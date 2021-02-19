Investment Thesis: Lindt & Sprüngli looks set to make a recovery in sales after a slump in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, a more conservative investor might wish to see a corresponding recovery in free cash flow levels and lower net debt before considering this stock.

Back in May 2019, I made the argument that Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCPK:LDSVF) would continue to see significant growth in spite of stationary growth at the time.

The stock has not failed to disappoint, with price up by over 35% since then:

Performance

In spite of encouraging price performance, the company has also felt the pinch from lower consumer spending as a result of the pandemic.

For instance, it has been recently reported that annual organic sales declined by over 6% to CHF 4.2 billion.

There were several contributing factors to this. While online sales have continued to remain vibrant, store closures and lower incidences of shopping visits as a result of the pandemic have ultimately weighed on the company's bottom line.

Moreover, the drop in organic sales was more pronounced in North America - which saw a decline of over 6%, compared with a drop of just under 3% for Europe.

The drop in revenues was also compounded by a stronger Swiss franc. In spite of the United States having formally labelled Switzerland as a currency manipulator - the markets do not seem to have taken the news negatively - with the franc broadly continuing to rise against the greenback in a continuing risk-off environment.

As a result of the disconnect between stock price and sales growth, this has led to some speculation that the company could be overvalued at this point. For instance, another Seeking Alpha author makes the argument that with shares trading at approximately 40x EPS, post-COVID performance would need to rebound strongly in order to justify investors' future growth expectations.

In my opinion, Lindt & Sprüngli is one of those stocks that will always trade at a premium price - as investors are willing to pay such a premium for future earnings. In this regard, I am not going to address the issue of valuation directly in this article.

The author also correctly states that sales are down given the fact that the company is significantly dependent on travel retail channels such as airports for a significant portion of their sales.

With that being said, recovery in the second half of the year appears to have been encouraging - as the lack of social mobility boosted chocolate sales during this period. Specifically, the company is indicating that it expects to post an operating profit margin of 10% come March, with a recovery to 15% then expected in 2022.

When looking at organic sales growth, we can see that sales are down to levels last seen in 2016 and 2017 on a CHF basis:

Source: Lindt & Sprüngli Half-Year Results 2020

Inventory and Cash Flow

When taking the company's performance in a broader context, one ratio that I think is particularly helpful in analyzing is the inventory to sales ratio. If this ratio is rising, then it indicates that the company is accumulating growing stock that it is unable to sell. This is obviously bad for cash flow, and would not be desirable.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 Inventory 752.2 896.1 849.1 Sales 1668.2 1757.8 1534.9 Inventory to Sales ratio 45.09% 50.98% 55.32%

Source: Lindt Half-Year Income Statements and Balance Sheets (2018 - 2020)

We can see that the inventory to sales ratio has been rising since 2018. Granted, the rise in 2020 was not particularly acute. Moreover, one would also be concerned about a low inventory to sales ratio, as it could indicate that the company might have problems in adequately meeting demand once sales rebound.

However, should this ratio rise above 60%, then this might be a cause for concern.

From a cash standpoint, we can see that the company's free cash flow as a percentage of sales is down by approximately 5% from the previous year, while net debt is up 34%.

Source: Lindt & Sprüngli Half-Year Results 2020

While there is sufficient optimism to believe that sales will rebound to pre-pandemic levels, more conservative investors may be somewhat alarmed by the fact that free cash flow is decreasing while net debt levels are rising.

When looking at the company's half-year reports, we also note that cash and cash equivalents are down from CHF 996 million as reported December 2018 to CHF 530 million as reported June 2020.

For the upcoming earnings report, one would ideally like to see evidence that the company is starting to conserve cash once again in order to make up for the drop in revenues. Otherwise, this makes the company less able to ride out a longer than expected slump in demand for the company's products.

Conclusion

To conclude, Lindt & Sprüngli could continue to see a recovery in sales after a sharp initial slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, I would be looking more closely at how the company manages its net debt and cash flow going forward to determine whether significant upside exists in the stock over the longer-term.

