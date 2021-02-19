Between the pandemic and government turmoil, there's still quite a bit of upheaval in Peru, and that's seldom good for business. Nevertheless, things are slowly getting better and Credicorp's (NYSE:BAP) conservative operating philosophy (including conservative economic projections and reserving decisions over a year ago) seems to be serving the bank well during this challenging period.

I can't say that the risks to Credicorp's credit quality or Peru's economy have peaked and that it will be smooth sailing from here. Frankly, given Peru's political environment today, "smooth sailing" is probably a pipe dream. Even so, I expect a strong recovery over the next couple of years, with Credicorp regaining 2019 levels of profitability in 2022 (on the earlier edge of my prior outlook) and long-term core earnings growth in the neighborhood of 7%-8%.

These shares have risen about 30% since my last update, lagging the recovery in the U.S. bank sector, but outperforming the S&P 500 and modestly outperforming the iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU). With low-to-mid-teens annualized total return potential and a fair value closer to $200/share, I think this is a name for investors to consider as one of the better economies in South America gets back on track.

Mixed Results On Weak Underlying Market Conditions

Peru and the United States are obviously very different economies, but like most U.S. banks, Credicorp is suffering from a combination of weak spreads, excess liquidity, and poor loan demand. Management has also made the decision to continue building out its digital capabilities, a decision that has literal short-term costs but long-term advantages. All told, it was a weak quarter at the pre-provision line, but with lower credit costs driving a bottom line beat.

Revenue fell 8% yoy and rose 7% qoq to P$ 3.48 billion, with net interest income down 13% yoy and down 4% to P$ 2.07B (or down 9% yoy and 1% qoq on an adjusted basis). Net interest margin fell 176bp yoy and 32bp qoq to 3.73%, worse than expected on greater excess liquidity. Non-interest income rose 5% yoy and 21% qoq to P$ 1.33B on healthy fee income (up 3% yoy and 13% qoq to P$ 0.87B) and better insurance results.

Expenses rose 5% yoy and 10% qoq to P$ 1.98B, with spending on digital initiatives up 25% yoy. It's tough to find good (or at least reliable) quarterly consensus numbers, but Credicorp's pre-provision profits declined 20% yoy and improved 3% qoq to P$ 1.5B, missing expectations by around 12% as far as I can tell.

Provision expense of P$ 733M was far lower than the P$ 1.0B or so expected by analysts, driving a large (70%-plus) beat at the reported net income line. Book value per share fell 13% yoy and rose 5% to around $86 per ADR.

Weak Loan Demand And Iffy Credit Trends

Peru's weak economy continues to undermine loan demand. While government support programs like Reactiva Peru are making a difference (similar in some respects to the U.S. Paycheck Protection Plan loans) and drove loans up 19% yoy and 2% qoq, underlying "structural" loans fell 3% yoy and 2% qoq, with retail down 2% yoy and up 2% qoq, MiBanco down 4% yoy and up 1% qoq, and wholesale (corporations and large businesses) down 5% yoy and down 7% qoq.

A modest bright spot was the ongoing "de-dollarization" of the business, with P$ loans down 3% yoy and 1% qoq on a structural basis, while USD-denominated loans declined 9% yoy and 5% qoq. Credicorp is also seeing an influx of lower-cost deposits (demand deposits up 59% yoy and 2% qoq), pushing structural deposit costs down 87bp yoy and 16bp qoq to 1.43%.

Credit is a mixed bag, with Credicorp's performance so far better than the sell-side had feared six to eight months ago (closer to my own expectations, however), but still not on great footing.

Non-performing loans increased 42% yoy and 13% qoq, with the NPL ratio (including restructured debts) at 4.6% vs. 3.9% last year and 4.2% last quarter; excluding government support programs, the ratio would be 5.6% versus 5.1% in the prior quarter, so bad debt formation is still an issue.

On the positive side, customers with restructured loans are on increasingly better terms. About 15% of Credicorp's loans are "reprogrammed", with an 8% qoq increase in renegotiated loan, and 96% of retail borrowers and 93% of MiBanco borrowers are now current on payments (versus 94% and 86%, respectively, in the third quarter).

I'd also note that Credicorp's reserves cover NPLs by 156%, and not all (or necessarily even "most") of those NPLs will ultimately need to be charged off, and I expect Credicorp to see some reserve releases over the next year or two.

Peru, And Credicorp, Set To Do Better, But The Political Backdrop Is A Mess

While Peru had been enjoying a good (and sadly unusual) run of stable government not so long ago, things have gotten a lot more chaotic. When the Congress of Peru removed President Vizcarra back in mid-November, it set the stage for three presidents in eight days, and the current president and the legislators are not exactly on the same page now.

Peru's congress passed a bill that would empower Peru's central bank to set minimum and maximum lending rates on various consumer and small business loans, and did so over the objections of the president, the leadership of the central bank, and the bank regulator. President Sagasti then effectively vetoed the measure, but the Congress may yet override that decision, leading to a showdown in Peru's Constitutional Court.

It's an open question how the central bank would interpret and enforce a law that they don't support, and it seems reasonable to assume they'd take the most lenient approach possible. Nevertheless, with Credicorp's MiBanco rates above average in many categories (400bp above the market average for small business loans and 300bp above for retail consumer loans), it could still have a negative impact.

This is only one particular issue in the political landscape; in general there is a lot of turbulence in the government now, and ongoing bickering could threaten Peru's recovery. For its part, Credicorp management believes that Peru's economy will see 8% to 10% growth in 2021 after a double-digit decline in 2020, and management expects 4% to 8% loan growth with lower provisioning, a modestly better efficiency ratio (44% to 46% versus 46.3% in '20), but also a weaker NIM (3.9% to 4.4% versus 4.3% for '20).

The Outlook

Management's guidance isn't too surprising to me, as I expected it would take a couple of years for spreads to normalize. Even so, I believe loan growth will start to recover, and I believe the pandemic has accelerated the transition to, and adoption of, digital banking services, with Credicorp reporting that 78% of transactions are now done digitally (versus 62% a year ago) and 55% of clients now use digital tools (versus 41%).

Relative to my earlier outlook, my core earnings for 2021 is about 3% lower now, largely due to greater pressures on spreads in the near-term, weaker loan demand, and higher spending on digital initiatives. My '22 and '23 earnings estimates haven't changed as much, though, and I still expect Credicorp to regain 2019 levels of profitability in '22. Likewise, I still expect long-term core earnings growth of around 7% to 8% with faster growth (9% to 10%) over the next five years.

The Bottom Line

With the well below-average 2020 results now out of the model, my fair value estimate heads higher. I would note that I've increased my discount rate in the short term to account for credit risk and political turbulence. Even so, I believe that Credicorp is priced for an attractive low-to-mid-teens annualized total return and I believe the ADRs are attractive below $200. Credicorp carries above-average risk, but for investors looking to participate in a South American recovery story, I think the shares hold above-average appeal.