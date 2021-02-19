When we last covered LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) we left with the message that the COVID-related headwinds could bottom in three quarters, but the stock was unlikely to deliver big returns. Specifically we said that...

We think the stock will do ok over the next 5-7 years and provide investors about 7-8% compounded returns with almost all of it coming in dividends.

Source: The Vaccine Will Not Cure All That Ails LTC Properties

The stock has actually moved up about 11% since that article and actually outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY). With the annual report out, we decided to check in on our thesis and see if it needed a tweak.

Q4-2020

For Q4-2020, LTC's funds from operations came in a shade below 2019 levels.

Source: Q4-2020 Supplemental

Key detractors were the slightly lower rental revenue numbers and the slightly higher General and Administrative (G&A) expenses.

Source: Q4-2020 Supplemental

The strongest offset came from the lower interest expenses as the Federal Reserve cut rates in March 2020. LTC's funds available for distribution or FAD closely matched its FFO numbers and comfortably surpassed its total quarterly dividend payment of $0.57/share.

What Worked

If there's one thing that LTC has a firm handle on, it's the debt. Debt forms a modest part of its enterprise value (roughly market cap + debt) and its debt to adjusted EBITDA ratios are on the low side for a REIT.

Source: Q4-2020 Supplemental

We can see that LTC has maintained this ratio in the same ballpark over the last four years. Fixed charge coverage has actually improved as over time LTC has refinanced its higher interest debt.

Source: Q4-2020 Supplemental

LTC also maintains a healthy pool of liquidity which is adequate for its size.

Source: Q4-2020 Supplemental

What's Not Working

While LTC's overall FFO and FAD numbers look un-impacted and it has maintained its debt level through the eye of the storm, its tenants are in some level of distress. On top of that list is Senior Lifestyles. LTC already had to concede solid ground here as it transitioned 11 of its properties to new operators.

During April through December 2020, we received $9,200,000 of Senior Lifestyle’s $13,800,000 contractual rent due and applied their letter of credit and deposits totaling $3,725,000 to the remaining $850,000 balance of fourth quarter rent, $249,000 to unaccrued past due third quarter rent, $2,501,000 to accrued second quarter rent receivable and $125,000 to notes receivable. At December 31, 2020, Senior Lifestyle owed us $1,002,000 past due unaccrued rent. Also, during the fourth quarter of 2020, we recorded an impairment charge of $3,036,000 related to a memory care community that was operated by Senior Lifestyle. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, we transitioned 11 assisted living communities previously leased to Senior Lifestyle to two operators. These communities are located in Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin. Total cash rent expected under these master lease agreements is $5,250,000 for the first lease year, $7,078,000 for the second lease year and $7,303,000 for the third lease year, escalating 2% annually thereafter. We are currently evaluating our options for the remaining 12 assisted communities operated by Senior Lifestyle, which may include re-leasing or selling some or all of the properties.

Source: 2020 Annual Report

The exact rent paid on those 11 properties by Senior Lifestyle was not available within the annual report. Based on the extent of the rent escalators seen with the new operators though, we believe there was a substantial reduction at least for the first year. Note that LTC is mulling over what to do with the other 12 properties leased to Senior Lifestyles and in all likelihood there will be additional rent cuts involved. More importantly for LTC, Senior Lifestyles is just one of the tenants that's currently in distress. Genesis Healthcare (GEN) gave a going concern warning recently and based on its leverage metrics we have doubts that it makes it through 2021. GEN makes up about 5.2% of LTC's rents. Investors can go through the annual report to see the specific issues LTC has had with its current tenants like Anthem Memory Care and past tenants like Preferred Care Inc. At a high level the best way to gauge the distress is to examine the EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, deprecation, amortization and rent) coverage of the portfolio. For assisted living facilities this was at 0.94X in Q3-2020.

Source: Q4-2020 Supplemental

Remember that LTC reports these with a quarter of delay as it's impossible to get this information in real-time from its tenants. That 0.94X number in all likelihood is now hovering under 0.90X in Q1-2021. LTC has started providing relief by reducing its rent escalators but it will likely have to do more.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, we proactively provided additional financial support to the majority of our operators by reducing by 50% 2021 rent escalations. This support is provided in the form of a credit to the majority of our operating partners. The one time rent escalation reduction is expected to have an approximate $0.5 million impact on our 2021 GAAP revenue.

Source: 2020 Annual Report

On the skilled nursing side as noted in the slide, EBITDAR coverage was rescued by government relief funds. These will disappear in 2021 and leave a operators to cope with ultra low occupancy levels.

Valuation

LTC now trades close to 14.25X FFO for 2021. It's easy to view this as "cheap," especially when the technology bubble pitches those kind of revenue multiples as "fair." But in isolation, that FFO multiple is about the high end of what LTC can hold in our opinion. There's substantial downside risk and every time LTC transitions a property to a new tenant, it likely concedes ground in landlord funded capex and additional rent cuts. LTC still does have strong coverage for its dividends, but there are issues to be worked out. LTC thus enjoys the second-lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A Moderate danger rating implies a 15-33% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

The next two quarters will tell the extent to which its operators can survive and thrive without CARES Act funds. While many of LTC's properties were not eligible for those funds, do remember that its operators have other properties that were eligible and the only way they made it through was because of the CARES Act. We continue to see this as a difficult area for investors to make money and LTC is now moving to the upper end of our Neutral valuation range. Income oriented investors should consider writing in-the-money covered calls to reduce downside risk around here.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.