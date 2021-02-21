Researching REIT Returns

The foundation of the economic value in an investment in some firm is the value of its long-term cash flows. These end up reflected in long-term trends in stock price and dividends. As Benjamin Graham famously articulated, in the long run the market is a weighing machine.

Short-term developments, such as a pandemic, can panic Mr. Market. They can also lead a lot of authors and commentators to write really dumb things.

My goal here is to look at long-term trends. Market panics will only be relevant for presenting buying opportunities. Economic crises, in contrast, will be important as they can impact the fundamental ability of any firm to generate economic value going forward.

REITs to Examine

I selected one REIT each from seven different sectors to look at the behavior of strong performers. All these have very high credit ratings and have existed since 1998 or before.

The selected REITs are as follows.

REIT Ticker Sector AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Apartments Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shopping Centers Boston Properties (BXP) Office Realty Income Corp. (O) Net Lease Prologis (PLD) Industrial W.P. Carey (WPC) Diversified Simon Property Group (SPG) Malls

In looking at returns, the following plot will be quite helpful. It shows the Compound Annual Growth Rate, or CAGR, that will produce some gain over our period of interest. That period is the 23 years from early 1998 to early 2021.

Strong Total Returns

The most common plot to look at for most stocks is total return. The advantage is that it rolls everything together. Here it is for these strong performers, based on the growth of a $10k investment. Note that the labels on all these plots from YCharts designate the start of that year.

We can make several observations about this plot. Total returns of these REITs grew strongly in the early 2000s, plunged a lot through the Great Recession, grew strongly through 2015, and in some cases flattened after that. Then they plunged again in 2020.

Overall, this collection of REITs grew an initial investment by a factor of 10 to 20 from early 1998 through early 2020, and by 7.4 to 18 through early 2021. Looking at the plot above, this corresponds to a CAGR from 9% to 14%.

These are evidently excellent results. That said, one can also see that buying, for example, in 2007, would have typically led to a 5-year period of net losses before ending up with double digit returns through early 2020.

Strong Price Returns

Just looking a total returns leaves one challenged to understand where those returns came from. We will unpack these returns starting with price returns, shown here.

Here we see strong appreciation in the early 2000s. We see that WPC and O left that party early, about which more later.

Looking across the Great Recession, from say 2008 to 2011, there are large variations in relative price change. O and WPC saw increases in price. SPG, FRT, BXP, and AVB were roughly flat.

PLD and its stock price suffered greatly, as did most owners of industrial properties through that era. PLD was the only one in our focus group to sell or write down a significant fraction of their assets (about 20%) across the Great Recession.

After 2016, everything with any exposure to retail went flat, even including BXP whose exposure is modest. It is “common knowledge” and absolutely incorrect that this is due to online shopping. It is actually due to the burden of debt taken on in the wake of the Great Recession, as is discussed here and here.

Through early 2020, share prices appreciated a factor of 4 to 5 for all these REITs, though some peaked higher earlier. The low at present is a factor of 2.7 for BXP (which in my view is a compelling buy at the moment). The gains of 2.7, 4, and 5 correspond roughly to CAGRs of 4%, 6%, and 7% in price.

A Look At AFFO/share

Since we distrust Mr. Market on short timescales and amidst media narratives, it helps to look more directly at value generation for the recent years.

A more direct measure of shareholder value than price is a properly constructed ratio of AFFO, or Adjusted Funds From Operations, to the number of shares. Here we use the REITbase numbers for this quantity, in the next plot.

Source: Author plot of data from REITbase.

Save for WPC, again an outlier, and PLD, which skyrocketed, all these REITs increased AFFO per share a factor of 1.3 to 1.4 from 2013 through 2019. They all increased it as well from 2016 through 2019, even as market prices flattened.

For the 5 REITs that are not outliers, the CAGR over these 6 years in AFFO/share was between 4.5% and 5.8%, not so far from the very-long-term-average price appreciation.

Save for O, market price had increased little for the remaining four (AVB, BXP, FRT, and SPG). All were undervalued in early 2020 relative to their histories and in light of their increasing AFFO/share. If and when, after 2020, they return to their previous AFFO/share and trend, each of them should appreciate to above its early 2020 value.

Dividend Growth Provides More Clues

But we still do not understand the origins of the observed price increases. Dividends can help us take a next step.

These large, steady REITs all run steady business models. They pay out a relatively constant fraction of AFFO/share as dividends, averaged over fluctuations.

Similarly, their AFFO, Funds From Operations (“FFO”), and Net Operating Income (“NOI”) tend to change only slowly as fractions of Revenues. The fractions for AFFO and FFO have improved somewhat as interest rates have declined throughout our period of interest, but note that none of these REITs are highly leveraged.

This takes us to Dividend Growth. This next plot shows the dividends per share, relative to an initial payout of $10k.

The spikes on this plot are produced when there are special dividends, or sometimes when there is a change in dividend timing. None of these REITs suspended any dividends.

We see that dividends grew a factor of 1.7 to 3.1 over the 23 years. SPG had grown more but fell back with their 2020 dividend reduction. Save for PLD, whose dividends have yet to fully recover from the Great Recession, dividends grew at a CAGR of 4% to 5%.

Here we encounter a conundrum. For steady operations like these REITs dividends, AFFO/share, and price should all grow together. Yet the long-term CAGR of price is about 2% higher than that of dividends. Why?

The Missing Link

We find the rest of the story by looking at dividend yields and Treasury rates. The dividend yields are shown here.

We see that while dividends were gradually increasing from 2000 through 2007, yields were plummeting overall. For some of these REITs this “yield compression” was a factor of 3 or more.

Comparing this plot with those above, the price increases after 2000 did not reflect massive economic value creation. Instead they reflected a massive drop in the yield demanded by investors.

The REITs that did not participate as fully in the price appreciation were also those that did not see their yields fall as much. These were specifically WPC and O.

WPC has long been treated as an income REIT by investors. At least in recent years, their small growth in AFFO/share, seen above, is consistent with this.

Samuel Smith, leader of High Yield Investor, characterizes WPC as performing like a preferred stock with inflation protection. That seems apt.

Realty Income behaved much the same way until about 2015, when their yield plummeted further and their price began to really fly. Perhaps that is when they truly achieved their present-day, cult-stock status.

Comparison to Treasury Rates

Much of the impetus for the drop in REIT yields came from the overall interest rate environment. We can sample that by looking at the 10-year Treasury rates here.

This rate fell by a third, from about 6% in 2000 to about 4% in 2004-2005. The yields on some of these blue-chip REITs fell by a similar amount, from around 9% to 6%.

But then something remarkable happened. Over the next few years, the yields on these REITs plummeted below the 10-year treasury rate, to 3% or even less.

One would have to consider that to be overdoing it. No wonder prices backed off some leading up to the crash in 2008.

Throughout most of the decade after the Great Recession, the treasury rates fluctuated around 2% and these REITs paid less than 4%, save for WPC and sometimes O. We can note in passing that many other REITs paid higher yields but also produced smaller total returns than the ones we are scrutinizing here.

Putting It Together

In round numbers this is what we have over the 23 years:

Price growth of 4.5x but should be larger up to perhaps 6x based on AFFO/share

Dividend growth 3x

Yield compression growth 1.5x but should be perhaps 2x

Another way to add this up is to say that the economic growth will have roughly matched the dividend growth. Then the sum of yield plus AFFO/share growth would have been 8% to 10% as a projected total return.

This is a sensible number as follows:

Organic rent growth tends to come in near inflation and has now run 3% or somewhat less for a long time.

For top operators, growth from capital recycling combined with development and redevelopment runs 3% or somewhat more.

Combining these with a 3% dividend yield gives the investor a 9% total return.

These numbers are larger at the moment, with depressed prices and increased yields. Here is the take from BXP:

Source: Q3 2020 Supplemental

I love this presentation of likely returns. AVB, FRT, and PLD could do a similar one. So could Regency Centers (REG), Essex Property Trust (ESS), and several others.

But Mostly The Great REITs Have Done More — Why?

There are three ways a REIT can do more than this over some period of time.

Issue equity accretively. Accretively merge and acquire other operations. Benefit from yield compression.

Let’s take these in turn.

Number 1

Back in the mid 1990s, a lot of REITs were priced above their Net Asset Value (“NAV”). When such REITs issue equity, the value owned by all existing shareholders goes up.

This is a great gig if you can get it, but for quite a while now only REITs in some sectors manage to get priced high enough. They issue equity, match it with leverage-neutral debt, and add lucrative properties.

This has been O’s ticket to glory. It has also fueled the growth of per share value for several net lease REITs, and some others.

This can add to AFFO/share by another few percent, at practical rates of expansion. It is how O got from roughly 11% to 14% over our interval of interest.

Number 2

It sounds great to merge with another REIT or real estate group, gather synergies, exploit their undervaluation, and bring value to shareholders. Doing it in actuality is not trivial.

In recent years, REG has done a merger that was spectacularly successful at increasing AFFO/share. Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and WPC have done mergers that I characterize as failures.

Some of my friends point out that both HTA and WPC increased their FFO through such mergers. My response is that I do not care at all about FFO. It is Funds Available for Distribution per share that measures the value of the firm to me. And neither of them increased that with their mergers.

Number 3

Yield compression appears to account for about a third of the appreciation of blue-chip REIT prices over the past 23 years. And that may under-estimate its effects.

Many commenters, including the CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, Bruce Flatt, and the leader of High Yield Landlord, Jussi Askola, believe that REIT market caps have not yet priced in the 0% yield world we seem to live in. We may indeed see some associated appreciation.

Others expect that 0% yield world to end soon. This is not my view, but I do think it will end sometime.

Whether it is next year or in two decades, whenever we do see that next climb up an interest-rate mountain, we can expect to see yield expansion for REITs and for any other dividend-paying investments. The dividends and cash flows will remain, but stock price and total return will suffer.

Increasing interest rates most often accompany inflation. Directionally for REITs, this compensates for the increase in yields by increasing rents and property values. The balance of these effects will depend on the REIT sector and other factors.

My present plan is to explore some of that in the future. That will come after looking more closely at some REITs that have not done so well over recent decades.

Portfolio Implications

Here is what the story seems to be to me:

By purchasing fully valued, blue-chip REITs one can expect to reap long-term total returns in the high single digits over very-long-term periods.

In some cases these returns may reach the low double digits.

Very long-term is over full cycles of interest rates; returns will be larger when rates are decreasing and may be smaller when they are increasing.

If the dividend cash flows are sufficient for what you want, you can ignore the cycles. If you care primarily about price appreciation, you should be more wary.

More importantly, from the plots above one can see that the best time to buy these REITs in the last 23 years was in the depths of the Great Recession. That got you high yield on cost and a decade or more of very strong appreciation.

We are coming out of the next major decline in REIT prices. This means there are solid opportunities to buy undervalued REITs.

Buying undervalued REITs is our primary focus at High Yield Landlord. In normal times, one finds those undervalued REITs more often than not with complex stories and non-investment-grade credit ratings.

Despite recent appreciation, Mr. Market is still offering you a gift at the moment. In particular, you can expect to earn outsized returns going forward from purchases of AVB, BXP, FRT, SPG, and even still O. I personally bought O in the spring and unloaded it at one of its highs during the summer.

I am now long the others just mentioned. Feel free to join me.