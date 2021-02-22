DMC Global Can Dip Before Moving Up

In the medium-to-long-term, I expect the US completion activity to strengthen, which will create demand for DMC Global’s (NASDAQ:BOOM) perforating gun system. However, overcapacity in the business has pushed pricing so low that even an anticipated price hike can be difficult for the company to recoup the pressure on the margin. It can take a while for the company to recover the lost market share. A more challenging situation awaits the company in the international market, where rig count and the energy market continue to dwindle.

BOOM’s management remains optimistic about its integrated system’s inherent strength and continues to introduce new products and tools to drive growth. The company’s balance sheet is strong, although free cash flow dried up in FY2020. In the short-term, the steep stock price run over the recent past has stretched its relative valuation. Short-term investors might want to sell and consider investment at a lower price point.

Looking Through The Industry Indicators

The energy industry had a strikingly better quarter in Q4 2020. Following a modest recovery in Q3, the crude oil price strengthened in Q4 (36% up) and moved up again in Q1 2021. The US rig count went up in Q4. Plus, there was considerable growth (up by 47% in Q4) in the key US shales' completed wells.

Although the completions well base is still low compared to a year ago, the recent upward movement has led to increased demand for perforating systems. So, BOOM’s system sales increased by 21% in Q4 compared to Q3. However, many of its competitors in the perforating gun market have reduced their pricing considerably.

Many of these companies deploy undifferentiated pre-wired perforating components. DMC Global, on the other hand, takes a longer-term view of the market. It believes the condition will become more suitable for its factory-assembled gun system, which will benefit from improved synergies between their frac and wireline operations and help frackers complete more stages per day.

Dissecting The Outlook

Given the prolonged weakness in the energy market, the company's selling price per perforating gun dipped significantly in FY2020 compared to the previous year. In Q4, the company's inventory declined. With most of its inventory being out by Q1 2021, the company is planning to implement a sales price hike in Q2 2021.

Despite the pressure of lower pricing and margin shrinking, it stuck to its earlier policy of not chasing the low-price component business. You may read more about its advantages over the competitors' offerings in my previous article here. BOOM's management estimates that the cost of perforating systems as a percent of an average completion job is meager compared to the overall cost to the E&P. Also, the product allows the number of stages per frac spread to go up by 25%-40% in a year. So, despite the expected pricing hike in 2021, the product will continue to add value to the E&P frackers.

In NobleClad, the pandemic delayed several large international orders. The pent-up order will flow into the revenue stream in the coming quarters. The company is optimistic about this segment's medium-to-long outlook as the addressable market continues to expand with new composite metal applications.

New DynaEnergetics Offerings

In this segment, BOOM is banking on DS Lonestar and DS NLine perforating systems and the DS MicroSet setting tool to drive growth. DS Lonestar reduces pressure pumping horsepower and improves hydraulic fracturing treatment. In recent times, the company's key products have been the DS MicroSet which is used to set the frac plug at the end of each stage in a multi-stage well. Like the company's DS perforating systems, it has power charge pre-loaded, and therefore, has an advantage over many similar products.

Q1 2021 Guidance

DMC Global expects revenues to improve in Q1. Revenues for the DynaEnergetics segment are expected to increase (at the guidance midpoint) despite Texas's recent severe winter weather. The NobelClad segment's revenues can decrease by ~13% sequentially.

Overall, the company's gross margin can expand by 100 basis points to 300 basis points, estimates the management. With similar SG&A costs, I think the company's EBITDA can improve marginally in Q1 2021.

Explaining The Q4 2020 Drivers

In Q4 2020, BOOM's gross margin and EBITDA margin shrank again, which means its operating margin deflated in three out of the past four quarters. Despite the margin fall, DynaEnergetics sales increased by 24% in North America in Q4. Much of the headwind in Q4 emanated from a 55% fall in international sales in Q4. Typically, the company's international orders address large conventional oil and gas projects, which suffered in Q4, leading to lower demand for its services during the quarter. The management does not expect its international sales to recover before 2H 2020.

How Did The Segments Perform In Q4?

Higher demand for perforating systems in North America benefited the DynaEnergetics segment results in Q4 2020. So, revenues in this segment increased by 3.3% in Q4 2020 compared to Q3 2020. The segment adjusted EBITDA remained nearly unchanged in Q4 2020. However, a steep decline in international sales offset some of the gains made in North America. The NobelClad segment revenues were also resilient, increasing by ~3% in Q42020 compared to a quarter ago. The segment adjusted EBITDA, however, decreased by 43% during the same period.

At the end of FY2020, NobelClad's backlog was 26% higher than a year ago. Investors may note that the demand for NobleClad product suites is driven by maintenance and retrofit projects. Its trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.05x. Anything above 1.0x is typically positive. So, we can expect the segment top-line and the margin to improve in 1H 2021.

Cash Flow And Balance Sheet

In FY2020, BOOM's cash flow from operations (or CFO) declined by 53% compared to a year ago due primarily to lower revenues during this period. Its capex was 49% lower but could not offset a lower CFO effect. So, free cash flow (or FCF) fell by 56% in FY2020.

BOOM's debt-to-equity ratio (0.06x) is significantly lower than its peers' (HAL, OIS, and GRC) average of 1.44x as of December 31, 2020. With falling FCF, the company might need a strong liquidity base when the energy activity goes up further. With the positive net cash balance (i.e., cash exceeding total debt), the company does not have any financial risk.

Linear Regression-Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the US rig count, and BOOM's reported revenues for the past six years. I think the longer trend factor will play a more significant role. So, I expect its revenues to increase marginally until 2022 and then change gears and increase radically in 2023.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $321 million and $535 million. The current revenue falls short of this range. This, however, is only an academic exercise.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase moderately in the next two years. However, in 2023, the EBITDA can rebound.

I have calculated the EV using BOOM's forward EV/EBITDA multiple and its past average multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (46.7x) is higher (7% downside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (61% downside). The Wall Street analysts also expect negative returns (18% downside) from the stock.

BOOM's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the peers because its EBITDA is expected to decrease more sharply than its peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a much lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the company's EV/EBITDA multiple (32.1x) is higher than peers' (CLB, HAL, and OIS) average of 21.7x. So, I think the stock is overvalued at the current price.

What's The Take On BOOM?

The overcapacity of completions activity equipment has driven down pricing sharply over the past few quarters. DMC Global, despite providing a perforating gun system that has advantages over its competitors, lost market share during this period. It responded by lowering prices, which affected margin adversely. So, in Q2 2021, the company plans to increase pricing again to expand its operating margin.

As the drilling and completion activity starts showing signs of recovery, sales in the US rebounded. International sales, however, can continue to show weakness. Meanwhile, the company introduced DS Lonestar and DS NLine perforating systems, and the DS MicroSet setting tool to drive growth. In the NobleClad segment, the addressable market can expand with new composite metal applications. The stock price has nearly doubled in the past six months. I think the investors have been overly optimistic and the valuation is stretched at the current level. The medium-to-long-term outlook, however, remains strong.