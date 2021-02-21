Draganfly Inc. (DFLYF) shares have more than quadrupled since the last week of January 2021. The below graph shows how fast the rally has been.

Data by YCharts

With just over 80 million shares outstanding, the market cap of the company changed from $40 million to almost $250 million. This raises the question of what is behind the rally and what is to be expected next. It's thus a good time to have a closer look at what's up with the company.

Drones in a wider context

Normally, I write articles about topics in the Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) sector. The drone business is not a core focus, but it's definitely a topic of interest. Drones are being used by individuals, companies and governments for more and more purposes. Also, telcos are currently busy with determining their roles in dealing with drones. Vodafone (VOD), for example, is actively experimenting with drones and publishing about it. New technological themes, like 5G and Internet of Things, will propagate the use of drones. These technologies will make it possible to better control and use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over long distances. Forecasts of the total global potential market size are usually in the tens of billion and growth rates are double-digit.

I occasionally read up on some of the developments with drones and I also buy shares in some of the companies. Luckily, I had a small stake in Draganfly, the topic of this article, but I sold off the shares when they reached the $3 mark recently. It has been a wild ride up, but the reason why I sold is that it's my thesis that the rally of the Draganfly shares is exaggerated. I'll further explain my bearish thesis below.

Draganfly and other drone companies taking off

There's a recent Draganfly company presentation on the investor relations section of the company website. This contains a list of comparable companies.

Source: company presentation

A look at the share price development of some of these comparable companies (see below graph) shows that Draganfly was not the only drone company that saw the shares rally. Apparently, the drone industry is hot right now.

Data by YCharts

Focusing on Draganfly, there's definitively a lot to be enthusiastic about. There's a consistent stream of press releases showing that new clients select Draganfly for innovative solutions, there have been successful listings on stock exchanges in recent years and there was the merger with Dronelogics. Just recently, the company has also started the process to become listed on the NASDAQ. Enough reasons for investors to become enthusiastic and to buy shares. This is exactly what happened and the share price has quadrupled in a matter of weeks. In my opinion, some of the rise was justified, but some of it is pure speculation. Realistically, the market has been overdoing it.

Valuation is excessive

The Draganfly company presentation contains a forecast that states that $50 million revenue in 2023 should be achievable. This would then leave a $10 million EBITDA in that year, 20% of the forecasted revenue. When the shares reached over $3 just recently, the market cap of Draganfly was nearly $250 million, which is a 25x EBITDA multiple of the forecasted $10 million in 2023.

Source: company presentation

Granted, a lofty valuation can be fitting for a fast growth company. If Draganfly would achieve the numbers as forecasted in the presentation, it could be justified to pay 25x the 2023 EBITDA. The question is if it is realistic to assume that the numbers will be achieved? Here, the available data becomes unconvincing. Management states that a combination of organic growth and acquisitions should lead to the projected growth. The problem is that the company is also stating that it is shifting focus from the sales of hardware to engineering services. The reason is that there're cheaper alternatives for the drone hardware in the market. A quote from the H1 2020 company filing illustrates this shift:

The company’s move to engineering services work was to offset a reduction in manufactured goods due to industry pricing shifts created by Chinese competition, making services an important business. Although, the Company’s products are still well regarded in the industry, the commercial UAV space as a whole has been impacted by lower priced consumer drones that can now offer similar functionality.

A shift from unsustainable hardware sales toward services is a logical move from a company perspective. It's important to note that this means that the company wants to grow the relatively low engineering services revenue, which is below $200,000 in some quarters and move away from the relatively high hardware sales, which brings in $800,000 in some quarters. It also means that it will become more difficult to grow the business as fast as management would like it to grow. It will require engineering labour and tailor made solutions to provide drone services. Every client has different requirements for drone services and asks for different types of intelligence. As an example, using drones for policing is different than using them for inspection of plants. It will be difficult to grow revenue over 10-fold by 2023, from less than $5 million to $50 million in a two year timespan. Selling and delivering highly specialized engineering services are just not so scalable. Just increasing the headcount of a sales team and an engineering team to make the growth numbers would be virtually impossible.

Assuming that the projected growth will not come from organic sales growth, the other option is to acquire growth. In my opinion, this option has a major challenge that it assumes that it should be possible for Draganfly to buy companies that are bigger than they are themselves. If this turns out not to be possible, it will also not be likely that revenue can increase by a 10-fold in two years through acquisitions. It's pure speculation that this can be achieved.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

There certainly has been good news surrounding Draganfly. The company is growing and rapidly maturing. A listing on the NASDAQ is an excellent next step. The market has reacted to the good news by driving the share price up. The fact that more drone company stocks are hot at the moment has helped the rally.

The quadrupling of the valuation of Draganfly is exaggerated, though. The company doesn't have a business model that allows super high-growth. The model is based on selling specialized engineering services. The ambitious projections of management are not realistic and would require Draganfly to be successful in acquiring companies that are bigger than they are themselves. It's too risky to assume that this will happen and it's more likely that the stock will drop back in price to reflect a more realistic growth scenario. I'd advise investors to avoid investing in Draganfly at the current valuation and to be careful with investing after only minor dips in the share price. The stock price may well drop back to around the $1 mark. Even though I'm bearish on the stock at these too high price levels, I'm enthusiastic about the company itself and excited in general about drone related developments in the last years. It will be interesting to see what the future holds in this area.