Medical supplier Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) develops and sells bioprocessing technologies and systems used in biological drug manufacturing. The company has been doing well in recent years with earnings and revenue growing at a great pace. The stock has been trending higher as a result of the growth and now the company is set to report fourth quarter earnings results. Repligen will report before the market opens on Feb. 24.

I don’t own the stock personally, but Repligen is one of the recommended holdings in the Hedged Alpha Strategy and has been since it was recommended last June 23. The average entry price was right at $118.50 and I did recommend taking some profits off the table last August.

The reasons behind my recommendation were the same then as they are now—strong earnings and revenue growth, and an upward trend in the stock. The sentiment indicators suggested that the stock was flying below the radar of investors and analysts.

Looking at the earnings, the company has seen its EPS grow at a rate of 31% per year over the last three years and they jumped by 54% in the third quarter. The current consensus estimate for Q4 is $0.31 and that's 55% higher than the $0.20 the company earned in Q4 2019. Earnings are expected to show growth of 35% for 2020 as a whole.

Revenue has grown at a rate of 37% per year over the last three years and it was up by 35% in the third quarter. Analysts expect Repligen to report revenue of $93.88 million in Q4 and that's up 35.1% from the $69.47 million reported in Q4 2019. Final revenue numbers for 2020 are expected to show growth of 30.1% and for 2021 the estimate is for growth of 30.7%.

The management efficiency measurements for the company are mixed with the profit margin at 24.9% and a return on equity of 6.3%. The profit margin is well above average, but the ROE is below average. The low ROE is a small concern and I would like to see it improve. Another small concern is the current valuation measures. The trailing P/E ratio is 275.9 and the forward P/E ratio is 243.9. Even for a strong growth stock like Repligen, those are pretty high.

Another reason that I recommended Repligen when I did was the growing demand for the products and services of medical suppliers as the race for a vaccine for COVID-19 was heating up quickly. There were a number of pharmaceutical companies working on vaccines and it seemed like a horse race as to which company would bring one to market first. Rather than bet on any of them, I chose to suggest an investment in a supplier that I felt would benefit no matter what. With the virus mutating and different variations being discovered, I don’t see the demand for supplies for testing drugs dropping anytime soon.

Riding Higher Within a Trend Channel

Turning our attention to the technical analysis of the stock, we see that a trend channel has formed off of last year’s lows. The lower rail connects the lows from March, June, and September. The upper rail connects the highs from May, November, and January of this year. The upper rail isn’t as clean as the lower rail, but the channel as a whole does a good job of defining the various cycles within the overall upward trend.

The channel didn’t exist back in June, but got my attention was how the stock had dipped below its 13-week moving average. It hadn’t spent much time below that trend line in the previous years. There also was potential support in the $110 area. Just before the overall market went in to a meltdown last February, Repligen peaked just below $110. The stock rallied up to $143.93 in May and then dropped for a few weeks. The low in June was just below the $110 level and then the stock took off again.

As for the overbought/oversold indicators, the weekly stochastic indicators are in overbought territory and have been elevated for the better part of the last nine months. The 10-week RSI is just below the 70 level and like the stochastic indicators it has been elevated for most of the last nine months. The indicator hasn’t even been below the 50 level since last March.

I’m still bullish on Repligen and that’s why the stock is still in the portfolio. As long as the stock remains in the current trend channel, the stock will likely remain in there. The lower rail is currently hovering around $186.50.

Flying Below the Radar Still

I mentioned earlier that Repligen was flying below the radar of investors and analysts. That seems to be the case still. There are only nine analysts following the stock at this time with eight “buy” ratings and one “hold” rating. This puts the buy percentage at 88.8% and that is higher than the average stock. The percentage is high, but with the small amount of analysts’ coverage it isn’t as much of a concern.

The short interest ratio is at 3.25 currently and that is a little higher than the average ratio. For Repligen the ratio has been above 7.0 on a few occasions in the past year and it was as low as 1.39 at the end of June. The number of shares sold short has been pretty constant over the last eight months, but the average daily trading volume has been less consistent.

Repligen doesn’t see a great deal of option activity, but the put/call ratio is pretty low currently. There are 2,079 puts open and 4,141 calls open at this time. This gives is a put/call ratio of 0.50. That is well below the average ratio, but the total number of options open only represents 622,000 shares of stock. That is only a day and a half of average daily trading volume.

Overall the sentiment is a little skewed to the optimistic side with analysts and option traders being pretty bullish while short sellers are slightly pessimistic. With the small amount of analysts’ coverage and the low open interest, the bullish readings don’t bother me as much.

My Overall Take on Repligen

Like I said earlier, I'm still bullish on Repligen and if I wasn’t the stock wouldn’t still be in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio. The fundamentals are good with minor concerns from the low ROE and high P/E ratios. Those concerns are outweighed by the strong earnings and revenue growth and the high profit margin. There's also the fact that I expect earnings and revenue to continue growing as demand for the company’s products and services continues to be high.

The trend channel is a big factor at this point, even though it wasn’t there last June. Right now the trend is to the upside, and unless the stock moves below the lower rail, the stock will remain the portfolio for the foreseeable future.

As for the upcoming earnings report, Repligen has beaten its EPS estimates rather handily in recent quarters. In the last three quarters, the company has beaten estimates by an average of 50%. Unfortunately it didn’t always lead to the stock moving higher. In fact, the stock moved lower after reporting last August and it waffled back in November after reporting. In both cases, the dips were minor and thus the reason the stock was able to stay in the channel.

If the stock does drop down to the lower rail in the coming weeks, it could provide another entry point for those looking to add the stock to their portfolio. As long as it remains in the channel, I will recommend that my subscribers hold on to the stock.