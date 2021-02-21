YYY facts and portfolio

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) is a fund of funds launched on 6/21/2013. It follows a rule-based strategy: the ISE High Income Index. According to Amplify ETFs website, the index "selects CEFs ranked highest overall by ISE in the following factors: Yield, Discount to Net Asset Value, and Liquidity."

The fund has changed names in 2019, but it has kept the same ticker and underlying index.

YYY holds 30 closed-end funds representing a variety of asset classes, strategies and asset management companies. The largest position weighs about 5% of the portfolio. The position-weighted discount to NAV is about 10%, superior to the capital-weighted average of the total closed-end fund universe (6.7%). However, the relative discount, calculated as the current discount minus its 12-month average, is below the CEF universe average (about -2.6% vs. -1.3%).

Performance

The distribution rate (9.76% as of writing) is very attractive for income-seeking investors. However, the cost of ownership raises a first red flag. Cumulating ETF management fees (0.50%) and holdings fees and expenses (1.67%), the total expense ratio is 2.17%. We would like high performance for such a high fee. Unfortunately, YYY has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) in total return by a wide margin since inception (6/21/2013) and has suffered deeper drawdowns.

Since inception Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility YYY 52.76% 5.68% -44.98% 0.37 13.80% SPY 183.40% 14.56% -32.05% 0.96 13.98%

This table raises a second red flag: the annualized return reinvesting all distributions, without paying any tax on them, is far below the current distribution rate and the historical average rate (which is about 8.5%). It means YYY pays a high yield while the principal suffers a slow, but steady decay. The share price chart confirms it:

(chart by TradingView on Seeking Alpha)

A shrinking income stream

The full picture for an income-seeking investor is not pretty, considering the tax paid on distributions and a decreasing income stream in nominal value. The distribution rate is quite stable and the share price is on an inexorable long-term downtrend due to underlying funds management and total expense ratio. The monthly distribution averaged $0.19 per share in 2013, it is now $0.13. Since inception, YYY shareholders for income (not reinvesting dividends) have lost about 18% in capital (share price) and 32% in monthly income (distribution) before considering inflation.

In a rising rate environment, closed-end funds would have increasing leveraging costs and probably decreasing share prices (like most high-yield financial instruments). It may accelerate the loss of capital and income stream in nominal value for YYY shareholders, and even more in inflation-adjusted value.

YYY might be used as an instrument for swing trading or tactical allocation, but it should not be part of a sustainable retirement plan. This is true for a number of high-yield instruments, not only YYY. A high-yield investing story has a high probability to turn into a boiling frog story.

If you drop a frog in a pot of boiling water, it will of course frantically try to clamber out. But if you place it gently in a pot of tepid water and turn the heat on low, it will float there quite placidly. As the water gradually heats up, the frog will sink into a tranquil stupor, exactly like one of us in a hot bath, and before long, with a smile on its face, it will unresistingly allow itself to be boiled to death. Version of the boiling frog story by Daniel Quinn

Comparing YYY with a simple benchmark

The next table compares YYY since inception with a subset of the closed-end fund universe: the 100 CEFs with the higher yields among those with average liquidity above $100’000 per day and a positive discount to NAV (net asset value). The subset is rebalanced quarterly in equal weights.

Since inception Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility YYY 52.76% 5.68% -44.98% 0.37 13.80% Reference subset 73.16% 7.42% -50.10% 0.43 17.11%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

YYY underperforms this benchmark in annualized return and in risk metrics (drawdown and historical volatility).

A different way to invest for income: QRV Best Ranked CEFs

Capital and income decay is a structural issue in many closed-end funds, even without an additional ETF layer like YYY or PCEF (reviewed here). However, it is not inexorable if one knows how to trade CEFs instead of using them as buy-and-hold instruments. I designed a 5-factor ranking system statistically related to forward returns across the full CEF universe, and started publishing the 8 best ranked liquid CEFs in Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) after the March 2020 market meltdown. The list is updated every week. I made clear for subscribers it is not a model portfolio: trading the list every week is too costly and risky in spreads and slippage. Its purpose is helping income investors find funds with a good entry point. In the table below I give the hypothetical example of starting a portfolio on 3/25/2020 with my initial “Best Ranked CEFs” list and updating it every 3 months since then, ignoring intermediate updates to limit transaction costs. Returns are calculated with holdings initially in equal weights without rebalancing until the next 3-month update. Dividends are reinvested at the beginning of every 3-month period.

Period Best Ranked List Best Ranked return YYY SPY 3/23/2020-6/27/2020 ARDC, ETJ, HQL, CLM, CRF, VGI, HQH, GHY 40.98% 33.09% 33.80% 6/27/2020-9/26/2020 HQL, HQH, TDF, GLO, CHI, CHY, NIE, ASG 9.41% 5.99% 11.25% 9/26/2020-12/26/2020 GLO, CHI, CHY, TDF, AVK, HQH, HQL, RMT 23.88% 11.05% 12.66% 12/26/2020-2/18/2021 GLO, AVK, NCZ, NCV, TDF, CHY, CHI, USA 10.86% 5.11% 5.55%

Dates and lists can be checked in QRV post history (trial is free). Past performance is not a guarantee of future return.

The 11-month compounded return of QRV Best Ranked CEFs is about 110% vs. 62% and 75% for YYY and SPY, respectively. Exceptional performance of QRV Best Ranked CEFs is partly due to price dislocation at the beginning of the first period. Price dislocation in the CEF universe in a large correction is always an opportunity. This is the reason why I started publishing this model in QRV in March. The dates and lists have not been cherry-picked. I did various calculations with different rebalancing dates: all are good. Even sticking to the initial list during 11 months would have beaten YYY and SPY with about +83%.

The average dividend yield of the list varies around 8%. The ranking system was designed in 2016 and it has beaten CEF benchmarks out-of-sample. Going forward, I think it will not continue outperforming stocks like in the last 11 months, but I think it will continue outperforming YYY and high-yield ETFs in the long term.

When looking for income in the financial market, a rotational strategy in CEFs has a much better chance to protect both capital and income stream against erosion and inflation than any high-yield passive investment like YYY.