Energy Transfer (ET) reported earnings after market close on 2/17/21. Undoubtedly, many people much smarter than me will review those earnings, dissect all the numbers ad infinitum, and undoubtedly proclaim the imminent triumph—or demise—of ET and/or its stock price.

Personally, I am always more interested in the “forest” rather than the “trees”—and here is why. We can certainly get into the weeds (“trees”) of how this pipeline is running, or what that volume is doing, or when the next fractionator will come online, but at the end of the day, ET is such a complex operation that none of these “trees” mean much in the final analysis. In addition, as an investor, my goal is not only to assess how a company is doing but also to assess how the investing public (retail investors and institutions) are going to react to earnings—and I doubt very many potential ET investors have any clue about which pipe goes where and how NGL volumes turned out in 2020 (interestingly, in this COVID year, NGL volumes were actually higher than 2019) or any of these details.

Therefore, this article focuses on the view from 35,000 feet. Speaking of “forest versus trees,” I wrote a “forest”-type article, looking at bear arguments against ET, about a month ago. Addressing And Discrediting The Bear Arguments Against Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). This article builds upon some of the concepts discussed in my previous article.

So, back to today--what “forest” came out of ET’s Q4 and full-year earnings?

Here are the highlights, as I see them:

In August 2020, ET projected full-year 2020 EBITDA to come in between $10.2 to $10.5 billion. Full-year EBITDA came in at $10.53 billion, a hair above the upper end of the predicted band.

Score one for ET—for predicting aggressively ($10.5 billion was just a few percent lower than 2019’s EBITDA), and beating (by a little) the upper end of their guidance.

2. Excess cash flow after distributions was $3.27 billion in 2020. Capex in 2020 was $3.05 billion. To put it a different way, ET’s 2020 cash flow was enough to cover distributions as well as capex in 2020—a pretty decent performance in by far the worst year ever for oil and gas.

Score another one for ET.

3. ET is guiding to adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 to $11.0 billion in 2021. I have read quite a few articles on ET which were estimating 2021 EBITDA of $10 billion or less. Given the recent and ongoing remarkable recovery in WTI and nat gas pricing, that simply didn’t make any sense to me. My own guess was that ET would make $10.5 billion EBITDA in 2020 and $11 billion in 2021. The first half of my guess turned out to be correct, and I now think 2021 will exceed $11 billion (I’m going to estimate EBITDA of $11.1 to $11.2 billion in 2021).

We can’t score this one because 2021 isn’t over yet, but it certainly seems plausible that ET will make meaningfully more EBITDA in 2021 than the $10.5 billion they made in 2020. Do keep in mind that 95% of ET’s 2021 EBITDA comes from fee contracts, so the likelihood is very low that ET does not make at least the midpoint of the guided range—i.e. $10.8 billion. Also keep in mind that ET achieved cost savings of $500 million in 2020, and expects to maintain ongoing cost savings of $300 to $350 million. This is a tailwind to 2021’s EBITDA (and DCF) that very few articles seem to discuss.

4. Last year, ET guided 2020 capex to be “under $3.3 billion,” down from previous guidance of $4 billion. Quite a few naysayers opined that ET would not meet this guidance, but ET’s actual capex in 2020 was $3.05 billion.

Score this one for ET also.

5. ET guided to capex of $1.45 billion in 2021, and “$500 to $700 million” in 2022 and the same in 2023.

With EBITDA increasing a few hundred million in 2021—and capex decreasing by $1.6 billion—I am projecting 2021 free cash flow (after paying 2021 distributions and capex) of $3 billion dollars, which ET will use to retire this year’s $1.4 billion debt maturity (out of cash flow—no refinancing needed), and still have $1.6 billion to retire additional debt in 2021. Regardless of where these numbers come in exactly, there is very little doubt in my mind that we are past the peak of debt-to-EBITDA metrics, both because debt will be coming down and because EBITDA will be going up. There is simply no credible argument to the contrary, and if someone disagrees with this statement, please show your math in your comment because if I am missing something, I want to learn from you.

Definitely score this one for ET.

So, now that I have discussed points that are positive for ET, where are the flies in this ointment? Although I think neither of the following has much validity, I will discuss them anyway, giving them colorful titles:

There goes Kelcy Warren again!

Obviously, this title is directed at the 2/17/21 announcement that ET is going to acquire another midstream called Enable Midstream (ENBL). I was going to spend much time discussing this issue as I was writing this article the evening of 2/17/21, but just as I was beginning to do so, my power (and internet) went out and only came back on this morning (yes, I live in Houston and I have been without power about 70 hours out of the past 96 hours).

Anyway, it turns out that no-power delay had a silver lining--it saved me time because Jonathan Weber did the heavy lifting and basically wrote a longer version of what I was about to write. Energy Transfer Does It Again And Makes Another Acquisition (NYSE:ET)

But let me summarize some thoughts on the ENBL acquisition, which thoughts I share with Mr. Weber (although I think the title of his article is quite misleading). First, although “acquisition” has become a four-letter-word in this market—especially when ET is doing the acquiring—I think that is a ridiculous position to take. In opining on an acquisition of anything—whether it be an asset, a pipeline, a house, other real estate, or gold—the question always comes down to specifics. For example, if I told you I “acquired” a $100 bill, wouldn’t it make a difference if in exchange for that bill I offered (4) $20s versus (6) $20s?

If I offered (4) $20s, then my acquisition was “immediately accretive” to my net worth.

So the question is, How does the ENBL acquisition impact ET’s metrics? And the answer is, positively in every way we can measure at this time. Does that mean it’s a guaranteed win? No, nothing in investing is ever “guaranteed” but certainly all the evidence we have now argues for the conclusion that this was truly a win-win for both ENBL and ET unitholders.

I’ll leave it to Mr. Weber to give you the details, but here are the highlights:

Acquisition of ENBL improves ET’s debt metrics a bit. If the transaction were to include all of 2021 (which it doesn’t), ENBL is expected to bring an extra $1.2 billion in EBITDA to ET in 2021 versus $4.2 billion in debt it’s bringing. ENBL’s EV is about $7 billion, making the acquisition at about a 6 to 1 EV/EBITDA ratio, which is very cheap historically but cheap-to-reasonable in this market.

2. Acquisition of ENBL was made at the market without premium. Because midstreams are definitely closer to the bottom of their valuations than the top, this suggests that ET was buying ENBL close to the bottom of the valuation cycle.

3. Acquisition of ENBL will result in $100 million in cost efficiencies, and an undetermined (but probably meaningful) benefit due to operational efficiencies.

Therefore, although I am not going to declare this acquisition a huge win for ET (too many variables that I cannot currently evaluate may impact how this turns out), I always focus on probabilities when I invest in the market and in my view, the probabilities are in favor (70:30, maybe 75:25) of this acquisition turning out to be a positive for ET’s unitholders.

2. DAPL? Much Ado About Nothing

I have borrowed from Shakespeare for my second "negative" discussion point on ET.

Much has been written about the possibility of ET’s DAPL pipeline being shut down, and rather than repeat what has already been said in favor of that possibility, let me link a recent article that expressed in great detail the bear case against ET, opining that there is some substantial chance the pipeline will; be shut down. Energy Transfer (ET) And Phillips 66 (PSXP): Worst-Case Scenario For Dakota Access

Although I think the above article is well-written, I think it focuses on trees and misses the forest. Here is why I say that.

First, very little in this article is news, which means, to me, that the distinct possibility of DAPL being shut down has already been priced in. Although the financial impact of a DAPL shutdown is quite small, clearly the market is giving it significant weight.

Second, although many writers have drawn a parallel between Biden shutting down Keystone to Biden shutting down DAPL, the two cases are very different. First, Keystone is not flowing oil, whereas DAPL has been flowing oil for nearly 4 years. Second, Keystone would mostly serve Canadian exports of oil to the US, versus DAPL which is serving the Bakken field in the US. Therefore, the economic impact on the US of shutting down DAPL is at least an order of magnitude greater than shutting down construction on Keystone. Third, Biden ran on a platform that included shutting down Keystone, and he made good on that promise. To my knowledge, Biden has never promised he would shut down DAPL—probably because Keystone was the low-hanging fruit in terms of shutting down pipelines, allowing Biden to give environmentalists (who voted for him) a win. That does not mean Biden plans to keep on shutting down pipelines. Finally, my guess is that Biden recognizes that putting 500,000 barrels per day on trains and trucks would hardly save the environment, not to mention making it much more expensive for farmers to get their products to market (because rail transport would become more expensive for them).

Third, in my view, if Biden was going to shut down DAPL based on political considerations (as many have suggested), the US Army Corps of Engineers (“ACE”) would not have asked for (or needed) a two-month delay in the status hearing to April 2021. The fact that they have asked for time to study the issue suggests to me that this will not be a knee-jerk decision to shut down DAPL. Although it’s possible that in the end ACE will decide to shut down DAPL, I do not consider that the base case.

Fourth, even if ACE asks for the pipe to be shut down, you can bet that ET already has that appellate brief in hand. Based on its recent opinions in this case, I think there is a decent chance (but no guarantee) that ET's appeal loses in the DC Court of Appeals, which then would go to the US Supreme Court. Although that court does not have to take the case and can decide to let a DC Court of Appeals decision stand, I think given the conservative tilt (6 to 3) in the High Court, and given the precedent-setting nature of this case (I am unaware of a case where an operating pipe has been shut down due to a later withdrawal of an operating easement that had been granted). I think the Supreme Court would be reticent to establish a precedent that operating easements can be retroactively pulled when the political winds change. That implication goes far beyond DAPL, a consideration that the Supreme Court would be mindful of.

Fifth, I think the recent cold snap in Texas shows that underground infrastructure (like DAPL) is essential to keeping people warm and to keeping the economy going. Listening to the conference call, it was obvious to me that ET was part of the solution to Texas’ problems—tapping ET’s nat gas storages and moving that gas to electric-power generators and other destinations where it was desperately needed. There was no mention of any underground ET pipes freezing (they generally can’t, anyway) because pipes are obviously least vulnerable to weather calamities, whether they be hurricanes, ice storms or tornados. Therefore, anyone wanting to shut down DAPL will have to contend with all the potential consequences of that decision, and the recent ice storm adds a previously-poorly-appreciated argument in favor of not shutting down existing infrastructure.

Sixth, as HFIR MLP’s article shows, even if DAPL shuts down, the financial hit to ET is about 2% of EBITDA and $1 billion hit to a $70 billion enterprise value. Any shutdown will not impact ET’s ability to pay its 9% yield (which is covered by well over 3X) nor will it meaningfully impact debt metrics, credit rating, etc., since the earliest plausible date for an actual physical shutdown would probably in the second half of this year (this is because even if a shutdown order is issued, it is likely to be stayed until the case is fully resolved, which will take months—if not years). By H2 of this year, ET will be well on its way to repair its debt metrics and a DAPL shutdown would be of minimal financial consequence.

Finally--and I know nothing about this, so I invite informed readers' comments--but I'm not sure that withdrawal of the easement shuts down DAPL. My question here is: The easement (and the federal govt's jurisdiction) only applies to the part where the pipe crosses 92 feet under Lake Oahe. Couldn't ET and its partners spend $50-100 million to reroute the pipeline around Lake Oahe, and for a mere pittance, salvage a $3 billion pipeline?

In summary, I think ET’s positives outweigh its negatives and I think given a very secure 9% tax-advantaged yield, with future upside much more likely than downside, ET is a good value at $6.79, which is where it’s trading as I write this.