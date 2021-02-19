Logistics infrastructure is under strain across the U.S. right now, but with challenges come opportunities, including the opportunity for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to lock in better prices, continue its productivity/efficiency initiatives, and reinvest in the growth of what is already the second-largest intermodal services provider.

Balancing growth and margins will always be a challenge for providers like Hub Group and J.B. Hunt (JBHT), but I like how the business has evolved over the last four years and I like management's moves to expand the business's footprint (including the recent addition of a well-regard asset-light last-mile logistics provider). With the shares looking undervalued below the mid-$60's, I think near-term worries about gross margin pressure have created a window of opportunity here.

Mixed Results In Q4, But Generally Favorable On Balance

There were certainly positives and negatives from the fourth quarter results at Hub Group, including management's cautious or disappointing (depending upon your point of view) guidance on gross margin in the face of ongoing strains across the U.S. logistics chain.

Revenue rose almost 6% to $0.95B, beating expectations by about 3%. Revenue outperformance was driven primarily by the Brokerage business, where management took advantage of very strong spot pricing to grow 27% (to $0.13B) from the prior year. The core Intermodal business saw 5% growth (to $0.58B) on 9% volume growth, with strong growth in the transcontinental and local West Coast operations.

Logistics revenue declined modestly to $0.18B, while Dedicated revenue fell 3% to $0.68B.

Gross margins were substantially weaker on an adjusted basis (down 260bp to 11.4%), with substantial pressures across all businesses from higher purchased transportation costs (including higher rail service costs and higher prices in the 40% of drayage outsourced to third parties). While Intermodal gross margin declined almost three points and Brokerage declined four points, the end result was still only 10bp worse than the Street expected.

Operating cost management and operating leverage are key factors for logistics and transportation companies, and Hub Group outperformed here this quarter. Operating expenses declined 17%, leading to a 4% decline in adjusted operating income to $37M (16% better than expected) and a 40bp decline in margin to 3.9%, 40bp better than expected.

Locking In Higher Rates, But Facing Higher Costs

Companies like Hub Group and J.B. Hunt do most of their business under contracts, and so there's always a lag between spot rates and realized pricing (as seen with Intermodal revenue growing just 5% on a 9% improvement in volume). Around half of Hub Group's contracts roll off by the end of Q1'21, though, and management expects to secure high single-digit price increases for the intermodal business.

On the cost side, the company benefited from the timely decision to buy shipping containers in the second half of 2020. Shipping containers are almost impossible to find now, and if you can find one, you'll be paying about 165% more than this time last year.

Hub Group should also benefit from a more stable pricing environment on the rail side as companies like Norfolk Southern (NSC) have indicated that after two years of pretty aggressive price "adjustments", price hikes will be much more modest in 2021.Still, drayage and other purchased transportation costs are higher now, and management has guided for a slower recovery in gross margin than the Street had previously expected.

For those who don't follow the space closely, it's not just about absorbing higher drayage and rail costs. Logistics providers have seen velocity impairments across their networks, with congestion at ports (significant inflow and pandemic-related worker absenteeism), railyards, and warehouses. Logistics is a place where time is money and these delays are snarling the flow of goods and creating higher costs for companies like Hub Group and J.B. Hunt.

I would expect the congestion to ease in the second quarter and thereafter. Gross margin should start improving in the second quarter and get back above 13% in the second half of the year, but this is definitely an issue to watch in 2021.

Investing For Growth

Hub Group management has also made it clear that they intend to continue growing the business. Capex in 2021 should be around $150M to $170M (compared to $115M, $95M, and $200M in the last three years), with management looking to add to its container and truck fleets to support volume growth.

Management would also like to do more bolt-on deals. I really liked the late 2020 acquisition of NonStopDelivery, a non-asset last-mile logistics provider that Hub Group had worked with for many years. Working through a network of agents that own assets like warehouses, NonStopDelivery focuses on heavy home goods (furniture, exercise equipment, and so on), and brings a presence in last-mile that Hub Group had previously lacked. With ongoing growth in online shopping, I expect last-mile logistics to continue growing at a double-digit rate (likely around the mid-teens) through at least 2025, and this is a logical extension of Hub Group's business.

The Outlook

I see opportunities for larger players like J.B. Hunt, Hub Group, XPO Logistics (XPO), and Schneider (SNDR) to continue taking share from smaller sub-scale players in the intermodal space, and I likewise see opportunities for Hub Group management to selectively grow the truck brokerage and logistics businesses, including further expansion in areas like expediting and last-mile services.

This year (2021) will be an unusually strong recovery year, with double-digit revenue growth, but I expect long-term growth in the neighborhood of 5%, with some potential upside (and risk) if management gets more aggressive on M&A.

This will always be a low-margin business (EBITDA margin around 7% in '21 and operating margin around 3.7%), and I see relatively limited scope for major improvements, but I do see opportunities to improve asset utilization, driving FCF margins into the 2%'s over the next decade and leveraging that revenue growth to mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I value Hub Group on both discounted cash flows and margin/return-driven multiples to revenue and EBITDA. On cash flow, I see a long-term total annualized return potential in the high single-digits, while near-term margins and returns (ROA, et al) support a fair value in the mid-$60's.

Hub Group participates in a very competitive marketplace and one where the success of the company is very much dependent on its partners doing their jobs effectively and efficiently. There are likewise risks in whether management can successfully manage the growth they seek and generate adequate margins. I believe the rewards outweigh the risks, though, and I think this is a name to consider as logistics snarls untangle in the coming months and open a path to margin improvement.