give details about the productivity improvements and cost-saving initiatives? That is one question.

The second question is given that you are reorganizing your segmental reporting will you be hosting an Investor Day or Capital Markets Day to update your guidance and outlook on each segment and subsector? Third question, there was a – was the increase in advances from customers coming from a single customer or multiple customers?

And finally, the last question I have is for Jeffrey on the Aerospace P2F program. The last A330P2F conversion program, so you talked about the nose to tail learning curves. That was for a single location in Dresden. So coming up you have multiple inductions in multiple locations. My question is probably going to be a little bit more complicated in the sense that, how do you see the progress and profitability of this program especially with inductions in so many locations and simultaneously? So previously, you talked about 46 aircraft being converted before you can achieve zero production. How should we be looking at this given that you have 30 aircraft coming to be inducted?

Vincent Chong

Yeah. I will take the first two question on the details of the $180 million as well as Investor Day whether we have one – so answer is yes, a very simple answer yes. I'll share a little bit more with you and then for Cedric to take on the customer advances. And then the question on PTF multiple lines, we'll give it to Jeff.

Let me just recap, what we mentioned other constituents or the components of the $180 million cost savings. That includes reduced manpower cost productivity measures. That would include in fact things like – areas like reduced contract labor, reduced outsourced contractors, retirement, natural attrition reduced overtime that we did last year actually. And these measures were taken across our global network and it will be manifested in both cost of goods as well as OpEx.

And because most of these items were taken in 2020 or initiatives taken implemented in 2020 or flows through to 2021 for full year in fact and some of these items are productivity measures and resource reduction are also intertwined. So we decided that, it is not very meaningful to get into the various little small buckets. But suffice to say that, we are confident of delivering the overall $180 million savings as a result of all these measures that we have taken. We'll continue to watch this space very closely, and we'll share more as we have more information throughout the year. But certainly, we are confident of achieving the $180 million of savings barring unforeseen circumstances.

And also, I want to repeat the point that, I made earlier on. If there's a stronger recovery than what we expect then part of this cost reduction will have to go back into the business so that we can pursue more profitable growth. We will – we plan to have an Investor Day event again this year, likely in the second half of the year. We are look – obviously, we continue to – we continuously review our business portfolio, or keep testing our strategy and we continue to do our own work. And in the second half of this year, we will want the plan for an Investor Day, where we'll give you a more holistic sharing of how we see the business going forward, especially under the new organization structure. Okay?

Chee Foo

Some advances from multiple customers some more than others.

Jeffrey Lam

Okay. Yeah. Thank you for the very insightful question cuts that – the work that we do as operations folks. We do have more lines to start up more locations. And therefore, the learning curve also applies across various locations. Now, the hope and expectation of course is because we've already had a significant learning curve for the first aircraft in any location therefore that cross learning can be shared with other locations, so that they do not have to learn from scratch.

Obviously, there will still be learning curve but a smaller one. And one way for us to address that is to actually have teams that travel, teams that already have experience on the first few aircraft, to travel to these newer locations, to support the start-up of these other locations. And other than putting in place hangar capacity, there's a huge amount of work to be done across, procuring the tooling, conversion, material kits, getting the skilled manpower.

So it's a whole host of production factors that you need to put in place, at the right place, right time, in the right way, to ensure that we can deliver well for our customers and be profitable ourselves. So indeed, it's an important point that we continue to work hard on, in order to start up all these lines across the world. Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Yes, Horng Han?

Horng Han

Hi. Hello. Just three quick questions here, the first is on the, Marine. If you look at the history of US of the Marine business in the US, the geography there, it tends to have quite a long list of cost and execution issues. With the new CEO, how should investors look at the execution and delivery of the heavy-duty icebreaker, considering that it is one of the largest vessels to be built? And you have a new design?

Second question is, can we have an updated price, with regards to each of the PTF conversion. My understanding, some years back is that each of this PTF costs about a few million US dollars. Is this still the ballpark rate that we are looking at? And the last question is the $70 million differences, in terms of the partial business recovery and lower impairment. Is management able to provide a breakdown between the two? Thank you.

Vincent Chong

Yeah. We -- first of all, the third question, first. We are not going to give you a breakdown. But if you look at the partial recovery assumption that we have there, it's not -- I think it's quite modest, even if there's no -- even if there's no repeat of lower impairment.

What we know, is the impairment will not be as much as 2020. But notwithstanding, the case, the partial recovery that we are expecting is actually relatively modest, given the uncertainties in the market. We typically don't talk about price, in any detail for competitive reasons and so forth. But I'll maybe have Jeff touch a little bit on, how the overall competitive landscape and customer focus are on PTF.

In the US, yes, we have put in a lot of effort on the Marine sector, as I will let, Sing Chan talk about a little bit more details. But the Polar Security Cutter project is a focus for us. It is -- it remains profitable at this time. And the way that the contracting is done is also different. There's a lot more customer participation upfront in the, first 18 months to make sure that costs are well understood.

And then, in the second 18 months of detailed design again a lot of customer involvement. So it's not like the way that the other projects are being managed. So the dynamics will be different and obviously more customer involvement in terms of cost certainty is the differentiator. But I'll let, Sing Chan perhaps, share more with us. Sing Chan?

Ng Sing Chan

Vincent has touched on the key points, as to why and how the Polar Security Cutter program is different from the rest of them. In addition to that, we have together with the agencies developed a plan to put infrastructure improvement in place, to ensure that this particular project and vessel will be produced and manufactured differently from the ones before. I've earlier said that in the last six months or seven months, CEO has been busy reviewing the operations. So what he has done will certainly benefit the, Polar Security program going forward. Yeah.

Vincent Chong

Jeff, do you have anything more to add on PTF?

Yeah. Thank you very much. Thank you all for your interest. Well there's no more question from the participants of the webcast. So I thank you all for all your questions. Thank you for taking time to be with us.

Let me just maybe end by saying that, 2020 was very challenging, but we have taken a lot of steps to strengthen and lower our cost base. We have also taken time to reorganize ourselves so that we can better achieve our long-term strategy, so that we are now well positioned -- continue to be well positioned to capture long-term sustainable growth.

So on that positive note, we'll end the results briefing today. Thank you very much for your attention. For those who join us from the webcast. Thank you very much.

Cedric Foo

Thank you.