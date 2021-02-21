An Update Of The Output Gap

Economic policy is guided by numerous economic and financial indicators. Given the economic and sociological damage wrought by the pandemic, both Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen have called particular attention to the labor market and the millions of jobs lost in different socio-economic groups.

Joined at the hip, both officials have essentially promised fiscal and monetary accommodation to achieve maximum sustained employment. As a guidepost, the Fed and Treasury are placing enormous weight on the gap that has opened between actual and potential GDP. In its semi-annual budget outlook, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) regularly addresses this measure. After all, the CBO utilizes macroeconomic inputs to generate budget estimates. Table I below shows the projections for these inputs that CBO made when it published its outlook last summer. Table II shows its projections that were published in early February.

Chart I below shows the differences between CBO projections for GDP growth versus potential GDP growth for each year through 2030. The line labeled CBO August 2020 represents its estimate of the gap as formulated in the August 2020 outlook. The line labeled CBO February 2021 represents its most recent update. The CBO August 2020 line shows a wide 6.6 percentage point gulf between actual and potential GDP in 2020. It also shows that a gap persists for the entire decade. If realized, this would essentially be a repeat of the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis when the output gap was not eliminated until 2018.

The Biden administration is making it clear that this outcome is unacceptable, and the Powell-Yellen nexus is in agreement. Fed Chair Powell takes every opportunity to state that the Fed is not even “thinking about thinking about” raising interest rates. In her Senate confirmation testimony Ms. Yellen emphasized that the big risk for the economy is in doing too little to promote recovery and not too much.

From Table I the CBO ten year forecast that was made last August showed deficits in excess $1 trillion yearly through 2030 and a debt/GDP ratio rising above 100% in 2021 and moving gently upward to about 109% by 2030. This looked huge when it was initially published, even as CBO projected lower deficits than the actual $3.3 trillion of red ink that was racked up in 2020. The CBO August 2020 economic and budget outlook incorporated the numerous pandemic relief programs that were legislated until that date. In its February 2021 update CBO acknowledged that the economy bounced back sooner in 2020 and more vigorously than it had forecast. In its February forecast it made adjustments to reflect this as well as the additional $900 billion of pandemic relief that was legislated at year end 2020.

These more recent data points are reflected in the shallower line of the output gap depicted on Chart I. It shows that the output gap would fully close by late 2024, which is a marked improvement from the earlier CBO estimates. But all indications are that is still unacceptable to both the Fed and Treasury as policy statements still emphasize the need for even more stimulus. For now, this would be an additional $1.9 trillion of relief that is currently the subject of congressional debate. It is supposed to be followed by an economic recovery program of at least another $2 trillion sometime later this year.

Table II shows an updated budget forecast out to 2031. This incorporates the $900 billion relief program but not the proposed $1.9 trillion program. For 2021 CBO is estimating a $2.3 trillion deficit and a $1.1 trillion deficit for 2022. Incorporating another $1.9 trillion of relief could easily boost these estimates above the $3 trillion marker. To be sure, the faster economic growth that would presumably evolve from additional stimulus would have a positive effect on the deficit. Indeed, projected deficits forecasted in the February 2021 outlook are smaller than they are in the outlook published last summer because faster growth more positively affects revenue collections. This aside, closing the output gap in 2024 yields a lower debt/GDP ratio than was forecast last summer, but it still stays above 100% throughout the decade.

But here is where things could get interesting. From Table II, CBO projects real GDP growth at 4.6% this year and 2.9% in 2022. The economy is set to rebound without added stimulus in the spring quarter. Meanwhile, experts suggest herd immunity could be reached by summer and by summer passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus would begin to hit the economy. Even without it there is approximately $1.5 trillion of excess savings which could begin to be unleashed in addition to the wealth that has been created by rising home and equity values. As life returns to normal, it is reasonable to think that money velocity would begin to accelerate. New stimulus could be like pouring gasoline on a fire. Indeed, we and others believe economic growth could be more like 6% to 7% this year and around 4% in 2022.

Current CBO assumptions of 3.1% GDP growth from the final quarter of 2020 through the final quarter of 2022 would put the output gap at 0.8%. In order to eliminate the output gap by the end of 2022 real GDP growth would have to be 3.5% annually. The mental gymnastics of varying GDP growth rates would yield different measures of the output gap. For example, if we assume 6% growth this year and 4% in 2022 spread evenly by quarter, the output gap would disappear by the first quarter of 2022 and actual growth would exceed potential by second quarter of 2022.

The consensus among financial market participants is that neither enormous deficits nor a rebound in economic activity will spur the Federal Reserve to alter its accommodative policy. But even Chair Powell may soon begin to squirm if proposed stimulus is enacted; excess savings begins to flow through the economy and GDP growth accelerates toward our assumed target. With food and energy prices rising and selected bottlenecks beginning to appear on the heels of money growth in excess of 20% annually for the past year, a pickup in money velocity could well have inflationary overtones. This would presumably worry long term bond holders even in the absence of a pull-back in accommodation. Indeed, the failure of the Fed to react could even be more worrisome to bond investors.

From Table II you will note that CBO assumes the ten-year treasury note would be below 3% until approximately 2028 while the three-month bill rate is less than 2%. This kind of rate structure is almost necessary to ensure that debt service does not begin to overwhelm the budget. Currently interest rates are running below inflation and CBO projects this to continue until 2026 as inflation is assumed to be stable around the Fed’s 2% target. However, if inflation runs hotter and the Fed fails to respond as they seem to indicate, will bond investors remain complacent?

In our report dated January 1, 2021 titled The Post Pandemic World – Lion or Lamb we noted that current debt levels and equity valuations are currently the inverse of where they stood as the economy emerged from the 1918-1920 pandemic. This gave the economy room to run and it did as GDP growth averaged 4% during the roaring 1920s. This time around we suspect that after a brief flurry of activity in the aftermath of the pandemic excess debt and high valuations will prove an obstacle to growth while excess money leaves us with inflation. We hope we are wrong.

Chart I

Comparisons of CBO Forecasts August 2020 vs February 2021 Table I August 2020 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Real GDP -5.1 4.8 4.6 4.1 4.3 4.4 4.5 4.4 4.2 3.9 3.8 GDP Price Index 0.7 0.8 1.7 1.9 2 2.1 2.1 2.1 2 2 2 Unemployment Rate 10.6 8.4 7.1 6.5 6 5.6 5.2 4.8 4.5 4.4 4.4 10-Year Treasury Note 0.9 0.9 1.1 1.4 1.6 1.9 2.2 2.6 2.8 3 3.2 3-Month Treasury Bill 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.6 1.1 1.6 2.1 Output Gap % GDP -6.6 -4.2 -3.1 -2.8 -2.4 -1.9 -1.4 -0.9 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenues 3296 3256 3739 3980 4146 4334 4656 4952 5123 5296 5457 Outlays 6606 5066 5075 5104 5226 5507 5772 6033 6456 6602 7084 Net interest 338 290 273 271 274 287 316 367 448 546 664 Debt 20270 21931 23320 24520 25657 26818 27888 28993 30396 31773 33457 Deficit 3311 1810 1336 1124 1081 1174 1116 1080 1333 1306 1627 Deficit %GDP 16 8.6 5.8 4.9 4.8 4.7 4.3 4 4.3 4.8 5.3 Debt%GDP 98.2 104.4 105.6 106.7 107.1 107.2 106.7 106.3 106.8 107.4 108.9 Table II February 2021 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Real GDP 4.6 2.9 2.2 2.3 2.3 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.6 GDP Price Index 1.6 1.9 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 Unemployment Rate 5.7 5.0 4.7 4.4 4.1 3.9 3.9 4.0 4.1 4.3 4.3 10-Year Treasury Note 1.1 1.3 1.5 1.8 2.1 2.5 2.7 3.0 3.2 3.3 3.4 3-Month Treasury Bill 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.6 1.0 1.4 1.6 1.9 2.2 2.3 Output Gap % GDP -1.8 -0.9 -0.6 -0.2 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.0 -0.2 -0.3 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Revenues 3,506 3,995 4,202 4,352 4,507 4,817 5,097 5,243 5,408 5,577 5,771 Outlays 5,764 5,050 5,165 5,258 5,544 5,843 6,145 6,595 6,754 7,227 7,654 Net interest 303 282 278 284 306 361 435 516 597 695 799 Debt 22461 23541 24547 25488 26559 27596 28702 30162 31593 33331 35304 Deficit 2,258 1,056 963 905 1,037 1,026 1,048 1,352 1,346 1,650 1,883 Deficit %GDP 10.3 4.6 4.0 3.6 4.0 3.7 3.7 4.6 4.4 5.2 5.7 Debt %GDP 102.3 102.0 102.0 101.4 101.2 100.9 101.0 102.2 103.2 105.0 107.2

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.