Work-from-home has continued to be a boon for MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), has record growth in 2020 for broadband subscribers has driven strong demand for MaxLinear’s front-end and connectivity solutions, and the acquisition of Intel’s (INTC) Home Gateway business has gone exceptionally well. Less impressive has been the performance in infrastructure, and MaxLinear is going to need that business to step up in 2021.

I thought MaxLinear was priced for in-line performance back in December, and that’s largely what has happened, with the shares modestly outperforming the SOX over the last couple of months. I have raised my revenue and margin expectations, driven in large part by Broadband and Connectivity (the former Connected Home segment), but MaxLinear’s outperformance now seems much more tied to a ramp in the Infrastructure segment, where I see more competitive threats.

Strong Consumer Broadband Drives A Beat-And-Raise Quarter

While the inclusion of Intel’s Home Gateway business skews the comparisons, MaxLinear had a strong quarter all the same.

Revenue rose 178% yoy and 24% qoq to $195M, beating expectations by almost 3%. Upside was driven by the former Connected Home business, which is now reported as Broadband and Connectivity. Broadband revenue rose 38% qoq to $113M, while Connectivity rose 43% qoq to $34M. Infrastructure revenue declined 17% qoq to $18M, and Industrial & Multi-Market rose 1% to $29M.

Gross margin was almost seven points lower from the prior year at 57.8%, but down 20bp on a sequential basis, and about 40bp better than expected. Operating income rose 23% qoq, to just under $37M, with operating margin declining 10bp qoq to 18.9%, beating expectations by more than 100bp.

With management still expecting to see some growth in broadband and expecting stronger demand in wireless backhaul, they guided to a Q1 revenue range with a midpoint 6% above the prior sell-side average.

Is Consumer Broadband Heading For A Slowdown?

With the pandemic forcing people to stay home for work and leisure, consumer broadband subscriptions jumped in 2020, driving demand for MaxLinear’s set-top box RF front-end chips, as well as MoCA, G.hn, Ethernet, and WiFi products for home connectivity. Not only did MaxLinear see better MoCA shipments (presumably to Comcast (CMCSA)), they also appeared to gain share with DOCSIS 3.1 products, and upgrades to WiFi6 seem to have driven some content gains as well across the business.

The pandemic drove a surge in home broadband and connectivity demand, but that momentum is slowing. Charter (CHTR) and Comcast both saw slowdowns in new subscriber adds, with Charter slowing from +537K in Q3’20 to +246K in Q4’20 and Comcast from +633K in Q3’20 to +538K in Q4’20.

My main concern is that the pandemic pulled forward demand and that MaxLinear is going to see a “donut hole” of demand before longer-term drivers like 10G PON and new WiFi6 and Ethernet products can drive some share and content growth. Still, kudos to management for seeing the value in the Intel Home Gateway assets, getting the deal done, and (so far at least) leveraging that deal.

Infrastructure Needs To Deliver

That MaxLinear saw weakness this quarter in wireless backhaul is neither surprising nor all that troubling – 5G-related equipment deployment has been lumpy and the loss of Huawei as a customer hurt results. With management talking up customer enthusiasm over its 14nm 8x8 5G transceiver, I expect to see better results in the coming quarters.

Where I’m still less confident is with the company’s PAM-4 business. Interconnect demand has held up well (Inphi (IPHI) saw 17% qoq growth in its cloud business in Q4’20), but MaxLinear has not delivered on past promises where this business is concerned – the pandemic certainly created unexpected challenges (particularly for qualification processes), but the results are what they are.

Management said that they will be going into commercial-scale production for its 400G PAM-4 product for Amazon (AMZN) around midyear, while also remaining on track to sample its 5nm 800G PAM-4 product around midyear. While it will probably be true that MaxLinear will be first to market with a 5nm 800G product, I’m not sure being first will matter as much management thinks, and I believe MaxLinear is still going to have a hard time establishing itself against Inphi and Broadcom (AVGO). I’d be happy to be proven wrong here, but so far MaxLinear has talked a better game than they’ve played.

The Outlook

As I said, I’m concerned about how MaxLinear’s performance meets up with expectations. I do think concerns about a consumer broadband slowdown are pretty widely known, but it will put a lot more pressure on the company to deliver on the long-discussed potential of the Infrastructure business. The demand, both for 5G infrastructure and high-speed data center interconnect, should be there, so we will see how the company delivers over the next few quarters.

I’ve raised my 2021 revenue expectations on better Broadband/Connectivity performance and I’d love an “excuse” to be more bullish on Infrastructure. Either way, I’m still comfortable with a long-term revenue growth rate on the high end of the mid-single-digits.

On margins, I’ve basically maintained my near-term GM assumptions, but modestly boosted my OPM assumptions on better operating leverage on the higher revenue. Here too is another opportunity for better performance in Infrastructure to drive upside to my numbers. As is, I still do expect a significant transformation in profitability over time, with a nearly two-point OPM improvement between 2021 and 2022 and pretty rapid progression into mid-to-high teens adjusted FCF margins driving double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

While the valuation on discounted cash flow looks pretty typical with most other chip stocks today, I do still see upside here on margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, possibly upwards of 20% if they really execute on the opportunity in Infrastructure. I’m less confident of the upside here than I am for a stock like ON Semiconductor (ON) or STMicro (STM), but I also see larger upside in the bull case, so more aggressive investors may still want to consider this name.