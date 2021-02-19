Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) CEO Michael Cooper on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2021 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Cooper - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jay Jiang - Chief Financial Officer

Gordon Wadley - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Jenny Ma - BMO Capital Markets

Michael Markidis - Desjardins Capital market

Operator

Michael Cooper

Thank you, Operator and good morning to everybody. Today I'm with Gordon Wadley, the Chief Operating Officer of Dream Office; and Jay Jiang, the Chief Financial Officer. This has been a challenging time to run any business and running office buildings in this environment has been really peculiar. We're coming up to 12 months with very few people working out of offices and tremendous amount of discussions over how people will work in the future.

We will not answer that today. Today, we're going to focus on the assets that we own and what we're doing with them. I would say the following. We spent five years repositioning the portfolio so that we will be 85% assets in downtown Toronto. We're strong believers in the future the City of Toronto. The City of Toronto was doing better than it ever did the day before the pandemic hit and we believe that Toronto will continue to do well after the pandemic is manageable.

With regards to the buildings that we own, buildings of this quality and location, over the last 150 years or so have done exceedingly well and we expect that they will do very well in the future. Dream Office is 85% downtown Toronto office buildings and 15% outside of downtown Toronto. Outside of downtown Toronto include Suffolk Center, which is a great building that's been doing very well, and 2200 Eglinton which is adjacent to a new LRT subway stop that will be opening later this year.

We're getting that land rezoned. It's 15 acres. We think we'll end up with maybe 2.5 million square feet of extra density. At $70 a foot, that's about $175 million, which would be about $4 a share of additional value. We're also an owner of dream industrial stock, which is worth about $340 million, which is another six. So, we're currently trading at below $20 and we have $10 a share in our Dream Industrial REIT stock and likely will achieve that increment value this year at 2200 Eglinton. That leaves $10 a share on all of our office buildings and we're very excited at this pricing to be able to announce that we've completed our normal course issuer bid in January, and looking forward we'll be using our capital to improve our buildings and buy back stock.

I'd like to turn it over to Gord to provide an update on the operations. After that, Jay will speak about the financials and then we'd be happy to answer your questions. Gord?

Gordon Wadley

Well, thanks, Michael, and good morning. First and foremost, I hope everyone in your families are all staying well. It's great to get a chance to connect with you all today. Ultimately prior to the pandemic, the Toronto leasing market was a very favorable arena for not just our company, but all landlords in general. Vacancy was sub 2% and rents were at record highs on both new leases and renewals. Demand for office space from the tech, finance and professional services sector provided tremendous tailwinds for commercial owners in downtown Toronto. The pandemic has resulted in office vacancy for Toronto to increase to over 7.5% downtown, a level not seen since the Great financial crisis.

New leasing has slowed a bit, but this is a direct result of the various states of emergency being mandated and largely as a result of these actions, many tenants are understandably delaying decisions on their future real estate strategy. Despite all of this and further despite what you read in the news and various social media hot takes, it was an active year of leasing for Dream Office, and of equal importance, rents held up very well on the over 500,000 square feet of deals we completed in 2020, and we continue to see real positive momentum and some increasing activity as we get to the spring.

During the pandemic and closing of 2020, we completed approximately 65 deals for over 500,000 feet. For some additional context, we did three transactions over 25,000 feet, and one at approximately 190,000 square feet. So, from our perspective, deals of scale are getting done and companies are making commitments. Our rates have been very resilient and it's a testament to the quality and location of the buildings we own, the efforts of our operating team and ultimately staying true to our asset and capital strategy.

Net rents have continued to be strong and in-line with our business plan at pre-pandemic levels. We've also seen steady growth in the NER performance of deals being completed, where on average were 21% over budget on an aggregate basis. Like most of our peers, we've had some construction delays and challenges that we're managing through on our Bay Street collection. These are due solely to the mandated shutdowns on interior construction and we're targeting substantial completion by the end of the summer. The feedback from tenants and brokers alike has been tremendous. We really look forward to unveiling it all to you all soon and hopefully, we'll get a chance to walk you through in person.

The optimism on our Bay Street offering is further supported by the 12 deals that we did in that specific project at strong rents in NERs, 30% higher than budgeted. These are a new class of boutique assets that don't compete with large towers. They're low rise, lockable, both small, private floorplates all-new base building systems and showcase a level of luxury finishes that are unique to the market. In the current pipeline, we're actively negotiating and trading paper on 20 deals totaling over 215,000 feet. There's a lot of press and focus around shadow vacancy in the state of the sublease market in Toronto. This has not been an issue or something we're seeing in the REIT. Currently, in our portfolio, there's only 103,000 square feet of sublet space available or put differently, that's less than 1.8% of our portfolio nationally.

In other markets Saskatchewan and Calgary, occupancy is down a bit due in large part to a few known vacates and one insolvency restructure. Tours and activities in these markets have however, picked up and that's due in large part to their phase of the reopening. We very recently received and are responding to three RFPs totaling 55,000 feet. Also to note, we've completed a few key deals that haven't taken off occupancy yet in Saskatchewan. One being a major national bank for 15,000 feet and a large tech firm who are expanding significantly.

Our current intermitted occupancy is 94.5% in Toronto, and approximately 72% in other markets. Collections continue to be strong at 97% for the year, with average works [ph] in the portfolio at almost five and-a-half years. Early in the pandemic we dedicated team members, reallocated resources and set our goals to ensure we stay in constant communication with our tenants. This was really to be a resource, a sounding [ph] board and ultimately be a partner to help facilitate their occupancy decisions. We've had some great success with this approach on direct renewals -- renewals without a broker. This also helps us provide guidance on government subsidies and most importantly, in turn, be an active and empathetic partner on making payment arrangements, which support our collection ratios.

Operationally and of great importance, I also want to touch briefly on some of our ESG initiatives here at Dream. While Dream has always been an organization that has emphasized the importance of being a good corporate citizen, we're making it an absolute priority to increase transparency on ESG. More than ever, investors want to know how businesses are incorporating these principles into their operations.

Our team recently published a 2019 sustainability report. In it we highlight some of our accomplishments, which include our reductions in energy and waste water consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, as well as a number of highlights on employee development and the overall diversity of our workforce. We also discuss our five-year plan and targets for sustainability, which we think are a bit ambitious, but achievable. I would encourage everyone who's listening or who's interested to go see our ESG program and our sustainability report on our website. Every time you go and click it open, we make a donation to a worthy charity.

However, our work doesn't stop there. We're in the process of implementing many initiatives across the business. We've built ESG into our corporate goals for the years ahead, ensuring we remain very accountable to the execution and ultimately that our progress is measurable. Our primary goal this year is to submit for the ground [ph] assessment, the leading sustainability benchmark in the real estate industry. We think this will be a valuable communication tool for our investors. We're also continuing to work towards additional green building certifications, well health and safety certifications, and achieving [indiscernible] and lead in a number of our buildings.

Internally, we established a diversity, inclusion and advancement team to ensure that our entire workforce has equal opportunities to succeed, and also that our trades, contractors and service providers align and share their inclusivity policies. This is to ensure everyone we deal with is doing their part to be leaders in inclusion. We also just kicked off our sustainability working groups internally, which will focus on green property operations, sustainability reporting, communications, and both employee and tenant engagement. Overall, our goal is to be recognized as one of the top sustainable REITs in Canada and we look forward to sharing our progress over the coming quarters.

Ultimately, I feel good about a portfolio, the quality of improvements we've made to our assets at both the operating and aesthetic level put us in a very strong position as we come through COVID. But bricks and mortar aside, I couldn't be more pleased with how the team has responded this past year. Their efforts and dedication to not only our company, but to our clients is what I'm most proud of. At the end of the day, it's this combination of having irreplaceable assets, coupled with the quality, high-character team of people we have operating and leasing those assets that gives me the greatest confidence going forward into 2021.

Thank you, everyone. And I'll turn it over to Jay.

Jay Jiang

Great. Thank you, Gord. We're pleased to report our fourth quarter and year-end results for 2020. The materials are fairly comprehensive, so we will try to avoid repeating the contents of the press release or MD&A. Instead, I will speak to our financial position, capital allocation and our internal budget for 2021. We're then happy to answer any questions on the materials afterwards.

Despite being in a year-long public health crisis, we are pleased with the resiliency that our business has shown allowing us to support our tenants and employees through COVID. We entered the pandemic having substantially completed our strategic plan to transform the business into a pure play [ph] downtown Toronto office REIT. We built a well-capitalized balance sheet, which has resulted in a much safer and less volatile business. We feel the strategy works out well when times are good or bad. We reported net asset value per unit of $28.59, which implies an annualized total return of 11%, including distributions over 2,000 points. We stated since February of 2016 that NAV was our focus metric, and has now increased for 15 quarters in a row. Our year-end NAV includes independent appraisals for $778 million of properties, or 31% of our portfolio compared this year.

Our units reached a high of $36 last March and dropped to $15 within the month. The average unit price was about $20 from March to year-end, or roughly a 30% discount between the trading price and where we think is intrinsic value. Our IFRS carrying value applies at 4.8% cap rate or implies a $600 per square foot for downtown Toronto and therefore less than $200 per square foot for the rest of the portfolio. We have been monitoring private market transactions since COVID, which all fall in between $250 [ph] to $1,000 per square foot and in almost all instances we like the quality and the location of our portfolio better.

So as this morning, trading price of roughly $19.30 based on the 4.8% cap rate for downtown Toronto, which we know that above we feel comfortable with based on the private market comps, the market is attributing either stabilized net rents in the low 20s net or structural vacancy in the low 80s. Please know that in [ph] our in-place rents are currently about $25 and as Gordon noted, we did our leases during COVID at $38 [ph] net. So we feel there is a good margin of safety.

Based on replacement costs to develop today, net rent need to be in between $40 to $50 net and we believe there will be long term demand for commercial and residential space in the downtown fork. Toronto is well-positioned to continue to thrive on the economic center in Canada, supported by a strong immigration forecasts and continuing expansions of multinational organizations. Now obviously, COVID has been a real distraction. Currently, real estate is very hematic [ph] and the narrative is unfavorable for office reads. With lots of opinions about work-from-home versus return to the office.

We feel that while it's too early to tell how fast we'll behave post pandemic, businesses will continue to need space to collaborate new clients, drive sales and provide a separation between the work and the home. As the city opens back up and everything which makes Toronto a world-class city return, the people will follow. For many businesses providing a desirable workplace will be critical in talent recruitment and retention.

So, with all that in consideration, we believe repurchasing our own units represent the best long-term investment for every dollar. So, we have maximized our normal course issuer bid program and repurchased $5.8 million units or 9.4% of our own company at an average price of $19.08. After the buybacks, our balance sheet remains in very good shape, we are at 41% debt to gross book value of approximately $150 million of liquidity and unencumbered asset pool of $250 million with no covenant restrictions.

Over the next few years, we do not have a lot of capital commitments, so our balance sheet remains flexible. We have approximately $110 million of debt to refinance in 2021 with a weighted average expiry rate of 4.88%. We think we will be able to obtain higher net refinancing proceeds and lower the interest rates by about 150 basis points on secured financing based on today's rates. We are also continuing to move forward with applications for our three major mixed use development projects 250 Dundas, 2200 Eglinton and 212 in King.

In 2020, we received council zoning approval at 250 Dundas, for which we got an appraisal and then recognize the $43 million fair value gain in the first quarter. All the projects are still in pre-development for 2021, so we anticipate approximately $12 million of soft costs to be spent. We think the capital is a great return on investment without adding a lot of risk as we continue to elevate the highest and best use of each site.

Court has already talked about our commitment to the Dream collection on Bay Street. Once the construction stoppage is lifted, we will resume our work and anticipate substantial completion in 2021. We spent $20 million to date, which implies $30 million left to spend this year. While we manage our business and financial planning with a very long-term view, we acknowledge that everyone on this call want the annual guidance for 2021. So, we will share our internal budget.

I would proceed with the obvious caveats that budgeting is challenging as we still do not know the extent or duration of the pandemic, when the economy will reopen, how it will reopen or how tenants will behave when that happens. We anticipate that annual comparative property's NOI to be flat to down slightly for 2021 as in-place occupancy will likely be lower in the first two quarters of 2021 as a result of state of emergency measures, limiting physical tourism leases to be signed.

Many of our prospective tenants have identified the space, but need to wait to finalize the decisions on their lease. We believe many deals in our pipeline will be signed by the second half of 2021 and in-place and committed occupancy for the portfolio will trend up and end 2021 relatively in-line with where we are at today. This will position us well for 2022.

Our development obligation at 357 Bay in downtown Toronto was completed this quarter and we will commence rent payments in November. We will realize the full year's rent in 2021. In addition, we anticipate 1900 Sherwood Place in Regina to be completed on-time and potentially exceeding our budget of 8.0% development yields by the second half of the year. Both of these projects will contribute to net operating income, but not comparable properties and NOIs, so we anticipate total properties NOI to be up in 2021.

Using rounded numbers, we budget approximately $12 million of general and administrative expenses, relatively flat interest expense, $2.5 million increase in FFO from our share of Dream Industrial units based on guidance of 5% SP NOI growth and over 10% per unit FFO growth that their management team provided on Wednesday. As a side note, based on current share price, our holdings and agreements that sort of REIT are about a third of our market cap.

In our budget, we assume no acquisitions or dispositions in the Bay space. However, we will be marketing certain assets in Western Canada and our loan asset in Overton Park U.S.A. If we add up all the assumptions I just spoke to, on the leverage and neutral basis, our FFO per year a unit works out to roughly $1.60 per unit for 2021, or about a 4% increase. As mentioned before, we manage our business with a longer term view. We look forward to business as usual in Dream Office and we will update you all accordingly over the course of the year.

I'll now turn the call back to the moderator.

Thank you. We will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And I see we have our first question. It comes from Mark Rothschild with Canaccord. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks. Good morning. Mark. Thanks. Maybe just expanding on your conversation about the sublease market. There's been definitely notably from brokerage reports that a huge increase in amount of available sublease space, but it seems like no change, really and as far as your portfolio, can you give some additional information on why you think that is? What you're seeing overall in the market? And ultimately, do you expect that to have an impact on rental rates?

Gordon Wadley

Yes, it's Gordon. It's a great question. So, in our portfolio, we're not seeing much, if any, sublease availability and the reason being is a lot of the subleases you're hearing and reading in the publications across the market are large users. So, they're large contiguous pockets of sublease availability. Our average user size is a lot smaller. So, if we have a company that subleases space, the impact to our portfolio isn't as apparent to some of the other landlords. We've got a lot of smaller users that qualify for the government subsidies, we've made it a real point to contact and discuss with each one of our tenants what their occupancy plans are to get ahead of them rushing to make a sublease decision. So, it's the combination of those factors and I just think in general, given size of our average tenant base, given the size of our buildings, we're just in a better position to weather the exposure of having large tenants, sublease space in the market. Did I answer your question?

Mark Rothschild

Yes, thank you. In 2020 Dream Office sold some units of Dream Industrial and clearly some of that money, if not all of it, went to buy back units in Dream Office. Can you talk maybe more strategically how you view the Dream Industrial positions? Is it something that you would do from time-to-time if you see better value in one versus the other?

Michael Cooper

Sure, Mark. I think that we're finding this the Dream Industrial units are very valuable. And it's a great source of cash flow, it's free of CapEx and we expect that industrial REIT will continue to perform well. So, it's a great asset to own. We did sell some in the fall to buy back stock and as time goes by, we'll probably sell some more from time to time, but nothing dramatic.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. And then maybe just one last question for Jim. Maybe might follow up after privately. But if you can just give some additional detail on when some of the new leases that you spoke of about in your disclosure -- I know the call will take effect in particular, maybe at Eglinton and Saskatchewan square.

Gordon Wadley

Sure, no problem. Typically, you see a lag about six to eight months between when the lease is signed to when they take effect. For larger leases, they might take effect longer than a year. So, for your question on the other market, I would anticipate most of that to hit in-place occupancy in the second half, probably a lot of that in the third quarter. Keep in mind Sherwood Place goes online the third quarter as well. So, you'll see occupancy lift.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Operator

And thank you. We have our next question from Sam Damiani with TD Securities.

Sam Damiani

Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Just on the in-place occupancy drop in Q4, it was a pretty significant drop. Was that fully expected or was there any dirty surprises there?

Michael Cooper

Gord?

Gordon Wadley

Yes, I can take that question. Good question, Sam. So, it was fully expected. We've had this asset strategy over the better part of the last 18 months where we had a lot of small tenants on small floorplates coming off really low expiring rents. And there's a lot more appeal, especially post-COVID to have dedicated small floors for users. So, we've been working through that strategy and strategic vacates and getting full floor. And what I would say, too, Sam is a lot of the buildings where you've seen a drop in the occupancy, these are small buildings. These are buildings that are 40,000 square feet. The average floor played on some of these buildings is 3,000 square feet. So, if we do lose a half floor tenant, it shows a drop in the occupancy. But really, it's by design. So, we're just trying to work through some of those lower expiring rents and set ourselves up for success having these smaller full floor plates to take out to the market.

Sam Damiani

Thank you, that's helpful. And just bigger picture looking at the occupancy drop during the year last year, how much of that would have been unexpected versus just slower demands and maybe the physical difficulty and longer time to get deals done during the economic lockdowns? Just trying to figure out what is going on and if things aren't going to change from the pandemic in the near term, should we expect some continued erosion on occupancy as a potential?

Jay Jiang

Yeah, so maybe I'll jump in here from a budgeting perspective. If you notice that the retention and renewal rates are fairly strong. And so, I would say that is generally in-line with budget. What's really heard as is two state of emergencies that were enacted. And that sort of really hurt the new leasing momentum in terms of physical tours and the ability for tenants to sign leases. So, what happens is you just have a bigger pipeline. So, I say that probably without COVID, that were hitting our budgets are in-place occupancy, would still be in the high 90s [ph]. And you wouldn't really see the lag in the churn. But nevertheless, that gives us the opportunity, as Gord mentioned in some of these smaller buildings, to take back contiguous floors to turn it into turnkey space. And we did a couple test cases as early as 2019, where we put the rents up from $18, $19, all the way into the 40s. So we're still seeing strong rents and good demand for the space, they just take longer.

Sam Damiani

Okay, just finally on the Bay Street properties, I think there's a handful, maybe half a dozen buildings where the waltz [ph] has gone under two and-a-half years and some of them dropped vacancy by over 500 basis points in the fourth quarter. Gord, you kind of talked about this in terms of some of this being by design, strategic vacates and whatnot. But as 2021 progresses and you reached completion on these redevelopments, how should we expect those buildings to perform in terms of reported occupancy and waltz over the course of the year?

Gordon Wadley

Yes, great question, Sam. So, we have occupancy. We're actively negotiating on a number of deals on Bay Street collection and we've got occupancy rising towards the end of this year. Probably one of the biggest outliers on that building where you've seen the biggest drop in quarter-over-quarter occupancy has been 366 Bay. And that's a building we're taking the same approach as 357. There's tremendous potential for this building. It's a small building that we currently have measured at above 38,000 square feet. If that's a building we go to substantially remediate like we've done with 357 Bay, we take the rentable area, apply about 5,000 square feet. We've got these small turnkey floors. There are some users in the market that are in that 30,000 to 45,000 square foot plate. That would get their own standalone building on Bay Street. So, we've got a whole holistic building management plan we're looking at for 366 and we think if we can take the rents up by $10 over expiry, that's an extra $450,000 in NOI per annum. And we think it's a really attractive building. So, we see our occupancy going up towards the end of the year, and we've got an asset plan for each one.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Our next question is from Mario Saric with Scotiabank.

Mario Saric

Hi, guys. Good morning and thank you. Maybe the first question for Jay just on the 21 Garden. In that $1.60 [ph] FFO per unit. Is there the expectation for any lease termination fee for the year? Number one. And then number two, does the guidance inherently assume that the government subsidy programs are going to expire in June of 2021?

Jay Jiang

Hi, Mario. First question, no. We do not forecast lease termination income. We do not anticipate there being material terminations currently. Second question on wage subsidy is formulaic and right now, we expect nominal amounts in the first quarter and therefore the guidance for the formula hasn't really been brought out yet for Q2 and beyond. So, it's very nominal and by that, I think 58,000 is in there. So, we do not rely on the subsidy.

Mario Saric

Okay, again, addition to the wage subsidies. I was also thinking about the service program. So just the government assistance programs for tenants.

Jay Jiang

Yes, I mean under the old program at CICRA [ph], you sort of have to try to forecast the provision, because you're forgetting 25% of the rent. Under the new program, the tenants are eligible for a higher percentage. So, what we would do is maybe forecast a little bit of provisions in there, but our expectations are that program will continue to support our tenants' ability to pay, our rent collections are continued to be in the highest 90s and by really, the second, the third quarter of the year, we're going start to see a recovery in both attendance coming back, businesses to reopen and our parking garages, which actually is a is a pretty material paper in our NOI to gradually recover as well.

Mario Saric

Got it. So, the parking revenue as you mentioned, fairly meaningful is the expectation that that will fully recover by the end of the year back in 2019 levels?

Jay Jiang

Yes, I would say that it's really like an inverse curb. You had okay parking in Q1 2020 and it drop. In the summer, it came back a little bit, but like a year now, it's really hard to say when we're going to come back. So, I think by the summer, we gradually build the curve back up and by the end of the year, we're going to expect that most of our parking garages will be well-utilized.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay, maybe shifting to capital allocation? And then the NCIB, can you remind us of when you can launch the new NCID? And I think, Michael, you mentioned that the appetite is still there to buy back units given where the stock is trading. Now, how would you characterize that appetite today, relative to August of 2020? Given the balance sheet leverage has ticked up a little bit and then while you're not expecting many dollars to be spent on development or redevelopment in 2021, I think you mentioned $12 million? Presumably 2022 onwards, there'll be a new increasing use of capital. So how do you think about the unit buyback with all of that in mind?

Michael Cooper

I would say that the NCIB will get a new one, mid-August and I would expect on what we see now, if the stock is where it is, we'll use it all up. It's nice, too because between now and August, we'll get some answers on all the questions that have been raised today. And if we can see that the company is producing higher rents, higher occupancy, getting approvals, we'd be happy to use up the entire normal course issuer bid. And we'll fund it either through increased mortgages. I think we're getting a bunch of gains in our book value, so that will offset the capital structure and it's not that much money. So, I think we'll continue to buy back stock as much as we can. One of the thing is we had 114 million shares at the peak, now we're at about 54 million. So, we've reduced that by more than 50 million shares. It's kind of like a habit that work on a break.

Mario Saric

Fair enough, okay. And then just from a Dream Industrial perspective, potentially doing a bit more not materially, so I'm just wondering from a tax perspective, is there anything that prevents you from more materially filling down your stake and then redeploying into either redevelopment or your units? Just from an efficiency perspective?

Michael Cooper

Sure. The question, whether there's anything that prevents us from doing that?

Mario Saric

Yes, from tact and efficiency and obstacle to doing that, if you're so inclined to do so?

Michael Cooper

Our view has been that we really like Dream Industrial and didn't want to get some liquidity would do it. Jay, you want to go through any numbers on that?

Jay Jiang

Sure. To answer your question at a high level, I would say is a consideration on obstacle. In 2020, we sold those a little bit. That didn't really have a material impact. We monitor our sort of tax [ph] basis compliance with set rules and the liquidity concurrently. So, we anticipate the sources of capital use for the NCIB will be achievable within the tax structure.

Mario Saric

Right. My last question just pertains to leasing. Of the 450,000 square feet that was leased during the COVID crisis and I think you've already taken care of 420,000 square feet of your 2021 lease expiring, so you're well along your way there. Have you seen any tangible data points pertaining to tenants either shrinking their respective footprints due to work from home strategies going forward? Or conversely increasing footprints due to new social distancing requirements? Is there anything in the data there that would suggest kind of altering your behavior at all?

Gordon Wadley

That's a really good question. It's Gord. And we see a couple of different data points there. And as early as yesterday, we had a tenant discussion with a large tenant that was asking for the availability of contiguous space so that they can grow their footprint to make a little bit more space. We haven't seen -- let me rephrase that. I'd say few and far between have been the tenants that are downsizing as a result and we're starting as we come through this, to speak to more and more tenants about, about potentially growing their footprint. And our client services team, we'd like to self-perform some construction and project management on our site as well, too. So, we've been using that as an opportunity to talk to our tenants and help plan their space with them and so we've had a lot of these conversations, and I'd say it's marginally more skewed towards people taking more space than it is the opposite and taking less.

Mario Saric

It's really interesting. Okay. Thanks, Gord.

Gordon Wadley

You're welcome. Thank you.

Operator

And thank you. Our next question is from Matt Kornack with National Bank Financial.

Matt Kornack

Yes, a quick follow up on that line of questioning with regards to discussions with your tenants. Just wondering, in terms of some of the vacancy that you've had, were those tenants that ultimately had financial strains related to COVID? And then maybe in addition to that, if you could discuss kind of your talks with the government because you've got them in there, you've got some financial services, tenants, and then maybe what some of the smaller tenants are thinking with regards to space as well.

Gordon Wadley

Sure, thanks, Matt. It's Gord again. Just unpack your first question. So, when we were speaking to some of the tenants, unfortunately that haven't weathered COVID as well. I'd say notably the majority of them were people that were traditionally AR issues prior to the pandemic. So, I think this just kind of was an inflection point for a number of those tenants that were already struggling a little bit when COVID happened. For the most part, our collections have been tremendous in the high 90s. So, the bulk of the tenants that we're dealing with are committed to trying to make their business work and we're doing whatever we can to help them on the occupancy side. You made a really good point and not a lot of people are asking about the government and large users. But our position in working with the government is they've been tremendous to work with throughout the pandemic. We've done a number of notable renewals with them, we're working on a couple of other deals with them, enrolled to provincial and the federal level.

Keep in mind, we did 190,000 square feet with them at one of our buildings at the beginning of the year and they did what they could to work with us to get the deal done throughout COVID and they were a great partner to deal with. And they're looking at their occupancy strategies and strategies as well, too, from the vein of what their workplace is going to look like, they've gone to workplace 2.0 this previous year. They're looking at doing another kind of hybrid where they're providing more space to their employees. So ,we're having these active conversations with them, but for the most part, the government has been staying with us and potentially expanding in some spots. Our larger institutional users, we haven't come to any real occupancy variances with them as of yet.

Matt Kornack

Okay, fair enough. And then on the lease maturity profile -- and I think Jay, you probably highlighted this in your guidance. But I think for other markets, you already anticipate you have commitments in excess of your maturities. But for the Toronto market, I think it's about 60% of total. What would you expect in terms of a retention ratio on maybe both markets? But what are the thoughts on retention at this point?

Gordon Wadley

Sure. Retention ratio in Toronto, it's been pretty steady and it hasn't really changed in COVID. We're seeing about 70% to 75%. I think the easiest way to sort of explain downtown Toronto is we don't expect a lot of activity given that right now it's almost March for the first two quarters, but a lot of the pipeline -- the tenants are ready to sign. So, we think that in Q3-Q4, we're budgeting about maybe 300 basis points of positive absorption in each of them. In other markets as you say, if you look at the spread between the committed insights [ph], a lot of that's already picked up. When Sherwood comes in, that will help the occupancy, but otherwise they will commence in sort of the second half of the year. On retention rates just because the portfolio is only 15% of the business and the buildings are unique to the geographies, it's hard to forecast the retention ratio as block and tackle and I would generally say that we are in the business to fill up the space and we are very open-minded and we will get the occupancy up because that improves the liquidity from both the financing or private market perspective.

Matt Kornack

Sure. At this point, it sounds like rents have held fairly firm. Obviously, that can change but definitely in Toronto, is that a fair characterization?

Gordon Wadley

It is, Matt. Yes. They've stayed very consistent to pre-pandemic levels.

Matt Kornack

This quarter leasing costs were up a bit, is that a function of -- I think it may have just been 357 Bay -- but is there something else to that in terms of the pandemic?

Gordon Wadley

That was actually unique because the commencement of the quarter was weighted and/or skewed heavily towards Overland Park lease that took occupancy, I think, at the end of the year.

Matt Kornack

Okay. And last question for me. You have some very pretty looking renderings of some pretty impressive density that you can add on your sites. Do you foresee that being done within Dream Office REIT? Or would it be sold to another entity? Or what would be the timeline if it is going to be done within Dream Office?

Michael Cooper

So, in reverse order, 212 King, we have an apartment [ph] there. We started the zoning process. That would likely take two years before we have zoning, let alone a site plan approval. So that's pretty distant. 250 Dundas is a really interesting building because it's got a lot of apartments, and it's right in the hospital district. We could have started it sooner, but I think that with all the changes in healthcare, we're looking at opportunities to get higher returns on that building by working with the hospital. So that's going to take some time. And they're really quite busy right now, but I think that we have four buildings in the healthcare district and I think that they may surprise on the upside for what they're worth. And then at 2200 Eglinton as I mentioned, in the golden mile [ph] study area, we're making a lot of progress. That's probably hopefully a year away from zoning, two years away for site plan. What's really nice about that one is it's so much land and there's so much density there. We can do it in smaller chunks. So, 2200 Eglinton, I think would start that the minute we can. 250 Dundas, Gord, What do you think? If you were to estimate a start date? When would you do that?

Gordon Wadley

About two years, Michael, two and-a-half years.

Michael Cooper

Yes, two or three years, I think. And as far as whether they're partners or not, these projects will all be owned by Dream Office going forward. We could look at bringing in partners not in 212 King, but maybe in 2200 Eglinton.

Matt Kornack

Okay, perfect. Appreciate the color.

Operator

Anything further, sir?

Matt Kornack

Nope.

Operator

Thank you so much. [Operator Instructions] We have our next question from Jenny Ma with BMO Capital Markets.

Jenny Ma

Thank you, and good morning. I wanted to talk a little bit about what you're seeing in investment markets. Because, Jay, you mentioned in the guidance that you haven't assumed any dispositions, but you also mentioned that you're marketing some Western Canada and the Kansas asset. So, I'm just wondering, when you're thinking about that, do you think right now it's going to be productive to be managing it? And when you're thinking about these -- call it -- noncore assets, is the desire to maximize the value of these assets or really try to get them off the books and really shore up your Toronto portfolio?

Michael Cooper

Jay, you want to answer that?

Jay Jiang

Sure. Yes. There was an earlier remark where I made that improving the occupancy of all the buildings in the other markets will be beneficial for financing and if we don't sell [ph] it, we could probably get a pretty good LTV relative to the fair value your carrying value. And if we get the occupancy higher, it also increases the desirability for these properties to be sold. In our budget just because of uncertainty, it's really hard to forecast both the timing of the disposition if that happens and what the price would be. So, we tend to want to avoid that and also for the purpose, we do not want to rely on their liquidity for capital allocation purposes. Overland Park is unique. Just as a background, that building was tied to industrial buildings that are now in the Dream Industrial REIT and that is in a CMBS pool. But in April of this year, we can pay it off without a defeasance cost. So, we will market that building shortly. It's got a great covenant, U.S. Bank, we recently signed the five-year deal that took occupancy or it was a renewal in December and we're curious to see what that pricing will come in at. But once again, we don't rely on it. But generally, I'd say that in other markets, we're able to get the occupancy up. So, by managing it, we think the value is very reasonable on the books. But we're really happy to have sold the assets that we did over the past four or five years and just focus on downtown Toronto, because we think that's where the future is.

Jenny Ma

Okay, so it sounds like Kansas could be something that happened sort of second half of this year and then maybe the other stuff is a little bit more uncertain? That's fair to say?

Jay Jiang

Hopefully. The other stuff, it's really kind of random, because we have marketed it over the past couple years. We hold the majority of it. Excluding 1900 Sherwood which feels just like a bond right now, the other buildings, I'd say right now, from time to time we get unsolicited interest and we would take a look at them seriously. But we're open. People definitely know, like these are on the market. And if there's an interest, we'll engage. But we'll see.

Jenny Ma

Have you seen that interest shift at all recently?

Michael Cooper

So that everybody understands…

Jenny Ma

I was asking have you seen the interest level shift recently, especially on a post-vaccine basis? Or is it really just random tire kickers here and there that you've been dealing with for the past couple of years?

Jay Jiang

For most of these properties, I would say it's been quite random. And nothing really has changed. But maybe financing is a consideration. But there's so much capital out there right now. So, we may be able to sell one or two buildings this year.

Jenny Ma

Okay.

Michael Cooper

[Technical Difficulty] about half of the other properties are Burnham Thorpe, and 2200 Eglinton. So, then you add in Overland -- otherwise, they're pretty small number. I think $50 million in Saskatchewan, maybe $80 million [ph] in Calgary. So Overland, we would sell as nonstrategic, but to Toronto assets we really, really like. And we could go either way on other assets.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. And then moving back to the sublet space. I know it's very small -- and I apologize if I missed this -- but what is the distribution of that space? Is it fairly reflective of a portfolio or is it more concentrated towards downtown Toronto? I guess the weighted average rent on it is $25. So, if you add a little bit color on that would be great.

Gordon Wadley

It's spread out pretty much everywhere when we've got some sublet space at Sussex. We've got a couple of very small pockets on Bay Street in Richmond and then I believe there's another sublet opportunity at Adelaide Place. So it's distributed throughout our portfolio.

Jenny Ma

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

And thank you. Our next question is from Michael Markidis with Desjardins Capital Market.

Michael Markidis

Hi, everyone. Quickly for me. Michael, you piqued my interest when talking about a potentially different use at Dundas site. I was wondering if you can elaborate on that a little bit? And then secondly, would that require any more negotiation with the council in terms of zoning [ph]? Thanks.

Michael Cooper

No, no. I think what we're looking at is the hospitals are booming. They're going to need more space. So, we're looking to see if it makes sense to work with the hospitals to have them take space in our building, whether they need any special requirements for it. And we think that could be good for the hospitals or free up space within their buildings. The other thing is we could look at on the residential, making range to the hospitals and make sure that they've got accommodations for people that work at the hospital within 300 feet.

Michael Markidis

Okay. No, I think I got you there. So instead of conventional office, maybe an office space or a lab type space. And then on the residential side, maybe some sort of contract.

Michael Cooper

Yes. It's all within the shape of the building we got approved. It shouldn't require anything to go back to the city for.

Michael Markidis

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Michael Cooper

Thank you.

Operator

And thank you, sir. And we have no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Michael Cooper for our closing remarks.

Michael Cooper

Well, I'd like to thank everybody for their continued interest in the company. Please feel free to call Gord, Jay, or myself if you have any further questions. We hope that over the next 90 days, we'll do a lot of leasing, get a lot of answers. But in the meantime, thank you for again, spending your time with us. Have a great day. Goodbye.

