Investment Thesis

Shortcomings in the BDC business model hinder the viability of PNNT as a long-term investment. PennantPark Investment (NYSE:PNNT) shares are part of a broader downtrend interrupted by sporadic upturns fuelled by fresh capital rounds.

PNNT's quarterly dividend creates a false sense of security that doesn't match its total return volatility. Investors should strategically buy and sell instead of buying and holding the shares.

The recent rally in PNNT's share prices, narrowing discount-to-NAV, dilution, increasing debt, and write-offs are all indicators that it is time to cash out on PNNT shares.

Broken Business Model

Our earnings stream should improve based on a gradual increase in our debt to equity ratio while still maintaining a prudent debt profile.

Arthur H. Penn- PennantPark Investment CEO and Chairman

In the eight years between September 2011 and September 2019, PNNT's debt rose 51% from $466 million to $703 million. The number of shares outstanding rose 47% from 46 million to 67 million, generating $510 million in proceeds, yet, in the same period, dividend per share decreased from $0.27 per share to $0.18 per share or 50%. Where did the money go?

High management fees

In FY2020, PNNT's total expense accounted for 61% of revenues. The remaining balance was distributed to shareholders, leaving little to compensate for write-offs and bad investments.

Below is a table showing PNNT expenses as a percentage of revenue.

FY 2020 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenues $ 100,224,807 $ 112,106,654 $ 108,278,048 Total Expense $ 61,494,595 $ 67,509,683 $ 54,943,896 Operating Income "NII" $ 38,730,212 $ 44,596,971 $ 53,334,152 Expense % of Total Income 61% 60% 51% Operating Margin 39% 40% 49%

Source: Author's estimates.

When an investment turns bad, BDCs, have no choice but to borrow or issue new shares. When this happens, revenues increase, but not quite to the initial level because of the added interest expense—issuing new shares is not good either because of the dilutive effect, lowering NAV.

A false sense of security

One might argue that the current 8% dividend yield on PNNT shares compensates for the risk. Depending on the position's purchase-price, that might or might not be true, contrasting the safety-in-dividend premise. Also, keep in mind that you are enjoying this dividend because the stock depreciated, benefiting you but hurting previous investors. As PNNT continues to raise capital, NAV and dividend per share will decline while interest expense increases, putting more pressure on share prices. Future investors will also have an attractive dividend rate, but it will be at your cost this time.

In other words, the results of a buy and hold strategy will depend on when you purchase and how long you own, and the time you sell, making it no different than any other stock and perhaps even riskier because of the inevitable downtrend caused by the broken business model.

Below are graphs showing PNNT annual returns.

Total Return in 2015

Total Return in 2016

Total Return in 2017

Total Return in 2018

Total Return in 2019

Total Return in 2020

The trends above are not unique to PNNT, and most BDCs are struggling to maintain their capital integrity because of high management fees and high distributions.

Another argument is that PNNT doesn't need to depend on revenues to rebalance defaulting loans because of capital gains. This is theoretically correct, but it hasn't worked for the company. Realized losses outweighed realized gains in the long run. Below is a table showing PNNT's realized gains, losses, and net total in the past ten years

Fiscal Year Realized Gain/Loss 2009 -$39,243,879 2010 -$15,417,097 2011 $16,259,622 2012 -$12,798,035 2013 $17,687,211 2014 $30,235,265 2015 $30,111,694 2016 -$80,530,707 2017 -$31,027,037 2018 $45,856,206 2019 -$108,515,658 2020 -$20,827,252 Net Total -$168,209,667

Source: Table created by the author. Data compiled from PNNT financial statements.

As long as investors are aware of these trends, they can make money by strategically buying low and selling high, similar to any stock. Long-term investors, enchanted by the dividends' false sense of security, are taking their chances in a game where odds are stacked against them.

The best of a bad bunch

The best thing that PNNT did is lowering its dividend further in 2020, instead of digging itself deeper into the red by raising more debt and equity. It would have been better if they dropped management fees instead, but here we are. The company has succumbed to its broken business model's inevitable detrimental effects instead of fighting a losing battle like many BDCs do to preserve the façade of a safe dividend.

As we advance

Since the beginning of the year, PNNT's shares increased 23% compared to a 4% increase in S&P 500, narrowing the discount-to-NAV gap and closing the opportunity for further capital gains. The pandemic revealed severe shortcomings in the way BDCs calculate NAV, and in many cases, it is overvalued. Still, looking at NAV as a measure of "Near Asset Value" can gauge future stock-price movements. Below is a table showing the historical discount to NAV. Please note that the share price below is for the day after the earnings release. This is because PNNT reports its earnings after market close, and the effects of earnings results are reflected the next day.

Source: Table created by the author. NAV data from PNNT press releases

As shown above, the current discount to NAV is similar to figures seen in August and November 2019, right before the pandemic. Given the deterioration in the economic conditions compared to 2019, I believe a slight increase in discount-to-NAV is warranted. Investors shouldn't expect further capital appreciation. Given the inevitable broader downtrend of PNNT, the current 8% return will, in best-case scenarios, only cover PNNT share depreciation going forward in the year.

Summary

PNNT's fresh rounds of capital-raises provide intermitted upturns in a broader downward trend caused by a broken business model created by high distributions requirements and management fees that don't allow compensation of bad loans. This new capital has detrimental effects on the fund and thus share values.

The best way to invest in PNNT is to strategically buy and sell instead of buying and holding the shares. Of course, if the company distributes dividends while you are long on the stock, it's a bonus, but dividends shouldn't be your main play when trading PNNT. The share price is volatile and under a broader downward trend, affecting long-term investors' total returns.

The recent rally narrowed the discount-to-NAV gap, closing the window for further capital appreciation. While some factors can prove me wrong, such as improvements in oil prices (PNNT's largest position is in RAM energy- an oil and gas exploration company), the current risk-reward balance is stacked against shareholders.